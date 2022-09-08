Shenandoah Virginia: Best Services Winners 2022

HEALTH

Alternative Medicine

1st: The Amato Clinic

100 Mactanly Pl., Suite D, Staunton

AmatoClinic.com, 540-213-3904

The Amato Clinic aims to help patients achieve total wellness through chiropractic care. Some of the issues that the clinic treats are pinched nerves, sciatica, migraines, and degenerative disc disease. One patient said, “I feel like a new person after leaving from my adjustments!”

2nd: Atwell Family Chiropractic: A Creating Wellness Center, Harrisonburg

GetWellWithAtwell.com, 540-442-8294

3rd: Sentara Integrative Medicine Physicians, Harrisonburg

Sentara.com, 540-564-5400

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board

1241 N. Main St., Harrisonburg

HRCSB.org, 540.434.1941

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board is one of 40 community-based public providers of mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability services throughout Virginia. Supporting infants and toddlers, school-aged youth, and adults across their lifespans, the practice provides excellent services and partners with every individual to achieve their best and most comfortable recovery process.

2nd: Journey Counseling, Harrisonburg

JourneyCounselingMinistries.org, 540-908-3464

3rd: Community Counseling Center, Harrisonburg

HBCCC.org, 540-433-1546

Dental Practice

1st: Cardinal Dental Specialists

3344 Emmaus Rd., Harrisonburg

CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195

Drs. William T. Goodwin II, Amy S. Reichert, and Magdalena S. Holz are the specialists at the center of the exceptional patient experience offered at Cardinal Dental. Whether you’re in the office for a routine cleaning or more advanced dental work, the practice’s comforting amenities and friendly staff will put you right at ease.

2nd: Dental Health Associates, Multiple locations

MyDentalHealthAssociates.com, 540-248-2500

3rd: Brown and Sutt, Harrisonburg

Facebook: Brown and Sutt, PLLC, 540-434-2102

Home Health Provider

1st: Home Instead

278 Lee Hwy., Verona

HomeInstead.com, 540-235-8030

The caregivers at Home Instead have one priority: the patient. Services range from personal care and “home helper,” to hospice support and Alzheimer’s and dementia care. But above all, Home Instead offers compassion and companionship, promising to make your relationship with them a positive experience.

2nd: First Choice Home Health & Hospice, Harrisonburg

FirstChoiceHarrisonburg.com, 540-434-3916

3rd: Sentara Home Care Services, Harrisonburg

Sentara.com, 540-564-5735

Hospital

1st: Augusta Health

78 Medical Center Dr., Fishersville

AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000

Augusta Health opened in 1994 to offer personalized care and small-town hospitality to the Shenandoah region. The hospital’s highly trained physicians and staff utilize state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest quality health service. Augusta Health recently joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network and received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of “A” in the fall of 2021.

2nd: Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg

Sentara.com, 540-689-1000

3rd: Winchester Medical Center (Valley Health), Winchester

ValleyHealthLink.com, 540-536-8000

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare/The Spa at Shenandoah

241 Lucy Dr., Harrisonburg

SWHC-Office.com, 540-418-3831

The certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, estheticians, and top-rated experienced physicians at Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare and The Spa at Shenandoah are committed to helping women take control of their physical and holistic health. Offering gynecology, obstetrics, preventative care, and surgical care, this dedicated team serves women at every stage of life.

2nd: Harrisonburg OB/GYN Associates

HarrisonburgOBGYN.com, 540-434-3831

3rd: Augusta Health Care for Women, Locations in Fishersville, Lexington

AHCFW.com, 540-213-7750

Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice

1st: EyeOne

Multiple locations

EyeOneVa.com, 540-213-7720

Founded in 1995, EyeOne is a one-stop-shop for all your eye care needs, practicing ophthalmology and optometry and offering an optical shop. The highly skilled doctors at EyeOne use state-of-the-art technology and proven procedures to help patients with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, retina disorders, and more.

