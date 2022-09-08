Shenandoah Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

RESTAURANTS

Asian Restaurant

1st: Taste of Thai

917 S. High St., Harrisonburg

Taste-of-Thai.com, 540-801-8878

Staple favorites such as the Tom Kha Gai, papaya salad, and mango sticky rice dessert washed down by a Singha beer have sustained Taste of Thai as the longest-standing Thai restaurant in the Harrisonburg area. The restaurant serves a variety of Thai and other regionally inspired dishes for lunch and dinner, and also offers catering.

2nd: Napa Thai, Lexington

NapaThai.com, 540-461-8133

3rd: Golden China, Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg

GoldenChinaHarrisonburg.com, 540-434-1285

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Hank’s Grille & Catering

49 Bloomer Springs Rd., McGaheysville

HanksGrilleandCatering.com, 540-289-7667

Hank’s new food truck addition, Hank’s Fly’n Pig, has been serving the McGaheysville area for several months with the same great Southern cuisine and barbeque that have defined the restaurant. Try the new brunch—you’ll love Hank’s savory chicken and waffles. Catering is also available.

2nd: Bar-B-Q Ranch, Harrisonburg

Bar-B-QRanch.com, 540-434-3296

3rd: The Fishin’ Pig, Waynesboro

FishinPig.com, 540-943-3474

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Magpie Diner

85 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg

MagpieDiner.com, 540-383-4813

What was once a 1950s tire service station is now Magpie Diner, a full-service breakfast and lunch restaurant offering a modern, diner-inspired menu. Magpie makes classics like biscuits and gravy, but also offers unique twists on traditional diner fare—think a spinach artichoke grilled cheese. The menu is updated weekly and viewable online.

2nd: Kathy’s Restaurant, Staunton

Kathys-Restaurant.com, 540-885-4331

3rd: Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli, 3 locations in Harrisonburg

MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416

Burger Joint

1st: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

80 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-433-5225

With expanded indoor seating, Jack Brown’s is the place to be for all your burger cravings. Try the bestselling “Greg Brady Burger”—with homemade mac ‘n’ cheese and Martin’s BBQ chips. Wash it down with one of more than 100 craft beers on draft while you enjoy the large, dog-friendly outdoor dining space.

2nd: Wright’s Dairy-Rite, Staunton

Dairy-Rite.com, 540-886-0435

3rd: Cuban Burger, Harrisonburg

CubanBurger.com, 540-434-1769

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Bridgewater Coffee Co.

610 Main St., Bridgewater

BridgewaterCoffee.com, 540-237-4408

After noticing the town lacked a central coffee shop, two families opened Bridgewater Coffee in 2017. Focusing on community—with a mantra to “Sip Savor Repeat”—beautifully crafted drinks and seasonal favorites are on the menu. A Grasshopper Latte combines mint, dark chocolate, and Creme de Menthe pieces, while mocha and Oreo cookies are blended into a Cookies & Creme Frappe. Tasty baked goods, fresh breakfast foods, and delectable sandwiches are also on the menu.

2nd: Roadmap CoffeeWorks, Lexington

RoadmapCoffeeWorks.com, 540-462-3990

3rd: Greenberry’s, Harrisonburg

Greenberrys.com, 540-434-0111

Fine Dining

1st: Local Chop & Grill House

56 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg

LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

Housed in a renovated factory, Local Chop & Grill House takes farm-to-table cuisine to new heights. Working with farms, breweries, and vineyards in the Shenandoah Valley and across Virginia, this local favorite offers delicious steak options including a filet mignon with demi-glace and a rib eye with horseradish crème fraiche.

2nd: Zynodoa, Staunton

Zynodoa.com, 540-885-7775

3rd: Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg

JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

Food Truck

1st: Grilled Cheese Mania

1476 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

GrilledCheeseMania.com, 540-746-7515

After relocating from New Jersey, Kathleen Mania-Casey quickly established herself as the “grilled cheese lady,” rustling up delicious cheese-centric sandwiches out of a food truck. Now with its own storefront, Grilled Cheese Mania serves everything from a plain ol’ grilled cheese to the whopping “the Maniac”—a double-decker grilled cheese stuffed with mac ‘n’ cheese, pepperoni, cheddar, and bacon.

