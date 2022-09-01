Northern Virginia: Best of Services Winners 2022

HEALTH
Alternative Medicine
1st: Active Family Wellness
10721 Main St., Suite 1500, Fairfax
ActiveFamilyWellness.com, 703-373-7113
Led by Dr. Gregory Lee (an America’s Best Chiropractor 2020 from the National Consumer Advisory Board) who has 14 years of experience, Active Family Wellness focuses on helping those with traumatic injuries, pregnant women, and young children. They provide spinal adjustments, acupuncture treatment, cupping therapy, and more.
2nd: Gainesville Holistic Health Center
GHHCenter.com, 571-248-0695
3rd: Pure Balance Naturopathic Medicine, Fairfax
PureBalanceNaturopathicMedicine.com, 540-364-5824
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: The Women’s Center
133 Park St. NE, Vienna
TheWomensCenter.org, 703-281-2657
Individual, couples, family, and teen therapy just scratch the surface of the treatments The Women’s Center provides. Providing care since 1974, the Center strives to be synonymous with mental well-being and improve the quality of life, relying in part on philanthropic support from the community.
2nd: Dominion Center for Behavioral Health Services, South Riding
DC4BHS.com, 703-348-0030
3rd: Blue Ridge Psychological Center, Gainesville
BRPCVa.com, 571-248-2358
Dental Practice
1st: Dental Associates of Northern Virginia
Multiple locations
DentalAssociatesNoVa.com, 703-398-1242
Serving the community for more than 30 years, Dental Associates of Northern Virginia provides children and adults with teeth cleaning, cavity repair, tooth replacements, dental implants, and teeth whitening treatments. They have board-certified periodontists, who specialize in gum health, and orthodontists as well. For emergency appointments, there’s a dentist on-call 24-hours a day.
2nd: Fair Lakes Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Fairfax
FairLakesDental.com, 703-273-4505
3rd: Gainesville Dental Associates
GainesvilleDentalAssociates.com, 703-570-6573
Home Health Provider
1st: At Home Personal Care Services, LLC
Locations in Manassas, Warrenton
HomePersonalCareVa.com, 703-330-2323
This home health service provides skilled live-in and overnight care, non-medical care, physical therapy, and much more. Being accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program ensures that At Home Personal Care Services meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards in the care that they offer.
2nd: Five Star Home Health Care, Chantilly
FSHHC.com, 703-662-7500
3rd: Nova Home Health Care, Fairfax
NovaHHC.com, 703-831-1111
Hospital
1st: Inova Fairfax Hospital
3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church
Inova.org, 703-776-4001
Inova Fairfax Medical Campus is an independent academic medical center and serves as a regional medical school campus. It is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and offers organ transplantation for the heart, lung, kidney, and pancreas. Known for its high-quality patient care and safety, Inova is also dedicated to providing comfort and education.
2nd: Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax
Inova.org, 703-391-3600
3rd: Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington
VirginiaHospitalCenter.com, 703-558-5000
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Capital Women's Care
Multiple locations
CWCare.net, 301-340-8339
The providers of Capital Women’s Care seek the highest quality medical and ethical standard in an environment that nurtures the spirit of caring for every woman. As the largest and most successful private OB/GYN practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Capital Women’s Care network enables rapid coordination with specialists to address any of your individual needs.
2nd: UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Haymarket
NHLakeManassasOBGYN.org, 571-261-3529
3rd: Fair Ridge OBGYN, Fairfax
FairRidgeOBGYN.com, 703-264-7801
Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice
1st: Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates
Locations in Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church
NoVaEyes.com, 703-534-3900
At Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates, eye health is the number one concern. With three locations to serve the Northern Virginia area, physicians offer many comprehensive services. Optometric services are also available, including contact lens fittings and eye exams. As a multidisciplinary practice, the team at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates performs an array of surgical procedures and in-office services.
2nd: The Retina Group of Washington, Multiple locations
RGW.com, 844-749-3627
3rd: The Eye Center, Multiple locations
TheEyeCenter.com, 888-844-2020
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Multiple locations
FairfaxOralSurgery.com, 703-385-5777
Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has been serving and treating the Northern Virginia community since 1980. With expertise including dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal, and corrective jaw surgery, Fairfax OMS practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical needs for facial pain, injuries, fractures, and more.
