Northern Virginia: Best of Living & Recreation Winners 2022

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS
Annual Charity Event
1st: ViVa! Vienna
245 Maple Ave. W., Vienna
VivaVienna.org, 703-981-4911
Happening Memorial Day weekend, this event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Virginia which provides support for charitable, educational, and community groups. Taking place on and around Church Street, there are plenty of fun rides, musical entertainment, and local vendors serving dishes like kettle corn and barbeque.
2nd: The Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend, Alexandria
CampagnaCenter.org, 703-549-0111
3rd: Animal Welfare League of Arlington’s Walk for the Animals
AWLA.org, 703-931-9241
Art Event
1st: Art on the Avenue
Alexandria
This highly anticipated street arts festival has celebrated the diversity and vibrancy of the Northern Virginia cultural community for 26 years. It stretches across 10 blocks of Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. Visitors can view showcased art, enjoy music or culinary treats, and even bring the kids along for interactive art activities.
2nd: Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival
ArtFestival.com, 561-746-6615
3rd: Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival, Reston
FXVa.com, 703-471-9242
Entertainment for Adults
1st: Farm Brew LIVE
9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas
FarmBrewLive.com, 703-420-2264
On a 12-acre campus in Prince William County, Farm Brew LIVE is a hub for craft beer, food, and live music. Venues include The Pitt BBQ, the Yard music stage, La Gringa food truck, 2 Silos Brewing Co., and many more. It is part of Innovation Park, on the site of the historic Thomasson Barn.
2nd: The State Theatre, Falls Church
TheStateTheatre.com, 703-237-0300
3rd: The Farm Brewery, Broad Run
TheFarmBreweryAtBroadRun.com, 703-753-3548
Festival
1st: Christmas in Middleburg
200 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg
ChristmasInMiddleburg.org, 540-687-3600
There is no better place to celebrate the holiday season than the charming and picturesque downtown Middleburg, which hosts one of the most festive and fun-filled events of the year. Rain or shine, the tree lighting, Christmas parade, caroling, and premium gift shopping will be sure to put you in high spirits.
2nd: Art on the Avenue, Alexandria
3rd: Celebrate Fairfax! Festival
CelebrateFairfax.com, 703-324-3247
Historic Theater
1st: The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Rd., Vienna
WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
The Barns at Wolf Trap is a performance venue made up of double barns dating back to the 18th century. From October to May each year, The Barns host jazz greats, chamber musicians, folk artists, and more, bringing rustic charm to the Northern Virginia arts scene. During the summer months, The Barns are home to Wolf Trap Opera.
2nd: The Birchmere, Alexandria
Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500
3rd: Tally Ho Theater, Leesburg
TallyHoTheater.com, 703-777-1665
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork at Manassas Welcome Center
I-66 West, Mile Marker 48, Manassas
Virginia.org, 703-361-2134
The LOVEwork sign at the Manassas Welcome Center is located next to ECPI University and adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park. These LOVEwork signs, located all throughout the state, remind Virginia natives and tourists alike that Virginia is indeed for lovers. The signs have become popular tourist destinations across the Commonwealth.
2nd: LOVEwork in Leesburg
Virginia.org, 703-777-2420
3rd: LOVEwork in Manassas
Virginia.org, 703-368-1873
Museum
1st: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center
14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy., Chantilly
AirAndSpace.si.edu, 703-572-4118
Now open daily, there are thousands of aviation and space artifacts to explore and discover, including the Space Shuttle Discovery and an Air France Concorde aircraft. Make sure to visit the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar to watch specialists reconstruct, repair, and preserve rare aerial artifacts.
2nd: George Washington’s Mount Vernon
MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
3rd: Manassas National Battlefield Park
Facebook: Manassas National Battlefield Park, 703-754-1861
Music Venue
1st: Wolf Trap
1551 Trap Rd., Vienna
WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
From Bonnie Rait to Yo Yo Ma and Sting, the shows at Wolf Trap feature talent from all genres of music. For nearly fifty years, Wolf Trap has partnered with the National Parks Service, dedicating itself to creating excellent performing arts experiences for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of music lovers.
