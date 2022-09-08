Shenandoah Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

RESTAURANTS
Asian Restaurant
1st: Taste of Thai
917 S. High St., Harrisonburg
Taste-of-Thai.com, 540-801-8878
Staple favorites such as the Tom Kha Gai, papaya salad, and mango sticky rice dessert washed down by a Singha beer have sustained Taste of Thai as the longest-standing Thai restaurant in the Harrisonburg area. The restaurant serves a variety of Thai and other regionally inspired dishes for lunch and dinner, and also offers catering.
2nd: Napa Thai, Lexington
NapaThai.com, 540-461-8133
3rd: Golden China, Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg
GoldenChinaHarrisonburg.com, 540-434-1285
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: Hank’s Grille & Catering
49 Bloomer Springs Rd., McGaheysville
HanksGrilleandCatering.com, 540-289-7667
Hank’s new food truck addition, Hank’s Fly’n Pig, has been serving the McGaheysville area for several months with the same great Southern cuisine and barbeque that have defined the restaurant. Try the new brunch—you’ll love Hank’s savory chicken and waffles. Catering is also available.
2nd: Bar-B-Q Ranch, Harrisonburg
Bar-B-QRanch.com, 540-434-3296
3rd: The Fishin’ Pig, Waynesboro
FishinPig.com, 540-943-3474
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Magpie Diner
85 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg
MagpieDiner.com, 540-383-4813
What was once a 1950s tire service station is now Magpie Diner, a full-service breakfast and lunch restaurant offering a modern, diner-inspired menu. Magpie makes classics like biscuits and gravy, but also offers unique twists on traditional diner fare—think a spinach artichoke grilled cheese. The menu is updated weekly and viewable online.
2nd: Kathy’s Restaurant, Staunton
Kathys-Restaurant.com, 540-885-4331
3rd: Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli, 3 locations in Harrisonburg
MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416
Burger Joint
1st: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint
80 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-433-5225
With expanded indoor seating, Jack Brown’s is the place to be for all your burger cravings. Try the bestselling “Greg Brady Burger”—with homemade mac ‘n’ cheese and Martin’s BBQ chips. Wash it down with one of more than 100 craft beers on draft while you enjoy the large, dog-friendly outdoor dining space.
2nd: Wright’s Dairy-Rite, Staunton
Dairy-Rite.com, 540-886-0435
3rd: Cuban Burger, Harrisonburg
CubanBurger.com, 540-434-1769
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Bridgewater Coffee Co.
610 Main St., Bridgewater
BridgewaterCoffee.com, 540-237-4408
After noticing the town lacked a central coffee shop, two families opened Bridgewater Coffee in 2017. Focusing on community—with a mantra to “Sip Savor Repeat”—beautifully crafted drinks and seasonal favorites are on the menu. A Grasshopper Latte combines mint, dark chocolate, and Creme de Menthe pieces, while mocha and Oreo cookies are blended into a Cookies & Creme Frappe. Tasty baked goods, fresh breakfast foods, and delectable sandwiches are also on the menu.
2nd: Roadmap CoffeeWorks, Lexington
RoadmapCoffeeWorks.com, 540-462-3990
3rd: Greenberry’s, Harrisonburg
Greenberrys.com, 540-434-0111
Fine Dining
1st: Local Chop & Grill House
56 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg
LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505
Housed in a renovated factory, Local Chop & Grill House takes farm-to-table cuisine to new heights. Working with farms, breweries, and vineyards in the Shenandoah Valley and across Virginia, this local favorite offers delicious steak options including a filet mignon with demi-glace and a rib eye with horseradish crème fraiche.
2nd: Zynodoa, Staunton
Zynodoa.com, 540-885-7775
3rd: Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg
JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464
Food Truck
1st: Grilled Cheese Mania
1476 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
GrilledCheeseMania.com, 540-746-7515
After relocating from New Jersey, Kathleen Mania-Casey quickly established herself as the “grilled cheese lady,” rustling up delicious cheese-centric sandwiches out of a food truck. Now with its own storefront, Grilled Cheese Mania serves everything from a plain ol’ grilled cheese to the whopping “the Maniac”—a double-decker grilled cheese stuffed with mac ‘n’ cheese, pepperoni, cheddar, and bacon.
