Pinball Wizard

Play through the decades at the Roanoke Pinball Museum.

Learn pinball’s fascinating history, master the physics behind the game, and attempt to beat the top score at Roanoke Pinball Museum. Since opening in 2015, players young and old can’t get enough.

“People come in and can’t believe our collection,” says Nic Schell, pinball champion and the museum’s executive director. “We have around 65, and they’re all playable.” Pinball machines on display include the first to have flippers, from 1947, and Schell’s personal favorite, the 2018 Iron Maiden.

The museum also obtained a rare 1932 machine that was once forbidden. During Prohibition, pinball was considered gambling. To keep from being burned by law enforcement, the machines had to be hidden. RoanokePinball.org