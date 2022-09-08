Shenandoah Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques
1st: The Factory Antique Mall
50 Lodge Ln., Suite 106, Verona
FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110
The 135,000-square-foot Factory Antique Mall is the largest in the country. This sprawling space accommodates the inventory of more than 250 vendors, who attract shoppers of all varieties. While you shop all day (and it will take that long to rummage through the place), stop by Tasty Bites cafe, serving unbelievable, made from scratch sandwiches, salads, and soups.
2nd: Duke’s Lexington Antique Center, Lexington
DukeDukeAntiques.com, 540-463-9511
3rd: Verona Antiques, Verona
VeronaAntiques.com, 540-248-3532
Book Store
1st: Green Valley Book Fair
2192 Green Valley Ln., Mt. Crawford
GoBookFair.com, 540-434-0309
More than fifty years strong, this discount book outlet has adjusted its hours and is now open year-round. Green Valley Book Fair is stocked with everything from children’s books to adult titles and carries categories for all ages and interests. The fair has a steady supply of new titles and gifts at bargain prices.
2nd: The Bookery, Lexington
LexingtonVirginia.com, 540-464-3377
3rd: The Book Dragon Shop, Staunton
TheBookDragonShop.com, 540-712-7941
Consignment Shop
1st: Gift & Thrift
731 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg
GiftAndThrift.org, 540-433-8844
At Gift & Thrift, “every purchase is a gift to the world.” The store offers a large variety of items at affordable prices, from furniture to puzzles, and books to electronics. Gift & Thrift also has a boutique department, Thriftique, that sells brand-name and vintage clothing.
2nd: Livy’s Closet, Clifton Forge
LivysClosetCliftonForge.com, 540-865-0373
3rd: Karis, Mt. Sidney
KarisGifts.org, 540-248-4511
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Christopher William Jewelers
Locations in Harrisonburg, Weyers Cave
ChristopherWilliamJewelers.com, 540-234-9075
Christopher William Jewelers has been serving the Shenandoah Valley and beyond for over 30 years. They have two locations in the Valley, both of which carry an extensive collection of loose diamonds and colored gemstones so that items can be tailored to your wants and needs.
2nd: James McHone Jewelry, Harrisonburg
McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833
3rd: H.L. Lang & Co., Staunton
HLLang.com, 540-885-1275
Florist Shop
1st: Long’s Florist
808 E. Main St., Luray
Facebook: Longs Florist, 540-743-5466
Long’s Florist has garnered only five-star ratings, all of which rave about the quality and beauty of the arrangements. Reviewers also consistently praise florists Peggy and Lori for their wonderful customer service, with some saying that it feels like “dealing with family.”
2nd: Honey Bee’s Florist, Staunton
HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221
3rd: Blakemore’s, Harrisonburg
BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461
Gift Store
1st: Gift & Thrift
731 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg
GiftAndThrift.org, 540-433-8844
Gift & Thrift has everything from electronics to clothing, and more—something for everyone on your list. Not only are their large quantities of pre-loved items restocked everyday, the store also hosts silent auctions for antiques and other rare collectibles. Check out the Booksavers section, featuring gifts for readers, movie-buffs, and music-lovers.
2nd: Agora Downtown Market, Harrisonburg
AgoraDowntownMarket.com, 540-705-1047
3rd: Virginia Gift Shop, Luray
Facebook: @vagiftshop, 540-743-4022
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: CFO Trading Co.
13 E. Beverley St., Staunton
CFOTradingCompany.com, 540-466-5078
Owners John and Nancy Reese named this store after their three dogs Charlie, Franklin, and Oscar. The store carries men’s apparel but also sells a number of gifts, like watches, cocktail mixes, and pint glass sets. John and Nancy’s other store, Yelping Dog Wine, sits right next door so you can browse with a drink in hand!
2nd: Alvin-Dennis, Lexington
AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383
3rd: Walkabout Outfitter, Locations in Harrisonburg, Lexington
WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-464-4453
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Walkabout Outfitter
Locations in Harrisonburg, Lexington
WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900
Owners Kirk and Tina Miller opened the first Walkabout Outfitter in 2005. Kirk, an Eagle Scout and Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, and Tina, an experienced small retail business owner, combined their knowledge to create an outdoor outfitter with quality merchandise and an inclusive environment. Walkabout Outfitter has all the gear you need for hiking, camping, trail running, water sports, and more.
2nd: Dominion Outdoors, Fishersville
DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218
3rd: Wilderness Adventure, Staunton
WildernessAdv.com, 540-885-3200
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: The Fashion Gallery
111 Lee Hwy., Verona
FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292
With 25,000 square feet of sales floor, The Fashion Gallery is your one-stop shop for classic clothing and accessories, including jewelry, scarves, handbags, and shoes. The store carries a wide selection of formalwear for weddings and special events, so guests, bridesmaids, and mothers of the bride can all find their perfect dress.
2nd: HenHouse Shoppe, Elkton
3rd: The Yellow Button, Harrisonburg
ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110