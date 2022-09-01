Northern Virginia: Best of Services Winners 2022

HEALTH

Alternative Medicine

1st: Active Family Wellness

10721 Main St., Suite 1500, Fairfax

ActiveFamilyWellness.com, 703-373-7113

Led by Dr. Gregory Lee (an America’s Best Chiropractor 2020 from the National Consumer Advisory Board) who has 14 years of experience, Active Family Wellness focuses on helping those with traumatic injuries, pregnant women, and young children. They provide spinal adjustments, acupuncture treatment, cupping therapy, and more.

2nd: Gainesville Holistic Health Center

GHHCenter.com, 571-248-0695

3rd: Pure Balance Naturopathic Medicine, Fairfax

PureBalanceNaturopathicMedicine.com, 540-364-5824

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: The Women’s Center

133 Park St. NE, Vienna

TheWomensCenter.org, 703-281-2657

Individual, couples, family, and teen therapy just scratch the surface of the treatments The Women’s Center provides. Providing care since 1974, the Center strives to be synonymous with mental well-being and improve the quality of life, relying in part on philanthropic support from the community.

2nd: Dominion Center for Behavioral Health Services, South Riding

DC4BHS.com, 703-348-0030

3rd: Blue Ridge Psychological Center, Gainesville

BRPCVa.com, 571-248-2358

Dental Practice

1st: Dental Associates of Northern Virginia

Multiple locations

DentalAssociatesNoVa.com, 703-398-1242

Serving the community for more than 30 years, Dental Associates of Northern Virginia provides children and adults with teeth cleaning, cavity repair, tooth replacements, dental implants, and teeth whitening treatments. They have board-certified periodontists, who specialize in gum health, and orthodontists as well. For emergency appointments, there’s a dentist on-call 24-hours a day.

2nd: Fair Lakes Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Fairfax

FairLakesDental.com, 703-273-4505

3rd: Gainesville Dental Associates

GainesvilleDentalAssociates.com, 703-570-6573

Home Health Provider

1st: At Home Personal Care Services, LLC

Locations in Manassas, Warrenton

HomePersonalCareVa.com, 703-330-2323

This home health service provides skilled live-in and overnight care, non-medical care, physical therapy, and much more. Being accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program ensures that At Home Personal Care Services meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards in the care that they offer.

2nd: Five Star Home Health Care, Chantilly

FSHHC.com, 703-662-7500

3rd: Nova Home Health Care, Fairfax

NovaHHC.com, 703-831-1111

Hospital

1st: Inova Fairfax Hospital

3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church

Inova.org, 703-776-4001

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus is an independent academic medical center and serves as a regional medical school campus. It is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and offers organ transplantation for the heart, lung, kidney, and pancreas. Known for its high-quality patient care and safety, Inova is also dedicated to providing comfort and education.

2nd: Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax

Inova.org, 703-391-3600

3rd: Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington

VirginiaHospitalCenter.com, 703-558-5000

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Capital Women's Care

Multiple locations

CWCare.net, 301-340-8339

The providers of Capital Women’s Care seek the highest quality medical and ethical standard in an environment that nurtures the spirit of caring for every woman. As the largest and most successful private OB/GYN practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Capital Women’s Care network enables rapid coordination with specialists to address any of your individual needs.

2nd: UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Haymarket

NHLakeManassasOBGYN.org, 571-261-3529

3rd: Fair Ridge OBGYN, Fairfax

FairRidgeOBGYN.com, 703-264-7801

Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice

1st: Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates

Locations in Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church

NoVaEyes.com, 703-534-3900

At Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates, eye health is the number one concern. With three locations to serve the Northern Virginia area, physicians offer many comprehensive services. Optometric services are also available, including contact lens fittings and eye exams. As a multidisciplinary practice, the team at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates performs an array of surgical procedures and in-office services.

2nd: The Retina Group of Washington, Multiple locations

RGW.com, 844-749-3627

3rd: The Eye Center, Multiple locations

TheEyeCenter.com, 888-844-2020

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Multiple locations

FairfaxOralSurgery.com, 703-385-5777

Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has been serving and treating the Northern Virginia community since 1980. With expertise including dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal, and corrective jaw surgery, Fairfax OMS practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical needs for facial pain, injuries, fractures, and more.

