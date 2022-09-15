Southwest Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

RESTAURANTS

Asian Restaurant

1st: Café Asia

3940 Valley Gateway Blvd., Suite B1, Roanoke

CafeAsiaRoanoke.com, 540-206-2298

Serving the Roanoke area since 2008, Café Asia offers a hospitable experience alongside authentic East and Southeast Asian cuisine, serving elegant sushi and pan-Asian entrees. Café Asia has recently reopened its dining room and indoor seating services; however, customers can also enjoy the restaurant’s delicious and delectable fare for takeout and delivery.

2nd: Peking Chinese Restaurant, Wytheville

Facebook: @PekingVA, 276-228-5515

3rd: Red Flower Chinese Restaurant, Richlands

276-596-9921

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Buddy’s BBQ

480 Tanyard Rd., Rocky Mount

BuddysBBQVA.com, 540-482-0369

Featuring North Carolina-style barbecue, Buddy’s BBQ adds a Franklin County moonshine twist to their sauces. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the pulled pork BBQ is smoked fresh daily! Homemade sauces, hush puppies, Carolina red slaw, and mac-n-cheese are just a few of the wonderful dishes you’ll find at this establishment. According to Buddy’s, there’s not a microwave on the premises!

2nd: Checkered Pig, Martinsville, Martinsville

CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161

3rd: Bootleg BBQ, Floyd

BootLegQ.com, 540-285-0691

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Chick-n-little

401 W. Main St., Abingdon

Facebook: ChickNLittle, 276-628-6690

Chick-n-Little serves the Abingdon area with fantastic fare in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Order breakfast anytime of the day or enjoy many of the other Southern specialties, such as fried green tomatoes or deliciously seasoned fried chicken. Either dining in or carrying out, fans say they will return.

2nd: Gillie’s, Blacksburg

GilliesRestaurant.com, 540-961-2703

3rd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Multiple locations

ODBB.com, 540-953-2815

Burger Joint

1st: Burger Bar

120 Piedmont Ave., Bristol

TheOriginalBurgerBar.com, 276-466-6200

“Come Get Burger Bar’d!” This restaurant has been operating as a classic diner since 1942. It was even said that Hank Williams, well-known American country artist, ate here. Not only can you get a great fresh burger, but enjoy a savory beer from a local brewery. Catering and event hosting are also available.

2nd: Dude’s Drive In, Christiansburg

Dudes-Drive-In.business.site, 540 382-7901

3rd: Rocky Mount Burger Company

RMBurger.com, 540-456-2337

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Blackbird Bakery

56 Piedmont Ave., Bristol

BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

Blackbird Bakery provides the Bristol area with the best desserts and service while also inspiring happiness and giving back to the community. The bakery staff is committed to going above and beyond for their customers, serving fan favorites like the pink almond cake, brownie tower, and banana pudding.

2nd: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, Locations in Roanoke, Salem

MillMountainCoffee.com, 540-389-7549

3rd: Daily Grind, Martinsville

DGUptown.com, 276-632-0035

Fine Dining

1st: The Tavern Restaurant

222 E. Main St., Abingdon

AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

Steeped in history, The Tavern is the eighth-oldest bar in the nation. The Tavern, built in 1779, was constructed to be a pub and overnight inn for stagecoach travelers. Today, guests enjoy an award-winning menu along with a generous beer, wine, and cocktail list. Customers love the excellent service and friendly staff.

2nd: Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount

IppysRestaurant.com, 540-489-5600

3rd: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

Food Truck

1st: Cabo Fish Taco

Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke

CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950

The food truck version of Cabo Fish Taco transports customers to California’s sandy beaches, where surfing culture rules. With a menu that stars tacos and wraps and burritos, served out of a funky converted delivery truck, the food is what reigns supreme. Partnering with local businesses like Long Way Brewing and Old Salem Brewing Company enhances the experience.

2nd: Thai This Food Truck, Radford

ThaiThisExpress.com, 540-838-2329

3rd: Eat with Otis, Pounding Mill

Facebook: Eat With Otis, 276-345-4008

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Homestead Creamery

7254 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Wirtz

HomesteadCreameryInc.com, 540-721-2045

Homestead Creamery was founded in 2001 by two dairy farmers wanting to preserve their family’s farm for the next generation and provide the community with what they deemed “the way milk should taste!” The cream starts with happy cows and a family-run business that values freshness and minimal pasteurization, and ends with excellent ice cream and satisfied customers.

2nd: Blue Cow, Roanoke

BlueCowIcecream.com, 540-400-8558

3rd: The Ice Cream Stop, Abingdon

Facebook: The Ice Cream Stop, 276-676-0447

Indian Restaurant

1st: India Garden Restaurant

210 Prices Fork Rd., Blacksburg

IndiaGardenOnline.com, 540-951-5100

India Garden Restaurant offers a rich menu boasting all fresh, natural ingredients, wholesome sauces, and flavorful spices. Whether you prefer a tandoori-style meat grill or one of the fine vegetarian dishes, or if you’re a first-timer to Indian cuisine, you’re in for a treat. Each dish is prepped with freshly ground herbs and spices suited to individual tastes.

