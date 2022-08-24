Sweet Summertime

The 45th Lakefest makes a splash in downtown Clarksville.

Clarksville’s lakefront scene heats up in summer with the Virginia Lake Festival. Known as Lakefest, it’s been named one of the top 20 festivals in the Southeast. Virginia’s only lakeside city, Clarksville rests on the banks of Buggs Island Lake, the largest in the Commonwealth.

The July 15 weekend includes live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, children’s entertainment, hot air balloons, sand sculpting, and more, all culminating with a spectacular fireworks show.

“This is the festival’s 45th year,” says Sheila Cuykendall, Clarksville Chamber of Commerce director. “Clarksville has such a lovely, small-town atmosphere, and we love welcoming visitors who can enjoy our free festival or rent a boat to get out on the water.” ClarksvilleVa.com