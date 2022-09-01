Northern Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

RESTAURANT

Asian Restaurant

1st: Sisters The Extraordinary Café

4004 University Dr., Fairfax

SistersThai.com, 703-267-9618

With a cozy ambience of books and flowers, this café has been serving Asian cuisine since 2012 in the Main Street area. They have a multitude of menu options from curry to roasted duck, and their dessert selections are based on Thai recipes.

2nd: Four Sisters Restaurant, Falls Church

FourSistersRestaurant.com, 703-539-8566

3rd: Peking Gourmet Inn, Falls Church

PekingGourmet.com, 703-671-8088

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Monk’s BBQ

251 N. 21st St., Purcellville

MonksQ.com, 540-751-9425

A family-owned restaurant, this is the place to go for slow cooked brisket, pastrami, pork, and ribs. Monk’s also offers a wide selection of local brews and an impressive list of bourbons. Every Friday and Saturday feature live music from bands around the area.

2nd: The Bone BBQ, Locations in Gainesville, Manassas

TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551

3rd: Willard’s Real Pit BBQ, Locations in Chantilly, Reston

DCBBQ.com, 703-488-9971

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Bob & Edith’s Diner

Locations in Alexandria, Arlington, Springfield

BobAndEdithsDiner.com, 703-594-0280

This iconic, family-run diner is open 24/7 and has been promising exceptional value, service, and hospitality since 1969. Originally a 10-stool countertop run by Robert and Edith Bolton, the business has grown to include five locations in Northern Virginia and is a local favorite for breakfast and brunch.

2nd: Ted’s Bulletin, Multiple locations

TedsBulletin.com, 202-544-8337

3rd: Yorkshire Restaurant, Manassas

YorkshireRestaurantManassas.com, 703-368-4905

Burger Joint

1st: Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers

525 E. Market St., Suite J, Leesburg

MeltGourmetCheeseburgers.com, 703-443-2105

Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers offers a wide and exceptional selection of burgers and sandwiches, including beef, crab, tuna, and bison. The quality ingredients set the food apart, and monthly specials, like the Peking Duck Burger and the Pizza Burger, have become favorites in Northern Virginia.

2nd: Social Burger, Vienna

MySocialBurger.com, 703-364-5420

3rd: Jimbo’s Grill, Gainesville

JimbosGrill.com, 571-248-0752

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Caffé Amouri

107 Church St. NE, Vienna

CaffeAmouri.com, 703-938-1623

Located on historic Church Street, this caffeine stop is where coffee meets community. Caffé Amouri rotates their selections frequently, from Jamaica Blue Mountain to Cup of Excellence. Supporting the community is one of their missions. The cafe often hosts local musicians, cooking classes, book talks, and more. They even recycle their coffee grounds to local farmers.

2nd: King Street Coffee, Leesburg

KingStreetCoffeeLeesburg.com, 571-439-0407

3rd: Northside Social Coffee & Wine, Locations in Arlington, Falls Church

NorthsideSocialVa.com, 703-465-0145

Fine Dining

1st: L’Auberge Chez Francois

332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls

LaubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800

L’Auberge Chez Francois is named after its original founder, Francois Haeringer, a culinary icon in the D.C. region who set the standard for authentic French cuisine that satisfies the appetite and soul. Now run by sons Paul and Jacques Haeringer, the restaurant sits atop six acres of rolling hills that witness many marriage proposals each year.

2nd: The Black Sheep Restaurant, Manassas

TheBlackSheepRestaurant.com, 703-420-2028

3rd: Clarity, Vienna

ClarityVienna.com, 703-539-8400

Food Truck

1st: Ford’s Fish Shack

Multiple locations

FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092

The first Ford’s opened in Ashburn in 2010. Today, they have three locations and a food truck, “Ford’s On the Road.” The food truck offers a selection of 11 main dishes and seven sides and desserts, including classics such as a “Lobstah Roll,” fish and chips, and whoopie pie.

2nd: The Bone BBQ, Locations in Gainesville, Manassas

TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551

3rd: Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company, Alexandria

Rocklands.com, 703-778-9663

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Moo Thru

Locations in Hillsboro, Remington

MooThru.com, 540-439-6455

As a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Fauquier County, founder Ken Smith knew a thing or two about quality dairy ingredients back in 2010. Today, Moo Thru has gained recognition for being one the best ice cream shops in the state of Virginia and is dedicated to not only serving excellent dairy treats but also giving back to its community.

