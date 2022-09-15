Southwest Virginia: Best Services Winner 2022

HEALTH

Alternative Medicine

1st: Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine

2537 Floyd Hwy. N., Floyd

BRCCM.org, 540-745-4144

The Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine specializes in drug-free pain relief. The acupuncturists at BRCCM work with many different traditional Chinese herbs and formulate mixtures specifically for each client. The practice also offers Tui Na and Gua Sha massage therapies, cupping, and heat therapy.

2nd: Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine, Roanoke

BalanceWellspace.com, 540-824-1014

3rd: Acupuncture Center of Roanoke

AcupunctureOfRoanoke.com, 540-344-3286

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Blue Mountain Therapy

Locations in Abingdon, Wytheville

BlueMountainTherapy.com, 276-525-6043

Blue Mountain Therapy was founded in 2013 and today offers home health therapy, early intervention therapy, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, and other physical and behavioral therapy services, both in home and outpatient settings. One happy client said, “They changed my family’s life and they can do the same for you.”

2nd: Dandelion Counseling LLC, Martinsville

Facebook: @DandelionCounseling, 276-634-8304

3rd: Comprehensive Counseling Services, Roanoke

ComprehensiveCounselingServices.com, 540-343-0004

Dental Practice

1st: Brown Dental Associates

915 W. Main St., Abingdon

BrownDentalAssociates.com, 276-628-9507

Whether you need a simple, routine cleaning or a wisdom tooth removal, the doctors and staff at Brown Dental Associates will have your smile looking good again in no time. Their loyal customer base speaks to their skill, professionalism, and family-friendly attitudes.

2nd: Cross, Lavinder, Quinn, & Park Family Dentistry of Roanoke

DentistRoanoke.com, 540-989-1170

3rd: Blue Ridge Dental Group, Multiple locations

BlueRidgeDentalGroup.com, 540-904-4969

Home Health Provider

1st: Interim HealthCare of Southwest Virginia

1013 E. Main St., Salem

InterimHealthCare.com, 540-774-8686

Interim HealthCare was founded in 1966 and now comprises over 300 independently owned franchises nationwide. The staff at Interim provides comprehensive home care services, whether you’re recovering from a stay in the hospital or simply need some support to continue living independently.

2nd: Carilion Clinic Home Care, Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-964-9300

3rd: Home Nursing Service of Southwest Virginia, Abingdon

TheCliftonCompanies.com, 276-628-2666

Hospital

1st: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

1906 Belleview Ave. SE, Roanoke

CarilionClinic.org, 540-981-7000

The Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital first opened in 1900 as the Roanoke Hospital and joined Carilion in 1996. One of the largest hospitals in the state and the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, Roanoke Memorial is dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves and training tomorrow’s physicians.

2nd: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg

CarilionClinic.org, 540-731-2000

3rd: Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

CarilionClinic.org, 276-988-8700

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Carilion Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology offers excellent gynecologic, prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care to new parents in the Southwest region. Screening mammograms and Pap smears are available to all women, regardless of the ability to pay. For prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care, the Carilion team gives mom the birthing experience she and her family desire.

2nd: Abingdon OB/GYN

BalladHealth.org, 276-628-4335

3rd: Drs. Moore & Stockstill, Roanoke

MooreAndStockstill.com, 540-904-7710

Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice

1st: Eye Physicians of Southwest Virginia

Multiple locations

EyePhysiciansOfSWVa.com, 276-628-3118

Eye Physicians of Southwest Virginia have four locations and have been serving the area since 1982. They offer adult and pediatric eye exams, as well as surgeries like glaucoma and cataract surgeries. No matter your vision issue, they offer comprehensive eye care for the entire family.

2nd: Vistar Eye Center, Multiple locations

VistarEye.com, 540-855-5100

3rd: Eye Care & Surgery, Multiple locations

EyeCareSurgery.com, 800-650-7313

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center

Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke

CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510

Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center is dedicated to providing patients with safe, effective surgical and non-surgical treatments for all areas of the body. Focused on building trusting relationships between staff and patients, Carilion ensures that patients are fully informed, fully prepared, and fully empowered to make aesthetic choices that meet their expectations and improve quality of life.

