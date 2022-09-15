Southwest Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2022

A
ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS
Annual Charity Event
1st: Boots & Bowties
Woodbrook Limousin Farms, Abingdon
Boots and Bowties is a charity event benefiting the Johnston Memorial Cancer Center in Abingdon. Held at the beautiful Woodbrook Farms, attendees enjoy dinner and desserts, great music, and a silent auction, all for a good cause. Auction items include vacations, jewelry, sports memorabilia, and more.
2nd: The Charity League of Martinsville/Henry County Bargain Fair
3rd: Cancer Kids and Christmas, Narrows
540-599-2578
Art Event
1st: Virginia Highlands Festival
1 Partnership Cir., Abingdon
VaHighlandsFestival.org, 276-623-5266
The first Virginia Highlands Festival was held in 1949 to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of the area. Over the decades, it has grown to include even more artists, craftsmen, and performers from Virginia’s Southwest. Organizers take pride in the worldly cultural and creative exchange it provides.
2nd: Art In Bloom, William King Museum of Art, Abingdon
WilliamKingMuseum.org, 276-628-5005
3rd: Chautauqua Festival, Wytheville
Wythe-Arts.org, 276-228-6855
Entertainment for Adults
1st: McClains at First & Main
1614 S. Main St., Blacksburg
McClainsBlacksburg.com, 540-242-5246
McClains at First & Main is a dining, bowling, and arcade experience. Utilizing one of their several party packages, plan a celebration or special occasion with friends and family. The bowling lanes and arcade help create an air of excitement as you enjoy socializing. Good food, local brews, music, an arcade and bowling—McClains has it all.
2nd: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing, Roanoke
BlueRidgeAxeThrowing.com, 540-266-7293
3rd: State Street Brewing, Bristol
StateStreetBrewing.com, 276-644-3773
Festival
1st: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
416 State St., Bristol
BristolRhythm.com, 423-573-1927
The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, held annually at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, is a three-day music festival with more than 100 live music acts performing on over a dozen outdoor stages and indoor venues. This festival “showcases the very best in Appalachian roots music’s past, present, and future.”
2nd: FloydFest
FloydFest.com, 888-823-3787
3rd: Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, Ferrum
BlueRidgeInstitute.org, 540-365-4416
Historic Theater
1st: Barter Theatre
127 W. Main St., Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
The Barter Theatre opened its doors in 1933, proclaiming “with vegetables you cannot sell, you can buy a good laugh,” referring to the ticket price being equivalent to a piece of produce. It has a long history of innovation, big dreams, and the Appalachian culture of tenacity that has ensured the theater’s survival and prosperity for nearly 90 years.
2nd: The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke
GrandinTheatre.com, 540-345-6177
3rd: Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke
MillMountain.org, 540-342-5740
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork at Burke’s Garden
Burke's Garden Rd., Tazewell
Virginia.org, 276-322-1345
Located right off of Virginia Scenic Byway Route 623, this LOVE sign is a nod to the many barn quilts that can be found all over Burke’s Garden. This red, black, and white sign has a quilted design and rests on the side of a barn in Tazewell—a picture-perfect opportunity!
2nd: LOVEwork at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke
Virginia.org, 540-343-6200
3rd: LOVEwork in Abingdon, Abingdon
VisitAbingdonVirginia.com, 276-676-2282
Museum
1st: Birthplace of Country Music Museum
101 Country Music Way, Bristol
BirthPlaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927
As an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, this museum celebrates the 1927 “Bristol Sessions,” which recorded some of the earliest country music in America. Returning this September is the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, a three-day music festival with more than 100 live music acts.
2nd: Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke
TaubmanMuseum.org, 540-342-5760
3rd: Virginia Museum of Natural History, Martinsville
VMNH.net, 276-634-4141
Music Venue
1st: Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277
Harvester Performance Center opened in April 2014 with the mission of bringing people to Rocky Mount to enjoy live music and experience the town’s charm. Its first national act to perform was The Indigo Girls and it has since hosted stars like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Brandi Carlile.