2nd: Loudoun Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Locations in Ashburn, Leesburg

LoudounOMS.com, 703-729-8700

3rd: Northern Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, Multiple locations

NVOMSA.com, 703-634-4230

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Orthodontics by Crutchfield

14012 Sullyfield Cir., Suite E, Chantilly

OBCOrtho.com, 703-263-0575

Orthodontics by Crutchfield treats every day like a day at the beach and invites all their patients to do the same. Rejecting the one-size-fits-all approach, OBC uses multiple treatments and state-of-the-art technology to fit patients’ needs. Whether you’re sitting in the treatment chair or relaxing in the waiting room, grab one of the iPads made available to all guests.

2nd: Dunegan & Cole Orthodontics, Gainesville

DuneganCole.com, 703-753-4996

3rd: Northern Virginia Orthodontics, Multiple locations

NVOrthodontics.com, 703-327-1718

Orthopedic Practice

1st: OrthoVirginia

Multiple locations

OrthoVirginia.com, 703-383-6470

As the area’s largest orthopedic practice, OrthoVirginia remains committed to the health and wellbeing of their communities. Their highly trained teams are equipped to address everything from arthritis care, to physiatry, to weight loss assistance. With a collaborative approach, OrthoVirginia focuses on your needs to support you in a speedy recovery.

2nd: Arthritis & Sports, Locations in South Riding, Sterling

ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000

3rd: Nirschl Orthopaedic Center, Arlington

Nirschl.com, 703-525-2200

Pediatric Practice

1st: Children’s Medical Associates of Northern Virginia

Locations in Alexandria, Fairfax

CMANVa.com, 703-691-4700

Alexandria and Fairfax are home to Children’s Medical Associates of Northern Virginia. By providing flexible hours and phone appointments for busy families, CMA can accommodate many children with a wide range of services. From lactation help and behavioral/mental health services, to immunizations, you can trust your child’s care to Children’s Medical Associates of Northern Virginia.

2nd: Capital Area Pediatrics, Oakton

CapitalAreaPediatrics.com, 703-359-5160

3rd: Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates, Falls Church

NorthernVirginiaPediatrics.com, 703-532-4446

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: OrthoVirginia

Multiple locations

OrthoVirginia.com

OrthoVirginia is committed to relieving pain and nerve damage through exercise, pain control, and bracing or splinting equipment. Working with your doctor, an OrthoVirginia physical therapist designs a program that assesses your condition and targets your goals. The Northern Virginia Sports Performance program even provides highly specialized therapies designed to get injured athletes on the mend.

2nd: Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, Locations in Gainesville, Warrenton

BlueRidgeOrtho.com, 540-347-2918

3rd: Arthritis & Sports, Locations in South Riding, Sterling

ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000

Primary Care Practice

1st: Inova VIP 360

Locations in Arlington, Fairfax, Leesburg

InovaVIP360.org, 855-694-6682

Inova VIP 360 offers comprehensive health care to the Northern Virginia Community. Their Concierge Medicine Program makes handling life’s busy schedules and your medical needs manageable. With a focus on YOU, the team at INOVA takes genuine interest in each patient while addressing health concerns for a healthy, more balanced life.

2nd: Leesburg Sterling Family Practice, Multiple locations

YourFamilyMed.com, 703-724-7530

3rd: Fairfax Family Practice

FairfaxFamilyPractice.com, 703-391-2020

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Chantilly Cosmetic Surgery

4437 Brookfield Corporate Dr., #107B, Chantilly

ChantillyCosmeticSurgery.com, 703-962-2520

The mission at Chantilly Cosmetic Surgery is to provide patients with comprehensive, outstanding care. The expertise of the caring and knowledgeable staff ensures that the entire journey is executed in a “compassionate, thoughtful, and thorough manner.” Utilizing the latest technologies, the doctors and staff at Chantilly work to enhance the quality of life for each and every patient.