2nd: Eye Center of Shenandoah Valley, Winchester

540-723-6824

3rd: Staunton Eye Clinic, PLC

StauntonEye.com, 540-885-8186

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Cardinal Dental Specialists

3344 Emmaus Rd., Harrisonburg

CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195

The team at Cardinal Dental Specialists is all about patient comfort. From an inviting waiting room with workstations and a beverage bar, to warm towels and noise-canceling headphones, your experience here is sure to be a good one. Services include wisdom tooth removal, facial trauma care, dental implants, and more.

2nd: Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Locations in Fishersville, Lexington

BlueRidgeOralSurgery.com, 540-886-2956

3rd: Legacy Surgery, Harrisonburg

LegacySurgery.com, 540-437-1230

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Kray & Giardina Orthodontics

2505-A Evelyn Byrd Ave., Harrisonburg

KrayOrthodontics.com, 540-433-8814

As a family-oriented practice, Kray & Giardina Orthodontics loves to serve people of all ages. Drs. Frances Kray and Julia Giardina simply want to create beautiful smiles for all. One parent gushed, “To work with such amazing doctors is a blessing, and to have them treat our children is a bonus beyond compare!”

2nd: Parrott Orthodontics, Staunton

ParrottOrthodontics.com, 540-949-6600

3rd: Dr. A. B. Hammond, PC, Lexington

CMySmile.com, 540-463-7744

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Hess Orthopaedic Center & Sports Medicine

4165 Quarles Ct., Harrisonburg

HessOrtho.com, 540-434-1664

Dr. Irvin Hess founded Hess Orthopaedic Center & Sports Medicine in 1971. Today, the providers at Hess Orthopaedic remain dedicated to Dr. Hess’s original mission: to provide the most comprehensive orthopedic care in the area. The team can perform outpatient surgeries onsite so that patients don’t have to be in the hospital.

2nd: Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Locations in Fishersville, Staunton

ShenandoahValleyOrthopedics.com, 540-932-5850

3rd: Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center, Harrisonburg

Sentara.com, 540-689-5500

Pediatric Practice

1st: Bluestone Pediatrics

4059 Quarles Ct., Harrisonburg

BluestonePediatrics.com, 540-437-4800

The five providers at Bluestone Pediatrics have a philosophy based on care and respect, and consider it an honor to be trusted with caring for your children. Many parents of patients leave reviews praising the staff’s ability to treat each patient with care and kindness, rather than treating them as just another number.

2nd: UVA Augusta Pediatrics, Fishersville

UVAHealth.com, 540-932-0980

3rd: Valley Pediatric Group, Locations in Verona, Waynesboro

ValleyPedGroup.com, 540-949-0118

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Bethesda Physical Therapy

1609 N. Coalter St., Staunton

BethesdaPT.com, 540-213-1320

Bethesda Physical Therapy treats a variety of issues like TMJ pain, headaches and migraines, concussions, and more. They also offer neurological rehab, pre/post-surgical rehab, and vestibular rehab, among others. Bethesda continually strives for best-in-class patient care and exceptional customer service.

2nd: Synergy Rehab and Wellness, Locations in Verona, Waynesboro

SynergyRehabandWellness.com, 540-932-0333

3rd: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, Harrisonburg

DrayerPT.com, 540-434-1200

Primary Care Practice

1st: Augusta Health Primary Care

Multiple locations

AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000

Augusta Health Primary Care has several locations in the region, providing attentive healthcare for all ages. Whether you’re feeling sick, need a preventative scan, or it’s time for an annual checkup, Augusta Health’s providers are ready to provide comforting care. The online patient portal MyAugusta Chart is also available for providing access to your health records at any time.

2nd: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine, Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

3rd: Harrisonburg Family Practice

HarrisonburgFamilyPractice.com, 540-433-9151

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Asfa Plastic Surgery

3302 Albert Long Dr., Rockingham

AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303

Asfa Plastic Surgery offers cosmetic and reconstructive procedures by Board Certified surgeon Saied Asfa, MD FACS. The practice is committed to providing services of the highest standard to each of its patients. The business recently underwent a major expansion to accommodate the success of both the medical practice and enhance the features of the newly independent Ziba Medical & Day Spa.