2nd: Mashita, Harrisonburg

EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875

3rd: Gloria’s Pupuseria, Staunton

GloriasPupuseria.com, 540-487-2428

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Smiley’s Ice Cream

797 Old Bridgewater Rd., Mt. Crawford

SmileysIceCream.com, 540-271-2805

Owner Derek Smiley started his journey by selling ice cream out of the back of his truck at a local farmers market. His newest store sits on 2.5 acres of land and includes both indoor and outdoor seating. Smiley’s traditional or “porch” ice cream has flavors ranging from vanilla to piña colada and are made using locally sourced ingredients.

2nd: Kline’s Dairy Bar, Multiple locations

KlinesDairyBar.com, 540-434-4014

3rd: The Split Banana, Staunton

TheSplitBanana.com, 540-712-0721

Indian Restaurant

1st: Taste of India

106 S. New St., Staunton

StauntonTasteOfIndia.com, 540-213-8882

Taste of India features delicacies from the country’s very distinct regions. Tandoori specials, from the north, are prepared in a cylindrical clay oven; Biryani dishes hail from the south. The waitstaff gladly helps guests navigate the extensive menu, and spice levels are adjustable to suit all tastes. For those new to Indian cuisine, the generous lunch buffet is a great way to get acquainted.

2nd: Taj of India, Harrisonburg

TajOfIndiaVa.com, 540-615-5888

3rd: Thai Staunton

ThaiStaunton.com, 540-414-8880

Italian Restaurant

1st: Vito’s Italian Kitchen

1047 Port Republic Rd., Harrisonburg

VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113

Born in a small town in the Italian province of Palermo, Vito Pellerito and his wife, Katharine, started Vito’s Italian Kitchen in 2007. The restaurant offers Italian favorites made from the highest quality ingredients in a warm and welcoming environment. Popular menu items include shrimp scampi, garlic knots, and the wide selection of hot and fresh pizzas.

2nd: Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza, Harrisonburg

BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366

3rd: Little Maria’s, Verona

Little-Marias.com, 540-248-0026

Mexican Restaurant

1st: El Charro

Locations in Bridgewater, Harrisonburg

EatElCharro.com, 540-828-4027

After its first location opened in 1990, El Charro now operates six locations in Virginia. The restaurant brings bright and flavorful Mexican cuisine to the Shenandoah Valley in a family-friendly atmosphere. The menu includes added wings and chicharrones, along with tortas, traditional Mexican sandwiches.

2nd: Chicano Boy Taco, Staunton

ChicanoBoyTaco.com, 540-569-2105

3rd: Don Tequila, Locations in Buena Vista, Lexington

DonTequilaMexicanVa.com, 540-463-3289

Outdoor Dining

1st: Stable Craft Brewing

375 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro

StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609

Once a stable that raised and trained Tennessee Walkers, Stable Craft Brewing is now an event space, taproom, and agri-pub-style brewery and restaurant. From its scenic setting, to the horses, the hops fields, the inside look at the brewing process, and the farm-fresh craft beer results, visitors get an authentic farm and brewery experience.

2nd: Byers Street Bistro, Staunton

ByersStreetBistro.com, 540-887-6100

3rd: The Cracked Pillar Pub, Bridgewater

TheCrackedPillar.com, 540-237-4563

Pizzeria

1st: Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza

80 W. Water St., Harrisonburg

BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366

Following the time-honored method of Neapolitan pizza making, Bella Luna uses the intense high heat of burnt local white oak to create unforgettable textures and flavors. Center stage at Bella Luna is the open kitchen, where guests can watch the chefs craft delicious pizza, pastas, and breads using fresh, organic ingredients.

