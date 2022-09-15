Southwest Virginia: Best Services Winner 2022

HEALTH
Alternative Medicine
1st: Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine
2537 Floyd Hwy. N., Floyd
BRCCM.org, 540-745-4144
The Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine specializes in drug-free pain relief. The acupuncturists at BRCCM work with many different traditional Chinese herbs and formulate mixtures specifically for each client. The practice also offers Tui Na and Gua Sha massage therapies, cupping, and heat therapy.
2nd: Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine, Roanoke
BalanceWellspace.com, 540-824-1014
3rd: Acupuncture Center of Roanoke
AcupunctureOfRoanoke.com, 540-344-3286
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Blue Mountain Therapy
Locations in Abingdon, Wytheville
BlueMountainTherapy.com, 276-525-6043
Blue Mountain Therapy was founded in 2013 and today offers home health therapy, early intervention therapy, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, and other physical and behavioral therapy services, both in home and outpatient settings. One happy client said, “They changed my family’s life and they can do the same for you.”
2nd: Dandelion Counseling LLC, Martinsville
Facebook: @DandelionCounseling, 276-634-8304
3rd: Comprehensive Counseling Services, Roanoke
ComprehensiveCounselingServices.com, 540-343-0004
Dental Practice
1st: Brown Dental Associates
915 W. Main St., Abingdon
BrownDentalAssociates.com, 276-628-9507
Whether you need a simple, routine cleaning or a wisdom tooth removal, the doctors and staff at Brown Dental Associates will have your smile looking good again in no time. Their loyal customer base speaks to their skill, professionalism, and family-friendly attitudes.
2nd: Cross, Lavinder, Quinn, & Park Family Dentistry of Roanoke
DentistRoanoke.com, 540-989-1170
3rd: Blue Ridge Dental Group, Multiple locations
BlueRidgeDentalGroup.com, 540-904-4969
Home Health Provider
1st: Interim HealthCare of Southwest Virginia
1013 E. Main St., Salem
InterimHealthCare.com, 540-774-8686
Interim HealthCare was founded in 1966 and now comprises over 300 independently owned franchises nationwide. The staff at Interim provides comprehensive home care services, whether you’re recovering from a stay in the hospital or simply need some support to continue living independently.
2nd: Carilion Clinic Home Care, Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-964-9300
3rd: Home Nursing Service of Southwest Virginia, Abingdon
TheCliftonCompanies.com, 276-628-2666
Hospital
1st: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
1906 Belleview Ave. SE, Roanoke
CarilionClinic.org, 540-981-7000
The Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital first opened in 1900 as the Roanoke Hospital and joined Carilion in 1996. One of the largest hospitals in the state and the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, Roanoke Memorial is dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves and training tomorrow’s physicians.
2nd: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg
CarilionClinic.org, 540-731-2000
3rd: Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital
CarilionClinic.org, 276-988-8700
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
Carilion Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology offers excellent gynecologic, prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care to new parents in the Southwest region. Screening mammograms and Pap smears are available to all women, regardless of the ability to pay. For prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care, the Carilion team gives mom the birthing experience she and her family desire.
2nd: Abingdon OB/GYN
BalladHealth.org, 276-628-4335
3rd: Drs. Moore & Stockstill, Roanoke
MooreAndStockstill.com, 540-904-7710
Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice
1st: Eye Physicians of Southwest Virginia
Multiple locations
EyePhysiciansOfSWVa.com, 276-628-3118
Eye Physicians of Southwest Virginia have four locations and have been serving the area since 1982. They offer adult and pediatric eye exams, as well as surgeries like glaucoma and cataract surgeries. No matter your vision issue, they offer comprehensive eye care for the entire family.
2nd: Vistar Eye Center, Multiple locations
VistarEye.com, 540-855-5100
3rd: Eye Care & Surgery, Multiple locations
EyeCareSurgery.com, 800-650-7313
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center
Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke
CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510
Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center is dedicated to providing patients with safe, effective surgical and non-surgical treatments for all areas of the body. Focused on building trusting relationships between staff and patients, Carilion ensures that patients are fully informed, fully prepared, and fully empowered to make aesthetic choices that meet their expectations and improve quality of life.