2nd: Blacksburg Smiles

BlacksburgSmiles.com, 540-509-0112

3rd: Aesthetic & Family Dental of Martinsville

276-638-3265

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Jones & DeShon Orthodontics

25 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Martinsville

DavidJonesOrthodontics.com, 276-638-8888

Founded in 1978 by Dr. David C. Jones, the practice specializes in traditional braces and Invisalign services. With a mission to provide the best quality smiles one patient at a time, the practice is the largest provider of Invisalign and Invisalign Teen in Southwest Virginia and is proud to serve the community they love.

2nd: Dr. Dennis Vaughan, Radford

Facebook: Vaughan Orthodontics - Radford, 540-639-3002

3rd: Dr. Paul C. Kaiser Orthodontics, Roanoke

KaiserOrthodontics.com, 540-362-1097

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org/GeneralOrtho, 540 510-6200

The team of surgeons at Carilion Clinic Orthopedic are proud to provide care at the Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences throughout the Southwest region. Their board-certified, fellowship-trained reconstruction surgeons evaluate and treat thousands of patients annually with a vision of collaboration, innovation, and a team-based approach to healing efficiently.

2nd: Blue Ridge Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Abingdon

BalladHealth.org, 276-258-1760

3rd: Lewis Gale Orthopedics, Salem

LGPhysicians.com, 540-772-3400

Pediatric Practice

1st: Carilion Children's Pediatric Medicine

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Based in Roanoke, Carilion Clinic serves nearly one million Virginians from several different locations. Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine offers routine checkups, immunizations, nutritional counseling, physicals, newborn care, minor injury treatment, and more. Carilion’s sole focus is to improve the health of the communities it serves.

2nd: Children First Pediatrics of Virginia, Martinsville

ChildrenFirstPediatricsOfVa.com, 276-638-5437

3rd: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine, Christiansburg

CarilionClinic.org, 540-381-6000

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Therapy and Rehabilitation

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Based in Roanoke, Carilion Clinic serves nearly one million Virginians from several different locations. Their rehabilitation staff are highly trained in speech, occupational, and physical therapy treatments, among others. Three Carilion locations offer “Swing Bed” programs, which provide 24-hour nursing care with a rehabilitation focus.

2nd: Bassett Physical Therapy, Stanleytown

BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636

3rd: Advanced Physical Therapy of Virginia, Salem

APTOfVa.com, 540-444-0291

Primary Care Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-472-8482

Based in Roanoke, Carilion Clinic Family Medicine works together with a comprehensive network of hospitals and specialty practices to provide quality care close to home for nearly one million Virginia residents. The practice seeks to advance family health care through medical education, community health and safety, and low costs.

2nd: Cave Spring Family Practice, Roanoke

LGPhysicians.com, 540-777-4000

3rd: Community Health Center of the New River Valley, Christiansburg

CHCNRV.org, 540-381-0820

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Alouf Aesthetics

1602 Apperson Dr., Salem

AloufAesthetics.com, 540-215-0286

Having served the Roanoke Valley since 2004, Alouf Aesthetics offers both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic services. Surgical services include facial surgery and body contouring, while nonsurgical services include injections, facials, and micro-needling. Dr. Alouf and his team will take care of whatever cosmetic needs you have.

2nd: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center, Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke

CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510

3rd: Plastic Surgery Specialists, Abingdon

PLSurgery.com, 757-345-5599

Dermatology Practice

1st: Dermatology Associates and Cosmetic Center

143 Woodland Dr. SW, Wise

CEDWise.com, 276-365-8071

Drs. Autumn and Christopher Starnes started this dermatological practice in 2011. They have surgical services for skin cancer but also provide services such as hair removal, botox, fillers, tattoo removal, and microneedling. Clients love the professional and educational staff at Cutting Edge Dermatology.

2nd: Derm One, Multiple locations

DermOneVa.com, 276-326-3376

3rd: Dermatology Practice of Roanoke

DermatologyPracticeOfRoanoke.com, 540-562-8873

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon

500 E. Main St., Abingdon

Facebook: @CuttinUpHairSalon, 276-628-2688

Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon has friendly and talented stylists that can meet any and all of your hair needs. The salon also employs an esthetician and a massage therapist if you’re ever in need of more than just a haircut. Customers have nothing but kind words for all of the stylists at this salon.

