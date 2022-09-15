Smart Cycling

Top tips for a safe riding season.

Cardinal Bicycle, famous throughout Southwest Virginia, is all about bicycle culture, wherever your ride takes you. Owner Steve Jones advocates for smart bike maintenance and a thorough inspection before your next ride, especially if you and your bike require a little dusting off. His suggestions include:

Inflate tires according to the pressure range indicated on the tire the night before a ride to detect any slow leaks. Inspect rubber for cracks and dry rot.

Check that the wheels are secure in the frame and fork. Be sure levers and bolts are secure. Spin wheels to ensure they spin straight and without resistance.

Roll the bike along and pull each brake lever independently. Each should be able to fully stop the wheel.

Make sure the bike chain is clean and lubed. Clean it with a degreaser and keep it moving smoothly with a bicycle specific chain lube (not WD-40, Jones cautions.)

Check that the handlebar, stem, seat-post, and saddle are secure.

CardinalBicycle.com