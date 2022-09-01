Northern Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

RESTAURANT
Asian Restaurant
1st: Sisters The Extraordinary Café
4004 University Dr., Fairfax
SistersThai.com, 703-267-9618
With a cozy ambience of books and flowers, this café has been serving Asian cuisine since 2012 in the Main Street area. They have a multitude of menu options from curry to roasted duck, and their dessert selections are based on Thai recipes.
2nd: Four Sisters Restaurant, Falls Church
FourSistersRestaurant.com, 703-539-8566
3rd: Peking Gourmet Inn, Falls Church
PekingGourmet.com, 703-671-8088
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: Monk’s BBQ
251 N. 21st St., Purcellville
MonksQ.com, 540-751-9425
A family-owned restaurant, this is the place to go for slow cooked brisket, pastrami, pork, and ribs. Monk’s also offers a wide selection of local brews and an impressive list of bourbons. Every Friday and Saturday feature live music from bands around the area.
2nd: The Bone BBQ, Locations in Gainesville, Manassas
TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551
3rd: Willard’s Real Pit BBQ, Locations in Chantilly, Reston
DCBBQ.com, 703-488-9971
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Bob & Edith’s Diner
Locations in Alexandria, Arlington, Springfield
BobAndEdithsDiner.com, 703-594-0280
This iconic, family-run diner is open 24/7 and has been promising exceptional value, service, and hospitality since 1969. Originally a 10-stool countertop run by Robert and Edith Bolton, the business has grown to include five locations in Northern Virginia and is a local favorite for breakfast and brunch.
2nd: Ted’s Bulletin, Multiple locations
TedsBulletin.com, 202-544-8337
3rd: Yorkshire Restaurant, Manassas
YorkshireRestaurantManassas.com, 703-368-4905
Burger Joint
1st: Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers
525 E. Market St., Suite J, Leesburg
MeltGourmetCheeseburgers.com, 703-443-2105
Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers offers a wide and exceptional selection of burgers and sandwiches, including beef, crab, tuna, and bison. The quality ingredients set the food apart, and monthly specials, like the Peking Duck Burger and the Pizza Burger, have become favorites in Northern Virginia.
2nd: Social Burger, Vienna
MySocialBurger.com, 703-364-5420
3rd: Jimbo’s Grill, Gainesville
JimbosGrill.com, 571-248-0752
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Caffé Amouri
107 Church St. NE, Vienna
CaffeAmouri.com, 703-938-1623
Located on historic Church Street, this caffeine stop is where coffee meets community. Caffé Amouri rotates their selections frequently, from Jamaica Blue Mountain to Cup of Excellence. Supporting the community is one of their missions. The cafe often hosts local musicians, cooking classes, book talks, and more. They even recycle their coffee grounds to local farmers.
2nd: King Street Coffee, Leesburg
KingStreetCoffeeLeesburg.com, 571-439-0407
3rd: Northside Social Coffee & Wine, Locations in Arlington, Falls Church
NorthsideSocialVa.com, 703-465-0145
Fine Dining
1st: L’Auberge Chez Francois
332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls
LaubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800
L’Auberge Chez Francois is named after its original founder, Francois Haeringer, a culinary icon in the D.C. region who set the standard for authentic French cuisine that satisfies the appetite and soul. Now run by sons Paul and Jacques Haeringer, the restaurant sits atop six acres of rolling hills that witness many marriage proposals each year.
2nd: The Black Sheep Restaurant, Manassas
TheBlackSheepRestaurant.com, 703-420-2028
3rd: Clarity, Vienna
ClarityVienna.com, 703-539-8400
Food Truck
1st: Ford’s Fish Shack
Multiple locations
FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092
The first Ford’s opened in Ashburn in 2010. Today, they have three locations and a food truck, “Ford’s On the Road.” The food truck offers a selection of 11 main dishes and seven sides and desserts, including classics such as a “Lobstah Roll,” fish and chips, and whoopie pie.