2nd: Floyd Country Store
FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563
3rd: Barter Theatre, Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
Performing Arts Company
1st: Barter Theatre
127 W. Main St., Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown, the Barter Theatre’s bevy of resident artists live and work year-round in Abingdon. From directing, design, and stage management professionals, to three acting companies, as well as in-house drama instructors for adults and children, the playhouse is truly the beating artistic heart of Southwest Virginia.
2nd: Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke
MillMountain.org, 540-342-5740
3rd: Appalachia Cultural Arts Center, Appalachia
AppalachiaCulturalArts.com, Facebook: @AppalachiaCulturalArtsCenter
Radio Station
1st: WSLC FM 94.9
3934 Electric Rd., Roanoke
949StarCountry.com, 540-387-0234
WSLC 94.9 FM, or “Star Country,” is a country music radio station serving the New River Valley. Featured artists include Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, and many more. Tune in to the Star Country morning show every weekday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
2nd: WXLK FM 92.3, Roanoke
K92Radio.com, 540-774-9236
3rd: WFIR AM 960, Roanoke
WFIRNews.com, 540-345-5955
Special Event Venue
1st: Hotel Roanoke
110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900
The elegant, Tudor-revival style Hotel Roanoke, now part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, was built in 1882 by what was then the Norfolk and Western Railway. After decades of renovations, it remains a fixture in Roanoke’s downtown landscape, blending antique decor with modern comforts. Well-suited for conferences and events, it includes 63,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as an enclosed walkway that connects to the city.
2nd: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277
3rd: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon
TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Biscuits & Bubbles
109 W. Main St., Salem
Facebook: @BiscuitsAndBubbles, 540-378-5200
Biscuits & Bubbles are all about canine culture. From doggie daycare to grooming and boarding, this dog-centric team in Salem promises to make your pet a priority. A budget-friendly, do-it-yourself option provides pet owners with all the essentials, like shampoo, towels, and blow dryers. Family owned and operated, Biscuits & Bubbles treats all its customers like family.
2nd: Dog Daze Grooming Salon, Galax
Facebook: @DogDazeGroomingSalon, 276-236-7877
3rd: Diva Dogs Canine Spa, Christiansburg
Facebook: @DivaDogsCanineSpa, 540-392-4548
Dog Training
1st: Beyond Sit And Stay Professional Dog Training
224 St. Johns Way Rd., Chilhowie
PSHUPE.webs.com, 276-685-1154
Owned and operated by a Certified Trainer, Beyond Sit and Stay provides training to pet owners, law enforcement agencies, and others. Offering many different training programs to fit your needs, including private lessons, owner Paula Shupe has over 25 years of expertise and understanding of dog behavior. She enlists different training techniques to benefit each need.
2nd: BarksBurg Dogs, New River Valley
3rd: Appalachian Canine Coaching, Sugar Grove
AppalachianCanineCoaching.com, 276-685-2752
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Biscuits & Bubbles
109 W. Main St., Salem
Facebook: @BiscuitsAndBubbles, 540-378-5200
The owners of Biscuits and Bubbles decided that Salem needed a grooming and daycare boarding kennel just for dogs. After a successful six years, they expanded in 2009 to include grooming, boarding, and socialization skill training. The company’s focus on exceptional care and meeting grooming, boarding, and socialization needs ensures that you and your canine companion have a happy experience.
2nd: Canine Cottage, Roanoke
CanineCottageRoanoke.com, 540-206-3647
3rd: Buddy’s Boarding, Floyd
Facebook: @BuddysBoarding, 540-745-4465
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Animal Care Clinic
3649 Stoney Fork Rd., Wytheville
WythevilleAnimalCare.com, 276-228-2727
This veterinary care clinic and animal hospital is run by licensed veterinarian Dr. Tiffanie Walters. Services offered include preventative healthcare, microchipping, radiology, surgery, and more. Though the facility may be small, Animal Care Clinic is a full-service hospital where staff “treats your pets like the valued family members they are.”
2nd: Big Lick Veterinary Services, Roanoke
BigLickVet.com, 540-776-0700
3rd: Abingdon Animal Medical Center, Abingdon
MyAbingdonVet.com, 276-628-9655
KIDS
Family Entertainment
1st: Barter Theatre
127 W. Main St., Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
From productions of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to the world premiere of the musical Kentucky Spring, there’s never a dull moment at Barter Theatre, a fixture in Abingdon’s art scene since 1933. In warm weather, an open-air Moonlite Drive-In streams sound through your car’s radio while you watch actors live on stage and simulcast on the big screen.