2nd: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow
LiveNation.com, 703-754-6400
3rd: The Birchmere, Alexandria
Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500
Performing Arts Company
1st: Signature Theatre
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington
SigTheatre.org, 703-820-9771
With new Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner appointed in 2021, the Tony Award®-winning, non-profit Signature Theatre moves forward with its mission to produce contemporary musicals and plays, reinvent classic musicals, and develop new work. Shows from Sweeney Todd to The Color Purple are what keep this theater a fan favorite.
2nd: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas
HyltonCenter.org, 703-993-8794
3rd: Little Theater of Alexandria
TheLittleTheatre.com, 703-683-0496
Radio Station
1st: WAVA FM 105.1
1735 N. Lynn St., Suite 500, Arlington
WAVA.com, 703-236-7681
From an all-news station, to soft rock, and then contemporary Christian music, WAVA FM has been on the air waves since 1946. Serving the Washington metro area, the Salem Media Group-owned studio is based in Arlington and provides a Christian talk and a conservative talk show as well.
2nd: WWWT FM 107.7, Manassas
WTopNews.com, 202-895-5000
3rd: WERA LPFM 96.7, Arlington
ArlingtonMedia.org, 703-524-2388
Special Event Venue
1st: Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna
NoVaParks.com, 703-255-3631
With 95 acres of ornamental garden displays and unique native plants collections, the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens provide an exquisite venue for tying the knot. Couples can choose between the glass-walled atrium, the historic Rust Manor House, the elegant woodlands, or the new Occoquan Regional Park River View as their ceremony or celebratory site.
2nd: Torpedo Factory Art Center, Alexandria
TorpedoFactory.org, 703-746-4570
3rd: Stone Tower Winery, Leesburg
StoneTowerWinery.com, 703-777-2797
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: A Pup’s Valley
6680 Fayette St., Haymarket
APupsValley.com, 703-596-3647
Formerly known as A Dog’s Day Out, A Pup’s Valley’s new facility offers cage-free daycare, pet spa, dog training, and overnight boarding (with Private VIP and Kennel Suite options). Not only is there an outside space for your pets to run around in, but an indoor playroom as well. They offer small group training year-round and one staff member lives on-site full time.
2nd: Vienna Pet Spaw
ViennaPetSpaw.com, 703-319-7729
3rd: Dogma Bakery, Locations in Arlington, Reston
DogmaBakery.com, 571-422-0370
Dog Training Company
1st: Olde Towne School for Dogs
529 Oronoco St., Alexandria
OTSFD.com, 703-836-7643
A family-run business since 1975, Olde Towne School for Dogs strives to be a full service organization for the community regarding dog care and obedience training. As long-time members of the city of Alexandria and the Northern Virginia region, the school is well-regarded and the premier option for all your pet training needs.
2nd: Wholistic Hound Academy, Alexandria
WholisticHound.com, 703-962-6335
3rd: Good Dog Workshop, Multiple locations
GoodDogWorkshop.com, 703-489-1319
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: A Pup’s Valley
6680 Fayette St., Haymarket
APupsValley.com, 703-596-3647
A Pup’s Valley’s new facility offers cage-free daycare and overnight boarding (with Private VIP and Kennel Suite options). They have raised cots and fluffy beds, but customers are welcome to bring their pet’s own blanket or bed. With indoor and outdoor play areas, dogs get plenty of exercise. And there’s always one staff member living full-time on-site.
2nd: Country Club Kennels & Training, Catlett
CountryClubKennels.com, 540-788-3559
3rd: Paws A While Pet Motel, Warrenton
PawsAWhilePetMotel.com, 540-347-4855
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Caring Hands Animal Hospital
Multiple locations
CaringHandsVet.com, 703-942-8800
Founded in 1997, Caring Hands is a network of eight veterinary hospitals born from a simple idea: creating a better world for animals and the people who love them. Thinking deeply about what a top-quality veterinary practice can be for pets and people, they have built one of the most open and transparent veterinary experiences in the region.
2nd: Pender Vet Animal Hospital, Fairfax
PenderVet.com, 703-591-3304
3rd: Vienna Animal Hospital
ViennaAH.com, 703-938-2121
KIDS
Family Entertainment
1st: Great Country Farms
18780 Foggy Bottom Rd., Bluemont
GreatCountryFarms.com, 540-554-2073
Great Country Farms is a 400-acre working farm located at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Bluemont. With its own “ninja” course, fishing pond, play area, and market, this farm is perfect for families with kids of all ages. Great Country Farms also hosts a number of events, like an Easter egg hunt and a peach “fuzztival.”
