Shenandoah Virginia: Best Services Winners 2022

HEALTH
Alternative Medicine
1st: The Amato Clinic
100 Mactanly Pl., Suite D, Staunton
AmatoClinic.com, 540-213-3904
The Amato Clinic aims to help patients achieve total wellness through chiropractic care. Some of the issues that the clinic treats are pinched nerves, sciatica, migraines, and degenerative disc disease. One patient said, “I feel like a new person after leaving from my adjustments!”
2nd: Atwell Family Chiropractic: A Creating Wellness Center, Harrisonburg
GetWellWithAtwell.com, 540-442-8294
3rd: Sentara Integrative Medicine Physicians, Harrisonburg
Sentara.com, 540-564-5400
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board
1241 N. Main St., Harrisonburg
HRCSB.org, 540.434.1941
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board is one of 40 community-based public providers of mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability services throughout Virginia. Supporting infants and toddlers, school-aged youth, and adults across their lifespans, the practice provides excellent services and partners with every individual to achieve their best and most comfortable recovery process.
2nd: Journey Counseling, Harrisonburg
JourneyCounselingMinistries.org, 540-908-3464
3rd: Community Counseling Center, Harrisonburg
HBCCC.org, 540-433-1546
Dental Practice
1st: Cardinal Dental Specialists
3344 Emmaus Rd., Harrisonburg
CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195
Drs. William T. Goodwin II, Amy S. Reichert, and Magdalena S. Holz are the specialists at the center of the exceptional patient experience offered at Cardinal Dental. Whether you’re in the office for a routine cleaning or more advanced dental work, the practice’s comforting amenities and friendly staff will put you right at ease.
2nd: Dental Health Associates, Multiple locations
MyDentalHealthAssociates.com, 540-248-2500
3rd: Brown and Sutt, Harrisonburg
Facebook: Brown and Sutt, PLLC, 540-434-2102
Home Health Provider
1st: Home Instead
278 Lee Hwy., Verona
HomeInstead.com, 540-235-8030
The caregivers at Home Instead have one priority: the patient. Services range from personal care and “home helper,” to hospice support and Alzheimer’s and dementia care. But above all, Home Instead offers compassion and companionship, promising to make your relationship with them a positive experience.
2nd: First Choice Home Health & Hospice, Harrisonburg
FirstChoiceHarrisonburg.com, 540-434-3916
3rd: Sentara Home Care Services, Harrisonburg
Sentara.com, 540-564-5735
Hospital
1st: Augusta Health
78 Medical Center Dr., Fishersville
AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000
Augusta Health opened in 1994 to offer personalized care and small-town hospitality to the Shenandoah region. The hospital’s highly trained physicians and staff utilize state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest quality health service. Augusta Health recently joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network and received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of “A” in the fall of 2021.
2nd: Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg
Sentara.com, 540-689-1000
3rd: Winchester Medical Center (Valley Health), Winchester
ValleyHealthLink.com, 540-536-8000
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare/The Spa at Shenandoah
241 Lucy Dr., Harrisonburg
SWHC-Office.com, 540-418-3831
The certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, estheticians, and top-rated experienced physicians at Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare and The Spa at Shenandoah are committed to helping women take control of their physical and holistic health. Offering gynecology, obstetrics, preventative care, and surgical care, this dedicated team serves women at every stage of life.
2nd: Harrisonburg OB/GYN Associates
HarrisonburgOBGYN.com, 540-434-3831
3rd: Augusta Health Care for Women, Locations in Fishersville, Lexington
AHCFW.com, 540-213-7750
Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice
1st: EyeOne
Multiple locations
EyeOneVa.com, 540-213-7720
Founded in 1995, EyeOne is a one-stop-shop for all your eye care needs, practicing ophthalmology and optometry and offering an optical shop. The highly skilled doctors at EyeOne use state-of-the-art technology and proven procedures to help patients with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, retina disorders, and more.