2nd: Clinch River Adventures, St. Paul
ClinchRiverAdventures.com, 276-275-4154
3rd: Downtown Roanoke
DowntownRoanoke.org, 540-342-2028
K-12 Independent School
1st: Carlisle School
300 Carlisle Rd., Axton
CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288
This independent, college preparatory school offers a transformative learning experience with a balanced curriculum. Small class sizes afford teachers the ability to focus on individual attention, where the uniqueness of each student is recognized and fostered. Carlisle’s philosophy is to guide their curiosity and fuel their desire to learn through discovery and project-based learning.
2nd: Christian Heritage Academy, Rocky Mount
CHAKnights.org, 540-483-5855
3rd: Blue Mountain School, Floyd
BlueMountainSchool.net, 540-745-4234
Preschool
1st: Carlisle School
300 Carlisle Rd., Axton
CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288
Carlisle’s Preschool provides a transformative learning journey of discovery for every child. With a focus on the whole child’s physical, social, and academic needs, preschoolers gain independence in a safe environment that is nurturing, enriching, and diverse. Faculty engages students in child-centered learning experiences that foster collaboration with their peers while immersed in discovery-based activities.
2nd: Building Bridges Child Development, Dublin
BuildingBridgesCDC.center, 540-674-0101
3rd: Central United Methodist Church, Radford
CUMCRadford.org, 540-639-3529
Summer Camp
1st: Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center
25236 Hillman Hwy., Abingdon
SWVA4HCenter.org, 276-676-6180
Located in Washington County, the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center has been serving the community at its historic 79-acre facility since 1960. Situated on a property of rolling meadows and woodlands, the center provides affordable, accessible day and residential camping programs that focus on educational and cultural enrichment and outreach.
2nd: Camp Bethel Ministries, Wise
CampBethel.com, 276-328-6876
3rd: Blue Ridge Christian Camp, McCoy
BlueRidgeChristian.org, 540-639-9147
TRAVEL
Bed & Breakfast
1st: Early Inn at the Grove
50 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount
EarlyInn.com, 540-524-2525
Tucked behind the pines, the Early Inn at the Grove is an 1854 Greek-revival boutique hotel that rests on 10 scenic acres. Take a stroll through the wildflower-covered property, settle into the historic library with a good book, or enjoy drinks on the patio from the Breezeway Bar. Every guest leaves feeling pampered and well-rested.
2nd: A Tailo’s Lodging, Abingdon
ATailorsLodging.com, 276-628-7119
3rd: Rockwood Manor, Dublin
Rockwood-Manor.com, 540-674-1328
Historic Site
1st: Barter Theatre
127 W. Main St., Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
The longest running professional theater in the U.S., Barter Theatre was founded by Robert Porterfield during the Great Depression. His formula was ingenious: the price of admission was 40 cents, or bartering the equivalent of produce from the area’s farms and gardens that would otherwise be rotting in fields. Nearly a century later, Barter remains the arts epicenter of this culturally rich region.
2nd: Mabry Mill, Meadows of Dan
NPS.gov, 276-952-2947
3rd: Booker T. Washington National Monument, Hardy
NPS.gov, 540-721-2094
Hotel
1st: Hotel Roanoke
110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900
With 329 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and ample convention space to hold meetings, conferences, and special events, on-site amenities also include two restaurants, a coffee bar, spa services, and a business center. In 1993, a multi-million dollar restoration of this sprawling, 19th-century Tudor Revival hotel guaranteed its position as the grand centerpiece of the city.
2nd: Hotel Floyd
HotelFloyd.com, 844-851-5963
3rd: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon
TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161
Resort
1st: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa
150 W. Main St., Abingdon
TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161
This historic inn was originally built in 1832 as a private residence for General Francis Preston and his family. It didn’t open as a hotel until 1935, but now has over 60 rooms and suites, a swimming pool, putt putt golf, and, of course, a spa. The Southern charm of this resort makes it a perfect place for weddings and romantic getaways.
