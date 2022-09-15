Smart Cycling

Top tips for a safe riding season.
Cardinal Bicycle, famous throughout Southwest Virginia, is all about bicycle culture, wherever your ride takes you. Owner Steve Jones advocates for smart bike maintenance and a thorough inspection before your next ride, especially if you and your bike require a little dusting off. His suggestions include:
- Inflate tires according to the pressure range indicated on the tire the night before a ride to detect any slow leaks. Inspect rubber for cracks and dry rot.
- Check that the wheels are secure in the frame and fork. Be sure levers and bolts are secure. Spin wheels to ensure they spin straight and without resistance.
- Roll the bike along and pull each brake lever independently. Each should be able to fully stop the wheel.
- Make sure the bike chain is clean and lubed. Clean it with a degreaser and keep it moving smoothly with a bicycle specific chain lube (not WD-40, Jones cautions.)
- Check that the handlebar, stem, seat-post, and saddle are secure.