2nd: Eye Center of Shenandoah Valley, Winchester
540-723-6824
3rd: Staunton Eye Clinic, PLC
StauntonEye.com, 540-885-8186
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Cardinal Dental Specialists
3344 Emmaus Rd., Harrisonburg
CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195
The team at Cardinal Dental Specialists is all about patient comfort. From an inviting waiting room with workstations and a beverage bar, to warm towels and noise-canceling headphones, your experience here is sure to be a good one. Services include wisdom tooth removal, facial trauma care, dental implants, and more.
2nd: Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Locations in Fishersville, Lexington
BlueRidgeOralSurgery.com, 540-886-2956
3rd: Legacy Surgery, Harrisonburg
LegacySurgery.com, 540-437-1230
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Kray & Giardina Orthodontics
2505-A Evelyn Byrd Ave., Harrisonburg
KrayOrthodontics.com, 540-433-8814
As a family-oriented practice, Kray & Giardina Orthodontics loves to serve people of all ages. Drs. Frances Kray and Julia Giardina simply want to create beautiful smiles for all. One parent gushed, “To work with such amazing doctors is a blessing, and to have them treat our children is a bonus beyond compare!”
2nd: Parrott Orthodontics, Staunton
ParrottOrthodontics.com, 540-949-6600
3rd: Dr. A. B. Hammond, PC, Lexington
CMySmile.com, 540-463-7744
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Hess Orthopaedic Center & Sports Medicine
4165 Quarles Ct., Harrisonburg
HessOrtho.com, 540-434-1664
Dr. Irvin Hess founded Hess Orthopaedic Center & Sports Medicine in 1971. Today, the providers at Hess Orthopaedic remain dedicated to Dr. Hess’s original mission: to provide the most comprehensive orthopedic care in the area. The team can perform outpatient surgeries onsite so that patients don’t have to be in the hospital.
2nd: Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Locations in Fishersville, Staunton
ShenandoahValleyOrthopedics.com, 540-932-5850
3rd: Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center, Harrisonburg
Sentara.com, 540-689-5500
Pediatric Practice
1st: Bluestone Pediatrics
4059 Quarles Ct., Harrisonburg
BluestonePediatrics.com, 540-437-4800
The five providers at Bluestone Pediatrics have a philosophy based on care and respect, and consider it an honor to be trusted with caring for your children. Many parents of patients leave reviews praising the staff’s ability to treat each patient with care and kindness, rather than treating them as just another number.
2nd: UVA Augusta Pediatrics, Fishersville
UVAHealth.com, 540-932-0980
3rd: Valley Pediatric Group, Locations in Verona, Waynesboro
ValleyPedGroup.com, 540-949-0118
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Bethesda Physical Therapy
1609 N. Coalter St., Staunton
BethesdaPT.com, 540-213-1320
Bethesda Physical Therapy treats a variety of issues like TMJ pain, headaches and migraines, concussions, and more. They also offer neurological rehab, pre/post-surgical rehab, and vestibular rehab, among others. Bethesda continually strives for best-in-class patient care and exceptional customer service.
2nd: Synergy Rehab and Wellness, Locations in Verona, Waynesboro
SynergyRehabandWellness.com, 540-932-0333
3rd: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, Harrisonburg
DrayerPT.com, 540-434-1200
Primary Care Practice
1st: Augusta Health Primary Care
Multiple locations
AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000
Augusta Health Primary Care has several locations in the region, providing attentive healthcare for all ages. Whether you’re feeling sick, need a preventative scan, or it’s time for an annual checkup, Augusta Health’s providers are ready to provide comforting care. The online patient portal MyAugusta Chart is also available for providing access to your health records at any time.
2nd: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine, Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
3rd: Harrisonburg Family Practice
HarrisonburgFamilyPractice.com, 540-433-9151
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Asfa Plastic Surgery
3302 Albert Long Dr., Rockingham
AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303
Asfa Plastic Surgery offers cosmetic and reconstructive procedures by Board Certified surgeon Saied Asfa, MD FACS. The practice is committed to providing services of the highest standard to each of its patients. The business recently underwent a major expansion to accommodate the success of both the medical practice and enhance the features of the newly independent Ziba Medical & Day Spa.