2nd: Vito’s Italian Kitchen, Harrisonburg

VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113

3rd: Shenandoah Pizza & Tap House, Staunton

ShenPizza.com, 540-213-0008

Sandwich Shop

1st: Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli

3 locations in Harrisonburg

MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416

Since 1990, Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli has been serving fresh, homemade baked bagels and made-to-order bagel sandwiches along with a full array of pastries to start mornings in Harrisonburg off right. Look for new and exciting bagel flavors rotated on and off the menu throughout the year.

2nd: Lola’s Delicatessen, Harrisonburg

LolasDelicatessen.com, 540-908-3253

3rd: Macado’s, Harrisonburg

Macados.net, 540-434-2106

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Blu Point Seafood Co.

123 W. Beverley St., Staunton

BluPointSeafoodCo.com, 540-712-0291

Blu Point Seafood Co. brings a love of the Chesapeake Bay and New England to the Shenandoah Valley with the freshest seafood around. Served by friendly staff in a welcoming atmosphere with a coast-in-the-valley vibe, food favorites include lobster rolls, fried clam baskets, soft shell crabs, oysters, and seasonal catches.

2nd: Blue Stone Inn, Harrisonburg

Facebook: @BlueStoneInnRestaurant, 540-434-0535

3rd: Mill Street Grill, Staunton

MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

Steakhouse

1st: Mill Street Grill

1 Mill St., Staunton

MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

Mill Street Grill has served the Staunton area for 30 years with a consistently delicious menu. This restaurant offers quality food and efficient service, all in the cozy atmosphere of a turn-of-the-century flour mill. The prime rib is a bestseller, and other popular menu offerings include oysters, New York strip, and the Hawaiian rib eye special.

2nd: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg

LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

3rd: The Depot Grille, Staunton

DepotGrille.com, 540-885-7332

Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten-Free Fare

1st: Bowl of Good

831 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg

ABowlOfGood.com, 540-437-9020

A Bowl of Good operated in the back of a health food store and the local farmers market before moving to its current home. This community-minded business prioritizes local and all-natural ingredients, bringing healthy, internationally influenced cuisine to Harrisonburg. Popular vegan and vegetarian options include the Bangkok Bowl with tofu and the Bowl de la Milpa with ​​black beans, avocado, and salsa.

2nd: BoBoKo Indonesian Cafe, Harrisonburg

BoBoKoIndonesianCafe.com, 540-434-3542

3rd: Cranberry’s Grocery & Eatery, Staunton

GoCranberrys.com, 540-885-4755

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Anita’s Decadent Delights Bake Shoppe

510 N. Main St., Bridgewater

Facebook: @AnitasDecadentDelightsBakeShoppe, 540-828-3155

This charming little bakery is family-owned and operated, for more than four decades. Anita’s goodies are all homemade, and her legendary favorites include cookies, cakes, doughnuts, cupcakes, pies, and more. The bakery offers catering, as well as custom cakes, trays, and baskets. At lunchtime, you can even order homemade soups and sandwiches to go.

2nd: Heritage Bakery & Café, Harrisonburg

HeritageBakes.com, 540-564-1200

3rd: Réunion Bakery & Espresso, Staunton

ReunionBakery.com, 540-569-2819

Chocolatier

1st: Cocoa Mill Chocolate

Locations in Lexington, Staunton

CocoaMill.com, 540-464-8400

Cocoa Mill Chocolate is known for its wide array of exquisite fair-trade chocolates and for vigilantly assessing quality at each production step. Specialty offerings include dipped fruits, artisan truffles, and gourmet barks.

2nd: Warfel’s Sweet Shoppe, Dayton

Warfels.biz, 540-879-9598

3rd: The Cheese Shop, Stuarts Draft

TheCheeseShopVa.com, 540-337-4224

Farmers Market

1st: Harrisonburg Farmers Market

228 S. Liberty St. (Turner Pavilion), Harrisonburg

HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-476-3377

Since 1979 the Harrisonburg Farmers Market has supported environmental stewardship and community wellbeing as a source for locally grown or produced foods and crafts. A great place to spend a Saturday morning in downtown Harrisonburg, this market features fresh-baked breads and pastries, canned goods, local produce, flavorful spices, hot coffee, and much more.

