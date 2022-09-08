Shenandoah Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2022

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS
Annual Charity Event
1st: Virginia Food Truck Battle and Beer Competition
Augusta Expo Center, 277 Expo Rd., Fishersville
TheMaDeeProject.com, 540-849-9635
This one-day competition benefits the MaDee Project, a nonprofit providing financial support to pediatric cancer patients and their families in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, and the surrounding area, and features entertainment and children’s activities. Food trucks, breweries, and wineries from across the state compete to see who will walk away the “Grand Champion” of food and drink.
2nd: Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale, Harrisonburg
VaReliefSale.com, 540-433-9993
3rd: Night at the Museum, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg
IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
Art Event
1st: Dayton Days
DaytonVa.us, 540-879-2241
Hundreds of art vendors display their handmade crafts, wood sculptures, wall art, jewelry, and more at this one-day event, which ushers in the fall season each year. Enjoy delicious food from local vendors as well as free entertainment and activities in charming downtown Dayton.
2nd: Fall Foliage Festival Art Show, Waynesboro
SVACArt.com, 540-949-7662
3rd: First Fridays, Harrisonburg
ValleyArts.org, 540-801-8779
Entertainment for Adults
1st: Ruby’s Arcade
165 S. Main St., 100B, Harrisonburg
RubysArcade.com, 540-615-5351
Ruby’s Arcade has everything you need for a fun night out, with duckpin bowling, pool, darts, foosball, shuffleboard, arcade games, and more. The space supports a variety of events regardless of budget and party size. The team at Ruby’s provides excellent food, drinks, and customer service to make your experience fun for the whole group.
2nd: Beards & Broads Axe Throwing, Harrisonburg
BeardsNBroads.com, 540-208-7902
3rd: Visulite Theater, Staunton
VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959
Festival
1st: Highland County Maple Festival
165 W. Main St., Monterey
HighlandCounty.org, 540-468-2550
Designated a “Local Legacy” by the Library of Congress and the official maple festival of Virginia by the state governor, the Highland County Maple Festival draws in tens of thousands of visitors each year. To celebrate the “opening” of the trees, festival-goers can enjoy sugar camp tours, pancake dinners, doughnuts, arts and crafts, and more than 100 juried vendors.
2nd: Dayton Days/Autumn Celebration
DaytonVa.us, 540-879-2241
3rd: Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Winchester
TheBloom.com, 540-662-3863
Historic Theater
1st: American Shakespeare Center/Blackfriars Playhouse
10 S. Market St., Staunton
AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 540-851-1733
As the world’s only recreation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater, American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse is truly one-of-a-kind and has entertained hundreds of thousands of audience members from around the globe. This historic theater was built in 2001 after years of research on the original Blackfriars’ size, orientation, scale, materials, and textures.
2nd: Court Square Theater, Harrisonburg
ValleyArts.org, 540-433-9189
3rd: Hull’s Drive-In Theatre, Lexington
HullsDriveIn.com, 540-463-2621
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork in Waynesboro
VisitWaynesboro.com, 540-942-6512
This LOVE sign represents Waynesboro’s connection to the outdoors. The sign has a fisherman’s boot as the L, a fishing reel as the O, two fish in the shape of a V, and kayak paddles forming the E. Waynesboro is located at the intersection of Skyline Drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the Appalachian Trail—adventure awaits!
2nd: LOVEwork at Humpback Bridge, Covington
VisitAlleghanyHighlands.com, 540-962-2178
3rd: LOVEwork at Natural Bridge State Park
DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326
Museum
1st: Frontier Culture Museum
1290 Richmond Rd., Staunton
FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850
This museum tells the story of those who migrated to colonial America and the lives they created here. Through outdoor recreations of frontier life for communities who came from England, Germany, Ireland, and West Africa, as well as the indigenous Ganatastwi people, visitors can learn more about the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of early colonial times.