2nd: Body Essence, Staunton
ABodyEssence.com, 540-887-8200
3rd: Shenandoah Oral and Facial Surgery, Rockingham
ShenandoahOFS.com, 540-453-8833
Dermatology Practice
1st: Harrisonburg Dermatology
4549 Spotswood Tr., Suite 8, Penn Laird
HarrisonburgDermatology.com, 540-433-8700
With a friendly, timely, and professional staff, Harrisonburg Dermatology offers full-spectrum dermatological medical services to the local community and surrounding counties. The practice employs experienced and attentive medical professionals who specialize in the medical diagnosis and management of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails including acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer.
2nd: Shenandoah Dermatology, Staunton
ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-885-4500
3rd: Access Dermatology, Harrisonburg
Access-Dermatology.com, 540-434-1756
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa
353 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg
TheStudioHairSalon.com, 540-434-8188
The Studio has been a Harrisonburg favorite since 1980, offering quality salon and spa services and excellent client care in a clean and professional atmosphere. The highlight of this salon and spa is its wide array of services, including haircuts, color, nail care, bridal services, facials, brow and eyelash grooming, waxing, and massages.
2nd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios, Staunton
HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333
3rd: Omar’s Hair Salon and Barbershop, Harrisonburg
OmarsBarbershop.com, 540-282-2575
Spa
1st: Cedar Stone Spa
1832 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
CedarstoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411
Cedar Stone Spa therapists utilize stones in every treatment and service they provide. Offerings include body, facial, pre-and post-natal, therapeutic, and custom massages. Facial skincare, nail care, waxing, and other grooming services are also available, so you can feel well all over.
2nd: The Spa at the Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs
TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766
3rd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios, Staunton
HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Frazier Associates
213 N. Augusta St., Staunton
FrazierAssociates.com, 540-886-6230
Frazier Associates has been in business since 1986, specializing in residential design, historic preservation, and downtown revitalization, among others. Recently, Frazier Associates transformed a 1910 commercial garage into a 1,260-square-foot home in downtown Staunton. The design was even featured on HGTV’s website.
2nd: Blue Ridge Architects, Harrisonburg
Blueline.team, 540-437-1228
3rd: The Gaines Group, Harrisonburg
TheGainesGroup.com, 540-437-0012
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Milmont Greenhouses
48 Milmont Dr., Waynesboro
Milmont.com, 540-943-8408
Milmont Greenhouses humbly began with two small greenhouses used for growing vine-ripened tomatoes. Now a thriving family business with a greenhouse, outdoor growing space, and garden center, Milmont stocks everything you need for gardening and landscaping. Founders Willis and Salina Miller say that houseplants and vegetable sales have become even more popular in recent years.
2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping, Broadway
BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358
3rd: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, Bridgewater
Facebook: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, 540-828-2434
Home Builder
1st: Welsh Construction
15A N. Randolph St., Lexington
WelshConstruction.com, 540-464-1008
Specializing in whole house, kitchen, and bathroom remodeling, Welsh Construction can also build additions, porches and decks, or perform historical restoration work. After being in business for 25 years, they’ve built up quite the portfolio. The team at Welsh Construction love turning clients’ concepts into reality.
2nd: Gary Crummett & Sons, Harrisonburg
GaryCrummettConstruction.com, 540-820-1030
3rd: Oaktree Builders, Fort Defiance
OakTreeBuildersHomes.com, 540-607-6433
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Grand Home Furnishings
Multiple locations
GrandHomeFurnishings.com, 866-472-6343
What started as a Roanoke piano store in 1911 is now one of the largest furniture and mattress businesses in the South, with stores in Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Grand Home Furnishings offers the area’s best selection of the latest styles and designs, all at affordable prices.
2nd: House of Oak and Sofas, Harrisonburg
HouseOfOak.com, 540-432-1383
3rd: Dayton Interiors, Harrisonburg
DaytonInteriors.net, 540-432-9144
Interior Design Firm
1st: Crystal Ortiz
Rockingham County
BluestoneDecorating.com, 540-271-2686
Crystal Ortiz founded her boutique firm built in 2014 and built the business from the ground up. What started as giving others color and layout advice has become the full-scale design of kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces. Ortiz uses rich color palettes and mixes patterns, encouraging clients to try new and exciting visual ideas.