2nd: Staunton Farmers’ Market, Staunton

StauntonFarmersMarket.org, 540-448-1937

3rd: The Dayton Market

TheDaytonMarket.com, 540-879-3801

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: Friendly City Food Co-op

150 E. Wolfe St., Harrisonburg

FriendlyCity.coop, 540-801-8882

As with other co-ops, Friendly City Food is based on community and sustainability. It’s a locally owned, organic grocery store emphasizing healthy food, local products, and sustainably produced goods. Friendly City also has a hot food bar, with a menu that changes weekly.

2nd: The Cheese Shop Country Market & Deli, Stuarts Draft

TheCheeseShopVa.com, 540-337-4224

3rd: Valley Pike Farm Market, Weyers Cave

ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168

Wine Shop

1st: Yelping Dog Wine

9 E. Beverley St., Staunton

Facebook: Yelping Dog Wine, 540-885-2275

This wine shop and bar offers a great selection of wine, as well as gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and cheese plates. The owners recently started a wine delivery service and opened a unique men’s gift and apparel shop right next door, so that patrons can sip a glass of wine while they shop.

2nd: Valley Pike Farm Market, Weyers Cave

ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168

3rd: Washington Street Purveyors, Lexington

WashingtonStPurveyors.com, 540-464-9463

DRINK

Brewery

1st: Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen

50 Northwind Ln., Lexington

DBBrewingCompany.com, 540-817-6071

An offshoot of the flagship Devils Backbone in Nelson County, Lexington’s Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is a cornerstone of Rockbridge county. What was once the brewery’s production facility has evolved into a full scale tasting space with a full food menu. Sip award-winning beer while enjoying mouthwatering burgers, tacos, and more on the recently added, sunny back deck overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains.

2nd: Stable Craft Brewing & Cidery, Waynesboro

StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609

3rd: Basic City Beer Co., Waynesboro

BasicCityBeer.com, 540-943-1010

Cidery

1st: Stable Craft Brewing & Cidery

375 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro

StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609

What was once a horse training facility has become a highly successful event space, taproom, and agri-pub-style brewery and restaurant. The “field-to-glass” experience and scenic atmosphere of the farm make it a popular spot for weddings, birthdays, or a casual night out. A new outdoor kitchen and expanded outdoor bar are planned for the near future.

2nd: Sage Bird Ciderworks, Harrisonburg

SageBirdCiderworks.com, 540-607-8084

3rd: Showalter’s Orchard, Timberville

ShowaltersOrchard.com, 540-896-7582

Specialty Cocktails

1st: TAPS at The Georges

11 N. Main St., Lexington

TheGeorges.com/Taps, 540-463-2504

As the main bar at the Georges Hotel, TAPS serves elevated pub fare and snacks, along with craft beer and specialty cocktails. Try the “Keydet,” a TAPS original that includes Malibu rum, white rum, pineapple, and grenadine–all topped off with a float of ginger beer. Or try one of the “new schools” like “Fancy Dress,” a tequila-based drink with egg white and muddled strawberries.

2nd: Zynodoa, Staunton

Zynodoa.com, 540-885-7775

3rd: Jimmy Madison’s, Harrisonburg

JimmyMadisons.com, 540-432-1000

Winery

1st: Bluestone Vineyard

4828 Spring Creek Rd., Bridgewater

BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099

This family-owned and operated winery is committed to crafting small-batch wines from locally sourced and estate-grown fruit. Be sure to try the “Golden Hour,” a limited edition blend of Viognier and Petit Manseng, or the 2019 Petit Manseng, which was named to the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup Case.

2nd: CrossKeys Vineyards, Mt. Crawford

CrossKeysVineyards.com, 540-234-0505

3rd: Barren Ridge Vineyards, Fishersville

BarrenRidgeVineyards.com, 540-248-3300