2nd: The Bone BBQ, Locations in Gainesville, Manassas
TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551
3rd: Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company, Alexandria
Rocklands.com, 703-778-9663
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Moo Thru
Locations in Hillsboro, Remington
MooThru.com, 540-439-6455
As a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Fauquier County, founder Ken Smith knew a thing or two about quality dairy ingredients back in 2010. Today, Moo Thru has gained recognition for being one the best ice cream shops in the state of Virginia and is dedicated to not only serving excellent dairy treats but also giving back to its community.
2nd: The Dairy Godmother, Alexandria
TheDairyGodmother.com, 703-683-7767
3rd: Nathan’s Dairy Bar, Manassas
NathansDairyBar.com, 703-335-9051
Indian Restaurant
1st: Bollywood Bistro
3955 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax
BollywoodBistro.com, 703-273-0031
With a wide selection of vegetarian and meat dishes (lamb, goat, chicken), and baked breads like naan, there’s something for everyone here. Not only does Bollywood Bistro serve traditional Indian cuisine like samosas and chicken tikka, but they are continuously modernizing their menu. The restaurant also provides catering services.
2nd: Haandi Indian Cuisine, Falls Church
Haandi.com, 703-533-3501
3rd: Rangoli Indian Restaurant, Manassas
RangoliRestaurant.com, 703-957-4900
Italian Restaurant
1st: Ciao Osteria
14115 St. Germain Dr., Centreville
Ciao-Osteria.com, 703-543-8955
Classically delicious and “obsessively authentic” Italian recipes and culinary techniques remain the cornerstone of Ciao Osteria’s success. Founded in Centreville only seven years ago, this family-owned and operated Italian restaurant helmed by chef Antonio Di Nicola specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, meats, seafood, and traditionally hand-rolled meatballs, and even offers homemade gelato.
2nd: Trattoria Villagio, Clifton
TrattoriaVillagio.com, 703-543-2030
3rd: Pazzo Pomodoro, Locations in Ashburn, Vienna
PazzoPomodoro.com, 703-858-5555
Mexican Restaurant
1st: Anita’s
Multiple locations
AnitasCorp.com, 703-281-8580
Family-owned and operated, Anita’s has been serving Northern Virginia for over 40 years. Most of the menu items come from Anita’s family recipes. From jumbo burritos to plantain platters to fish taco dinners, the variety and combination possibilities are endless. Now in nine locations, Anita’s also provides full service catering.
2nd: Taco Bamba Taqueria, Multiple locations
TacoBamba.com, 703-639-0505
3rd: El Paso Mexican Restaurant, Multiple locations
ElPasoMexicanRestaurants.com, 703-619-5123
Outdoor Dining
1st: 2 Silos Brewing Co.
9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas
2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264
Located at Farm Brew LIVE at Innovation Park in Prince William County, 2 Silos Brewing Company is a premier destination for the ideal outdoor brewery experience. This is the perfect place for family and friends to gather to enjoy delicious craft beer offerings, specialty cocktails, food, and live music in a relaxed, sunny atmosphere.
2nd: Clyde’s, Multiple locations
Clydes.com, 202-333-9180
3rd: L’Auberge Chez Francois, Great Falls
LAubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800
Pizzeria
1st: Tony’s New York Pizza
Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas
TonysNewYorkPizza.com, 703-330-8909
Founded in 1989, Tony’s New York Pizza is the quintessential family-owned and operated Italian pizza shop. Serving New York, Sicilian, and focaccia-style pizzas both by the slice and the pie, they also offer other favorite Italian foods, such as cured meats and pasta.
2nd: Fire Works Pizza, Multiple locations
FireWorksPizza.com, 703-779-8400
3rd: Pupatella, Multiple locations
Pupatella.com, 571 312-7230
Sandwich Shop
1st: The Italian Store
Two locations in Arlington
ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266
Ready with all of your Italian-style grocery needs, the Italian Store’s two Arlington sites also offer full-service delis that can cater to all of your sandwich cravings. They feature made-to-order Italian subs and gourmet sandwiches, fresh New York-style pizzas, and ready-to-go entrees prepared daily. The Westover location features the Andiamo Coffee Bar, open seven days a week.