2nd: Blacksburg Smiles
BlacksburgSmiles.com, 540-509-0112
3rd: Aesthetic & Family Dental of Martinsville
276-638-3265
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Jones & DeShon Orthodontics
25 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Martinsville
DavidJonesOrthodontics.com, 276-638-8888
Founded in 1978 by Dr. David C. Jones, the practice specializes in traditional braces and Invisalign services. With a mission to provide the best quality smiles one patient at a time, the practice is the largest provider of Invisalign and Invisalign Teen in Southwest Virginia and is proud to serve the community they love.
2nd: Dr. Dennis Vaughan, Radford
Facebook: Vaughan Orthodontics - Radford, 540-639-3002
3rd: Dr. Paul C. Kaiser Orthodontics, Roanoke
KaiserOrthodontics.com, 540-362-1097
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org/GeneralOrtho, 540 510-6200
The team of surgeons at Carilion Clinic Orthopedic are proud to provide care at the Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences throughout the Southwest region. Their board-certified, fellowship-trained reconstruction surgeons evaluate and treat thousands of patients annually with a vision of collaboration, innovation, and a team-based approach to healing efficiently.
2nd: Blue Ridge Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Abingdon
BalladHealth.org, 276-258-1760
3rd: Lewis Gale Orthopedics, Salem
LGPhysicians.com, 540-772-3400
Pediatric Practice
1st: Carilion Children's Pediatric Medicine
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
Based in Roanoke, Carilion Clinic serves nearly one million Virginians from several different locations. Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine offers routine checkups, immunizations, nutritional counseling, physicals, newborn care, minor injury treatment, and more. Carilion’s sole focus is to improve the health of the communities it serves.
2nd: Children First Pediatrics of Virginia, Martinsville
ChildrenFirstPediatricsOfVa.com, 276-638-5437
3rd: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine, Christiansburg
CarilionClinic.org, 540-381-6000
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Therapy and Rehabilitation
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
Based in Roanoke, Carilion Clinic serves nearly one million Virginians from several different locations. Their rehabilitation staff are highly trained in speech, occupational, and physical therapy treatments, among others. Three Carilion locations offer “Swing Bed” programs, which provide 24-hour nursing care with a rehabilitation focus.
2nd: Bassett Physical Therapy, Stanleytown
BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636
3rd: Advanced Physical Therapy of Virginia, Salem
APTOfVa.com, 540-444-0291
Primary Care Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-472-8482
Based in Roanoke, Carilion Clinic Family Medicine works together with a comprehensive network of hospitals and specialty practices to provide quality care close to home for nearly one million Virginia residents. The practice seeks to advance family health care through medical education, community health and safety, and low costs.
2nd: Cave Spring Family Practice, Roanoke
LGPhysicians.com, 540-777-4000
3rd: Community Health Center of the New River Valley, Christiansburg
CHCNRV.org, 540-381-0820
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Alouf Aesthetics
1602 Apperson Dr., Salem
AloufAesthetics.com, 540-215-0286
Having served the Roanoke Valley since 2004, Alouf Aesthetics offers both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic services. Surgical services include facial surgery and body contouring, while nonsurgical services include injections, facials, and micro-needling. Dr. Alouf and his team will take care of whatever cosmetic needs you have.
2nd: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center, Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke
CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510
3rd: Plastic Surgery Specialists, Abingdon
PLSurgery.com, 757-345-5599
Dermatology Practice
1st: Dermatology Associates and Cosmetic Center
143 Woodland Dr. SW, Wise
CEDWise.com, 276-365-8071
Drs. Autumn and Christopher Starnes started this dermatological practice in 2011. They have surgical services for skin cancer but also provide services such as hair removal, botox, fillers, tattoo removal, and microneedling. Clients love the professional and educational staff at Cutting Edge Dermatology.
2nd: Derm One, Multiple locations
DermOneVa.com, 276-326-3376
3rd: Dermatology Practice of Roanoke
DermatologyPracticeOfRoanoke.com, 540-562-8873
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon
500 E. Main St., Abingdon
Facebook: @CuttinUpHairSalon, 276-628-2688
Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon has friendly and talented stylists that can meet any and all of your hair needs. The salon also employs an esthetician and a massage therapist if you’re ever in need of more than just a haircut. Customers have nothing but kind words for all of the stylists at this salon.