2nd: Corporate Image Barbershop, Roanoke

CorporateImageBarberShop.com, 540-342-0222

3rd: CharMarie Salon, Blacksburg

CharMarieSalon.com, 540-251-3350

Spa

1st: Healing Waters Day Spa & Salon

107 Charwood Dr., Abingdon

Facebook: Healing Waters Day Spa & Salon, 276-628-4233

Healing Waters Day Spa’s goal is to “rejuvenate” the body and educate clients by promoting healthy living. The spa offers massages, hair and nail services, waxing, and facials. Uniquely, they also offer colon hydrotherapy and electrolysis. Customers consistently praise the spa’s relaxing atmosphere.

2nd: Azario Salon & Day Spa, Roanoke

AzarioSalon.com, 540-772-1300

3rd: Belle Santé, Roanoke

BelleSanteSpa.com, 540-566-3519

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Bundy Architecture and Engineering

190 E. Main St., Abingdon

BundyAE.com, 276-628-1067

Founded in 2006, this family-owned and operated business provides full-service architectural and engineering services to the residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeastern Tennessee. Take a look at their website to view an impressive gallery of unique designs and beautiful homes.

2nd: Cameron Wolfe Architect, Marion

Facebook: Cameron Wolfe Architect, 276-783-8391

3rd: Colley Architects PC, Blacksburg

ColleyArch.com, 540-953-2724

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Crows Nest Nursery

1811 Brooksfield Rd., Blacksburg

CrowsNestGreenHouses.com, 540-552-5550

In 1972, Crow’s Nest Nursery was a small greenhouse operation and strawberry farm. Today, the nursery and retail shop carries a wide variety of ornamental and fruiting trees, shrubs, and locally grown perennial plants, as well as decorative garden art and tools. With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, Crow’s Nest has an expansive selection to satisfy your green thumb.

2nd: Blackwater Nursery & Landscaping, Rocky Mount

BlackwaterNurseryAndLandscaping.com, 540-334-3415

3rd: Bloomin’ Idiots Greenhouses, Bland

Facebook: @BloominIdiotsGreenhouses, 276-928-6230

Home Builder

1st: Countryside Custom Homes

Floyd

CCHomesFloyd.com, 540-357-5530

Matthew and Jessica Thomas started this family-owned business in 2007 and have since built up an impressive portfolio of beautiful homes, barns, and patios. As an authorized builder for Nationwide Custom Homes, Countryside specializes in modular homes, which are delivered up to 90% complete and are therefore built much faster than site-built homes.

2nd: Dalton Construction, Roanoke

540-537-3441

3rd: Dollman Construction, Roanoke

DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Black Dog Salvage

902 13th St. SW, Roanoke

BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

With 40,000 square feet of home goods, Black Dog Salvage has an impressive inventory that changes almost daily. A furniture paint line, interior design service, curated showrooms featuring regional vendors, and customizing options are just some of the secrets to Black Dog’s success. A reality TV show, Salvage Dawgs, helped propel Black Dog into a lifestyle brand.

2nd: Clinch Mountain Amish, Tazewell

ClinchMountainAmishFurniture.com, 276-988-5095

3rd: Virginia Furniture Market, Multiple locations

VaFurnitureMarket.com, 540-334-3876

Interior Design Firm

1st: Easterly Coleman Furniture

882 Main St., Lebanon

EasterlyColeman.com, 276-889-1244

James Easterly, Sr., founded this three-generation furniture company as Lebanon Furniture Company in 1935—with just five hundred dollars. Today, James’s granddaughter, Susan, and her husband, Tim Coleman, run Easterly Coleman Furniture. While incorporating James Sr.’s original ideas, Easterly Coleman now sells high-end home furnishings and offers excellent interior design services.

