Shenandoah Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2022

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS

Annual Charity Event

1st: Virginia Food Truck Battle and Beer Competition

Augusta Expo Center, 277 Expo Rd., Fishersville

TheMaDeeProject.com, 540-849-9635

This one-day competition benefits the MaDee Project, a nonprofit providing financial support to pediatric cancer patients and their families in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, and the surrounding area, and features entertainment and children’s activities. Food trucks, breweries, and wineries from across the state compete to see who will walk away the “Grand Champion” of food and drink.

2nd: Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale, Harrisonburg

VaReliefSale.com, 540-433-9993

3rd: Night at the Museum, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg

IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Art Event

1st: Dayton Days

DaytonVa.us, 540-879-2241

Hundreds of art vendors display their handmade crafts, wood sculptures, wall art, jewelry, and more at this one-day event, which ushers in the fall season each year. Enjoy delicious food from local vendors as well as free entertainment and activities in charming downtown Dayton.

2nd: Fall Foliage Festival Art Show, Waynesboro

SVACArt.com, 540-949-7662

3rd: First Fridays, Harrisonburg

ValleyArts.org, 540-801-8779

Entertainment for Adults

1st: Ruby’s Arcade

165 S. Main St., 100B, Harrisonburg

RubysArcade.com, 540-615-5351

Ruby’s Arcade has everything you need for a fun night out, with duckpin bowling, pool, darts, foosball, shuffleboard, arcade games, and more. The space supports a variety of events regardless of budget and party size. The team at Ruby’s provides excellent food, drinks, and customer service to make your experience fun for the whole group.

2nd: Beards & Broads Axe Throwing, Harrisonburg

BeardsNBroads.com, 540-208-7902

3rd: Visulite Theater, Staunton

VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959

Festival

1st: Highland County Maple Festival

165 W. Main St., Monterey

HighlandCounty.org, 540-468-2550

Designated a “Local Legacy” by the Library of Congress and the official maple festival of Virginia by the state governor, the Highland County Maple Festival draws in tens of thousands of visitors each year. To celebrate the “opening” of the trees, festival-goers can enjoy sugar camp tours, pancake dinners, doughnuts, arts and crafts, and more than 100 juried vendors.

2nd: Dayton Days/Autumn Celebration

DaytonVa.us, 540-879-2241

3rd: Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Winchester

TheBloom.com, 540-662-3863​

Historic Theater

1st: American Shakespeare Center/Blackfriars Playhouse

10 S. Market St., Staunton

AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 540-851-1733

As the world’s only recreation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater, American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse is truly one-of-a-kind and has entertained hundreds of thousands of audience members from around the globe. This historic theater was built in 2001 after years of research on the original Blackfriars’ size, orientation, scale, materials, and textures.

2nd: Court Square Theater, Harrisonburg

ValleyArts.org, 540-433-9189

3rd: Hull’s Drive-In Theatre, Lexington

HullsDriveIn.com, 540-463-2621

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork in Waynesboro

VisitWaynesboro.com, 540-942-6512

This LOVE sign represents Waynesboro’s connection to the outdoors. The sign has a fisherman’s boot as the L, a fishing reel as the O, two fish in the shape of a V, and kayak paddles forming the E. Waynesboro is located at the intersection of Skyline Drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the Appalachian Trail—adventure awaits!

2nd: LOVEwork at Humpback Bridge, Covington

VisitAlleghanyHighlands.com, 540-962-2178

3rd: LOVEwork at Natural Bridge State Park

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326

Museum

1st: Frontier Culture Museum

1290 Richmond Rd., Staunton

FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

This museum tells the story of those who migrated to colonial America and the lives they created here. Through outdoor recreations of frontier life for communities who came from England, Germany, Ireland, and West Africa, as well as the indigenous Ganatastwi people, visitors can learn more about the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of early colonial times.

2nd: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg

IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

3rd: Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester

TheMSV.org, 540-662 -1473

Music Venue

1st: Lime Kiln Theater

607 Borden Rd., Lexington

LimeKilnTheater.org

Rooted in the magic of a natural, outdoor theater, Lime Kiln Theater sits on the site of a 19th-century lime kiln and quarry with two stages: The Bowl and The Kiln. The venue offers musical and theatrical performers a welcoming platform to exhibit popular and original material to a passionate audience.