2nd: Mashita, Harrisonburg
EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875
3rd: Gloria’s Pupuseria, Staunton
GloriasPupuseria.com, 540-487-2428
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Smiley’s Ice Cream
797 Old Bridgewater Rd., Mt. Crawford
SmileysIceCream.com, 540-271-2805
Owner Derek Smiley started his journey by selling ice cream out of the back of his truck at a local farmers market. His newest store sits on 2.5 acres of land and includes both indoor and outdoor seating. Smiley’s traditional or “porch” ice cream has flavors ranging from vanilla to piña colada and are made using locally sourced ingredients.
2nd: Kline’s Dairy Bar, Multiple locations
KlinesDairyBar.com, 540-434-4014
3rd: The Split Banana, Staunton
TheSplitBanana.com, 540-712-0721
Indian Restaurant
1st: Taste of India
106 S. New St., Staunton
StauntonTasteOfIndia.com, 540-213-8882
Taste of India features delicacies from the country’s very distinct regions. Tandoori specials, from the north, are prepared in a cylindrical clay oven; Biryani dishes hail from the south. The waitstaff gladly helps guests navigate the extensive menu, and spice levels are adjustable to suit all tastes. For those new to Indian cuisine, the generous lunch buffet is a great way to get acquainted.
2nd: Taj of India, Harrisonburg
TajOfIndiaVa.com, 540-615-5888
3rd: Thai Staunton
ThaiStaunton.com, 540-414-8880
Italian Restaurant
1st: Vito’s Italian Kitchen
1047 Port Republic Rd., Harrisonburg
VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113
Born in a small town in the Italian province of Palermo, Vito Pellerito and his wife, Katharine, started Vito’s Italian Kitchen in 2007. The restaurant offers Italian favorites made from the highest quality ingredients in a warm and welcoming environment. Popular menu items include shrimp scampi, garlic knots, and the wide selection of hot and fresh pizzas.
2nd: Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza, Harrisonburg
BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366
3rd: Little Maria’s, Verona
Little-Marias.com, 540-248-0026
Mexican Restaurant
1st: El Charro
Locations in Bridgewater, Harrisonburg
EatElCharro.com, 540-828-4027
After its first location opened in 1990, El Charro now operates six locations in Virginia. The restaurant brings bright and flavorful Mexican cuisine to the Shenandoah Valley in a family-friendly atmosphere. The menu includes added wings and chicharrones, along with tortas, traditional Mexican sandwiches.
2nd: Chicano Boy Taco, Staunton
ChicanoBoyTaco.com, 540-569-2105
3rd: Don Tequila, Locations in Buena Vista, Lexington
DonTequilaMexicanVa.com, 540-463-3289
Outdoor Dining
1st: Stable Craft Brewing
375 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro
StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609
Once a stable that raised and trained Tennessee Walkers, Stable Craft Brewing is now an event space, taproom, and agri-pub-style brewery and restaurant. From its scenic setting, to the horses, the hops fields, the inside look at the brewing process, and the farm-fresh craft beer results, visitors get an authentic farm and brewery experience.
2nd: Byers Street Bistro, Staunton
ByersStreetBistro.com, 540-887-6100
3rd: The Cracked Pillar Pub, Bridgewater
TheCrackedPillar.com, 540-237-4563
Pizzeria
1st: Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza
80 W. Water St., Harrisonburg
BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366
Following the time-honored method of Neapolitan pizza making, Bella Luna uses the intense high heat of burnt local white oak to create unforgettable textures and flavors. Center stage at Bella Luna is the open kitchen, where guests can watch the chefs craft delicious pizza, pastas, and breads using fresh, organic ingredients.
