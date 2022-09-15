Southwest Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

RESTAURANTS
Asian Restaurant
1st: Café Asia
3940 Valley Gateway Blvd., Suite B1, Roanoke
CafeAsiaRoanoke.com, 540-206-2298
Serving the Roanoke area since 2008, Café Asia offers a hospitable experience alongside authentic East and Southeast Asian cuisine, serving elegant sushi and pan-Asian entrees. Café Asia has recently reopened its dining room and indoor seating services; however, customers can also enjoy the restaurant’s delicious and delectable fare for takeout and delivery.
2nd: Peking Chinese Restaurant, Wytheville
Facebook: @PekingVA, 276-228-5515
3rd: Red Flower Chinese Restaurant, Richlands
276-596-9921
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: Buddy’s BBQ
480 Tanyard Rd., Rocky Mount
BuddysBBQVA.com, 540-482-0369
Featuring North Carolina-style barbecue, Buddy’s BBQ adds a Franklin County moonshine twist to their sauces. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the pulled pork BBQ is smoked fresh daily! Homemade sauces, hush puppies, Carolina red slaw, and mac-n-cheese are just a few of the wonderful dishes you’ll find at this establishment. According to Buddy’s, there’s not a microwave on the premises!
2nd: Checkered Pig, Martinsville, Martinsville
CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161
3rd: Bootleg BBQ, Floyd
BootLegQ.com, 540-285-0691
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Chick-n-little
401 W. Main St., Abingdon
Facebook: ChickNLittle, 276-628-6690
Chick-n-Little serves the Abingdon area with fantastic fare in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Order breakfast anytime of the day or enjoy many of the other Southern specialties, such as fried green tomatoes or deliciously seasoned fried chicken. Either dining in or carrying out, fans say they will return.
2nd: Gillie’s, Blacksburg
GilliesRestaurant.com, 540-961-2703
3rd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Multiple locations
ODBB.com, 540-953-2815
Burger Joint
1st: Burger Bar
120 Piedmont Ave., Bristol
TheOriginalBurgerBar.com, 276-466-6200
“Come Get Burger Bar’d!” This restaurant has been operating as a classic diner since 1942. It was even said that Hank Williams, well-known American country artist, ate here. Not only can you get a great fresh burger, but enjoy a savory beer from a local brewery. Catering and event hosting are also available.
2nd: Dude’s Drive In, Christiansburg
Dudes-Drive-In.business.site, 540 382-7901
3rd: Rocky Mount Burger Company
RMBurger.com, 540-456-2337
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Blackbird Bakery
56 Piedmont Ave., Bristol
BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754
Blackbird Bakery provides the Bristol area with the best desserts and service while also inspiring happiness and giving back to the community. The bakery staff is committed to going above and beyond for their customers, serving fan favorites like the pink almond cake, brownie tower, and banana pudding.
2nd: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, Locations in Roanoke, Salem
MillMountainCoffee.com, 540-389-7549
3rd: Daily Grind, Martinsville
DGUptown.com, 276-632-0035
Fine Dining
1st: The Tavern Restaurant
222 E. Main St., Abingdon
AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118
Steeped in history, The Tavern is the eighth-oldest bar in the nation. The Tavern, built in 1779, was constructed to be a pub and overnight inn for stagecoach travelers. Today, guests enjoy an award-winning menu along with a generous beer, wine, and cocktail list. Customers love the excellent service and friendly staff.
2nd: Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount
IppysRestaurant.com, 540-489-5600
3rd: The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828
Food Truck
1st: Cabo Fish Taco
Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke
CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950
The food truck version of Cabo Fish Taco transports customers to California’s sandy beaches, where surfing culture rules. With a menu that stars tacos and wraps and burritos, served out of a funky converted delivery truck, the food is what reigns supreme. Partnering with local businesses like Long Way Brewing and Old Salem Brewing Company enhances the experience.