2nd: Body Essence, Staunton

ABodyEssence.com, 540-887-8200

3rd: Shenandoah Oral and Facial Surgery, Rockingham

ShenandoahOFS.com, 540-453-8833

Dermatology Practice

1st: Harrisonburg Dermatology

4549 Spotswood Tr., Suite 8, Penn Laird

HarrisonburgDermatology.com, 540-433-8700

With a friendly, timely, and professional staff, Harrisonburg Dermatology offers full-spectrum dermatological medical services to the local community and surrounding counties. The practice employs experienced and attentive medical professionals who specialize in the medical diagnosis and management of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails including acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer.

2nd: Shenandoah Dermatology, Staunton

ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-885-4500

3rd: Access Dermatology, Harrisonburg

Access-Dermatology.com, 540-434-1756

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa

353 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg

TheStudioHairSalon.com, 540-434-8188

The Studio has been a Harrisonburg favorite since 1980, offering quality salon and spa services and excellent client care in a clean and professional atmosphere. The highlight of this salon and spa is its wide array of services, including haircuts, color, nail care, bridal services, facials, brow and eyelash grooming, waxing, and massages.

2nd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios, Staunton

HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333

3rd: Omar’s Hair Salon and Barbershop, Harrisonburg

OmarsBarbershop.com, 540-282-2575

Spa

1st: Cedar Stone Spa

1832 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

CedarstoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411

Cedar Stone Spa therapists utilize stones in every treatment and service they provide. Offerings include body, facial, pre-and post-natal, therapeutic, and custom massages. Facial skincare, nail care, waxing, and other grooming services are also available, so you can feel well all over.

2nd: The Spa at the Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs

TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

3rd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios, Staunton

HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Frazier Associates

213 N. Augusta St., Staunton

FrazierAssociates.com, 540-886-6230

Frazier Associates has been in business since 1986, specializing in residential design, historic preservation, and downtown revitalization, among others. Recently, Frazier Associates transformed a 1910 commercial garage into a 1,260-square-foot home in downtown Staunton. The design was even featured on HGTV’s website.

2nd: Blue Ridge Architects, Harrisonburg

Blueline.team, 540-437-1228

3rd: The Gaines Group, Harrisonburg

TheGainesGroup.com, 540-437-0012

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Milmont Greenhouses

48 Milmont Dr., Waynesboro

Milmont.com, 540-943-8408

Milmont Greenhouses humbly began with two small greenhouses used for growing vine-ripened tomatoes. Now a thriving family business with a greenhouse, outdoor growing space, and garden center, Milmont stocks everything you need for gardening and landscaping. Founders Willis and Salina Miller say that houseplants and vegetable sales have become even more popular in recent years.

2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping, Broadway

BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

3rd: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, Bridgewater

Facebook: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, 540-828-2434

Home Builder

1st: Welsh Construction

15A N. Randolph St., Lexington

WelshConstruction.com, 540-464-1008

Specializing in whole house, kitchen, and bathroom remodeling, Welsh Construction can also build additions, porches and decks, or perform historical restoration work. After being in business for 25 years, they’ve built up quite the portfolio. The team at Welsh Construction love turning clients’ concepts into reality.

2nd: Gary Crummett & Sons, Harrisonburg

GaryCrummettConstruction.com, 540-820-1030

3rd: Oaktree Builders, Fort Defiance

OakTreeBuildersHomes.com, 540-607-6433

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Grand Home Furnishings

Multiple locations

GrandHomeFurnishings.com, 866-472-6343

What started as a Roanoke piano store in 1911 is now one of the largest furniture and mattress businesses in the South, with stores in Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Grand Home Furnishings offers the area’s best selection of the latest styles and designs, all at affordable prices.

2nd: House of Oak and Sofas, Harrisonburg

HouseOfOak.com, 540-432-1383

3rd: Dayton Interiors, Harrisonburg

DaytonInteriors.net, 540-432-9144

Interior Design Firm

1st: Crystal Ortiz

Rockingham County

BluestoneDecorating.com, 540-271-2686

Crystal Ortiz founded her boutique firm built in 2014 and built the business from the ground up. What started as giving others color and layout advice has become the full-scale design of kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces. Ortiz uses rich color palettes and mixes patterns, encouraging clients to try new and exciting visual ideas.