2nd: Vito’s Italian Kitchen, Harrisonburg
VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113
3rd: Shenandoah Pizza & Tap House, Staunton
ShenPizza.com, 540-213-0008
Sandwich Shop
1st: Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli
3 locations in Harrisonburg
MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416
Since 1990, Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli has been serving fresh, homemade baked bagels and made-to-order bagel sandwiches along with a full array of pastries to start mornings in Harrisonburg off right. Look for new and exciting bagel flavors rotated on and off the menu throughout the year.
2nd: Lola’s Delicatessen, Harrisonburg
LolasDelicatessen.com, 540-908-3253
3rd: Macado’s, Harrisonburg
Macados.net, 540-434-2106
Seafood Restaurant
1st: Blu Point Seafood Co.
123 W. Beverley St., Staunton
BluPointSeafoodCo.com, 540-712-0291
Blu Point Seafood Co. brings a love of the Chesapeake Bay and New England to the Shenandoah Valley with the freshest seafood around. Served by friendly staff in a welcoming atmosphere with a coast-in-the-valley vibe, food favorites include lobster rolls, fried clam baskets, soft shell crabs, oysters, and seasonal catches.
2nd: Blue Stone Inn, Harrisonburg
Facebook: @BlueStoneInnRestaurant, 540-434-0535
3rd: Mill Street Grill, Staunton
MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656
Steakhouse
1st: Mill Street Grill
1 Mill St., Staunton
MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656
Mill Street Grill has served the Staunton area for 30 years with a consistently delicious menu. This restaurant offers quality food and efficient service, all in the cozy atmosphere of a turn-of-the-century flour mill. The prime rib is a bestseller, and other popular menu offerings include oysters, New York strip, and the Hawaiian rib eye special.
2nd: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg
LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505
3rd: The Depot Grille, Staunton
DepotGrille.com, 540-885-7332
Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten-Free Fare
1st: Bowl of Good
831 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg
ABowlOfGood.com, 540-437-9020
A Bowl of Good operated in the back of a health food store and the local farmers market before moving to its current home. This community-minded business prioritizes local and all-natural ingredients, bringing healthy, internationally influenced cuisine to Harrisonburg. Popular vegan and vegetarian options include the Bangkok Bowl with tofu and the Bowl de la Milpa with black beans, avocado, and salsa.
2nd: BoBoKo Indonesian Cafe, Harrisonburg
BoBoKoIndonesianCafe.com, 540-434-3542
3rd: Cranberry’s Grocery & Eatery, Staunton
GoCranberrys.com, 540-885-4755
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Anita’s Decadent Delights Bake Shoppe
510 N. Main St., Bridgewater
Facebook: @AnitasDecadentDelightsBakeShoppe, 540-828-3155
This charming little bakery is family-owned and operated, for more than four decades. Anita’s goodies are all homemade, and her legendary favorites include cookies, cakes, doughnuts, cupcakes, pies, and more. The bakery offers catering, as well as custom cakes, trays, and baskets. At lunchtime, you can even order homemade soups and sandwiches to go.
2nd: Heritage Bakery & Café, Harrisonburg
HeritageBakes.com, 540-564-1200
3rd: Réunion Bakery & Espresso, Staunton
ReunionBakery.com, 540-569-2819
Chocolatier
1st: Cocoa Mill Chocolate
Locations in Lexington, Staunton
CocoaMill.com, 540-464-8400
Cocoa Mill Chocolate is known for its wide array of exquisite fair-trade chocolates and for vigilantly assessing quality at each production step. Specialty offerings include dipped fruits, artisan truffles, and gourmet barks.
2nd: Warfel’s Sweet Shoppe, Dayton
Warfels.biz, 540-879-9598
3rd: The Cheese Shop, Stuarts Draft
TheCheeseShopVa.com, 540-337-4224
Farmers Market
1st: Harrisonburg Farmers Market
228 S. Liberty St. (Turner Pavilion), Harrisonburg
HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-476-3377
Since 1979 the Harrisonburg Farmers Market has supported environmental stewardship and community wellbeing as a source for locally grown or produced foods and crafts. A great place to spend a Saturday morning in downtown Harrisonburg, this market features fresh-baked breads and pastries, canned goods, local produce, flavorful spices, hot coffee, and much more.