2nd: Loudoun Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Locations in Ashburn, Leesburg
LoudounOMS.com, 703-729-8700
3rd: Northern Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, Multiple locations
NVOMSA.com, 703-634-4230
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Orthodontics by Crutchfield
14012 Sullyfield Cir., Suite E, Chantilly
OBCOrtho.com, 703-263-0575
Orthodontics by Crutchfield treats every day like a day at the beach and invites all their patients to do the same. Rejecting the one-size-fits-all approach, OBC uses multiple treatments and state-of-the-art technology to fit patients’ needs. Whether you’re sitting in the treatment chair or relaxing in the waiting room, grab one of the iPads made available to all guests.
2nd: Dunegan & Cole Orthodontics, Gainesville
DuneganCole.com, 703-753-4996
3rd: Northern Virginia Orthodontics, Multiple locations
NVOrthodontics.com, 703-327-1718
Orthopedic Practice
1st: OrthoVirginia
Multiple locations
OrthoVirginia.com, 703-383-6470
As the area’s largest orthopedic practice, OrthoVirginia remains committed to the health and wellbeing of their communities. Their highly trained teams are equipped to address everything from arthritis care, to physiatry, to weight loss assistance. With a collaborative approach, OrthoVirginia focuses on your needs to support you in a speedy recovery.
2nd: Arthritis & Sports, Locations in South Riding, Sterling
ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000
3rd: Nirschl Orthopaedic Center, Arlington
Nirschl.com, 703-525-2200
Pediatric Practice
1st: Children’s Medical Associates of Northern Virginia
Locations in Alexandria, Fairfax
CMANVa.com, 703-691-4700
Alexandria and Fairfax are home to Children’s Medical Associates of Northern Virginia. By providing flexible hours and phone appointments for busy families, CMA can accommodate many children with a wide range of services. From lactation help and behavioral/mental health services, to immunizations, you can trust your child’s care to Children’s Medical Associates of Northern Virginia.
2nd: Capital Area Pediatrics, Oakton
CapitalAreaPediatrics.com, 703-359-5160
3rd: Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates, Falls Church
NorthernVirginiaPediatrics.com, 703-532-4446
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: OrthoVirginia
Multiple locations
OrthoVirginia is committed to relieving pain and nerve damage through exercise, pain control, and bracing or splinting equipment. Working with your doctor, an OrthoVirginia physical therapist designs a program that assesses your condition and targets your goals. The Northern Virginia Sports Performance program even provides highly specialized therapies designed to get injured athletes on the mend.
2nd: Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, Locations in Gainesville, Warrenton
BlueRidgeOrtho.com, 540-347-2918
3rd: Arthritis & Sports, Locations in South Riding, Sterling
ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000
Primary Care Practice
1st: Inova VIP 360
Locations in Arlington, Fairfax, Leesburg
InovaVIP360.org, 855-694-6682
Inova VIP 360 offers comprehensive health care to the Northern Virginia Community. Their Concierge Medicine Program makes handling life’s busy schedules and your medical needs manageable. With a focus on YOU, the team at INOVA takes genuine interest in each patient while addressing health concerns for a healthy, more balanced life.
2nd: Leesburg Sterling Family Practice, Multiple locations
YourFamilyMed.com, 703-724-7530
3rd: Fairfax Family Practice
FairfaxFamilyPractice.com, 703-391-2020
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Chantilly Cosmetic Surgery
4437 Brookfield Corporate Dr., #107B, Chantilly
ChantillyCosmeticSurgery.com, 703-962-2520
The mission at Chantilly Cosmetic Surgery is to provide patients with comprehensive, outstanding care. The expertise of the caring and knowledgeable staff ensures that the entire journey is executed in a “compassionate, thoughtful, and thorough manner.” Utilizing the latest technologies, the doctors and staff at Chantilly work to enhance the quality of life for each and every patient.