2nd: Cosmetic Dermatology Center, McLean

Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600

3rd: Craig R. Dufresne & Associates M.D., Fairfax

CDufresneMD.com, 703-207-3065

Dermatology Practice

1st: Cosmetic Dermatology Center

8377B Greensboro Dr., McLean

Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600

Since 2003, Dr. Nicole Hayre’s primary mission has been to provide care that is personalized to each individual’s skincare needs. Leveraging her dermatologic training and scientific background, she uses innovation to treat her clients and has even formulated her own skincare line, Schön, which includes acne treatments, cleansers, sunscreens, and more.

2nd: Prince William Dermatology PC, Gainesville

PWDerm.com, 571-261-1234

3rd: Renewal Dermatology and MedSpa, Multiple locations

RenewalDermatology.com, 703-753-9860

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa

7917 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville

ThreeWaysBeautifulSalon.com, 571-284-5986

The owner and staff of Three Ways Beautiful are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and high-end products. With a vast array of options available for clients, the highly trained staff is well-versed in beauty products and services. Whatever the need or desire, the folks here can pamper you with exceptional beauty treatments. And while there, have a complimentary espresso!

2nd: Studio B Salon & Beauty Bar, Haymarket

StudioBSalonAndBeauty.com, 571-284-7951

3rd: PR at Partners, Multiple locations

PRAtPartners.com, 703-734-9680

Spa

1st: Salamander Resort & Spa

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg

SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723

​​Located on a 340-acre property framed by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Salamander Resort and Spa is truly dedicated to the health and wellness of visitors. The 23,000-square-foot spa features innovative and regionalized treatments, and holistic and result-driven therapies, promising an experience that is both luxurious and rejuvenating.

2nd: Esthetics By Emily | Skin Studio, Gainesville

EstheticsByEmily.co

3rd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg

LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Case Architects & Remodelers

101 W. Broad St., Suite 110, Falls Church

CaseDesign.com, 703-910-2817

Case Design and Remodeling turns inspired ideas into beautiful homes, guiding its clients through every step of the design and remodeling process with care and precision. With more than 60 years of experience, the firm’s expert craftsmanship and professional project management produce exactly what its customers are looking for.

2nd: Loveless Porter Architects, Manassas

LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600

3rd: John F. Heltzel AIA, P.C., Manassas

HeltzelAIA.com, 703-330-6170

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Merrifield Garden Center

Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield

MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222

Plant enthusiasts from around the country travel to Merrifield Garden Center to find the highest quality plants, gardening supplies, and home décor items. The staff of this family-owned and operated business strives to provide an unmatched selection of new and noteworthy plants and products for your home and garden, pouring their hearts into caring for plants and connecting with people.

2nd: Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape, Multiple locations

MeadowsFarms.com, 703-450-4240

3rd: Greenstreet Gardens Flowers & Gifts, Alexandria

GreenStreetGardens.com, 703-998-3030

Home Builder

1st: Daniels Design & Remodeling

3930 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax

DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

As a “boutique” remodeling firm, Daniels Design and Remodeling offers a wide range of services for their clientele. Their expertise in the industry ensures each client’s vision is executed to their satisfaction. Daniels Design and Remodeling recognizes the importance of owners' peace of mind. For that reason, weekly meetings are scheduled to track progress. Satisfied clients have called their communication, “white glove”.

2nd: Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes, Fairfax

MichaelNashKitchens.com, 703-991-2942

3rd: Van Metre Homes, Fairfax

VanMetreCompanies.com, 703-425-2600

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Belfort Furniture

22250 Shaw Rd., Dulles

BelfortFurniture.com, 703-947-0853

Belfort Furniture first opened its doors in 1982 at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax. At that time Belfort exclusively sold European furniture, specializing in “shrunks” (European wall units) and unique accessories. Today, with more than 200 dedicated employees, Belfort displays more than 500 room settings of name-brand furniture and is an unmatched retailer for the Northern Virginia region.