2nd: Wolf Trap, Vienna
WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
3rd: Leesburg Animal Park
LeesburgAnimalPark.com, 703-433-0002
K-12 Independent School
1st: Foxcroft School
22407 Foxhound Ln., Middleburg
Foxcroft.org, 540-687-5555
Charlotte Haxall Noland founded Foxcroft School in 1914 with the mission to instill high purpose, integrity, leadership, understanding, and empathy into students. Foxcroft offers an academic experience that highlights rigor and exceptional proficiency, and a community residential experience and national recognition as a leader in STEM education for girls.
2nd: Wakefield School, The Plains
WakefieldSchool.org, 540-253-7500
3rd: Flint Hill School, Oakton
FlintHill.org, 703-584-2300
Preschool
1st: Bristow Montessori School
9050 Devlin Rd., Bristow
BristowMontessori.com, 703-468-1191
Celebrating 10 years of serving children from infancy through 3rd grade, Bristow Montessori School continues to provide individualized and cooperative learning. Their programs offer a unique experience, designed to help children maximize their potential by building self-confidence and cultivating curiosity for learning. They believe in promoting academic, athletic, and artistic maturation.
2nd: Willowcreek Academy, Locations in Centreville, Gainesville
WillowcreekAcademy.net, 703-754-7767
3rd: Congressional School, Falls Church
CongressionalSchool.org, 703-533-9711
Summer Camp
1st: Tiny Dancers
Locations in Alexandria, Fairfax
TinyDancers.com, 703-385-5580
A family-owned studio, Tiny Dancers is a specialized dance program for children 2-12 offering year-round classes in ballet, tap, hip-hop, and more. You can also enroll your child in camps like Bunny Hop Camp. These summer camps are full of dance, crafts, and activities around themes like “Enchanted Castle.”
2nd: Camp Highroad, Middleburg
CampHighroad.org, 540-687-6262
3rd: Wakefield Schools Summer Programs, The Plains
WakefieldSchool.org, 540-253-7500
TRAVEL
Air Charter Service
1st: Skynet Air Charter
9998 Wakeman Dr., Manassas
SkynetCharter.com, 800-671-8250
A private charter airline based in the Metro Washington, D.C., area, Skynet gets you where you want to go when you want to go. With access to 5,000 airports in the U.S., they focus on reliability, predictability, and flexibility for their customers.
2nd: Paramount Business Jets, Leesburg
ParamountBusinessJets.com, 877-727-2538
3rd: Jet Linx, Sterling
JetLinx.com, 703-570-6900
Bed & Breakfast
1st: The Ashby Inn & Restaurant
692 Federal St., Paris
AshbyInn.com, 540-592-3900
Settled in the historic village of Paris, this Northern Virginia bed and breakfast offers guest rooms furnished with 19th-century pieces, four of which have wood-burning fireplaces. Known as a wedding venue, the Inn also makes a beautiful retreat for the weekend with its gardens and award-winning restaurant cuisine.
2nd: Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, Middleburg
BriarPatchBAndB.com, 703-327-5911
3rd: Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast
ManassasJunction.com, 703-216-7803
Historic Site
1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon
MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
The home of the first U.S. president, George Washington’s Mount Vernon is almost 11,000 square feet. Though the core was built by his father in 1734, Washington added the north and southern wings, the cupola, and the piazza in 1774. Now a historic landmark, the estate and its gardens and grounds are open to the public.
2nd: Arlington National Cemetery
ArlingtonCemetery.mil, 877-907-8585
3rd: Manassas National Battlefield Park
Facebook: Manassas National Battlefield Park, 703-754-1861
Hotel
1st: The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
2 E. Washington St., Middleburg
RedFox.com, 540-687-6301
Family-owned and operated for three generations, the historic and boutique Red Fox Inn & Tavern provides a tranquil getaway for rest and relaxation. Nestled in the charming town of Middleburg, its central location allows guests easy access to local shopping, breweries, wineries, and all the beautiful backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg
LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
3rd: Goodstone Inn & Restaurant, Middleburg
Goodstone.com, 540-687-3333
Resort
1st: Salamander Resort & Spa
500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg
SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723
Guests will never run out of things to do at this Forbes Five-Star resort. The scenic Salamander Resort and Spa features 168 guestrooms and suites along with a plethora of amenities, including an award-winning spa, equestrian center, culinary program, and an abundant amount of outdoor activities. This is the ultimate combination of luxury and discovery.