2nd: Edith Anne Duncan Design, Blacksburg

EdithAnneDuncan.com, 540-357-2121

3rd: Elaine Stephenson Interiors, Roanoke

ESInteriors.com, 540-344-9401

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Cabinetry With TLC

4325 Old Cave Spring Rd., Roanoke

CabinetryWithTLC.com, 540-777-0456

Mike Reinschmidt and Terri Langford opened Cabinetry with TLC in 2005. Reinschmidt is an excellent woodworker and Langford a talented designer. They pride themselves on providing clients with American-made cabinets and countertops, all while trying their best to meet their clients’ budgetary needs.

2nd: Cabinet Designs, Max Meadows

CSNRV.com, 540-605-1108

3rd: Building & Design of Virginia, Wytheville

BuildingAndDesignOfVa.com, 276-228-4851

Landscape Design

1st: Back To Nature Landscaping & Construction

1575 Thomas Ln., Blacksburg

BackToNatureLandscaping.com, 540-739-3947

Whether you need your lawn mowed or a deck built, Back To Nature Landscaping & Construction just about does it all. They have an impressive portfolio of stunning water features, outdoor kitchens, firepits, patios, and more. The team’s biggest objective is to improve the lives of everyone they work with.

2nd: Beegle Landscaping & Lawn Care, Floyd

Facebook: @BeegleLandscapingAndLawnCare, 540-745-6507

3rd: Cox Lawn and Property Maintenance, Galax

CoxPropertyMaintenance.com, 276-233-2750

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: Ashley Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

26260 Lee Hwy., Abingdon

276-628-5344

Ashley Plumbing and Heating has been serving the residents of Abingdon and its surrounding areas for over 30 years. Customers consistently praise the company’s professionalism and quality of service. From fixing clogged drains to replacing water heaters, “Mr. Ashley will see that your problem is taken care of.”

2nd: Blacksburg Plumbing, Heating, & Electrical, Inc.

BlacksburgPlumbing.com, 540-552-5864

3rd: Bryant’s Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning, Martinsville

CallBryants.com, 276-638-2321

Real Estate Firm

1st: Berry-Elliott Realtors

18 Starling Ave., Martinsville

BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111

Co-owners and brokers Doris Berry and Mary Rives Brown put their collective experience and extraordinary customer service backgrounds together to found Berry-Elliot Realtors in 1995. Their extensive knowledge of the area’s history, housing inventory, and marketing has helped countless people across the region achieve their real estate goals and dreams.

2nd: Highlands Realty, Abingdon

HighlandsRealtyInc.com, 276-676-2221

3rd: Commonwealth LLC Realtors, Collinsville

Commonwealth-Realtors.com, 276-647-7772

Retirement Community

1st: ElderSpirit Community Living

125 Elderspirit Ct., Abingdon

ElderSpirit.org, 276-619-5544

ElderSpirit is a unique co-housing and mixed-income community for those aged 55 and older living in Southwest Virginia. This independent living community emphasizes the importance of mutual support among its residents. There are homes for sale, homes for rent, and low-income-qualified apartments for any and all who want to join.

2nd: Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg

Retire.org, 540-552-9176

3rd: English Meadows, Multiple locations

EnglishMeadowsSLC.com, 800-796-5420

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Brown Edwards

319 McClanahan St. SW, Roanoke

BECPAS.com, 540-345-0936

Brown Edwards offers knowledgeable accounting, assurance, tax, and management advisory services. With a firm-wide staff of more than 350 professionals, it is one of the largest independent CPA firms in Virginia. The company supports individuals and businesses ranging from small companies to large corporations and is committed to excellence on all levels.

2nd: Cooke, Lavender, Massey & Company, P.C., Blacksburg

CPACooke.com, 540-953-1152

3rd: Cook Associates CPA Services LLC, Richlands

CookAssociatesCPA.com, 276-963-1003

Auction Company

1st: Blue Ridge Land & Auction Co., Inc.

102 S. Locust St., Floyd

BlueRidgeLandAndAuction.com, 540-745-2005

Founded in 1991, Blue Ridge Land & Auction Co. has achieved national recognition as a top 10 United Country Real Estate office in the nation. They specialize in land, farms, recreational and hunting properties, waterfront properties, and luxury country estates.

