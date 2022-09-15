Sip 'n' See

Trek Virginia’s Craft Beer Trail along scenic Route 58.

× Expand Sarah Hauser Sarah Hauser, Virginia Tourism C Damascus Brewery A local brewery located in Damascus, offering through hikers and Creeper Trail Riders a refreshing beverage. Virginia Tourism Corporation, www.Virginia.org

More than a dozen breweries make up the Virginia 58 Beer Trail, part of the state’s largest network of craft beer hot spots. This scenic stretch of highway from Gate City to Clarksville meanders through mountains, small towns, and pristine forests along Virginia’s southern border. After a trip to Clinch River State Park, quench your thirst at St. Paul’s Sugar Hill Brewing Company. For hikers of Whitetop Mountain or the Appalachian Trail, unwind at The Damascus Brewery or Abingdon’s Wolf Hills Brewing Company. Creek Bottom Brewing and Mountain Valley Brewing are perfect places to perch after visiting Lover’s Leap, the famous scenic overlook in Patrick County. Virginia.org