Southwest Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques

1st: Black Dog Salvage

902 13th St. SW, Roanoke

BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

For nearly 25 years, Black Dog Salvage has been revitalizing architectural salvage, yielding an expansive inventory that constantly changes. In the market for an antique fireplace? Black Dog probably has 100. How about a Louis XVI chair that needs a little love? Check, and it’s ripe for an enthusiastic DIY-er. Now a bonafide lifestyle brand, the Black Dog empire is worth a visit.

2nd: Blue Ridge Antique Center, Wirtz

BlueRidgeAntiqueCtr.com, 540-483-2362

3rd: Antiques on Main, Christiansburg

Facebook: Antiques On Main, 540-381-0539

Book Store

1st: Appalachian Books

716 Park Ave. NW, Norton

ShopAppalachianBooks.com, 276-679-3290

This secondhand bookshop in the heart of downtown Norton will excite booklovers as well as deal-lovers. Used book book bundles are a steal at $20 (from mystery, to literary fiction, to nonfiction). The store’s occasionally visiting dog, Frankie, is sure to make you smile while shopping.

2nd: Too Many Books, Roanoke

TooManyBooksRoanoke.com, 540-985-6469

3rd: Books and Crannies, Martinsville

BooksAndCranniesVa.com, 276-403-4380

Consignment Shop

1st: BloomingDeals

275 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Facebook: BloomingDeals, 540-814-0694

BloomingDeals was born in 2014 out of a desire to destigmatize bargain, thrift, and consignment store shopping and has become a kind of community general store over the years, offering not only clothes but also shoes, jewelry, and home decor. Prices are very reasonable and at the end of each season, the store donates to churches and women’s shelters.

2nd: Sprout Consignment, Abingdon

SproutConsignment.com, 276-206-8941

3rd: New To Me Consignment Boutique, Roanoke

NewToMeBoutique.com, 540-982-2022

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Goodman Jewelers

108 E. Main St., Abingdon

GoodmanJewelers.Biz, 276-676-3110

Goodman Jewelers is an independent, family-owned store specializing in custom design with an emphasis on bridal jewelry. Located in a 19th-century building in historic Abingdon, Goodman has a showroom with a wide range of items, including fashion sterling silver, colored gemstones, pearls, gold fashion, diamond fashion pieces, and wedding jewelry.

2nd: Fink’s Jewelers, Roanoke

Finks.com, 540-342-2991

3rd: Haywood’s Jewelers, Locations in Hardy, Rocky Mount

HaywoodsJewelers.com, 540-721-2210

Florist Shop

1st: George’s Flowers

1953 Franklin Rd., Roanoke

GeorgesFlowers.com, 540-981-0900

Founded in 1981, George’s Flowers is an iconic Roanoke business with a distinctly European influence. Its key to success has been staying current with industry trends and taking inspiration from everything. George’s works closely with the community to service any and all celebrations or events and proudly gives Roanoke the best floral arrangements around.

2nd: Flowers By Jones, Rocky Mount

FlowersByJones.net, 540-483-5547

3rd: Flowers on Main, Tazewell

Facebook: @FlowersOnMainTazewell, 276-979-4006

Gift Store

1st: chocolatepaper

308-3 Market St., Roanoke

ChocolatePaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061

A family-owned and operated business, chocolatepaper is a local favorite for buying gifts, home accessories, and decorative items. Located at the Roanoke City Market, chocolatepaper offers the best selection of gourmet treats, greeting cards, artistic decor, and the coolest gifts imaginable. Check out its sister store, Mongrel, in Richmond.

2nd: Between Friends, Tazewell

Facebook: @BetweenFriend, 276-988-8235

3rd: Sugar Magnolia, Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke

SugarMagnoliaShops.com, 540-739-3724

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Davidsons

2 locations in Roanoke

DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734

Larry Davidson is the third generation of his family to operate the business, which was founded in 1910. Davidsons specializes in gentlemen’s sportswear, business attire, and formal wear, with a strong emphasis on custom clothing and special orders. Davidsons takes pride in strong long-term relationships with the community and the personal attention provided to every client.

2nd: Blakley-Mitchell Co., Bristol

BlakleyMitchell.com, 276-669-0116

3rd: Ernie Sullins Clothing, Multiple locations

ErnieSullinsClothing.com, 276-644-3900

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Clinch Life Outfitters

3022 5th Ave., St. Paul

ClinchLifeOutfitters.com, 276-608-6907

Clinch of Life Outfitters meets the need for specialized outdoor recreation clothing and gear. Here you’ll find the perfect jackets, shoes, and pants for hunting, hiking, and fishing. The store not only offers 24-hour kayak rentals but also guided tours along the Clinch River. Live bait is also available for purchase along with rods and reels.

2nd: Blue Ridge Outfitters, Marion

BROMarion.com, 276-378-5184

3rd: Mast General Store, Roanoke

MastGeneralStore.com, 540-566-5661

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: Urban Gypsy

1320 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke

UrbanGypsyVa.com, 540-400-8552

A boutique located in the Historic Grandin Village in Roanoke, Urban Gypsy was established in 2010. They offer a relaxed and friendly shopping atmosphere with a large selection of specialty women’s, men’s, children’s, home, and pet products. They are excited to bring unique brand offerings from jewelry to dresses.

2nd: Hey Helen, Floyd

ShopHeyHelen.com, 540-745-4307

3rd: Forget-Me-Not, Abingdon

Facebook: @ForgetMeNotAbingdon, 276-628-2700