2nd: Anderson Auction Service, Rocky Mount

AndersonAuctionService.com, 540-483-9234

3rd: American Equipment & Auction Co., Salem

AmericanEquip.net, 540-389-2634

Bank/Credit Union

1st: Carter Bank & Trust

Multiple locations

CBTCare.com, 833-275-2228

Carter Bank & Trust opened in 1974 and now has dozens of branch locations throughout Virginia and North Carolina. They provide a wide range of personal, business, and investment banking services. In their own words, “caring is what we’ll always do best.”

2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations

AtlanticCnionBank.com, 800-990-4828

3rd: American National Bank And Trust Company, Multiple locations

Facebook: @AmericanNational, 434-792-5111

Car Dealer

1st: Blue Ridge Auto Group

Locations in Abingdon, Wytheville

TheBlueRidgeway.com, 855-868-2660

This car dealership is a family-owned and operated group that deals Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. Blue Ridge Auto Group promises no hidden fees and to always be upfront and honest. Their two locations even offer free WiFi, children’s play areas, and loaner vehicles to make your experience as comfortable as possible.

2nd: Autos by Nelson, Locations in Bassett, Martinsville

AutosByNelson.com, 877-703-7282

3rd: Shelor Motor Mile, Christiansburg

Shelor.com, 540-381-8417

Car Wash

1st: Bubblez Hand Car Wash & Detailing

14364 Lee Hwy., Bristol

Bubblez-Hand-Car-Wash.business.site, 276-591-8945

Bubblez Hand Car Wash & Detailing provides full-service detailing services to the residents of Bristol. Customers rave about the efficiency of owner April Davis and her team. One happy reviewer says, “If you want your vehicle detailed and want it done right, Bubblez is the place to go.”

2nd: Blue Hills Car Wash, Roanoke

BlueSillsCarWash.com, 540-491-9060

3rd: Brandon Car Wash, Roanoke

AboutCleanVa.com, 540-682-4955

Caterer

1st: Center Stage Catering

17 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

CenterStageFood.com, 540-489-7827

Center Stage Catering is a local, family-owned company that has been delighting clients with from-scratch cuisine for more than two decades. The emphasis is on employee empowerment, hospitality, and focused delivery of fresh and healthy food. With a highly-skilled, expertly trained culinary team, you’ll be dazzled by the service and products.

2nd: Checkered Pig Barbecue, Martinsville

CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161

3rd: Catering by Catherine, Abingdon

CateringByCatherine.com, 276-525-4415

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Concord Wealth Partners

955 W. Main St., Abingdon

ConcordWealthPartners.com, 276-628-5910

Having recently expanded to New England, Concord Wealth Partners now has four offices, three of which are in Virginia. The firm offers holistic services “that go above and beyond traditional planning.” The professionals at Concord each have different specialties, so you can be sure that any and all of your financial needs will be met.

2nd: David Mullins Wealth Management, Richlands

MullinsWealth.com, 276-345-4821

3rd: Evans Financial Services, Marion

EvansFS.com, 276-781-7856

Funeral Home

1st: Bradley’s Funeral Home

938 N. Main St., Marion

BradleysFH.com, 276-783-1019

Though the original estate was built in 1925, Bradley’s Funeral Home opened in 1999. The staff are very committed to performing their jobs well while also making sure that families feel comfortable and cared for throughout the grieving processes. The funeral home has a chapel that seats 300 people and in 2015, an on-site crematory was added to the estate.

2nd: Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood

CastlewoodFuneralHome.com, 276-762-0764

3rd: Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory, Locations in Roanoke, Vinton

Oakeys.com, 540-982-2100

Law Firm

1st: Patrick K. Moore, PC

Locations in Blacksburg, Radford

PatrickMooreLaw.com, 540-953-1100

The law office of Patrick K. Moore, PC, has been serving the New River and Roanoke Valleys for more than 25 years. Moore himself graduated from Virginia Tech and knows the community well. The law firm specializes in business law, real estate, and estate planning.

2nd: Bolling & Hearl, Locations in Abingdon, Richlands

BHLaw.info, 276-676-2022

3rd: Gentry Locke, Roanoke

GentryLocke.com, 540-983-9300