2nd: Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke
MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
3rd: Primland, Meadows of Dan
Primland.com, 855-876-6593
Tourist Attraction
1st: Blue Ridge Parkway
BlueRidgeParkway.org, 828-670-1924
The majestic highland boulevard of the Blue Ridge Parkway winds through the Appalachian mountains and sees about 15 million annual visitors. Along with providing scenic corridors of the tri-state region of Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, the Blue Ridge Parkway also offers a broad range of recreation, shopping, lodging, dining, and support services to the community.
2nd: Barter Theatre, Abingdon
BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
3rd: Breaks Interstate Park
BreaksPark.com, 276-865-4413
OUTDOOR & ACTIVE
Dance Studio
1st: A-List Dance Academy
455 S. Main St., Rocky Mount
AListDanceAcademy.com, 540-483-0307
A-List Dance Academy opened just last year and offers a wide variety of dance classes to dancers of all ages. Styles include ballet, hip hop, jazz, clogging, and more. The seven instructors have an immense amount of experience, as well as passion and dedication for what they do.
2nd: Derek Wagner Dance Center, Radford
RadfordDance.com, 540-835-3334
3rd: Ardell Stone School of Dancing, Inc., Roanoke
ArdellStoneDance.com, 540-774-8136
Golf Course
1st: Chatmoss Country Club
550 Mt. Olivet Rd., Martinsville
ChatMossCC.org, 276-638-2484
This 18-hole golf course, designed by J. Ellis Maples, spans well over 6,000 yards of the Chatmoss Country Club’s estate. Also on the premises is a driving range and practice putting green. After a round, take a dip in the club pool, or visit the Boxwood Grille for a hearty meal.
2nd: Draper Valley Golf Club
DraperValleyGolf.com, 866-980-4653
3rd: Ballyhack Golf Club, Roanoke
DormieNetwork.com, 540-427-1395
Gym
1st: Body by Lee
889 Empire Dr. SW, Abingdon
BodyByLee.com, 276-739-0188
Body by Lee is a 24-hour fitness facility with free weights, a women’s-only facility, machine weights, cardio machines, fitness studios, and more. Body by Lee also offers personal training, either in the gym, at home, or virtually. Customers love the cleanliness of the gym and have nothing but praise for the personal training services.
2nd: Carilion Wellness, Multiple locations
CarilionWellness.com, 540-853-0000
3rd: Coomes Recreation Center, Abingdon
CoomesCenter.com, 276-623-5279
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Virginia Creeper Trail
300 Green Spring Rd., Abingdon
The Virginia Creeper Trail stands out from others due in part to its long, storied history and uniquely beautiful landscape. The alpine-forested scapes near Whitetop roll through the agricultural area of Damascus all the way to the more suburban Abingdon—the trail sees more than 225,000 outdoor adventure seekers annually.
2nd: Cascade Falls Trailhead, Pembroke
FS.USDA.gov, 540-552-4641
3rd: Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail, Martinsville
Virginia.org, 276-634-4640
Specialty Fitness
1st: Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness
115 S. Hill Dr., Blacksburg
BlacksburgBoxingAndFitness.com, 540-315-3231
Kevin and Augusta Bowen founded this family-owned gym in 2015. As the only boxing-specific training gym in Blacksburg, they offer a variety of classes, like “BOXING 101” for beginners, “Fighter-Fit,” “Weekend Warrior,” and even low-intensity classes for those who are just starting out.
2nd: 460 Fitness, Blacksburg
460Fitness.com, 540-509-1460
3rd: Crimper's Climbing Gym, Christiansburg
CrimpersClimbing.com, 540-251-3040
Tennis Facility
1st: Chatmoss Country Club
550 Mt. Olivet Rd., Martinsville
ChatMossCC.org, 276-638-2484
With six outdoor clay courts and three indoor climate-controlled courts, Chatmoss Country Club offers year-round tennis programs. After a lesson or a friendly match, feel free to take a dip in the Chatmoss pool, or visit the Boxwood Grille for a bite to eat.
2nd: Coomes Recreation Center, Abingdon
CoomesCenter.com, 276-623-5279
3rd: Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center, Blacksburg
VT.edu, 540-231-5908