2nd: Cosmetic Dermatology Center, McLean
Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600
3rd: Craig R. Dufresne & Associates M.D., Fairfax
CDufresneMD.com, 703-207-3065
Dermatology Practice
1st: Cosmetic Dermatology Center
8377B Greensboro Dr., McLean
Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600
Since 2003, Dr. Nicole Hayre’s primary mission has been to provide care that is personalized to each individual’s skincare needs. Leveraging her dermatologic training and scientific background, she uses innovation to treat her clients and has even formulated her own skincare line, Schön, which includes acne treatments, cleansers, sunscreens, and more.
2nd: Prince William Dermatology PC, Gainesville
PWDerm.com, 571-261-1234
3rd: Renewal Dermatology and MedSpa, Multiple locations
RenewalDermatology.com, 703-753-9860
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa
7917 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
ThreeWaysBeautifulSalon.com, 571-284-5986
The owner and staff of Three Ways Beautiful are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and high-end products. With a vast array of options available for clients, the highly trained staff is well-versed in beauty products and services. Whatever the need or desire, the folks here can pamper you with exceptional beauty treatments. And while there, have a complimentary espresso!
2nd: Studio B Salon & Beauty Bar, Haymarket
StudioBSalonAndBeauty.com, 571-284-7951
3rd: PR at Partners, Multiple locations
PRAtPartners.com, 703-734-9680
Spa
1st: Salamander Resort & Spa
500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg
SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723
Located on a 340-acre property framed by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Salamander Resort and Spa is truly dedicated to the health and wellness of visitors. The 23,000-square-foot spa features innovative and regionalized treatments, and holistic and result-driven therapies, promising an experience that is both luxurious and rejuvenating.
2nd: Esthetics By Emily | Skin Studio, Gainesville
3rd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg
LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Case Architects & Remodelers
101 W. Broad St., Suite 110, Falls Church
CaseDesign.com, 703-910-2817
Case Design and Remodeling turns inspired ideas into beautiful homes, guiding its clients through every step of the design and remodeling process with care and precision. With more than 60 years of experience, the firm’s expert craftsmanship and professional project management produce exactly what its customers are looking for.
2nd: Loveless Porter Architects, Manassas
LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600
3rd: John F. Heltzel AIA, P.C., Manassas
HeltzelAIA.com, 703-330-6170
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Merrifield Garden Center
Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield
MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222
Plant enthusiasts from around the country travel to Merrifield Garden Center to find the highest quality plants, gardening supplies, and home décor items. The staff of this family-owned and operated business strives to provide an unmatched selection of new and noteworthy plants and products for your home and garden, pouring their hearts into caring for plants and connecting with people.
2nd: Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape, Multiple locations
MeadowsFarms.com, 703-450-4240
3rd: Greenstreet Gardens Flowers & Gifts, Alexandria
GreenStreetGardens.com, 703-998-3030
Home Builder
1st: Daniels Design & Remodeling
3930 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax
DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
As a “boutique” remodeling firm, Daniels Design and Remodeling offers a wide range of services for their clientele. Their expertise in the industry ensures each client’s vision is executed to their satisfaction. Daniels Design and Remodeling recognizes the importance of owners' peace of mind. For that reason, weekly meetings are scheduled to track progress. Satisfied clients have called their communication, “white glove”.
2nd: Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes, Fairfax
MichaelNashKitchens.com, 703-991-2942
3rd: Van Metre Homes, Fairfax
VanMetreCompanies.com, 703-425-2600
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Belfort Furniture
22250 Shaw Rd., Dulles
BelfortFurniture.com, 703-947-0853
Belfort Furniture first opened its doors in 1982 at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax. At that time Belfort exclusively sold European furniture, specializing in “shrunks” (European wall units) and unique accessories. Today, with more than 200 dedicated employees, Belfort displays more than 500 room settings of name-brand furniture and is an unmatched retailer for the Northern Virginia region.
