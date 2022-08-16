Spirits on Wheels

Tricked-out mobile cocktail carts are all the rage.

Imagine a Volkswagon Bug and a Vespa had a baby. And loved to drink. And got a state-of-the-art makeover. Dream no more: A wave of customized bars on wheels have taken Coastal Virginia’s mobile bar scene by storm. From ‘50s-style camper vans to horse trailers, even three-wheelers imported from Italy, these moveable cocktail carts are perfect for parties and events large and small.

Cleverly customized with bar counters and wines-on-tap, they also offer craft beers, prosecco, and cocktails. Enjoy drinks courtesy of “Rosie,” the vintage beer cart that lives at The Tides Inn; other outfits rent their portable bars that come with all the fixins—from multiple taps and mixers to glassware and barkeeps. GetCozyBars.com, ClinkMobileBar.com, CoastalCocktailCart.com, TheTidesInn.com