2nd: Queen City Salvage and Design, Staunton

QueenCitySalvageDesign.com, 540-910-0260

3rd: Augusta Interiors, Waynesboro

AugustaInteriorsVa.com, 540-949-8278

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Classic Kitchen & Bath

1930 Deyerle Ave., Harrisonburg

ClassicKitchens.com, 540-437-1990

Founded with just two designers and two installers, Classic Kitchen & Bath is celebrating its 21st anniversary this June. The primary mission of this kitchen and bath design firm is to deliver exceptional customer experience while providing professional design and valuable material solutions, ensuring that every client loves the end result.

2nd: Fashion Floors & Cabinets, Lexington

FashionFloorsAndCabinets.com, 540-464-1422

3rd: Mill Cabinet Shop, Bridgewater

MillCabinetShop.com, 540-828-6763

Landscape Design

1st: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping

192 S. Main St., Broadway

BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

Blue Ribbon Nursery is a gift and retail store, garden center, and landscape company specializing in landscaping installation, maintenance, trimming, and more. Customers can also participate in workshops and can shop the nursery’s online store. Sugar Bear, Fluffy, Smokey, KitKat, and Fancy—the five cats that roam freely around the nursery—are sure to greet you when you arrive.

2nd: Shreckhise Landscape, Weyers Cave

ShreckhiseShrubbery.com, 540-234-8500

3rd: Williams Brothers Landscaping, Staunton

WilliamsBrothersTree.com, 540-324-1100

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: Blauch Brothers, Inc.

911 Chicago Ave., Harrisonburg

BlauchBrothers.com, 540-434-2589

Founded in 1954 by James W. Blauch, Sr., this family business remains as dedicated as ever to “enriching lives.” From commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC services, to construction and design building, Blauch Brothers can do it all.

2nd: Valley Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Staunton

ValleyAirHVAC.com, 540-302-5185

3rd: Hostetter Heating & Cooling, Lexington

Facebook: Hostetter Heating & Cooling, 540-463-6228

Real Estate Firm

1st: Kline May Realty

Multiple locations

KlineMay.com, 540-437-3500

Kline May Realty was founded in 1970 and now has four offices and nearly 100 agents available to serve the community. The team believes that residential real estate has more to do with service than sales, which is why they seek out agents with “servants’ hearts,” in order to establish the best relationships possible with clients.

2nd: Funkhouser Real Estate Group, Harrisonburg

FunkhouserGroup.com, 540-434-2400

3rd: KK Homes (Long & Foster), Staunton

KKHomes.com, 540-836-5897

Retirement Community

1st: Bridgewater Retirement Community

302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater

BRCLiving.org, 540-828-2550

Bridgewater Retirement Community rests on 90 acres of land and offers four levels of living: independent, assisted, memory support, and nursing households that provide long-term care and rehab. They welcome everyone aged 55 and older. Some of the on-site amenities include a fitness center, a billiards room, styling salons, and a thrift shop.

2nd: Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg

Sunnyside.cc, 540-568-8200

3rd: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg

VMRC.org, 540-564-3400

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Brown Edwards

1909 Financial Dr., Harrisonburg

BECPAS.com, 540-434-6736

Brown Edwards is a full-ranking accounting firm with a long-standing presence in Harrisonburg and a strong history of supporting the Shenandoah Valley region. The firm offers a variety of financial services from auditing to advisory, and is committed to supporting and advising clients when financial concerns arise.

2nd: PBMares, Harrisonburg

PBMares.com, 540-434-5975

3rd: Didawick and Co., Staunton

Didawick.com, 540-885-0855

Auction Company

1st: Green Valley Auctions

2259 Green Valley Ln., Mt Crawford

GreenValleyAuctions.com, 540-434-4260

This family-owned auction house opened in 1967 and today provides estate appraisals and dispersals. The Green Valley family also runs a bookstore (Green Valley Bookstore) and a moving company (Green Valley Moving). Browse the consignment shop both online and in-store, and download the Green Valley App to stay updated on new pieces.