2nd: Thai This Food Truck, Radford
ThaiThisExpress.com, 540-838-2329
3rd: Eat with Otis, Pounding Mill
Facebook: Eat With Otis, 276-345-4008
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Homestead Creamery
7254 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Wirtz
HomesteadCreameryInc.com, 540-721-2045
Homestead Creamery was founded in 2001 by two dairy farmers wanting to preserve their family’s farm for the next generation and provide the community with what they deemed “the way milk should taste!” The cream starts with happy cows and a family-run business that values freshness and minimal pasteurization, and ends with excellent ice cream and satisfied customers.
2nd: Blue Cow, Roanoke
BlueCowIcecream.com, 540-400-8558
3rd: The Ice Cream Stop, Abingdon
Facebook: The Ice Cream Stop, 276-676-0447
Indian Restaurant
1st: India Garden Restaurant
210 Prices Fork Rd., Blacksburg
IndiaGardenOnline.com, 540-951-5100
India Garden Restaurant offers a rich menu boasting all fresh, natural ingredients, wholesome sauces, and flavorful spices. Whether you prefer a tandoori-style meat grill or one of the fine vegetarian dishes, or if you’re a first-timer to Indian cuisine, you’re in for a treat. Each dish is prepped with freshly ground herbs and spices suited to individual tastes.
2nd: Nawab Indian Cuisine, Roanoke
NawabRestaurant.com, 540-345-5150
3rd: Taaza Indian Cuisine, Roanoke
TaazaRoanoke.com, 540-342-4773
Italian Restaurant
1st: Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
709 W. Main St., Radford
SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669
Founded in 1978, Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has been a favorite spot for the Radford community for 44 years. Family-owned and operated, this upscale, distinctly Italian space serves a full menu of seafood, sandwiches, pizza, and pasta dishes, perfect for a casual, filling lunch or a romantic evening out.
2nd: Fortunato, Roanoke
FortunatoRoanoke.com, 540-400-7315
3rd: Milano’s Italian Cuisine, Abingdon
MilanosCuisine.com, 276-698-3331
Mexican Restaurant
1st: El Bronco
6 Radford St., Christiansburg
ElBroncoMexican.com, 540-381-0674
Serving up authentic Mexican food, El Bronco has a hefty menu featuring many appetizing choices. Customers rave about the excellent customer service. There’s a childrens’ menu for the tykes and an impressive bar selection. Providing a delicious meal with great service is their goal.
2nd: El Rio Mexican Grill, Rocky Mount
ElRioMXGrill.com, 540-483-1322
3rd: Compadres Mexican Restaurant, Pulaski
Facebook: Compadres of Pulaski, 540-994-5557
Outdoor Dining
1st: Dip Dog Stand
2035 Lee Hwy., Marion
DipDogs.net, 276-783-2698
For 65 years, Dip Dog Stand has been enticing the community with unique, delicious treats. The Dip Dog tradition is filled with family pride as the company continues to flourish. Serving hamburgers, footlong hotdogs, wings, BBQ, and a myriad of platters, baskets, and shakes, Dip Dog Stand is a fun destination for any foodie.
2nd: Sugar Hill Cidery, Norton
SugarHillCidery.com, 276-325-7313
3rd: The Farmhouse, Christiansburg
TheFarmhouseChristiansburg.com, 540-251-7600
Pizzeria
1st: Bella’s Pizza and Subs
872 E. Main St., Abingdon
Facebook: @BellasPizzaAndSubs, 276-628-8101
Fans love Bella’s customer service and quality of food. While the pizza toppings include favorites like pepperoni, there are many other options including a generous veggie list. For more than 40 years, Bella’s has been committed to providing a clean and fun dining experience for their guests.