2nd: The Old Lucketts Store, Leesburg
LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268
3rd: Arhaus, McLean
Arhaus.com, 703-734-9001
Interior Design Firm
1st: Grace Thomas Designs
19648 Greenham Dr., Leesburg
GraceThomasDesigns.com, 203-258-2497
Grace Thomas Designs works closely with each client to deliver quality, creativity, and beauty. Combining function with beauty, this design group has a natural knack for supreme service, as well as understanding and delivering a large range of styles and aesthetics. Armed with extensive experience, owner Michelle Troxell always “stays on the pulse of new trends and ideas.”
2nd: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax
DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
3rd: J & L Interiors, Leesburg
JandLInteriors.net, 703-737-7660
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Daniels Design & Remodeling
3930 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax
DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
With mission in mind, this team works with homeowners in Northern Virginia to develop a high-quality project delivered with outstanding customer service. Daniels Design and Remodeling believes that each client and each project is unique. They are committed to creative design that fits the needs and improves quality of life for every customer.
2nd: Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes, Fairfax
MichaelNashKitchens.com, 703-991-2942
3rd: Grace Thomas Designs, Leesburg
GraceThomasDesigns.com, 203-258-2497
Landscape Design
1st: Merrifield Garden Center
Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield
MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222
This family-owned and operated garden business strives to offer an exemplary selection of unique and interesting plants and products for inside and outside the house. Landscaping services include custom patios, outdoor kitchens, and lighting, as well as irrigation systems, mulching, tree transplant and trimming, and much more.
2nd: Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape, Multiple locations
MeadowsFarms.com, 703-450-4240
3rd: Kane Landscapes, Sterling
KaneLandscapes.com, 703-803-3146
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical
Locations in Gainesville, Manassas
FHFurr.com, 888-603-6405
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical is dedicated to getting the job done right, the first time. The certified staff is knowledgeable and courteous, equipped to provide a myriad of services. Satisfied customers love their efficiency and timeliness. Whether your need is plumbing, cooling repair, or something else, this team checks all the boxes!
2nd: CroppMetcalfe, Inc., Fairfax
CroppMetcalfe.com, 703-698-8855
3rd: John Nugent & Sons, Inc., Sterling
NugentSons.com, 703-832-4567
Real Estate Firm
1st: Long & Foster
Multiple locations
LongAndFoster.com, 703-437-3800
Long & Foster started in 1968 with a handshake between P. Wesley Foster Jr. and Henry Long, and has since grown into the largest real estate company on the East Coast. The goal of the firm remains the same: to help its real estate agents achieve success in the business by providing them with the best training, technology, and support possible.
2nd: McEnearney Associates, Alexandria
McEnearney.com, 703-549-9292
3rd: RE/MAX Executives, Multiple locations
Executives-100428927.remax.com, 703-879-0505
Retirement Community
1st: Falcons Landing
20522 Falcons Landing Cir., Potomac Falls
FalconsLanding.org, 703-844-0506
A not-for-profit senior living community, Falcons Landing reinvests all funds back into the community. The benefits go directly to the residents. It’s been called “a wonderful place to call home.” This community, dedicated for those who have served in the United States military, teems with activities galore. Travel or gather with friends—there is something for every resident.
2nd: Ashby Ponds Senior Living Community, Ashburn
EricksonLiving.com, 703-936-2108
3rd: Heritage Hunt Active Adult Community, Gainesville
703-743-2000
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: DuvallWheeler LLP
9430 Forestwood Ln., Suite 203, Manassas
DuvallWheeler.com, 703-392-9292
Duval Wheeler excels in assisting clients with comprehensive situations. With more than 30 years of accounting expertise, their services include tax planning, exit or succession planning, and business valuation. The firm maintains the key to growth “is through relentless learning and commitment to offer the best possible outcome for each individual client.”
2nd: Matthews, Carter & Boyce, CPAs, Fairfax
MCB.cpa, 703-218-3600
3rd: Gordon CPA Group, Reston
SWGordonCPA.com, 571-665-4450
Auction Company
1st: Damewood Auctioneers
35091 Charles Town Pike, Purcellville
DamewoodAuctioneers.com, 703-303-4760
The Damewood Auctioneers has been a part of Northern Virginia’s auction market for nearly 40 years. Their team has sold millions of dollars in real estate, equipment, and collectibles for sellers in the greater D.C. Metropolitan area. They regularly work with local estates, businesses, families, individuals, institutions, schools, and nonprofits.