2nd: Col. Jack Bowman Auctions, Harrisonburg

BowmanAuctions.com, 540-434-7653

3rd: Mark W. Craig Auctions, Bridgewater

MarkCraigAuctions.com, 540-246-6430

Bank/Credit Union

1st: DuPont Community Credit Union

Multiple locations

MyDCCU.com, 800-245-8085

DuPont’s first office opened in 1959 in the basement of an employee’s house. Today, the company serves over 115,000 members. “We believe in people—not profits,” their website says. DuPont provides personal banking, loan, and business services, and is also an active partner in community events and wellness.

2nd: F & M Bank, Multiple locations

FMBankVa.com, 540-896-8941

3rd: Atlantic Union, Multiple locations

AtlanticUnionBank.com, 800-990-4828

Car Dealer

1st: Bob Wade Autoworld

3005 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

BobWadeAutoworld.com, 540-434-3900

For more than 30 years, Bob Wade Autoworld has maintained its reputation as a friendly small business providing dependable new and used vehicles. The experienced staff creates a relaxed environment in which all questions and concerns are attentively cared for. The variety of makes and models in its new and certified pre-owned inventory assures everyone can find the perfect car.

2nd: CMA’s Valley Honda, Staunton

CMAsValleyHonda.com, 540-213-9000

3rd: McDonough Toyota, Staunton

McDonoughToyota.com, 540-886-6201

Car Wash

1st: Miracle Car Wash

Four locations in Harrisonburg

MiracleCarWashOnline.com, 540-433-5800

Each Miracle Car Wash location offers self-serve, automatic, and vacuum services. Be sure to get a free Miracle Wash Card so that every time your car gets a bath, you’re one step closer to a free wash!

2nd: Home Town Express, Staunton

Facebook: @hometownexpressautodetailing, 540-480-1219

3rd: White Horse Auto Wash, Multiple locations

WhiteHorseAutoWash.com, 540-316-6019

Caterer

1st: C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company

302 Stoneridge Ln., Lexington

StoneridgeCatering.com, 540-462-7182

C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company provides a charming, stress-free culinary experience for every client. Established menus are seen as a starting point, not a limitation so that each event can be customized to suit the client’s needs. Offering hors d’oeuvres, lunch, cook-outs, buffets, bar menus, and more, there are packages that work for all events and tastes.

2nd: Love at First Bite Catering & Events, White Post

LoveAtFirstBiteCatering.com, 540-955-4462

3rd: Hank’s Grille & Catering, McGaheysville

HanksGrilleAndCatering.com, 540-289-7667

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Good Wealth Management

544 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

GoodWM.com, 540-801-8000

This locally owned full-service wealth management firm employs trusted professionals who offer objective advice to multiple generations of families. Believing that each client’s situation is unique, Good Wealth Management provides personal attention and goal-based financial planning. Services include comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, and more.

2nd: Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors, Waynesboro

WeaverAdvisors.com, 540-943-1221

3rd: Bookkeeping & Management Systems, Inc., Waynesboro

Bookkeeper.com, 540-943-4193

Funeral Home

1st: Kyger Funeral Home

3173 Spotswood Tr., Harrisonburg

Kygers.com, 540-434-1359

Kenny Kyger and Donald Trobaugh worked together to start Kyger & Trobaugh Funeral Home in 1975. After Trobough’s retirement, Kyger Funeral Home continues to serve families of the Shenandoah Valley with attentive care and compassion. Among many achievements, Kyger Funeral Home became the first funeral home in the state certified by the Green Burial Council.

2nd: Bradley Funeral Home, Luray

TheBradleyFuneralHome.com, 540-743-5747

3rd: Johnson Funeral Service, Locations in Bridgewater, Grottoes

JohnsonFS.com, 540-828-2542

Law Firm

1st: Hoover Penrod

342 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

HooverPenrod.com, 540-433-2444

Founded in1935, Hoover Penrod has earned a strong reputation in the Shenandoah Valley. Areas of practice include personal injury, family law, bankruptcy, real estate, and more. Hoover Penrod is passionate about serving its community and remains heavily committed to pro bono legal services.

2nd: Clark & Bradshaw, Harrisonburg

Clark-Bradshaw.com, 540-433-2601

3rd: Natkin & Crickenberger, Lexington

DavidNatkin.com, 540-464-3283