2nd: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg
IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
3rd: Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester
TheMSV.org, 540-662 -1473
Music Venue
1st: Lime Kiln Theater
607 Borden Rd., Lexington
Rooted in the magic of a natural, outdoor theater, Lime Kiln Theater sits on the site of a 19th-century lime kiln and quarry with two stages: The Bowl and The Kiln. The venue offers musical and theatrical performers a welcoming platform to exhibit popular and original material to a passionate audience.
2nd: Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, Harrisonburg
JMUForbesCenter.com, 540-568-4394
3rd: Bluestone Vineyard, Bridgewater
BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099
Performing Arts Company
2nd: ShenanArts, Staunton
ShenanArts.org, 540-712-0001
3rd: Rockbridge Ballet Company, Lexington
RockbridgeBallet.org, 540-463-3463
Radio Station
1st: WKCY FM 104.3
207 University Blvd., Harrisonburg
KCYCountry.iHeart.com, 540-434-6837
104.3 WKCY FM is a country music radio station serving the Central Shenandoah Valley. Tune in to listen to stars like the Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, and more. And while you’re at it, listen to the Bobby Bones Show, hosted by Arkansas native and comedian Bobby Bones.
2nd: WMRA FM 90.7, Harrisonburg
WMRA.org, 540-568-6221
3rd: WQPO FM 100.7, Harrisonburg
Q101Online.com, 540-434-0331
Special Event Venue
1st: Cross Keys Barn
921 Cross Keys Rd., Harrisonburg
CrossKeysBarn.com, 540-820-1744
Cross Keys is nestled in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, just minutes from Harrisonburg. The original part of the barn is more than 100 years old, giving the venue rustic character and modern elegance. Event spaces include a scenic ceremony site, cocktail area, open reception area, bridal suite, groom’s room, and catering prep room.
2nd: Bluestone Vineyard, Bridgewater
BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099
3rd: Brix & Columns Vineyard, McGaheysville
BrixAndColumns.com, 540-810-0566
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Four Paws Grooming
4550 Early Rd., Harrisonburg
FourPawsGroomingHarrisonburg.com, 540-437-7455
With a combined total of over 50 years of grooming experience, the groomers at Four Paws will take wonderful care of your pets. Four Paws grooms both cats and dogs (big and small), and with services such as a “skunk package,” nail painting, and even a blueberry facial, your pet is bound to be pampered.
2nd: All About Paws, Harrisonburg
AllAboutPawsBoarding.com, 540-208-7540
3rd: K-9 Heaven, Staunton
Facebook: @groomingbyK, 540-280-0593
Dog Training Company
1st: Love on a Leash
3225 Harpine Hwy., Harrisonburg
Fun4Dogs.com, 540-833-8118
Love on a Leash’s mission is to help people live in harmony with their dogs. The experienced dog trainers include the business owner, Sheli Rhodes, who is a member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers and an evaluator for the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test. Some activities offered include agility and pet obedience classes.
2nd: Anything is PAWSable, Lexington
PAWSableByJo.com, 540-649-1023
3rd: Positive Paws K-9 Training, Stuarts Draft
PPK9Angels.org, 540-569-9211
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: All About Paws
1685-B Garbers Church Rd., Harrisonburg
AllAboutPawsBoarding.com, 540-208-7540
With the service at All About Paws, you can rest assured that all of your pet’s needs are taken care of while you are away. This pet boarding, doggie daycare, and grooming business employs experienced and trained professionals to care for your dog, cat, reptile, small, or even exotic pet.
2nd: Blue Ridge Animal Clinic, Lexington
BlueRidgeAnimalClinic.com, 540-463-7799
3rd: Happy Hounds, Harrisonburg
HappyHoundCompound.com, 540-560-8530
Veterinary Hospitals
1st: Anicira Veterinary Center
1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg
Anicira.org, 540-437-1980
Anicira Veterinary Center is devoted to providing compassionate, affordable care in order to end animal suffering and unnecessary euthanasia. In 2021 alone, Anicira performed 21,247 surgeries and provided 2,907 pets with free care. At Anicira, your pet is in very good hands.