2nd: Corporate Image Barbershop, Roanoke
CorporateImageBarberShop.com, 540-342-0222
3rd: CharMarie Salon, Blacksburg
CharMarieSalon.com, 540-251-3350
Spa
1st: Healing Waters Day Spa & Salon
107 Charwood Dr., Abingdon
Facebook: Healing Waters Day Spa & Salon, 276-628-4233
Healing Waters Day Spa’s goal is to “rejuvenate” the body and educate clients by promoting healthy living. The spa offers massages, hair and nail services, waxing, and facials. Uniquely, they also offer colon hydrotherapy and electrolysis. Customers consistently praise the spa’s relaxing atmosphere.
2nd: Azario Salon & Day Spa, Roanoke
AzarioSalon.com, 540-772-1300
3rd: Belle Santé, Roanoke
BelleSanteSpa.com, 540-566-3519
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Bundy Architecture and Engineering
190 E. Main St., Abingdon
BundyAE.com, 276-628-1067
Founded in 2006, this family-owned and operated business provides full-service architectural and engineering services to the residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeastern Tennessee. Take a look at their website to view an impressive gallery of unique designs and beautiful homes.
2nd: Cameron Wolfe Architect, Marion
Facebook: Cameron Wolfe Architect, 276-783-8391
3rd: Colley Architects PC, Blacksburg
ColleyArch.com, 540-953-2724
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Crows Nest Nursery
1811 Brooksfield Rd., Blacksburg
CrowsNestGreenHouses.com, 540-552-5550
In 1972, Crow’s Nest Nursery was a small greenhouse operation and strawberry farm. Today, the nursery and retail shop carries a wide variety of ornamental and fruiting trees, shrubs, and locally grown perennial plants, as well as decorative garden art and tools. With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, Crow’s Nest has an expansive selection to satisfy your green thumb.
2nd: Blackwater Nursery & Landscaping, Rocky Mount
BlackwaterNurseryAndLandscaping.com, 540-334-3415
3rd: Bloomin’ Idiots Greenhouses, Bland
Facebook: @BloominIdiotsGreenhouses, 276-928-6230
Home Builder
1st: Countryside Custom Homes
Floyd
CCHomesFloyd.com, 540-357-5530
Matthew and Jessica Thomas started this family-owned business in 2007 and have since built up an impressive portfolio of beautiful homes, barns, and patios. As an authorized builder for Nationwide Custom Homes, Countryside specializes in modular homes, which are delivered up to 90% complete and are therefore built much faster than site-built homes.
2nd: Dalton Construction, Roanoke
540-537-3441
3rd: Dollman Construction, Roanoke
DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Black Dog Salvage
902 13th St. SW, Roanoke
BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200
With 40,000 square feet of home goods, Black Dog Salvage has an impressive inventory that changes almost daily. A furniture paint line, interior design service, curated showrooms featuring regional vendors, and customizing options are just some of the secrets to Black Dog’s success. A reality TV show, Salvage Dawgs, helped propel Black Dog into a lifestyle brand.
2nd: Clinch Mountain Amish, Tazewell
ClinchMountainAmishFurniture.com, 276-988-5095
3rd: Virginia Furniture Market, Multiple locations
VaFurnitureMarket.com, 540-334-3876
Interior Design Firm
1st: Easterly Coleman Furniture
882 Main St., Lebanon
EasterlyColeman.com, 276-889-1244
James Easterly, Sr., founded this three-generation furniture company as Lebanon Furniture Company in 1935—with just five hundred dollars. Today, James’s granddaughter, Susan, and her husband, Tim Coleman, run Easterly Coleman Furniture. While incorporating James Sr.’s original ideas, Easterly Coleman now sells high-end home furnishings and offers excellent interior design services.