2nd: Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, Harrisonburg

JMUForbesCenter.com, 540-568-4394

3rd: Bluestone Vineyard, Bridgewater

BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099

Performing Arts Company

1st: American Shakespeare Center/Blackfriars Playhouse

10 S. Market St., Staunton

AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 540-851-1733

As the world’s only recreation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater, American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse is truly one-of-a-kind and has entertained hundreds of thousands of audience members from around the globe. This historic theater was built in 2001 after years of research on the original Blackfriars’ size, orientation, scale, materials, and textures.

2nd: ShenanArts, Staunton

ShenanArts.org, 540-712-0001

3rd: Rockbridge Ballet Company, Lexington

RockbridgeBallet.org, 540-463-3463

Radio Station

1st: WKCY FM 104.3

207 University Blvd., Harrisonburg

KCYCountry.iHeart.com, 540-434-6837

104.3 WKCY FM is a country music radio station serving the Central Shenandoah Valley. Tune in to listen to stars like the Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, and more. And while you’re at it, listen to the Bobby Bones Show, hosted by Arkansas native and comedian Bobby Bones.

2nd: WMRA FM 90.7, Harrisonburg

WMRA.org, 540-568-6221

3rd: WQPO FM 100.7, Harrisonburg

Q101Online.com, 540-434-0331

Special Event Venue

1st: Cross Keys Barn

921 Cross Keys Rd., Harrisonburg

CrossKeysBarn.com, 540-820-1744

Cross Keys is nestled in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, just minutes from Harrisonburg. The original part of the barn is more than 100 years old, giving the venue rustic character and modern elegance. Event spaces include a scenic ceremony site, cocktail area, open reception area, bridal suite, groom’s room, and catering prep room.

2nd: Bluestone Vineyard, Bridgewater

BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099

3rd: Brix & Columns Vineyard, McGaheysville

BrixAndColumns.com, 540-810-0566

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: Four Paws Grooming

4550 Early Rd., Harrisonburg

FourPawsGroomingHarrisonburg.com, 540-437-7455

With a combined total of over 50 years of grooming experience, the groomers at Four Paws will take wonderful care of your pets. Four Paws grooms both cats and dogs (big and small), and with services such as a “skunk package,” nail painting, and even a blueberry facial, your pet is bound to be pampered.

2nd: All About Paws, Harrisonburg

AllAboutPawsBoarding.com, 540-208-7540

3rd: K-9 Heaven, Staunton

Facebook: @groomingbyK, 540-280-0593

Dog Training Company

1st: Love on a Leash

3225 Harpine Hwy., Harrisonburg

Fun4Dogs.com, 540-833-8118

Love on a Leash’s mission is to help people live in harmony with their dogs. The experienced dog trainers include the business owner, Sheli Rhodes, who is a member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers and an evaluator for the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test. Some activities offered include agility and pet obedience classes.

2nd: Anything is PAWSable, Lexington

PAWSableByJo.com, 540-649-1023

3rd: Positive Paws K-9 Training, Stuarts Draft

PPK9Angels.org, 540-569-9211

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: All About Paws

1685-B Garbers Church Rd., Harrisonburg

AllAboutPawsBoarding.com, 540-208-7540

With the service at All About Paws, you can rest assured that all of your pet’s needs are taken care of while you are away. This pet boarding, doggie daycare, and grooming business employs experienced and trained professionals to care for your dog, cat, reptile, small, or even exotic pet.

2nd: Blue Ridge Animal Clinic, Lexington

BlueRidgeAnimalClinic.com, 540-463-7799

3rd: Happy Hounds, Harrisonburg

HappyHoundCompound.com, 540-560-8530

Veterinary Hospitals

1st: Anicira Veterinary Center

1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg

Anicira.org, 540-437-1980

Anicira Veterinary Center is devoted to providing compassionate, affordable care in order to end animal suffering and unnecessary euthanasia. In 2021 alone, Anicira performed 21,247 surgeries and provided 2,907 pets with free care. At Anicira, your pet is in very good hands.