2nd: Staunton Veterinary Clinic
StauntonVetClinic.com, 540-885-1915
3rd: Ashby Animal Clinic, Harrisonburg
AshbyAnimalClinic.com, 540-433-9174
KIDS
Family Entertainment
1st: Explore More Discovery Museum
150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
Explore More Discovery Museum is a non-profit organization devoted to entertaining and educating young minds through interactive and engaging activities. Exhibits include a play kitchen and farmer’s market, a construction zone, science lab, art studio, and more.
2nd: Hull’s Drive-In, Lexington
HullsDriveIn.com, 540-463-2621
3rd: Virginia Safari Park, Natural Bridge
VirginiaSafariPark.com, 540-291-3205
K-12 Independent School
1st: Blue Ridge Christian School
Locations in Bridgewater, Dayton
BRCSchool.org, 540-828-2233
Blue Ridge Christian School has served Shenandoah Valley families since 1990, educating more than 300 students at the Lower School in Bridgewater and Upper School in Dayton. Known for having a balanced program that develops the whole student, BRCS offers small classes, hands-on learning, excellent academics, service and leadership opportunities, fine arts exploration, and athletic rigor.
2nd: Eastern Mennonite School, Harrisonburg
EasternMennonite.org, 540-236-6000
3rd: Stuart Hall School, Staunton
StuartHallSchool.org, 540-885-0356
Preschool
1st: Blue Ridge Christian School
100 Dinkel Ave., Bridgewater
BRCSchool.org, 540-828-2233
Preschoolers at BRCS receive a Christ-centered early childhood education through music, prayer, arts and crafts, Spanish immersion, playtime, and storytelling. Through hands-on learning opportunities like field trips and community service projects, students are encouraged to discover and interact with the world around them from a formative young age.
2nd: Little Oaks at Mill Creek, Port Republic
3rd: Generations Crossing, Harrisonburg
GenerationsCrossing.com, 540-434-4901
Summer Camp
1st: Camp Mont Shenandoah
218 Mont Shenandoah Ln., Millboro
CampMontShenandoah.com, 540-997-5994
Camp Mont Shenandoah is an all-girls summer camp that’s been around since 1927. Girls between the ages of seven and 16 participate in activities such as archery, cooking, hiking, horseback riding, water sports, and more. Sessions range from one week to six in length.
2nd: Camp Horizons, Harrisonburg
CampHorizonsVa.com, 540-896-7600
3rd: Brethren Woods Camp, Keezletown
BrethrenWoods.org, 540-269-2741
TRAVEL
Bed & Breakfast
1st: Inn at Gristmill Square
118 Old Germantown Rd., Warm Springs
GristmillSquare.com, 540-839-2231
This historic inn features 18 charming rooms and suites, each of which has its own unique style and décor. Also at the Inn is the Waterwheel Restaurant, a farm-to-table style eatery that uses vegetables and herbs grown onsite at the Inn. Other amenities include an outdoor pool, gift shop, and wine cellar.
2nd: Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg
JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464
3rd: Hillcrest Mansion Inn, Clifton Forge
HillcrestMansionInn.com, 540-865-0350
Historic Site
1st: Downtown Staunton
StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867
With dozens of restaurants, specialty stores, antique retailers, service businesses, and salons, this historically preserved downtown area is a quaint destination for local shoppers and vacationers alike. Highlights include the Farmers’ Market, Antique Fire Engine Museum, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, and Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center.
2nd: Natural Bridge State Park
DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326
3rd: Luray Caverns
LurayCaverns.com, 540-743-6551
Hotel
1st: The Omni Homestead Resort
7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs
TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766
To stay at the Omni Homestead Resort is to relax in the comfort of true Southern luxury. As the only hotel in Virginia offering over two centuries of historic hospitality, the Homestead boasts 483 distinctive guest rooms. From a Traditional Room to a Presidential Suite, there’s a blissful night’s sleep behind every door.