2nd: The Old Lucketts Store, Leesburg

LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268

3rd: Arhaus, McLean

Arhaus.com, 703-734-9001

Interior Design Firm

1st: Grace Thomas Designs

19648 Greenham Dr., Leesburg

GraceThomasDesigns.com, 203-258-2497

Grace Thomas Designs works closely with each client to deliver quality, creativity, and beauty. Combining function with beauty, this design group has a natural knack for supreme service, as well as understanding and delivering a large range of styles and aesthetics. Armed with extensive experience, owner Michelle Troxell always “stays on the pulse of new trends and ideas.”

2nd: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax

DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

3rd: J & L Interiors, Leesburg

JandLInteriors.net, 703-737-7660

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Daniels Design & Remodeling

3930 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax

DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

With mission in mind, this team works with homeowners in Northern Virginia to develop a high-quality project delivered with outstanding customer service. Daniels Design and Remodeling believes that each client and each project is unique. They are committed to creative design that fits the needs and improves quality of life for every customer.

2nd: Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes, Fairfax

MichaelNashKitchens.com, 703-991-2942

3rd: Grace Thomas Designs, Leesburg

GraceThomasDesigns.com, 203-258-2497

Landscape Design

1st: Merrifield Garden Center

Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield

MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222

This family-owned and operated garden business strives to offer an exemplary selection of unique and interesting plants and products for inside and outside the house. Landscaping services include custom patios, outdoor kitchens, and lighting, as well as irrigation systems, mulching, tree transplant and trimming, and much more.

2nd: Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape, Multiple locations

MeadowsFarms.com, 703-450-4240

3rd: Kane Landscapes, Sterling

KaneLandscapes.com, 703-803-3146

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical

Locations in Gainesville, Manassas

FHFurr.com, 888-603-6405

F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical is dedicated to getting the job done right, the first time. The certified staff is knowledgeable and courteous, equipped to provide a myriad of services. Satisfied customers love their efficiency and timeliness. Whether your need is plumbing, cooling repair, or something else, this team checks all the boxes!

2nd: CroppMetcalfe, Inc., Fairfax

CroppMetcalfe.com, 703-698-8855

3rd: John Nugent & Sons, Inc., Sterling

NugentSons.com, 703-832-4567

Real Estate Firm

1st: Long & Foster

Multiple locations

LongAndFoster.com, 703-437-3800

Long & Foster started in 1968 with a handshake between P. Wesley Foster Jr. and Henry Long, and has since grown into the largest real estate company on the East Coast. The goal of the firm remains the same: to help its real estate agents achieve success in the business by providing them with the best training, technology, and support possible.

2nd: McEnearney Associates, Alexandria

McEnearney.com, 703-549-9292

3rd: RE/MAX Executives, Multiple locations

Executives-100428927.remax.com, 703-879-0505

Retirement Community

1st: Falcons Landing

20522 Falcons Landing Cir., Potomac Falls

FalconsLanding.org, 703-844-0506

A not-for-profit senior living community, Falcons Landing reinvests all funds back into the community. The benefits go directly to the residents. It’s been called “a wonderful place to call home.” This community, dedicated for those who have served in the United States military, teems with activities galore. Travel or gather with friends—there is something for every resident.

2nd: Ashby Ponds Senior Living Community, Ashburn

EricksonLiving.com, 703-936-2108

3rd: Heritage Hunt Active Adult Community, Gainesville

703-743-2000

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: DuvallWheeler LLP

9430 Forestwood Ln., Suite 203, Manassas

DuvallWheeler.com, 703-392-9292

Duval Wheeler excels in assisting clients with comprehensive situations. With more than 30 years of accounting expertise, their services include tax planning, exit or succession planning, and business valuation. The firm maintains the key to growth “is through relentless learning and commitment to offer the best possible outcome for each individual client.”

2nd: Matthews, Carter & Boyce, CPAs, Fairfax

MCB.cpa, 703-218-3600

3rd: Gordon CPA Group, Reston

SWGordonCPA.com, 571-665-4450

Auction Company

1st: Damewood Auctioneers

35091 Charles Town Pike, Purcellville

DamewoodAuctioneers.com, 703-303-4760

The Damewood Auctioneers has been a part of Northern Virginia’s auction market for nearly 40 years. Their team has sold millions of dollars in real estate, equipment, and collectibles for sellers in the greater D.C. Metropolitan area. They regularly work with local estates, businesses, families, individuals, institutions, schools, and nonprofits.