2nd: Lost Dog Cafe, Multiple locations
LostDogCafe.com, 703-553-7770
3rd: Chutzpah Deli, Fairfax
ChutzpahDeli.com, 703-385-8883
Seafood Restaurant
1st: Ford’s Fish Shack
Multiple locations
FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092
Starting in Ashburn and founded by Ana and Tony, Ford’s has expanded to three locations in the past ten years. Their mission is to provide the freshest of the fresh seafood whether it’s halibut from Alaska, shrimp from North Carolina, or Massachusetts clams. Ford’s also serves rolls stuffed with oysters, lobster, and more alongside thin grilled corn fries.
2nd: Coastal Flats, Locations in Fairfax, McLean
CoastalFlats.net, 571-522-6300
3rd: Blue Ridge Seafood, Gainesville
BlueRidgeSeafood.com, 703-754-9852
Steakhouse
1st: Sweetwater Tavern
Locations in Centreville, Falls Church, Sterling
SweetwaterTavern.pub, 703-449-1100
Sweetwater Tavern is part of the Great American Restaurants group and has been watching its customer base grow for 26 years. The Drunken Ribeye, Southwest Chicken Salad, and the seasonal site-brewed beers are what make this steakhouse so beloved. Check out the restaurant’s expanded outdoor dining spaces and take-out and delivery services offered through the app, GAR.
2nd: Mike’s “American”, Springfield
MikesAmerican.com, 703-644-7100
3rd: DC Prime Steaks & Seafood, Ashburn
DCPrimeSteaks.com, 703-840-2099
Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten Fare
1st: Founding Farmers
Locations in Reston, Tysons
WeAreFoundingFarmers.com, 202-822-8783
Founding Farmers is not only a restaurant, it is now a farmers market and grocery, providing chef-cooked meals. Since 2008, they have been making everything from scratch. From yogurt and granola to chicken and waffles, burgers and apple pie, Founding Farmers strives to showcase the country’s rich culinary flavors.
2nd: Busboys and Poets, Arlington
BusboysAndPoets.com, 703-379-9757
3rd: Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant, Vienna
CrystalSunflower.com, 703-319-3888
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe
2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington
HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394
With its roots in traditional German baking techniques, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe has become a renowned business in Northern Virginia. There is no better place to satisfy a sweet-tooth craving than this Arlington-based bakery and deli combo. The shop has garnered particular attention for its wedding cakes and pastries.
2nd: Red Truck Rural Bakery, Locations in Marshall, Warrenton
RedTruckBakery.com, 540-364-2253
3rd: Best Buns Bread Company, Locations in Arlington, Vienna
BestBunsBakeryCafe.com, 703-552-5120
Chocolatier
1st: Cocoa Vienna
120 Church St. NE, Vienna
CocoaVienna.com, 703-865-8881
Formally trained by a renowned chocolatier, co-owner Sam Aboulhosn has been in the chocolatiering industry for more than 19 years. When he and Staci Meruvia opened Cocoa Vienna, they wanted to offer a hometown chocolate experience. They treat every customer like old friends and feature fresh, high-quality chocolate products that nourish the body and soul.
2nd: The Conche, Leesburg
The-Conche.com, 703-779-1800
3rd: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe, Arlington
HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394
Farmers Market
1st: Manassas Farmer’s Market
Two locations in Manassas
VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599
Located in Old Town Manassas, this farmers market has been going strong for over 25 years. Now year-round, all matters of produce, meats, cheeses, beverages, and artisan crafts can be bought from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Make sure to check the website for a full vendor list.