2nd: Staunton Veterinary Clinic

StauntonVetClinic.com, 540-885-1915

3rd: Ashby Animal Clinic, Harrisonburg

AshbyAnimalClinic.com, 540-433-9174

KIDS

Family Entertainment

1st: Explore More Discovery Museum

150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Explore More Discovery Museum is a non-profit organization devoted to entertaining and educating young minds through interactive and engaging activities. Exhibits include a play kitchen and farmer’s market, a construction zone, science lab, art studio, and more.

2nd: Hull’s Drive-In, Lexington

HullsDriveIn.com, 540-463-2621

3rd: Virginia Safari Park, Natural Bridge

VirginiaSafariPark.com, 540-291-3205

K-12 Independent School

1st: Blue Ridge Christian School

Locations in Bridgewater, Dayton

BRCSchool.org, 540-828-2233

Blue Ridge Christian School has served Shenandoah Valley families since 1990, educating more than 300 students at the Lower School in Bridgewater and Upper School in Dayton. Known for having a balanced program that develops the whole student, BRCS offers small classes, hands-on learning, excellent academics, service and leadership opportunities, fine arts exploration, and athletic rigor.

2nd: Eastern Mennonite School, Harrisonburg

EasternMennonite.org, 540-236-6000

3rd: Stuart Hall School, Staunton

StuartHallSchool.org, 540-885-0356

Preschool

1st: Blue Ridge Christian School

100 Dinkel Ave., Bridgewater

BRCSchool.org, 540-828-2233

Preschoolers at BRCS receive a Christ-centered early childhood education through music, prayer, arts and crafts, Spanish immersion, playtime, and storytelling. Through hands-on learning opportunities like field trips and community service projects, students are encouraged to discover and interact with the world around them from a formative young age.

2nd: Little Oaks at Mill Creek, Port Republic

LittleOaksPreschool.org

3rd: Generations Crossing, Harrisonburg

GenerationsCrossing.com, 540-434-4901

Summer Camp

1st: Camp Mont Shenandoah

218 Mont Shenandoah Ln., Millboro

CampMontShenandoah.com, 540-997-5994

Camp Mont Shenandoah is an all-girls summer camp that’s been around since 1927. Girls between the ages of seven and 16 participate in activities such as archery, cooking, hiking, horseback riding, water sports, and more. Sessions range from one week to six in length.

2nd: Camp Horizons, Harrisonburg

CampHorizonsVa.com, 540-896-7600

3rd: Brethren Woods Camp, Keezletown

BrethrenWoods.org, 540-269-2741

TRAVEL

Bed & Breakfast

1st: Inn at Gristmill Square

118 Old Germantown Rd., Warm Springs

GristmillSquare.com, 540-839-2231

This historic inn features 18 charming rooms and suites, each of which has its own unique style and décor. Also at the Inn is the Waterwheel Restaurant, a farm-to-table style eatery that uses vegetables and herbs grown onsite at the Inn. Other amenities include an outdoor pool, gift shop, and wine cellar.

2nd: Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg

JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

3rd: Hillcrest Mansion Inn, Clifton Forge

HillcrestMansionInn.com, 540-865-0350

Historic Site

1st: Downtown Staunton

StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

With dozens of restaurants, specialty stores, antique retailers, service businesses, and salons, this historically preserved downtown area is a quaint destination for local shoppers and vacationers alike. Highlights include the Farmers’ Market, Antique Fire Engine Museum, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, and Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center.

2nd: Natural Bridge State Park

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326

3rd: Luray Caverns

LurayCaverns.com, 540-743-6551

Hotel

1st: The Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs

TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

To stay at the Omni Homestead Resort is to relax in the comfort of true Southern luxury. As the only hotel in Virginia offering over two centuries of historic hospitality, the Homestead boasts 483 distinctive guest rooms. From a Traditional Room to a Presidential Suite, there’s a blissful night’s sleep behind every door.

2nd: Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg

HotelMadison.com, 540-564-0200

3rd: Mimslyn Inn, Luray

MimslynInn.com, 540-743-5105

Resort

1st: The Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs

TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

Known as “America’s First Resort,” the Omni Homestead began as a small wooden lodge in 1766. Since then, the four-season destination has welcomed 23 presidents and numerous world leaders. The Homestead offers a golf course and spa, and more than 30 recreational activities, including archery, falconry, skiing, horseback riding, zip-lining, fly fishing, and mountain biking.