2nd: Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg
HotelMadison.com, 540-564-0200
3rd: Mimslyn Inn, Luray
MimslynInn.com, 540-743-5105
Resort
2nd: Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville
MassResort.com, 540-289-9441
3rd: Shenandoah Acres, Stuarts Draft
SunOutdoors.com, 888-709-1172
Tourist Attraction
1st: Skyline Drive
Shenandoah National Park
VisitSkylineDrive.org, 540-999-3500
Skyline Drive is a 105-mile National Parkway that runs the entire length of the Shenandoah National Park. Known for its spectacular views of the Shenandoah Valley, Skyline Drive houses many other attractions, including resorts like Skyland and hikes on sections of the Appalachian Trail.
2nd: Luray Caverns
LurayCaverns.com, 540-743-6551
3rd: Natural Bridge State Park
DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326
OUTDOOR & ACTIVE
Dance Studio
1st: Dance & Co.
115 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
DanceNCo.com, 540-810-3631
Dance & Co. offers training to both children and adults in ballet, modern dance, jazz, tap, musical stage, hip-hop, and Irish step. The studio devotes itself to promoting the importance of the arts and humanities, as well as to providing a positive and motivating environment to its dancers.
2nd: Valley Dance Theatre, Staunton
ValleyDanceTheatre.net, 540-213-3908
3rd: Staunton Academy of Ballet, Staunton
StauntonAcademyOfBallet.com, 540-886-9355
Golf Course
1st: The Cascades at Omni Homestead Resort
7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs
TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766
With stunning views of the Allegheny Mountains, the Cascades Golf Course is a beautiful place to play. William S. Flynn designed this 18-hole course, the terrain of which is both challenging and charming. Players of all levels are welcome to book a tee time and try their luck!
2nd: Lakeview Golf Club, Harrisonburg
LakeviewGolf.net, 540-434-8937
3rd: Rock Harbor Golf Course, Winchester
RockHarborGolf.com, 540-722-7111
Gym
1st: Sentara RMH Wellness Center
2500 Wellness Dr., Harrisonburg
RMHWellnessCenter.com, 540-564-5682
Founded in 1984, the Sentara RMH Wellness Center was the first of its kind as a hospital-owned, medically based fitness pavilion with programs and classes to improve the health of the Harrisonburg community. The center has classes and amenities for all ages and life stages including yoga, aquatic fitness, cycling, two indoor pools, and more
2nd: 24/7 Family Fitness, Locations in Bridgewater, Harrisonburg
TotalBodyPlace.com, 540-432-6076
3rd: Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, Staunton
SAYMCA.org, 540-885-8089
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Appalachian Trail
AppalachianTrail.org, 304-535-6331
The Appalachian Trail is the world’s longest hiking-only footpath, at a total length of 2,193.1 miles. Traversing 14 states, the trail welcomes more than 3 million visitors each year. The Commonwealth possesses more miles of the Appalachian Trail than any other state—nearly a quarter of the trail’s entire length.
2nd: Chessie Trail, Lexington
VMI.edu, 540-464-7992
3rd: Jackson River Scenic Trail
Specialty Fitness
1st: Phoenix Fitness and Yoga
58 Myers Corner Dr., Staunton
PhoenixFitnessAndYoga.com, 540-649-1671
Phoenix Fitness and Yoga offers barre, pilates, yoga, hot yoga classes, and more. With fun as one of their core values, the instructors at Phoenix want to help you grow stronger, all while easing your levels of stress and anxiety. They’ve recently added online courses for those who can’t make it to the studio.
2nd: The Center (Yoga & Pilates), Harrisonburg
TheCenterDowntown.com, 540-383-0438
3rd: Center of Gravity Yoga & Pilates, Lexington
LexingtonCenterOfGravity.com, 540-462-2944
Tennis Facility
1st: The Club at Ironwood
62 Country Club Cir., Staunton
TheClubAtIronwood.com, 540-248-7272
The Club at Ironwood has two tennis courts that are open for play anytime. And after a nice match with friends or family, head over to the club’s 19th Hole Restaurant for a casual meal while overlooking the 18-hole golf course.
2nd: Massanutten Fitness and Recreation Club
MassResort.com, 540-289-9441
3rd: Spotswood Country Club, Harrisonburg
SpotswoodCC.com, 540-433-2659