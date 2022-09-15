Southwest Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques
1st: Black Dog Salvage
902 13th St. SW, Roanoke
BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200
For nearly 25 years, Black Dog Salvage has been revitalizing architectural salvage, yielding an expansive inventory that constantly changes. In the market for an antique fireplace? Black Dog probably has 100. How about a Louis XVI chair that needs a little love? Check, and it’s ripe for an enthusiastic DIY-er. Now a bonafide lifestyle brand, the Black Dog empire is worth a visit.
2nd: Blue Ridge Antique Center, Wirtz
BlueRidgeAntiqueCtr.com, 540-483-2362
3rd: Antiques on Main, Christiansburg
Facebook: Antiques On Main, 540-381-0539
Book Store
1st: Appalachian Books
716 Park Ave. NW, Norton
ShopAppalachianBooks.com, 276-679-3290
This secondhand bookshop in the heart of downtown Norton will excite booklovers as well as deal-lovers. Used book book bundles are a steal at $20 (from mystery, to literary fiction, to nonfiction). The store’s occasionally visiting dog, Frankie, is sure to make you smile while shopping.
2nd: Too Many Books, Roanoke
TooManyBooksRoanoke.com, 540-985-6469
3rd: Books and Crannies, Martinsville
BooksAndCranniesVa.com, 276-403-4380
Consignment Shop
1st: BloomingDeals
275 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Facebook: BloomingDeals, 540-814-0694
BloomingDeals was born in 2014 out of a desire to destigmatize bargain, thrift, and consignment store shopping and has become a kind of community general store over the years, offering not only clothes but also shoes, jewelry, and home decor. Prices are very reasonable and at the end of each season, the store donates to churches and women’s shelters.
2nd: Sprout Consignment, Abingdon
SproutConsignment.com, 276-206-8941
3rd: New To Me Consignment Boutique, Roanoke
NewToMeBoutique.com, 540-982-2022
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Goodman Jewelers
108 E. Main St., Abingdon
GoodmanJewelers.Biz, 276-676-3110
Goodman Jewelers is an independent, family-owned store specializing in custom design with an emphasis on bridal jewelry. Located in a 19th-century building in historic Abingdon, Goodman has a showroom with a wide range of items, including fashion sterling silver, colored gemstones, pearls, gold fashion, diamond fashion pieces, and wedding jewelry.
2nd: Fink’s Jewelers, Roanoke
Finks.com, 540-342-2991
3rd: Haywood’s Jewelers, Locations in Hardy, Rocky Mount
HaywoodsJewelers.com, 540-721-2210
Florist Shop
1st: George’s Flowers
1953 Franklin Rd., Roanoke
GeorgesFlowers.com, 540-981-0900
Founded in 1981, George’s Flowers is an iconic Roanoke business with a distinctly European influence. Its key to success has been staying current with industry trends and taking inspiration from everything. George’s works closely with the community to service any and all celebrations or events and proudly gives Roanoke the best floral arrangements around.
2nd: Flowers By Jones, Rocky Mount
FlowersByJones.net, 540-483-5547
3rd: Flowers on Main, Tazewell
Facebook: @FlowersOnMainTazewell, 276-979-4006
Gift Store
1st: chocolatepaper
308-3 Market St., Roanoke
ChocolatePaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061
A family-owned and operated business, chocolatepaper is a local favorite for buying gifts, home accessories, and decorative items. Located at the Roanoke City Market, chocolatepaper offers the best selection of gourmet treats, greeting cards, artistic decor, and the coolest gifts imaginable. Check out its sister store, Mongrel, in Richmond.
2nd: Between Friends, Tazewell
Facebook: @BetweenFriend, 276-988-8235
3rd: Sugar Magnolia, Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke
SugarMagnoliaShops.com, 540-739-3724
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Davidsons
2 locations in Roanoke
DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734
Larry Davidson is the third generation of his family to operate the business, which was founded in 1910. Davidsons specializes in gentlemen’s sportswear, business attire, and formal wear, with a strong emphasis on custom clothing and special orders. Davidsons takes pride in strong long-term relationships with the community and the personal attention provided to every client.
2nd: Blakley-Mitchell Co., Bristol
BlakleyMitchell.com, 276-669-0116
3rd: Ernie Sullins Clothing, Multiple locations
ErnieSullinsClothing.com, 276-644-3900
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Clinch Life Outfitters
3022 5th Ave., St. Paul
ClinchLifeOutfitters.com, 276-608-6907
Clinch of Life Outfitters meets the need for specialized outdoor recreation clothing and gear. Here you’ll find the perfect jackets, shoes, and pants for hunting, hiking, and fishing. The store not only offers 24-hour kayak rentals but also guided tours along the Clinch River. Live bait is also available for purchase along with rods and reels.
2nd: Blue Ridge Outfitters, Marion
BROMarion.com, 276-378-5184
3rd: Mast General Store, Roanoke
MastGeneralStore.com, 540-566-5661
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: Urban Gypsy
1320 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke
UrbanGypsyVa.com, 540-400-8552
A boutique located in the Historic Grandin Village in Roanoke, Urban Gypsy was established in 2010. They offer a relaxed and friendly shopping atmosphere with a large selection of specialty women’s, men’s, children’s, home, and pet products. They are excited to bring unique brand offerings from jewelry to dresses.
2nd: Hey Helen, Floyd
ShopHeyHelen.com, 540-745-4307
3rd: Forget-Me-Not, Abingdon
Facebook: @ForgetMeNotAbingdon, 276-628-2700