2nd: Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville

MassResort.com, 540-289-9441

3rd: Shenandoah Acres, Stuarts Draft

SunOutdoors.com, 888-709-1172

Tourist Attraction

1st: Skyline Drive

Shenandoah National Park

VisitSkylineDrive.org, 540-999-3500

Skyline Drive is a 105-mile National Parkway that runs the entire length of the Shenandoah National Park. Known for its spectacular views of the Shenandoah Valley, Skyline Drive houses many other attractions, including resorts like Skyland and hikes on sections of the Appalachian Trail.

2nd: Luray Caverns

LurayCaverns.com, 540-743-6551

3rd: Natural Bridge State Park

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326

OUTDOOR & ACTIVE

Dance Studio

1st: Dance & Co.

115 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

DanceNCo.com, 540-810-3631

Dance & Co. offers training to both children and adults in ballet, modern dance, jazz, tap, musical stage, hip-hop, and Irish step. The studio devotes itself to promoting the importance of the arts and humanities, as well as to providing a positive and motivating environment to its dancers.

2nd: Valley Dance Theatre, Staunton

ValleyDanceTheatre.net, 540-213-3908

3rd: Staunton Academy of Ballet, Staunton

StauntonAcademyOfBallet.com, 540-886-9355

Golf Course

1st: The Cascades at Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs

TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

With stunning views of the Allegheny Mountains, the Cascades Golf Course is a beautiful place to play. William S. Flynn designed this 18-hole course, the terrain of which is both challenging and charming. Players of all levels are welcome to book a tee time and try their luck!

2nd: Lakeview Golf Club, Harrisonburg

LakeviewGolf.net, 540-434-8937

3rd: Rock Harbor Golf Course, Winchester

RockHarborGolf.com, 540-722-7111

Gym

1st: Sentara RMH Wellness Center

2500 Wellness Dr., Harrisonburg

RMHWellnessCenter.com, 540-564-5682

Founded in 1984, the Sentara RMH Wellness Center was the first of its kind as a hospital-owned, medically based fitness pavilion with programs and classes to improve the health of the Harrisonburg community. The center has classes and amenities for all ages and life stages including yoga, aquatic fitness, cycling, two indoor pools, and more

2nd: 24/7 Family Fitness, Locations in Bridgewater, Harrisonburg

TotalBodyPlace.com, 540-432-6076

3rd: Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, Staunton

SAYMCA.org, 540-885-8089

Hiking or Biking Trail

1st: Appalachian Trail

AppalachianTrail.org, 304-535-6331

The Appalachian Trail is the world’s longest hiking-only footpath, at a total length of 2,193.1 miles. Traversing 14 states, the trail welcomes more than 3 million visitors each year. The Commonwealth possesses more miles of the Appalachian Trail than any other state—nearly a quarter of the trail’s entire length.

2nd: Chessie Trail, Lexington

VMI.edu, 540-464-7992

3rd: Jackson River Scenic Trail

JacksonRiverTrail.com

Specialty Fitness

1st: Phoenix Fitness and Yoga

58 Myers Corner Dr., Staunton

PhoenixFitnessAndYoga.com, 540-649-1671

Phoenix Fitness and Yoga offers barre, pilates, yoga, hot yoga classes, and more. With fun as one of their core values, the instructors at Phoenix want to help you grow stronger, all while easing your levels of stress and anxiety. They’ve recently added online courses for those who can’t make it to the studio.

2nd: The Center (Yoga & Pilates), Harrisonburg

TheCenterDowntown.com, 540-383-0438

3rd: Center of Gravity Yoga & Pilates, Lexington

LexingtonCenterOfGravity.com, 540-462-2944

Tennis Facility

1st: The Club at Ironwood

62 Country Club Cir., Staunton

TheClubAtIronwood.com, 540-248-7272

The Club at Ironwood has two tennis courts that are open for play anytime. And after a nice match with friends or family, head over to the club’s 19th Hole Restaurant for a casual meal while overlooking the 18-hole golf course.

2nd: Massanutten Fitness and Recreation Club

MassResort.com, 540-289-9441

3rd: Spotswood Country Club, Harrisonburg

SpotswoodCC.com, 540-433-2659