2nd: The Dairy Godmother, Alexandria

TheDairyGodmother.com, 703-683-7767

3rd: Nathan’s Dairy Bar, Manassas

NathansDairyBar.com, 703-335-9051

Indian Restaurant

1st: Bollywood Bistro

3955 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax

BollywoodBistro.com, 703-273-0031

With a wide selection of vegetarian and meat dishes (lamb, goat, chicken), and baked breads like naan, there’s something for everyone here. Not only does Bollywood Bistro serve traditional Indian cuisine like samosas and chicken tikka, but they are continuously modernizing their menu. The restaurant also provides catering services.

2nd: Haandi Indian Cuisine, Falls Church

Haandi.com, 703-533-3501

3rd: Rangoli Indian Restaurant, Manassas

RangoliRestaurant.com, 703-957-4900

Italian Restaurant

1st: Ciao Osteria

14115 St. Germain Dr., Centreville

Ciao-Osteria.com, 703-543-8955

Classically delicious and “obsessively authentic” Italian recipes and culinary techniques remain the cornerstone of Ciao Osteria’s success. Founded in Centreville only seven years ago, this family-owned and operated Italian restaurant helmed by chef Antonio Di Nicola specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, meats, seafood, and traditionally hand-rolled meatballs, and even offers homemade gelato.

2nd: Trattoria Villagio, Clifton

TrattoriaVillagio.com, 703-543-2030

3rd: Pazzo Pomodoro, Locations in Ashburn, Vienna

PazzoPomodoro.com, 703-858-5555

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Anita’s

Multiple locations

AnitasCorp.com, 703-281-8580

Family-owned and operated, Anita’s has been serving Northern Virginia for over 40 years. Most of the menu items come from Anita’s family recipes. From jumbo burritos to plantain platters to fish taco dinners, the variety and combination possibilities are endless. Now in nine locations, Anita’s also provides full service catering.

2nd: Taco Bamba Taqueria, Multiple locations

TacoBamba.com, 703-639-0505

3rd: El Paso Mexican Restaurant, Multiple locations

ElPasoMexicanRestaurants.com, 703-619-5123

Outdoor Dining

1st: 2 Silos Brewing Co.

9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas

2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264

Located at Farm Brew LIVE at Innovation Park in Prince William County, 2 Silos Brewing Company is a premier destination for the ideal outdoor brewery experience. This is the perfect place for family and friends to gather to enjoy delicious craft beer offerings, specialty cocktails, food, and live music in a relaxed, sunny atmosphere.

2nd: Clyde’s, Multiple locations

Clydes.com, 202-333-9180

3rd: L’Auberge Chez Francois, Great Falls

LAubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800

Pizzeria

1st: Tony’s New York Pizza

Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas

TonysNewYorkPizza.com, 703-330-8909

Founded in 1989, Tony’s New York Pizza is the quintessential family-owned and operated Italian pizza shop. Serving New York, Sicilian, and focaccia-style pizzas both by the slice and the pie, they also offer other favorite Italian foods, such as cured meats and pasta.

2nd: Fire Works Pizza, Multiple locations

FireWorksPizza.com, 703-779-8400

3rd: Pupatella, Multiple locations

Pupatella.com, 571 312-7230

Sandwich Shop

1st: The Italian Store

Two locations in Arlington

ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266

Ready with all of your Italian-style grocery needs, the Italian Store’s two Arlington sites also offer full-service delis that can cater to all of your sandwich cravings. They feature made-to-order Italian subs and gourmet sandwiches, fresh New York-style pizzas, and ready-to-go entrees prepared daily. The Westover location features the Andiamo Coffee Bar, open seven days a week.

2nd: Lost Dog Cafe, Multiple locations

LostDogCafe.com, 703-553-7770

3rd: Chutzpah Deli, Fairfax

ChutzpahDeli.com, 703-385-8883

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Ford’s Fish Shack

Multiple locations

FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092

Starting in Ashburn and founded by Ana and Tony, Ford’s has expanded to three locations in the past ten years. Their mission is to provide the freshest of the fresh seafood whether it’s halibut from Alaska, shrimp from North Carolina, or Massachusetts clams. Ford’s also serves rolls stuffed with oysters, lobster, and more alongside thin grilled corn fries.

