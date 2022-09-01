Northern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques
1st: The Old Lucketts Store
42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg
LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268
Built in 1879 by the Luckett family, the Old Lucketts Store is a restored general store and family home. The shop houses more than 35 dealers who sell antiques, vintage finds, and just plain cool stuff. Lucketts offers outdoor checkout and curbside pickup, so customers can enjoy the outdoors while helping alleviate congestion inside the shop.
2nd: Baileywyck Antiques, The Plains
BaileywyckAntiques.com, 540-687-6097
3rd: Iron Horse Antiques, Manassas
Facebook: Iron Horse Antiques, 703-368-4959
Book Store
1st: McKay Used Books
8345 Sudley Rd., Manassas
McKayUsedBooks.com, 703-361-9042
Since 1983, McKay Used Books has provided hundreds of thousands of titles, including fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels, as well as other types of entertainment media, all sourced by the local community. The staff at McKay is proud that it has been able to give back to the community; they donated more than $1,800 to local public schools in 2020 alone.
2nd: Bard’s Alley, Vienna
BardsAlley.com, 571-459-2653
3rd: Old Town Books, Two locations in Alexandria
OldTownBooks.com, 703-647-9749
Consignment Shop
1st: Copper Cricket
15026 Washington St., Haymarket
The-Copper-Cricket.business.site, 703-743-2346
Now in their sixth year, Copper Cricket is open Tuesday through Sunday. This consignment shop’s ever-changing inventory of furniture and decor makes each experience different and provides plenty of opportunity to find something unique. From larger items like brass beds, to smaller pieces like figurines, there’s something for everyone.
2nd: Carousel Consignments, Manassas
CarouselConsignments.biz, 571-208-0638
3rd: Twice is Nice, Leesburg
LadiesBoard.org, 703-771-0208
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Ketterman’s Jewelers
212 Catoctin Cir. SE, Leesburg
Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033
Family-owned in Leesburg since 1988, Ketterman’s not only makes its own jewelry but has an on-site repair shop, which offers cleanings. Open Monday through Saturday, they provide engraving services, jewelry insurance, and have a large selection of gifts and accessories for special occasions, like weddings, from a multitude of designers.
2nd: Ashby Jewelers, Manassas
AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653
3rd: Quinn's Goldsmith, Woodbridge
QuinnsGoldsmith.com, 703-878-1622
Florist Shop
1st: Karin’s Florist
527 Maple Ave. E., Vienna
KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141
Named after co-owner Bill Dukas’ first born child, Karin’s Florist has been serving the area since 1956 and was named Best Florist in America on The Steve Harvey Show. They provide flowers for every occasion, from parties to funerals. Other products include plants like orchids, gift baskets packed with snacks and treats, and gifts like pillows, table runners, photo frames, and more.
2nd: The Flower Gallery, Manassas
FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186
3rd: Mayflowers, Locations in McLean, Reston
MayflowersOnline.com, 703.709.1200
Gift Store
1st: The Things I Love
9084 Center St., Manassas
Facebook: The Things I Love, 703-335-7711
Established in 1997 by Joanne Wunderly, this home decor and gift shop is also a tea room. Originally situated in a building over 140 years old on Battle Street, the shop relocated to a bigger storefront in the Old Conner Opera House in late 2010. The store sells pillows, chairs, teacups, tote bags, and more. Make sure to catch their special holiday themes for Valentine’s Day, Easter, and Christmas.
2nd: Shining Sol Candle Company, Manassas
ShiningSol.com, 571-719-3957
3rd: The Fun Shop, Middleburg
TheFunShop.com, 540-687-6590
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Davelle Clothiers
11921 Freedom Dr., Suite 100, Reston
DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011
A true American success story, Davelle Clothiers is dedicated to four things: high-quality fabrics, craftsmanship, the perfect fit, and the expression of every man’s individual style. This shop has been providing customers with high-end garments for more than 29 years, taking pride in its unrivaled personal service and staff expertise.
2nd: Highcliffe Clothiers, Middleburg
HighcliffeClothiers.com, 540-687-5633
3rd: Britches Great Outdoors, Warrenton
Warthog.vip, 855-420-2437
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Potomac River Running Store
Multiple locations
PotomacRiverRunning.com, 703-243-2332
Locally based and family-owned, Potomac River Running Stores have grown to nine locations in Virginia since their 2003 opening. And you won’t just find footwear there. The store offers a wide range of gear, apparel, and accessories as well as advice. Among their various training programs for runners, their track club youth program teaches children the basics of competitive running and supporting an active lifestyle.
2nd: Pacers Running, Multiple locations
RunPacers.com, 703-836-1463
3rd: Casual Adventure, Arlington
CasualAdventure.com, 703-527-0600
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: Undeniable Boutique
2920 District Ave., Suite 140, Fairfax
UndeniableBoutique.com, 571-281-0348
Constantly changing inventory with weekly new arrivals, shopping is made easy and fun at Undeniable Boutique. The shop has experienced stylists to help find that new outfit and personal shopping appointments are available. Their VIP shopping parties make a great night out with the whole store and their top stylists to yourself.
2nd: Nollypop Mobile Boutique, Multiple locations
Nollypop.net, 703-967-1435
3rd: The Hive, Alexandria
TheShoeHive.com, 703-548-7110