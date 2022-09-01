Northern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques

1st: The Old Lucketts Store

42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg

LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268

Built in 1879 by the Luckett family, the Old Lucketts Store is a restored general store and family home. The shop houses more than 35 dealers who sell antiques, vintage finds, and just plain cool stuff. Lucketts offers outdoor checkout and curbside pickup, so customers can enjoy the outdoors while helping alleviate congestion inside the shop.

2nd: Baileywyck Antiques, The Plains

BaileywyckAntiques.com, 540-687-6097

3rd: Iron Horse Antiques, Manassas

Facebook: Iron Horse Antiques, 703-368-4959

Book Store

1st: McKay Used Books

8345 Sudley Rd., Manassas

McKayUsedBooks.com, 703-361-9042

Since 1983, McKay Used Books has provided hundreds of thousands of titles, including fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels, as well as other types of entertainment media, all sourced by the local community. The staff at McKay is proud that it has been able to give back to the community; they donated more than $1,800 to local public schools in 2020 alone.

2nd: Bard’s Alley, Vienna

BardsAlley.com, 571-459-2653

3rd: Old Town Books, Two locations in Alexandria

OldTownBooks.com, 703-647-9749

Consignment Shop

1st: Copper Cricket

15026 Washington St., Haymarket

The-Copper-Cricket.business.site, 703-743-2346

Now in their sixth year, Copper Cricket is open Tuesday through Sunday. This consignment shop’s ever-changing inventory of furniture and decor makes each experience different and provides plenty of opportunity to find something unique. From larger items like brass beds, to smaller pieces like figurines, there’s something for everyone.

2nd: Carousel Consignments, Manassas

CarouselConsignments.biz, 571-208-0638

3rd: Twice is Nice, Leesburg

LadiesBoard.org, 703-771-0208

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Ketterman’s Jewelers

212 Catoctin Cir. SE, Leesburg

Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033

Family-owned in Leesburg since 1988, Ketterman’s not only makes its own jewelry but has an on-site repair shop, which offers cleanings. Open Monday through Saturday, they provide engraving services, jewelry insurance, and have a large selection of gifts and accessories for special occasions, like weddings, from a multitude of designers.

2nd: Ashby Jewelers, Manassas

AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653

3rd: Quinn's Goldsmith, Woodbridge

QuinnsGoldsmith.com, 703-878-1622

Florist Shop

1st: Karin’s Florist

527 Maple Ave. E., Vienna

KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141

Named after co-owner Bill Dukas’ first born child, Karin’s Florist has been serving the area since 1956 and was named Best Florist in America on The Steve Harvey Show. They provide flowers for every occasion, from parties to funerals. Other products include plants like orchids, gift baskets packed with snacks and treats, and gifts like pillows, table runners, photo frames, and more.

2nd: The Flower Gallery, Manassas

FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186

3rd: Mayflowers, Locations in McLean, Reston

MayflowersOnline.com, 703.709.1200

Gift Store

1st: The Things I Love

9084 Center St., Manassas

Facebook: The Things I Love, 703-335-7711

Established in 1997 by Joanne Wunderly, this home decor and gift shop is also a tea room. Originally situated in a building over 140 years old on Battle Street, the shop relocated to a bigger storefront in the Old Conner Opera House in late 2010. The store sells pillows, chairs, teacups, tote bags, and more. Make sure to catch their special holiday themes for Valentine’s Day, Easter, and Christmas.

2nd: Shining Sol Candle Company, Manassas

ShiningSol.com, 571-719-3957

3rd: The Fun Shop, Middleburg

TheFunShop.com, 540-687-6590

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Davelle Clothiers

11921 Freedom Dr., Suite 100, Reston

DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011

A true American success story, Davelle Clothiers is dedicated to four things: high-quality fabrics, craftsmanship, the perfect fit, and the expression of every man’s individual style. This shop has been providing customers with high-end garments for more than 29 years, taking pride in its unrivaled personal service and staff expertise.

2nd: Highcliffe Clothiers, Middleburg

HighcliffeClothiers.com, 540-687-5633

3rd: Britches Great Outdoors, Warrenton

Warthog.vip, 855-420-2437

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Potomac River Running Store

Multiple locations

PotomacRiverRunning.com, 703-243-2332

Locally based and family-owned, Potomac River Running Stores have grown to nine locations in Virginia since their 2003 opening. And you won’t just find footwear there. The store offers a wide range of gear, apparel, and accessories as well as advice. Among their various training programs for runners, their track club youth program teaches children the basics of competitive running and supporting an active lifestyle.

2nd: Pacers Running, Multiple locations

RunPacers.com, 703-836-1463

3rd: Casual Adventure, Arlington

CasualAdventure.com, 703-527-0600

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: Undeniable Boutique

2920 District Ave., Suite 140, Fairfax

UndeniableBoutique.com, 571-281-0348

Constantly changing inventory with weekly new arrivals, shopping is made easy and fun at Undeniable Boutique. The shop has experienced stylists to help find that new outfit and personal shopping appointments are available. Their VIP shopping parties make a great night out with the whole store and their top stylists to yourself.

2nd: Nollypop Mobile Boutique, Multiple locations

Nollypop.net, 703-967-1435

3rd: The Hive, Alexandria

TheShoeHive.com, 703-548-7110