2nd: Alexandria Auctions

AlexandriaAuctions.com, 571-565-3300

3rd: Quinn’s Auction Galleries, Falls Church

QuinnsAuction.com, 703-532-5632

Bank/Credit Union

1st: Navy Federal Credit Union

Multiple locations

NavyFederal.org, 888-842-6328

Since 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union has grown from 7 members to over 11 million members, exclusively serving the military, veterans and their families. Founded at the end of the Great Depression by seven Navy Department employees wanting to help coworkers reach their financial goals, it continues to encourage building security for its customers.

2nd: Apple Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations

AppleFCU.org, 703-788-4800

3rd: Capital One, Multiple locations

CapitalOne.com, 877-383-4802

Car Dealer

1st: CarMax

Multiple locations

CarMax.com, 800-519-1511

CarMax, a used car dealership, provides 24-hour test drives and 30-day returns. They have many brands available as well as prices ranging under $10,000 to over $30,000. CarMax offers customers the ability to buy online, in store or a hybrid combination. Offering a “Love Your Car Guarantee,” the dealership extends the opportunity to the customer to be fully satisfied with their vehicle.

2nd: Shannon Auto Sales, Manassas

ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040

3rd: Pohanka Lexus, Chantilly

PohankaLexusChantilly.com, 703-968-9100

Car Wash

1st: Flagship Car Wash Center

Multiple locations

FlagshipCarWash.com

Offering unlimited car washes, professional detailing, and 24-hour automatic car wash services, Flagship will have your vehicle looking its best. Flagship offers various packages for the different services, providing an even greater flexibility for customers.

2nd: Embassy Autowash, Multiple locations

EmbassyAutowash.com, 703-273-5650

3rd: Top Shine Car Wash & Detail Center, Gainesville

TopShineCarWash.com, 571-222-7088

Caterer

1st: Pampa’s Fox Catering

11905 Aden Rd., Nokesville

PampasFoxCatering.com, 202-368-5412

Whether you’re ordering a single cake or food for a banquet or large wedding, Pampa’s Fox Catering is happy to service your culinary needs. They are a family-owned and operated small business originating from Argentina, bringing their cooking talents to Virginia.

2nd: Savoir Fare Limited, Round Hill

SavoirFareLimited.com, 540-338-8300

3rd: Purple Onion Catering Co., Vienna

PurpleOnionCatering.com, 703-631-0050

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Cassaday & Company

8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 1180, McLean

Cassaday.com, 703-506-8200

Providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management, Cassaday & Company hopes to integrate and simplify a client’s personal finances. Founded in 1993, they now have 70 employees, serving 2,600 households with a total of 4.7 billion dollars in monetary assets. They also support charities like So Others Might Eat and Central Union Mission.

2nd: Buchanan Wealth Management, Reston

BuchananWealth.com, 703-956-2633

3rd: Meridian Financial Partners, Warrenton

MeridianFinancialPartners.com, 540-878-5416

Funeral Home

1st: Money & King Funeral Home

171 Maple Ave. W., Vienna

MoneyAndKing.com, 703-938-7440

Family-owned, Money & King Funeral Home and Cremation Services is proud to offer pre-planning, funeral services, burial services, and cremation services. Their traditions, accomplishments, and legacy of the past 140 years of service are dedicated to those they serve in the community.

2nd: Adams-Green Funeral Home and Crematory, Herndon

AdamsGreen.com, 703-437-1764

3rd: Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas

PierceFH.com, 703-257-6028

Law Firm

1st: Geller Law Group

4000 Legato Rd., #1100, Fairfax

TheGellerLawGroup.com, 703-687-6188

The incredible story of the Geller Law Group began in 2011 when Rebecca Geller, a young mother and attorney, created a new business model in the legal profession to accommodate working parents. The group now serves more than 5,000 clients and has changed the way law is practiced in a way that embraces flexibility without compromising excellence.

2nd: Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC, Leesburg

DBLLawyers.com, 703-777-7319

3rd: Family First Law Group, Alexandria

FamilyFirstLawVirginia.com, 703-299-3440