2nd: Queen City Salvage and Design, Staunton
QueenCitySalvageDesign.com, 540-910-0260
3rd: Augusta Interiors, Waynesboro
AugustaInteriorsVa.com, 540-949-8278
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Classic Kitchen & Bath
1930 Deyerle Ave., Harrisonburg
ClassicKitchens.com, 540-437-1990
Founded with just two designers and two installers, Classic Kitchen & Bath is celebrating its 21st anniversary this June. The primary mission of this kitchen and bath design firm is to deliver exceptional customer experience while providing professional design and valuable material solutions, ensuring that every client loves the end result.
2nd: Fashion Floors & Cabinets, Lexington
FashionFloorsAndCabinets.com, 540-464-1422
3rd: Mill Cabinet Shop, Bridgewater
MillCabinetShop.com, 540-828-6763
Landscape Design
1st: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping
192 S. Main St., Broadway
BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358
Blue Ribbon Nursery is a gift and retail store, garden center, and landscape company specializing in landscaping installation, maintenance, trimming, and more. Customers can also participate in workshops and can shop the nursery’s online store. Sugar Bear, Fluffy, Smokey, KitKat, and Fancy—the five cats that roam freely around the nursery—are sure to greet you when you arrive.
2nd: Shreckhise Landscape, Weyers Cave
ShreckhiseShrubbery.com, 540-234-8500
3rd: Williams Brothers Landscaping, Staunton
WilliamsBrothersTree.com, 540-324-1100
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: Blauch Brothers, Inc.
911 Chicago Ave., Harrisonburg
BlauchBrothers.com, 540-434-2589
Founded in 1954 by James W. Blauch, Sr., this family business remains as dedicated as ever to “enriching lives.” From commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC services, to construction and design building, Blauch Brothers can do it all.
2nd: Valley Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Staunton
ValleyAirHVAC.com, 540-302-5185
3rd: Hostetter Heating & Cooling, Lexington
Facebook: Hostetter Heating & Cooling, 540-463-6228
Real Estate Firm
1st: Kline May Realty
Multiple locations
KlineMay.com, 540-437-3500
Kline May Realty was founded in 1970 and now has four offices and nearly 100 agents available to serve the community. The team believes that residential real estate has more to do with service than sales, which is why they seek out agents with “servants’ hearts,” in order to establish the best relationships possible with clients.
2nd: Funkhouser Real Estate Group, Harrisonburg
FunkhouserGroup.com, 540-434-2400
3rd: KK Homes (Long & Foster), Staunton
KKHomes.com, 540-836-5897
Retirement Community
1st: Bridgewater Retirement Community
302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater
BRCLiving.org, 540-828-2550
Bridgewater Retirement Community rests on 90 acres of land and offers four levels of living: independent, assisted, memory support, and nursing households that provide long-term care and rehab. They welcome everyone aged 55 and older. Some of the on-site amenities include a fitness center, a billiards room, styling salons, and a thrift shop.
2nd: Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg
Sunnyside.cc, 540-568-8200
3rd: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harrisonburg
VMRC.org, 540-564-3400
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Brown Edwards
1909 Financial Dr., Harrisonburg
BECPAS.com, 540-434-6736
Brown Edwards is a full-ranking accounting firm with a long-standing presence in Harrisonburg and a strong history of supporting the Shenandoah Valley region. The firm offers a variety of financial services from auditing to advisory, and is committed to supporting and advising clients when financial concerns arise.
2nd: PBMares, Harrisonburg
PBMares.com, 540-434-5975
3rd: Didawick and Co., Staunton
Didawick.com, 540-885-0855
Auction Company
1st: Green Valley Auctions
2259 Green Valley Ln., Mt Crawford
GreenValleyAuctions.com, 540-434-4260
This family-owned auction house opened in 1967 and today provides estate appraisals and dispersals. The Green Valley family also runs a bookstore (Green Valley Bookstore) and a moving company (Green Valley Moving). Browse the consignment shop both online and in-store, and download the Green Valley App to stay updated on new pieces.