2nd: Nawab Indian Cuisine, Roanoke

NawabRestaurant.com, 540-345-5150

3rd: Taaza Indian Cuisine, Roanoke

TaazaRoanoke.com, 540-342-4773

Italian Restaurant

1st: Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

709 W. Main St., Radford

SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669

Founded in 1978, Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has been a favorite spot for the Radford community for 44 years. Family-owned and operated, this upscale, distinctly Italian space serves a full menu of seafood, sandwiches, pizza, and pasta dishes, perfect for a casual, filling lunch or a romantic evening out.

2nd: Fortunato, Roanoke

FortunatoRoanoke.com, 540-400-7315

3rd: Milano’s Italian Cuisine, Abingdon

MilanosCuisine.com, 276-698-3331

Mexican Restaurant

1st: El Bronco

6 Radford St., Christiansburg

ElBroncoMexican.com, 540-381-0674

Serving up authentic Mexican food, El Bronco has a hefty menu featuring many appetizing choices. Customers rave about the excellent customer service. There’s a childrens’ menu for the tykes and an impressive bar selection. Providing a delicious meal with great service is their goal.

2nd: El Rio Mexican Grill, Rocky Mount

ElRioMXGrill.com, 540-483-1322

3rd: Compadres Mexican Restaurant, Pulaski

Facebook: Compadres of Pulaski, 540-994-5557

Outdoor Dining

1st: Dip Dog Stand

2035 Lee Hwy., Marion

DipDogs.net, 276-783-2698

For 65 years, Dip Dog Stand has been enticing the community with unique, delicious treats. The Dip Dog tradition is filled with family pride as the company continues to flourish. Serving hamburgers, footlong hotdogs, wings, BBQ, and a myriad of platters, baskets, and shakes, Dip Dog Stand is a fun destination for any foodie.

2nd: Sugar Hill Cidery, Norton

SugarHillCidery.com, 276-325-7313

3rd: The Farmhouse, Christiansburg

TheFarmhouseChristiansburg.com, 540-251-7600

Pizzeria

1st: Bella’s Pizza and Subs

872 E. Main St., Abingdon

Facebook: @BellasPizzaAndSubs, 276-628-8101

Fans love Bella’s customer service and quality of food. While the pizza toppings include favorites like pepperoni, there are many other options including a generous veggie list. For more than 40 years, Bella’s has been committed to providing a clean and fun dining experience for their guests.

2nd: Brick House Pizza, Radford

BrickHousePizzaVa.com, 540-639-5793

3rd: Benny Marzano’s, Blacksburg

BennysVa.com, 540-443-3949

Sandwich Shop

1st: Macado’s

Multiple locations

Macados.net, 540-345-8034

Deemed “the Continuously Evolving Deli,” Macado’s offers Southwest Virginia a fun and casual atmosphere where both employees and customers have a good time. With so many great sandwiches on the menu, it’s hard to choose a favorite, but some best-sellers are the Babe Ruth, the Big Daddy, and the Big City Jazz.

2nd: 128 Pecan, Abingdon

128Pecan.com, 276-698-3159

3rd: Bread Basket, Floyd

BreadBasketVA.com, 540-745-5382

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Cabo Fish Taco

Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke

CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950

Cabo Fish Taco will take you right out of the Virginia mountains and transport you to the sunny coast of Southern California. Unlike most Baja-style restaurants, Cabo combines coastal Mexican cuisine with a unique California ambiance. The food and atmosphere of Cabo are an impeccable fusion of styles, and the restaurant is a local favorite.

2nd: Captain Tom’s Seafood, Martinsville

Facebook: CAPTAIN TOMS, 276-666-0326

3rd: Billy’s, Roanoke

BillysRoanoke.com, 540-206-3353

Steakhouse

1st: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

104 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

FrankieRowlandsSteakHouse.com, 540-527-2333

Established in 2001, Frankie Rowland’s features over 120 wines, 130 liquors, and 70 martinis. Their food menu, of course, is full of steak. From filets to “Cowboy Ribeyes” and Kansas City Strips, you’ll definitely find a steak to suit your tastes. If that’s not your speed, there’s also a variety of seafoods, like Maine lobster or jumbo crab cakes.

2nd: The Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon

AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

3rd: Bonanza, Abingdon

Facebook: @BonanzaLebanonVA, 276-889-3621

Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free Fare

1st: Big Stone Gap General Store and Café

215 Wood Ave. E., Big Stone Gap

Facebook: @BSGGeneralStore

At Big Stone Gap General Store and Café, there’s plenty of room to gather, relax, and dig in. As the town’s unofficial community center, entertainment might feature traditional Appalachian music, dance, or theater, plus the work of local artists. All the while, customers can enjoy small bites, like salads and coal-fired artisan-style pizzas with a huge variety of toppings. Gluten-free options are also available.

2nd: Gillie’s, Blacksburg

GilliesRestaurant.com, 540-961-2703

3rd: White Birch Food & Juice, Abingdon

WhiteBirchJuice.com, 276-608-0541

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Blackbird Bakery

56 Piedmont Ave., Bristol

BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

Blackbird Bakery provides the Bristol area with the best desserts and service while also inspiring happiness and giving back to the community. The bakery staff is committed to going above and beyond for their customers, serving fan favorites like the pink almond cake, brownie tower, and banana pudding.