2nd: Alexandria Auctions
AlexandriaAuctions.com, 571-565-3300
3rd: Quinn’s Auction Galleries, Falls Church
QuinnsAuction.com, 703-532-5632
Bank/Credit Union
1st: Navy Federal Credit Union
Multiple locations
NavyFederal.org, 888-842-6328
Since 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union has grown from 7 members to over 11 million members, exclusively serving the military, veterans and their families. Founded at the end of the Great Depression by seven Navy Department employees wanting to help coworkers reach their financial goals, it continues to encourage building security for its customers.
2nd: Apple Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations
AppleFCU.org, 703-788-4800
3rd: Capital One, Multiple locations
CapitalOne.com, 877-383-4802
Car Dealer
1st: CarMax
Multiple locations
CarMax.com, 800-519-1511
CarMax, a used car dealership, provides 24-hour test drives and 30-day returns. They have many brands available as well as prices ranging under $10,000 to over $30,000. CarMax offers customers the ability to buy online, in store or a hybrid combination. Offering a “Love Your Car Guarantee,” the dealership extends the opportunity to the customer to be fully satisfied with their vehicle.
2nd: Shannon Auto Sales, Manassas
ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040
3rd: Pohanka Lexus, Chantilly
PohankaLexusChantilly.com, 703-968-9100
Car Wash
1st: Flagship Car Wash Center
Multiple locations
Offering unlimited car washes, professional detailing, and 24-hour automatic car wash services, Flagship will have your vehicle looking its best. Flagship offers various packages for the different services, providing an even greater flexibility for customers.
2nd: Embassy Autowash, Multiple locations
EmbassyAutowash.com, 703-273-5650
3rd: Top Shine Car Wash & Detail Center, Gainesville
TopShineCarWash.com, 571-222-7088
Caterer
1st: Pampa’s Fox Catering
11905 Aden Rd., Nokesville
PampasFoxCatering.com, 202-368-5412
Whether you’re ordering a single cake or food for a banquet or large wedding, Pampa’s Fox Catering is happy to service your culinary needs. They are a family-owned and operated small business originating from Argentina, bringing their cooking talents to Virginia.
2nd: Savoir Fare Limited, Round Hill
SavoirFareLimited.com, 540-338-8300
3rd: Purple Onion Catering Co., Vienna
PurpleOnionCatering.com, 703-631-0050
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Cassaday & Company
8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 1180, McLean
Cassaday.com, 703-506-8200
Providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management, Cassaday & Company hopes to integrate and simplify a client’s personal finances. Founded in 1993, they now have 70 employees, serving 2,600 households with a total of 4.7 billion dollars in monetary assets. They also support charities like So Others Might Eat and Central Union Mission.
2nd: Buchanan Wealth Management, Reston
BuchananWealth.com, 703-956-2633
3rd: Meridian Financial Partners, Warrenton
MeridianFinancialPartners.com, 540-878-5416
Funeral Home
1st: Money & King Funeral Home
171 Maple Ave. W., Vienna
MoneyAndKing.com, 703-938-7440
Family-owned, Money & King Funeral Home and Cremation Services is proud to offer pre-planning, funeral services, burial services, and cremation services. Their traditions, accomplishments, and legacy of the past 140 years of service are dedicated to those they serve in the community.
2nd: Adams-Green Funeral Home and Crematory, Herndon
AdamsGreen.com, 703-437-1764
3rd: Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas
PierceFH.com, 703-257-6028
Law Firm
1st: Geller Law Group
4000 Legato Rd., #1100, Fairfax
TheGellerLawGroup.com, 703-687-6188
The incredible story of the Geller Law Group began in 2011 when Rebecca Geller, a young mother and attorney, created a new business model in the legal profession to accommodate working parents. The group now serves more than 5,000 clients and has changed the way law is practiced in a way that embraces flexibility without compromising excellence.
2nd: Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC, Leesburg
DBLLawyers.com, 703-777-7319
3rd: Family First Law Group, Alexandria
FamilyFirstLawVirginia.com, 703-299-3440