2nd: Col. Jack Bowman Auctions, Harrisonburg
BowmanAuctions.com, 540-434-7653
3rd: Mark W. Craig Auctions, Bridgewater
MarkCraigAuctions.com, 540-246-6430
Bank/Credit Union
1st: DuPont Community Credit Union
Multiple locations
MyDCCU.com, 800-245-8085
DuPont’s first office opened in 1959 in the basement of an employee’s house. Today, the company serves over 115,000 members. “We believe in people—not profits,” their website says. DuPont provides personal banking, loan, and business services, and is also an active partner in community events and wellness.
2nd: F & M Bank, Multiple locations
FMBankVa.com, 540-896-8941
3rd: Atlantic Union, Multiple locations
AtlanticUnionBank.com, 800-990-4828
Car Dealer
1st: Bob Wade Autoworld
3005 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
BobWadeAutoworld.com, 540-434-3900
For more than 30 years, Bob Wade Autoworld has maintained its reputation as a friendly small business providing dependable new and used vehicles. The experienced staff creates a relaxed environment in which all questions and concerns are attentively cared for. The variety of makes and models in its new and certified pre-owned inventory assures everyone can find the perfect car.
2nd: CMA’s Valley Honda, Staunton
CMAsValleyHonda.com, 540-213-9000
3rd: McDonough Toyota, Staunton
McDonoughToyota.com, 540-886-6201
Car Wash
1st: Miracle Car Wash
Four locations in Harrisonburg
MiracleCarWashOnline.com, 540-433-5800
Each Miracle Car Wash location offers self-serve, automatic, and vacuum services. Be sure to get a free Miracle Wash Card so that every time your car gets a bath, you’re one step closer to a free wash!
2nd: Home Town Express, Staunton
Facebook: @hometownexpressautodetailing, 540-480-1219
3rd: White Horse Auto Wash, Multiple locations
WhiteHorseAutoWash.com, 540-316-6019
Caterer
1st: C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company
302 Stoneridge Ln., Lexington
StoneridgeCatering.com, 540-462-7182
C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company provides a charming, stress-free culinary experience for every client. Established menus are seen as a starting point, not a limitation so that each event can be customized to suit the client’s needs. Offering hors d’oeuvres, lunch, cook-outs, buffets, bar menus, and more, there are packages that work for all events and tastes.
2nd: Love at First Bite Catering & Events, White Post
LoveAtFirstBiteCatering.com, 540-955-4462
3rd: Hank’s Grille & Catering, McGaheysville
HanksGrilleAndCatering.com, 540-289-7667
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Good Wealth Management
544 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
GoodWM.com, 540-801-8000
This locally owned full-service wealth management firm employs trusted professionals who offer objective advice to multiple generations of families. Believing that each client’s situation is unique, Good Wealth Management provides personal attention and goal-based financial planning. Services include comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, and more.
2nd: Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors, Waynesboro
WeaverAdvisors.com, 540-943-1221
3rd: Bookkeeping & Management Systems, Inc., Waynesboro
Bookkeeper.com, 540-943-4193
Funeral Home
1st: Kyger Funeral Home
3173 Spotswood Tr., Harrisonburg
Kygers.com, 540-434-1359
Kenny Kyger and Donald Trobaugh worked together to start Kyger & Trobaugh Funeral Home in 1975. After Trobough’s retirement, Kyger Funeral Home continues to serve families of the Shenandoah Valley with attentive care and compassion. Among many achievements, Kyger Funeral Home became the first funeral home in the state certified by the Green Burial Council.
2nd: Bradley Funeral Home, Luray
TheBradleyFuneralHome.com, 540-743-5747
3rd: Johnson Funeral Service, Locations in Bridgewater, Grottoes
JohnsonFS.com, 540-828-2542
Law Firm
1st: Hoover Penrod
342 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
HooverPenrod.com, 540-433-2444
Founded in1935, Hoover Penrod has earned a strong reputation in the Shenandoah Valley. Areas of practice include personal injury, family law, bankruptcy, real estate, and more. Hoover Penrod is passionate about serving its community and remains heavily committed to pro bono legal services.
2nd: Clark & Bradshaw, Harrisonburg
Clark-Bradshaw.com, 540-433-2601
3rd: Natkin & Crickenberger, Lexington
DavidNatkin.com, 540-464-3283