2nd: Staunton Farmers’ Market, Staunton
StauntonFarmersMarket.org, 540-448-1937
3rd: The Dayton Market
TheDaytonMarket.com, 540-879-3801
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: Friendly City Food Co-op
150 E. Wolfe St., Harrisonburg
FriendlyCity.coop, 540-801-8882
As with other co-ops, Friendly City Food is based on community and sustainability. It’s a locally owned, organic grocery store emphasizing healthy food, local products, and sustainably produced goods. Friendly City also has a hot food bar, with a menu that changes weekly.
2nd: The Cheese Shop Country Market & Deli, Stuarts Draft
TheCheeseShopVa.com, 540-337-4224
3rd: Valley Pike Farm Market, Weyers Cave
ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168
Wine Shop
1st: Yelping Dog Wine
9 E. Beverley St., Staunton
Facebook: Yelping Dog Wine, 540-885-2275
This wine shop and bar offers a great selection of wine, as well as gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and cheese plates. The owners recently started a wine delivery service and opened a unique men’s gift and apparel shop right next door, so that patrons can sip a glass of wine while they shop.
2nd: Valley Pike Farm Market, Weyers Cave
ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168
3rd: Washington Street Purveyors, Lexington
WashingtonStPurveyors.com, 540-464-9463
DRINK
Brewery
1st: Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen
50 Northwind Ln., Lexington
DBBrewingCompany.com, 540-817-6071
An offshoot of the flagship Devils Backbone in Nelson County, Lexington’s Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is a cornerstone of Rockbridge county. What was once the brewery’s production facility has evolved into a full scale tasting space with a full food menu. Sip award-winning beer while enjoying mouthwatering burgers, tacos, and more on the recently added, sunny back deck overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains.
2nd: Stable Craft Brewing & Cidery, Waynesboro
StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609
3rd: Basic City Beer Co., Waynesboro
BasicCityBeer.com, 540-943-1010
Cidery
1st: Stable Craft Brewing & Cidery
375 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro
StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609
What was once a horse training facility has become a highly successful event space, taproom, and agri-pub-style brewery and restaurant. The “field-to-glass” experience and scenic atmosphere of the farm make it a popular spot for weddings, birthdays, or a casual night out. A new outdoor kitchen and expanded outdoor bar are planned for the near future.
2nd: Sage Bird Ciderworks, Harrisonburg
SageBirdCiderworks.com, 540-607-8084
3rd: Showalter’s Orchard, Timberville
ShowaltersOrchard.com, 540-896-7582
Specialty Cocktails
1st: TAPS at The Georges
11 N. Main St., Lexington
TheGeorges.com/Taps, 540-463-2504
As the main bar at the Georges Hotel, TAPS serves elevated pub fare and snacks, along with craft beer and specialty cocktails. Try the “Keydet,” a TAPS original that includes Malibu rum, white rum, pineapple, and grenadine–all topped off with a float of ginger beer. Or try one of the “new schools” like “Fancy Dress,” a tequila-based drink with egg white and muddled strawberries.
2nd: Zynodoa, Staunton
Zynodoa.com, 540-885-7775
3rd: Jimmy Madison’s, Harrisonburg
JimmyMadisons.com, 540-432-1000
Winery
1st: Bluestone Vineyard
4828 Spring Creek Rd., Bridgewater
BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099
This family-owned and operated winery is committed to crafting small-batch wines from locally sourced and estate-grown fruit. Be sure to try the “Golden Hour,” a limited edition blend of Viognier and Petit Manseng, or the 2019 Petit Manseng, which was named to the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup Case.
2nd: CrossKeys Vineyards, Mt. Crawford
CrossKeysVineyards.com, 540-234-0505
3rd: Barren Ridge Vineyards, Fishersville
BarrenRidgeVineyards.com, 540-248-3300