2nd: Old Town Farmers Market, Alexandria
AlexandriaVa.gov, 703-746-3200
3rd: Leesburg Farmers Market
LoudounFarmersMarkets.org, 540-454-8089
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: The Italian Store
Two locations in Arlington
ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266
Operated by the Tramonte family for over 30 years, The Italian Store is a gourmet shop featuring a variety of Italian staples and specialty items—from homemade style ravioli and pasta, to fresh cheeses and meats, to unique Italian wines. Many hard-to-find items, imported from Italy, are regularly available.
2nd: Cheesetique, Alexandria
Cheesetique.com, 703-706-5300
3rd: Arrowine & Cheese, Arlington
Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990
DRINK
Wine Shop
1st: Arrowine & Cheese
4508 Lee Hwy., Arlington
Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990
Arrowine’s hand-picked selection of wines comes from around the world and features established and new-to-you labels. Established in 1979, the shop also specializes in charcuterie boards and highlighting the best beers from breweries around the U.S. Their baguettes are always fresh from Bread Furst bakery in D.C.
2nd: Vienna Vintner
ViennaVintner.com, 703-242-9463
3rd: Ashburn Wine Shop
AshburnWineShop.com, 703-723-7575
Brewery
1st: Bear Chase Brewing Company
33665 Bear Chase Ln., Bluemont
BearChaseBrew.com, 540-554-8210
Having just won the Gold Medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival®, Beer Chase is known for its love of the craft. They grow their own hops on-site and their new chef, Anthony Walker, continues to expand the brewery’s menu. Their German-Style Koelsch is an award-winning fan favorite.
2nd: 2 Silos Brewing Co., Manassas
2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264
3rd: Port City Brewing Company, Alexandria
PortCityBrewing.com, 703-797-2739
Cidery
1st: Lost Boy Cider
317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria
LostBoyCider.com, 703-566-5737
Lost Boy Cider’s primary mission is to make the world a little better by creating world-class, approachable, sugar-free dry cider. Honoring the history of Virginia hard cider, Lost Boy produces the beverage as it was meant to be: unpasteurized and unfiltered, with Shenandoah heirloom apples. What remains is refreshing, sugar-free awesomeness!
2nd: Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery, Middleburg
MtDefiance.com, 540-883-3176
3rd: Wild Hare Cider Cabin, Multiple locations
WildHareCider.com, 703-402-7956
Distillery
1st: Catoctin Creek Distilling Company
120 W. Main St., Purcellville
CatoctinCreekDistilling.com, 540-751-8404
Nestled on the banks of its namesake creek, Catoctin opened in 2009 as the first legal distillery in Loudoun County since before Prohibition. The distillery’s flagship spirit, Roundstone Rye, has received international acclaim. Pick your poison from one of the brand’s full line of products including whisky, gin and brandy, plus seasonal releases and exclusive cask offerings.
2nd: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Bristow
MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961
3rd: KO Distilling, Manassas
KODistilling.com, 571-292-1115
Specialty Cocktails
1st: Trummer’s
7134 Main St., Clifton
TrummersRestaurant.com, 703-266-1623
Known for their fine dining, Trummer’s cocktails and coffee bar is also a reason to cheer. Master mixologist and co-owner Stepfan Trummer leads the team in exploring innovative craft cocktails. Drinks like “Sage” (gin, sage, elderflower, lime) and “Pain & Pleasure” (tequila, combier, jalapeno, hibiscus) are just two of the unique flavor experiments making Trummer’s standout.
2nd: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Bristow
MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961
3rd: King Street Oyster Bar, Locations in Leesburg, Middleburg
KingStreetOysterBar.com, 571-442-8068
Winery
1st: Stone Tower Winery
19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg
StoneTowerWinery.com, 703-777-2797
Mike and Kristi Huber were wine connoisseurs prior to entering the industry. Their dedication to quality wine inspired them to bring in top consultants to analyze the terroir of their 300-acre estate on Hogback Mountain, home to three generations of the Huber family. Today, Stone Tower sits on beautifully preserved property and produces a world-class selection of complex and age-worthy wine.
2nd: Bluemont Vineyard, Bluemont
BluemontVineyard.com, 540-554-8439
3rd: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville
WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233