2nd: Carol Lee Donut Shop, Blacksburg

CarolLeeDonuts.com, 540-552-6706

3rd: Anthony’s Desserts, Abingdon

AnthonysDesserts.com, 276-623-1500

Chocolatier

1st: Anthony’s Desserts

284 W. Main St., Abingdon

AnthonysDesserts.com, 276-623-1500

Since 2010, Chef Anthony Perkins has been providing an assortment of unique, delicious desserts to the Abingdon area. Stop in to savor their scrumptious ice cream or a cup of coffee. “The staff was friendly and the service really great,” say fans of this establishment.

2nd: Cocoa Trail Chocolates, Collinsville

CocoaTrail.com, 276-647-1980

3rd: chocolatepaper, Roanoke

ChocolatePaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061

Farmers Market

1st: Abingdon Farmers Market

Corner of Remsburg Dr. & Cummings St., Abingdon

AbingdonFarmersMarket.com, 276-698-1434

From cooking demos to live music and loads of wholesome, homegrown food, the Abingdon Farmers Market is where local farmers, artisans, and food producers showcase their goods and demonstrate their talent. Open all year round, the AFM is a local favorite, where garden-ripe vegetables and flowers, along with handmade soaps, local crafts, homemade baked goods, and farm fresh eggs are on display.

2nd: Blacksburg Farmers’ Market

BlacksburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-239-8290

3rd: Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market

RockyMountVa.org, 540-483-0907

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: Big Stone Gap General Store and Café

215 Wood Ave. E., Big Stone Gap

Facebook: @BSGGeneralStore

This general store and café is a space for the people of Big Stone Gap to showcase the beauty and history of their town while sharing music, food, drink, and conversation. Located in the historic building that once housed the town’s newspaper, The Post, it’s now a thriving community space that showcases the best of the region. A cafe serves locally sourced lite-bites.

2nd: Blue Hills Market, Abingdon

Facebook: @BlueHillsMarketAbingdon, 276-628-3170

3rd: Cranberry Lane, Bristol

CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899

Wine Shop

1st: Chateau Morrisette

292 Winery Rd. SW, Floyd

TheDogs.com, 540 593-2865

Committed to providing amazing experiences, Chateau Morrisette has its home in Floyd. Ample outdoor seating makes this wine shop a wonderful place to gather with friends. Purchase your wine in the shop and then enjoy on the premises while you listen to your favorite band. Atmosphere and ambiance, and bring the dog, too. All are welcome!

2nd: Blacksburg Wine Lab

BlacksburgWineLab.com, 540-605-7291

3rd: Katbird's Wine & Gourmet, Abingdon

KatbirdsWine.com, 276-623-0001

DRINK

Brewery

1st: Sugar Hill Brewing Company

16622 Broad St., St. Paul

SugarHillBrewing.com, 276-738-1088

Housed in an old hardware store, Sugar Hill Brewing Company was established in 2016 to produce exceptional beer and food. Hiring some of the top brewers in the area, the Sugar Hill team loves to research and innovate their recipes to get the perfect beer every time, while offering from-scratch eats and a laid-back atmosphere.

2nd: Big Lick Brewing Company, Roanoke

BigLickBrewingCo.com, 540-562-8383

3rd: Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel's Tavern, Floyd

BuffaloMountainBrewery.com, 540-745-2491

Distillery

1st: Twin Creeks Distillery

510 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 540-483-1266

Born in Franklin County, Twin Creeks Distillery has deep roots in distilling. Guests can purchase bottles at the distillery store or attend a tasting for a sampling of spirits. The distillery prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and providing an “authentic experience.” (Fun fact: Twin Creeks produced and sold the first legal batch of liquor in Franklin County.)

2nd: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd

5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495

3rd: Franklin County Distilleries, Boones Mill

FCDMoonshine.com, 540-334-1610

Specialty Cocktails

1st: LUSH Lounge

317 E. Main St., Floyd

LUSHLounge.net, 540-745-5874

This cocktail bar will take you all the way back to the Prohibition Era with its speakeasy-style décor and cocktails. With drink names like “Dangerous Liaison” and “Kiss of Death,” you’re sure to have a good time. And if you’re feeling peckish, LUSH also has an elegant menu with offerings like lobster bisque and steak and truffle frites.

2nd: The Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon

AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

3rd: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd

5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495

Winery

1st: Chateau Morrisette

291 Winery Rd. SW, Floyd

TheDogs.com, 540 593-2865

Committed to providing amazing experiences, Chateau Morrisette has its home in Floyd. Ample outdoor seating makes this wine shop a wonderful place to gather with friends. Purchase your wine in the shop and then enjoy on the premises while you listen to your favorite band. Atmosphere, ambiance and…bring the dog, too. All are welcome!

2nd: Iron Heart Winery, Hiwassee

IHeartVirginiaWine.com, 540-320-0203

3rd: Abingdon Vineyards

AbingdonVineyards.com, 276-623-1255