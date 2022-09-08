Shenandoah Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques

1st: The Factory Antique Mall

50 Lodge Ln., Suite 106, Verona

FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110

The 135,000-square-foot Factory Antique Mall is the largest in the country. This sprawling space accommodates the inventory of more than 250 vendors, who attract shoppers of all varieties. While you shop all day (and it will take that long to rummage through the place), stop by Tasty Bites cafe, serving unbelievable, made from scratch sandwiches, salads, and soups.

2nd: Duke’s Lexington Antique Center, Lexington

DukeDukeAntiques.com, 540-463-9511

3rd: Verona Antiques, Verona

VeronaAntiques.com, 540-248-3532

Book Store

1st: Green Valley Book Fair

2192 Green Valley Ln., Mt. Crawford

GoBookFair.com, 540-434-0309

More than fifty years strong, this discount book outlet has adjusted its hours and is now open year-round. Green Valley Book Fair is stocked with everything from children’s books to adult titles and carries categories for all ages and interests. The fair has a steady supply of new titles and gifts at bargain prices.

2nd: The Bookery, Lexington

LexingtonVirginia.com, 540-464-3377

3rd: The Book Dragon Shop, Staunton

TheBookDragonShop.com, 540-712-7941

Consignment Shop

1st: Gift & Thrift

731 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg

GiftAndThrift.org, 540-433-8844

At Gift & Thrift, “every purchase is a gift to the world.” The store offers a large variety of items at affordable prices, from furniture to puzzles, and books to electronics. Gift & Thrift also has a boutique department, Thriftique, that sells brand-name and vintage clothing.

2nd: Livy’s Closet, Clifton Forge

LivysClosetCliftonForge.com, 540-865-0373

3rd: Karis, Mt. Sidney

KarisGifts.org, 540-248-4511

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Christopher William Jewelers

Locations in Harrisonburg, Weyers Cave

ChristopherWilliamJewelers.com, 540-234-9075

Christopher William Jewelers has been serving the Shenandoah Valley and beyond for over 30 years. They have two locations in the Valley, both of which carry an extensive collection of loose diamonds and colored gemstones so that items can be tailored to your wants and needs.

2nd: James McHone Jewelry, Harrisonburg

McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833

3rd: H.L. Lang & Co., Staunton

HLLang.com, 540-885-1275

Florist Shop

1st: Long’s Florist

808 E. Main St., Luray

Facebook: Longs Florist, 540-743-5466

Long’s Florist has garnered only five-star ratings, all of which rave about the quality and beauty of the arrangements. Reviewers also consistently praise florists Peggy and Lori for their wonderful customer service, with some saying that it feels like “dealing with family.”

2nd: Honey Bee’s Florist, Staunton

HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221

3rd: Blakemore’s, Harrisonburg

BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461

Gift Store

1st: Gift & Thrift

731 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg

GiftAndThrift.org, 540-433-8844

Gift & Thrift has everything from electronics to clothing, and more—something for everyone on your list. Not only are their large quantities of pre-loved items restocked everyday, the store also hosts silent auctions for antiques and other rare collectibles. Check out the Booksavers section, featuring gifts for readers, movie-buffs, and music-lovers.

2nd: Agora Downtown Market, Harrisonburg

AgoraDowntownMarket.com, 540-705-1047

3rd: Virginia Gift Shop, Luray

Facebook: @vagiftshop, 540-743-4022

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: CFO Trading Co.

13 E. Beverley St., Staunton

CFOTradingCompany.com, 540-466-5078

Owners John and Nancy Reese named this store after their three dogs Charlie, Franklin, and Oscar. The store carries men’s apparel but also sells a number of gifts, like watches, cocktail mixes, and pint glass sets. John and Nancy’s other store, Yelping Dog Wine, sits right next door so you can browse with a drink in hand!

2nd: Alvin-Dennis, Lexington

AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383

3rd: Walkabout Outfitter, Locations in Harrisonburg, Lexington

WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-464-4453

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Walkabout Outfitter

Locations in Harrisonburg, Lexington

WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Owners Kirk and Tina Miller opened the first Walkabout Outfitter in 2005. Kirk, an Eagle Scout and Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, and Tina, an experienced small retail business owner, combined their knowledge to create an outdoor outfitter with quality merchandise and an inclusive environment. Walkabout Outfitter has all the gear you need for hiking, camping, trail running, water sports, and more.

2nd: Dominion Outdoors, Fishersville

DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218

3rd: Wilderness Adventure, Staunton

WildernessAdv.com, 540-885-3200

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: The Fashion Gallery

111 Lee Hwy., Verona

FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292

With 25,000 square feet of sales floor, The Fashion Gallery is your one-stop shop for classic clothing and accessories, including jewelry, scarves, handbags, and shoes. The store carries a wide selection of formalwear for weddings and special events, so guests, bridesmaids, and mothers of the bride can all find their perfect dress.

2nd: HenHouse Shoppe, Elkton

HenHouseShoppe.com

3rd: The Yellow Button, Harrisonburg

ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110