2nd: Edith Anne Duncan Design, Blacksburg
EdithAnneDuncan.com, 540-357-2121
3rd: Elaine Stephenson Interiors, Roanoke
ESInteriors.com, 540-344-9401
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Cabinetry With TLC
4325 Old Cave Spring Rd., Roanoke
CabinetryWithTLC.com, 540-777-0456
Mike Reinschmidt and Terri Langford opened Cabinetry with TLC in 2005. Reinschmidt is an excellent woodworker and Langford a talented designer. They pride themselves on providing clients with American-made cabinets and countertops, all while trying their best to meet their clients’ budgetary needs.
2nd: Cabinet Designs, Max Meadows
CSNRV.com, 540-605-1108
3rd: Building & Design of Virginia, Wytheville
BuildingAndDesignOfVa.com, 276-228-4851
Landscape Design
1st: Back To Nature Landscaping & Construction
1575 Thomas Ln., Blacksburg
BackToNatureLandscaping.com, 540-739-3947
Whether you need your lawn mowed or a deck built, Back To Nature Landscaping & Construction just about does it all. They have an impressive portfolio of stunning water features, outdoor kitchens, firepits, patios, and more. The team’s biggest objective is to improve the lives of everyone they work with.
2nd: Beegle Landscaping & Lawn Care, Floyd
Facebook: @BeegleLandscapingAndLawnCare, 540-745-6507
3rd: Cox Lawn and Property Maintenance, Galax
CoxPropertyMaintenance.com, 276-233-2750
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: Ashley Plumbing & Heating, Inc.
26260 Lee Hwy., Abingdon
276-628-5344
Ashley Plumbing and Heating has been serving the residents of Abingdon and its surrounding areas for over 30 years. Customers consistently praise the company’s professionalism and quality of service. From fixing clogged drains to replacing water heaters, “Mr. Ashley will see that your problem is taken care of.”
2nd: Blacksburg Plumbing, Heating, & Electrical, Inc.
BlacksburgPlumbing.com, 540-552-5864
3rd: Bryant’s Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning, Martinsville
CallBryants.com, 276-638-2321
Real Estate Firm
1st: Berry-Elliott Realtors
18 Starling Ave., Martinsville
BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111
Co-owners and brokers Doris Berry and Mary Rives Brown put their collective experience and extraordinary customer service backgrounds together to found Berry-Elliot Realtors in 1995. Their extensive knowledge of the area’s history, housing inventory, and marketing has helped countless people across the region achieve their real estate goals and dreams.
2nd: Highlands Realty, Abingdon
HighlandsRealtyInc.com, 276-676-2221
3rd: Commonwealth LLC Realtors, Collinsville
Commonwealth-Realtors.com, 276-647-7772
Retirement Community
1st: ElderSpirit Community Living
125 Elderspirit Ct., Abingdon
ElderSpirit.org, 276-619-5544
ElderSpirit is a unique co-housing and mixed-income community for those aged 55 and older living in Southwest Virginia. This independent living community emphasizes the importance of mutual support among its residents. There are homes for sale, homes for rent, and low-income-qualified apartments for any and all who want to join.
2nd: Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg
Retire.org, 540-552-9176
3rd: English Meadows, Multiple locations
EnglishMeadowsSLC.com, 800-796-5420
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Brown Edwards
319 McClanahan St. SW, Roanoke
BECPAS.com, 540-345-0936
Brown Edwards offers knowledgeable accounting, assurance, tax, and management advisory services. With a firm-wide staff of more than 350 professionals, it is one of the largest independent CPA firms in Virginia. The company supports individuals and businesses ranging from small companies to large corporations and is committed to excellence on all levels.
2nd: Cooke, Lavender, Massey & Company, P.C., Blacksburg
CPACooke.com, 540-953-1152
3rd: Cook Associates CPA Services LLC, Richlands
CookAssociatesCPA.com, 276-963-1003
Auction Company
1st: Blue Ridge Land & Auction Co., Inc.
102 S. Locust St., Floyd
BlueRidgeLandAndAuction.com, 540-745-2005
Founded in 1991, Blue Ridge Land & Auction Co. has achieved national recognition as a top 10 United Country Real Estate office in the nation. They specialize in land, farms, recreational and hunting properties, waterfront properties, and luxury country estates.