2nd: Brick House Pizza, Radford
BrickHousePizzaVa.com, 540-639-5793
3rd: Benny Marzano’s, Blacksburg
BennysVa.com, 540-443-3949
Sandwich Shop
1st: Macado’s
Multiple locations
Macados.net, 540-345-8034
Deemed “the Continuously Evolving Deli,” Macado’s offers Southwest Virginia a fun and casual atmosphere where both employees and customers have a good time. With so many great sandwiches on the menu, it’s hard to choose a favorite, but some best-sellers are the Babe Ruth, the Big Daddy, and the Big City Jazz.
2nd: 128 Pecan, Abingdon
128Pecan.com, 276-698-3159
3rd: Bread Basket, Floyd
BreadBasketVA.com, 540-745-5382
Seafood Restaurant
1st: Cabo Fish Taco
Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke
CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950
Cabo Fish Taco will take you right out of the Virginia mountains and transport you to the sunny coast of Southern California. Unlike most Baja-style restaurants, Cabo combines coastal Mexican cuisine with a unique California ambiance. The food and atmosphere of Cabo are an impeccable fusion of styles, and the restaurant is a local favorite.
2nd: Captain Tom’s Seafood, Martinsville
Facebook: CAPTAIN TOMS, 276-666-0326
3rd: Billy’s, Roanoke
BillysRoanoke.com, 540-206-3353
Steakhouse
1st: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
104 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
FrankieRowlandsSteakHouse.com, 540-527-2333
Established in 2001, Frankie Rowland’s features over 120 wines, 130 liquors, and 70 martinis. Their food menu, of course, is full of steak. From filets to “Cowboy Ribeyes” and Kansas City Strips, you’ll definitely find a steak to suit your tastes. If that’s not your speed, there’s also a variety of seafoods, like Maine lobster or jumbo crab cakes.
2nd: The Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon
AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118
3rd: Bonanza, Abingdon
Facebook: @BonanzaLebanonVA, 276-889-3621
Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free Fare
1st: Big Stone Gap General Store and Café
215 Wood Ave. E., Big Stone Gap
Facebook: @BSGGeneralStore
At Big Stone Gap General Store and Café, there’s plenty of room to gather, relax, and dig in. As the town’s unofficial community center, entertainment might feature traditional Appalachian music, dance, or theater, plus the work of local artists. All the while, customers can enjoy small bites, like salads and coal-fired artisan-style pizzas with a huge variety of toppings. Gluten-free options are also available.
2nd: Gillie’s, Blacksburg
GilliesRestaurant.com, 540-961-2703
3rd: White Birch Food & Juice, Abingdon
WhiteBirchJuice.com, 276-608-0541
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Blackbird Bakery
56 Piedmont Ave., Bristol
BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754
Blackbird Bakery provides the Bristol area with the best desserts and service while also inspiring happiness and giving back to the community. The bakery staff is committed to going above and beyond for their customers, serving fan favorites like the pink almond cake, brownie tower, and banana pudding.
2nd: Carol Lee Donut Shop, Blacksburg
CarolLeeDonuts.com, 540-552-6706
3rd: Anthony’s Desserts, Abingdon
AnthonysDesserts.com, 276-623-1500
Chocolatier
1st: Anthony’s Desserts
284 W. Main St., Abingdon
AnthonysDesserts.com, 276-623-1500
Since 2010, Chef Anthony Perkins has been providing an assortment of unique, delicious desserts to the Abingdon area. Stop in to savor their scrumptious ice cream or a cup of coffee. “The staff was friendly and the service really great,” say fans of this establishment.
2nd: Cocoa Trail Chocolates, Collinsville
CocoaTrail.com, 276-647-1980
3rd: chocolatepaper, Roanoke
ChocolatePaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061
Farmers Market
1st: Abingdon Farmers Market
Corner of Remsburg Dr. & Cummings St., Abingdon
AbingdonFarmersMarket.com, 276-698-1434
From cooking demos to live music and loads of wholesome, homegrown food, the Abingdon Farmers Market is where local farmers, artisans, and food producers showcase their goods and demonstrate their talent. Open all year round, the AFM is a local favorite, where garden-ripe vegetables and flowers, along with handmade soaps, local crafts, homemade baked goods, and farm fresh eggs are on display.
