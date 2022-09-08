Record Setting

Hopscotch Coffee & Records offers plenty of perks.

Get your caffeine and vinyl fix at Hopscotch Coffee & Records, a hop, skip, and a jump from downtown Winchester. The locally owned shop serves Virginia’s own Lone Oak coffee and fresh pastries, with a hip record store to browse while you sip.

“We’re coming up on eight years, and we’ve become a fun little unique crowd-pleaser,” says manager Bekah Lisk. “Our owner, Nate Rhodes, has been collecting and selling records his whole life. We’re a cool spot for locals and a fun find for people traveling through the Shenandoah Valley on the I-81.” HopscotchCoffeeAndRecords.com