2nd: Anderson Auction Service, Rocky Mount
AndersonAuctionService.com, 540-483-9234
3rd: American Equipment & Auction Co., Salem
AmericanEquip.net, 540-389-2634
Bank/Credit Union
1st: Carter Bank & Trust
Multiple locations
CBTCare.com, 833-275-2228
Carter Bank & Trust opened in 1974 and now has dozens of branch locations throughout Virginia and North Carolina. They provide a wide range of personal, business, and investment banking services. In their own words, “caring is what we’ll always do best.”
2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations
AtlanticCnionBank.com, 800-990-4828
3rd: American National Bank And Trust Company, Multiple locations
Facebook: @AmericanNational, 434-792-5111
Car Dealer
1st: Blue Ridge Auto Group
Locations in Abingdon, Wytheville
TheBlueRidgeway.com, 855-868-2660
This car dealership is a family-owned and operated group that deals Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. Blue Ridge Auto Group promises no hidden fees and to always be upfront and honest. Their two locations even offer free WiFi, children’s play areas, and loaner vehicles to make your experience as comfortable as possible.
2nd: Autos by Nelson, Locations in Bassett, Martinsville
AutosByNelson.com, 877-703-7282
3rd: Shelor Motor Mile, Christiansburg
Shelor.com, 540-381-8417
Car Wash
1st: Bubblez Hand Car Wash & Detailing
14364 Lee Hwy., Bristol
Bubblez-Hand-Car-Wash.business.site, 276-591-8945
Bubblez Hand Car Wash & Detailing provides full-service detailing services to the residents of Bristol. Customers rave about the efficiency of owner April Davis and her team. One happy reviewer says, “If you want your vehicle detailed and want it done right, Bubblez is the place to go.”
2nd: Blue Hills Car Wash, Roanoke
BlueSillsCarWash.com, 540-491-9060
3rd: Brandon Car Wash, Roanoke
AboutCleanVa.com, 540-682-4955
Caterer
1st: Center Stage Catering
17 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount
CenterStageFood.com, 540-489-7827
Center Stage Catering is a local, family-owned company that has been delighting clients with from-scratch cuisine for more than two decades. The emphasis is on employee empowerment, hospitality, and focused delivery of fresh and healthy food. With a highly-skilled, expertly trained culinary team, you’ll be dazzled by the service and products.
2nd: Checkered Pig Barbecue, Martinsville
CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161
3rd: Catering by Catherine, Abingdon
CateringByCatherine.com, 276-525-4415
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Concord Wealth Partners
955 W. Main St., Abingdon
ConcordWealthPartners.com, 276-628-5910
Having recently expanded to New England, Concord Wealth Partners now has four offices, three of which are in Virginia. The firm offers holistic services “that go above and beyond traditional planning.” The professionals at Concord each have different specialties, so you can be sure that any and all of your financial needs will be met.
2nd: David Mullins Wealth Management, Richlands
MullinsWealth.com, 276-345-4821
3rd: Evans Financial Services, Marion
EvansFS.com, 276-781-7856
Funeral Home
1st: Bradley’s Funeral Home
938 N. Main St., Marion
BradleysFH.com, 276-783-1019
Though the original estate was built in 1925, Bradley’s Funeral Home opened in 1999. The staff are very committed to performing their jobs well while also making sure that families feel comfortable and cared for throughout the grieving processes. The funeral home has a chapel that seats 300 people and in 2015, an on-site crematory was added to the estate.
2nd: Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood
CastlewoodFuneralHome.com, 276-762-0764
3rd: Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory, Locations in Roanoke, Vinton
Oakeys.com, 540-982-2100
Law Firm
1st: Patrick K. Moore, PC
Locations in Blacksburg, Radford
PatrickMooreLaw.com, 540-953-1100
The law office of Patrick K. Moore, PC, has been serving the New River and Roanoke Valleys for more than 25 years. Moore himself graduated from Virginia Tech and knows the community well. The law firm specializes in business law, real estate, and estate planning.
2nd: Bolling & Hearl, Locations in Abingdon, Richlands
BHLaw.info, 276-676-2022
3rd: Gentry Locke, Roanoke
GentryLocke.com, 540-983-9300