2nd: Blacksburg Farmers’ Market
BlacksburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-239-8290
3rd: Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market
RockyMountVa.org, 540-483-0907
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: Big Stone Gap General Store and Café
215 Wood Ave. E., Big Stone Gap
Facebook: @BSGGeneralStore
This general store and café is a space for the people of Big Stone Gap to showcase the beauty and history of their town while sharing music, food, drink, and conversation. Located in the historic building that once housed the town’s newspaper, The Post, it’s now a thriving community space that showcases the best of the region. A cafe serves locally sourced lite-bites.
2nd: Blue Hills Market, Abingdon
Facebook: @BlueHillsMarketAbingdon, 276-628-3170
3rd: Cranberry Lane, Bristol
CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899
Wine Shop
1st: Chateau Morrisette
292 Winery Rd. SW, Floyd
TheDogs.com, 540 593-2865
Committed to providing amazing experiences, Chateau Morrisette has its home in Floyd. Ample outdoor seating makes this wine shop a wonderful place to gather with friends. Purchase your wine in the shop and then enjoy on the premises while you listen to your favorite band. Atmosphere and ambiance, and bring the dog, too. All are welcome!
2nd: Blacksburg Wine Lab
BlacksburgWineLab.com, 540-605-7291
3rd: Katbird's Wine & Gourmet, Abingdon
KatbirdsWine.com, 276-623-0001
DRINK
Brewery
1st: Sugar Hill Brewing Company
16622 Broad St., St. Paul
SugarHillBrewing.com, 276-738-1088
Housed in an old hardware store, Sugar Hill Brewing Company was established in 2016 to produce exceptional beer and food. Hiring some of the top brewers in the area, the Sugar Hill team loves to research and innovate their recipes to get the perfect beer every time, while offering from-scratch eats and a laid-back atmosphere.
2nd: Big Lick Brewing Company, Roanoke
BigLickBrewingCo.com, 540-562-8383
3rd: Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel's Tavern, Floyd
BuffaloMountainBrewery.com, 540-745-2491
Distillery
1st: Twin Creeks Distillery
510 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 540-483-1266
Born in Franklin County, Twin Creeks Distillery has deep roots in distilling. Guests can purchase bottles at the distillery store or attend a tasting for a sampling of spirits. The distillery prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and providing an “authentic experience.” (Fun fact: Twin Creeks produced and sold the first legal batch of liquor in Franklin County.)
2nd: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd
5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495
3rd: Franklin County Distilleries, Boones Mill
FCDMoonshine.com, 540-334-1610
Specialty Cocktails
1st: LUSH Lounge
317 E. Main St., Floyd
LUSHLounge.net, 540-745-5874
This cocktail bar will take you all the way back to the Prohibition Era with its speakeasy-style décor and cocktails. With drink names like “Dangerous Liaison” and “Kiss of Death,” you’re sure to have a good time. And if you’re feeling peckish, LUSH also has an elegant menu with offerings like lobster bisque and steak and truffle frites.
2nd: The Tavern Restaurant, Abingdon
AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118
3rd: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Floyd
5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495
Winery
1st: Chateau Morrisette
291 Winery Rd. SW, Floyd
TheDogs.com, 540 593-2865
Committed to providing amazing experiences, Chateau Morrisette has its home in Floyd. Ample outdoor seating makes this wine shop a wonderful place to gather with friends. Purchase your wine in the shop and then enjoy on the premises while you listen to your favorite band. Atmosphere, ambiance and…bring the dog, too. All are welcome!
2nd: Iron Heart Winery, Hiwassee
IHeartVirginiaWine.com, 540-320-0203
3rd: Abingdon Vineyards
AbingdonVineyards.com, 276-623-1255