2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg
LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
3rd: Airlie, Warrenton
Airlie.com, 540-347-1300
Tourist Attraction
1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon
MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
In addition to the home of the first U.S. president, George Washington’s Mount Vernon also features a museum and learning center to educate visitors on the history of the estate. Explore 23 galleries, see hundreds of artifacts, and view interactive exhibits that detail the lives of both Washington and the Mount Vernon community.
2nd: Great Falls Park, McLean
NPS.gov, 703-757-3101
3rd: Old Town Alexandria
VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005
OUTDOOR & ACTIVE
Dance Studio
1st: Tiny Dancers
Locations in Alexandria, Fairfax
TinyDancers.com, 703-385-5580
Since 2001, Tiny Dancers has grown from 30 students to 1,000. Today, it remains a family-owned studio committed to the idea that the joy of dance lies in the creative expression and non-competitive experience at its core. In March 2020, it began offering live-streamed virtual dance classes.
2nd: Showcase Dance Studio Inc., Manassas
Showcase.dance, 703-368-0555
3rd: Stage Door Dance Studio, Manassas
StageDoorDanceStudio.com, 703-330-5060
Golf Course
1st: Army Navy Country Club
Locations in Arlington, Fairfax
ANCC.org, 703-521-6800
The 54 holes on the Army Navy Country Club golf course are spread across two locations. A more rugged “Golden Age” course in Arlington—where President Eisenhower was said to golf—and the “Modern Era” course in Fairfax known for its gentle curves. The club offers private and group instruction alongside their various competitions.
2nd: Raspberry Falls Golf & Hunt Club, Leesburg
RaspberryFalls.com, 703-779-2555
3rd: Trump National Golf Club, Potomac Falls
TrumpNationalDC.com, 703-444-4801
Gym
1st: Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center
9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas
Freedom-Center.com, 703-993-8444
Though attached to George Mason University, this gym is open to the public. With basketball courts, a pool, various fitness rooms, and racquetball courts, Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center has many programs (like Zumba) for members. They also offer two-hour child care (aged 6 months to 11) while parents use the facility.
2nd: The St. James, Springfield
TheStJames.com, 703-239-6870
3rd: Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, Leesburg
LeesburgVa.gov, 703-777-1368
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Trail
21293 Smiths Switch Rd., Ashburn
Virginia.org, 703-729-0596
Often called the skinniest park in Virginia, Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Railroad Regional Park is a paved trail between Shirlington and Purcellville. Take the 45-mile route along a former railroad roadbed, running through urban heartland and into the countryside. Equestrians can ride the adjacent 32-mile gravel horse trail.
2nd: First Battle of Manassas Trail Loop at Manassas National Battlefield Park
Facebook: Manassas National Battlefield Park, 703-754-1861
3rd: The River Trail at Great Falls National Park, McLean
NPS.gov, 703-757-3101
Specialty Fitness
1st: Halo Fitness Experience
10400 Premier Ct., Suite E, Burke
HaloFitnessExperience.com, 571-655-5554
With a training facility designed for all levels of fitness and age, team programs are featured in order to promote personal success. Halo’s programs include CrossFit703, focusing on fitness and nutrition; Peak Strength, 45-minute strength and cardio training; Spark Kids, a strength and conditioning program for kids 8 up; and more.
2nd: Kelly’s Bootcamp, Locations in South Riding, Sterling
KellysBootcamp.net, 703-431-1732
3rd: Cordaro Fit®️, Arlington
CordaroFit.com, 202-549-7084
Tennis Facility
1st: Burke Racquet and Swim Club
6001 Burke Commons Rd., Burke
BurkeClub.com, 703-250-1299
For 37 years, the Burke Racquet and Swim Club has been offering classes to the community. Featuring five indoor tennis courts (with 40-foot ceilings) and one racquetball court, they provide services for beginner to advanced players, instructional to aerobic tennis, private lessons to class lessons, and team practices for kids aged 3 to adult. The facility also has a new ball machine.
2nd: Ida Lee Park Tennis Center, Leesburg
LeesburgVa.gov, 703-737-6068
3rd: Middleburg Tennis Club
MiddleburgTennisClub.com, 540-687-6388