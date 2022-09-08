Sipping TAPS

Local food and creative cocktails drive the vibe at The Georges’ main bar.

Sera Petras

Welcome to The Georges, Main Street Lexington’s charming inn where rich history meets modern accommodations. In the lobby, guests will find TAPS, the inn’s bar and restaurant, serving upscale pub fare. Visitors come for the craft beer and cocktails and stay for the food. The menu features ingredients from local farms throughout the Shenandoah Valley, including crowd-pleasers like burgers topped with bacon-onion jam, hand-cut fries, a Virginia cheese board, and fried chicken and waffles. TheGeorges.com