2nd: Coastal Flats, Locations in Fairfax, McLean

CoastalFlats.net, 571-522-6300

3rd: Blue Ridge Seafood, Gainesville

BlueRidgeSeafood.com, 703-754-9852

Steakhouse

1st: Sweetwater Tavern

Locations in Centreville, Falls Church, Sterling

SweetwaterTavern.pub, 703-449-1100

Sweetwater Tavern is part of the Great American Restaurants group and has been watching its customer base grow for 26 years. The Drunken Ribeye, Southwest Chicken Salad, and the seasonal site-brewed beers are what make this steakhouse so beloved. Check out the restaurant’s expanded outdoor dining spaces and take-out and delivery services offered through the app, GAR.

2nd: Mike’s “American”, Springfield

MikesAmerican.com, 703-644-7100

3rd: DC Prime Steaks & Seafood, Ashburn

DCPrimeSteaks.com, 703-840-2099

Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten Fare

1st: Founding Farmers

Locations in Reston, Tysons

WeAreFoundingFarmers.com, 202-822-8783

Founding Farmers is not only a restaurant, it is now a farmers market and grocery, providing chef-cooked meals. Since 2008, they have been making everything from scratch. From yogurt and granola to chicken and waffles, burgers and apple pie, Founding Farmers strives to showcase the country’s rich culinary flavors.

2nd: Busboys and Poets, Arlington

BusboysAndPoets.com, 703-379-9757

3rd: Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant, Vienna

CrystalSunflower.com, 703-319-3888

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe

2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington

HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394

With its roots in traditional German baking techniques, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe has become a renowned business in Northern Virginia. There is no better place to satisfy a sweet-tooth craving than this Arlington-based bakery and deli combo. The shop has garnered particular attention for its wedding cakes and pastries.

2nd: Red Truck Rural Bakery, Locations in Marshall, Warrenton

RedTruckBakery.com, 540-364-2253

3rd: Best Buns Bread Company, Locations in Arlington, Vienna

BestBunsBakeryCafe.com, 703-552-5120

Chocolatier

1st: Cocoa Vienna

120 Church St. NE, Vienna

CocoaVienna.com, 703-865-8881

Formally trained by a renowned chocolatier, co-owner Sam Aboulhosn has been in the chocolatiering industry for more than 19 years. When he and Staci Meruvia opened Cocoa Vienna, they wanted to offer a hometown chocolate experience. They treat every customer like old friends and feature fresh, high-quality chocolate products that nourish the body and soul.

2nd: The Conche, Leesburg

The-Conche.com, 703-779-1800

3rd: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe, Arlington

HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394

Farmers Market

1st: Manassas Farmer’s Market

Two locations in Manassas

VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599

Located in Old Town Manassas, this farmers market has been going strong for over 25 years. Now year-round, all matters of produce, meats, cheeses, beverages, and artisan crafts can be bought from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Make sure to check the website for a full vendor list.

2nd: Old Town Farmers Market, Alexandria

AlexandriaVa.gov, 703-746-3200

3rd: Leesburg Farmers Market

LoudounFarmersMarkets.org, 540-454-8089

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: The Italian Store

Two locations in Arlington

ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266

Operated by the Tramonte family for over 30 years, The Italian Store is a gourmet shop featuring a variety of Italian staples and specialty items—from homemade style ravioli and pasta, to fresh cheeses and meats, to unique Italian wines. Many hard-to-find items, imported from Italy, are regularly available.

2nd: Cheesetique, Alexandria

Cheesetique.com, 703-706-5300

3rd: Arrowine & Cheese, Arlington

Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990

DRINK

Wine Shop

1st: Arrowine & Cheese

4508 Lee Hwy., Arlington

Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990

Arrowine’s hand-picked selection of wines comes from around the world and features established and new-to-you labels. Established in 1979, the shop also specializes in charcuterie boards and highlighting the best beers from breweries around the U.S. Their baguettes are always fresh from Bread Furst bakery in D.C.

2nd: Vienna Vintner

ViennaVintner.com, 703-242-9463

3rd: Ashburn Wine Shop

AshburnWineShop.com, 703-723-7575

Brewery

1st: Bear Chase Brewing Company

33665 Bear Chase Ln., Bluemont

BearChaseBrew.com, 540-554-8210

Having just won the Gold Medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival®, Beer Chase is known for its love of the craft. They grow their own hops on-site and their new chef, Anthony Walker, continues to expand the brewery’s menu. Their German-Style Koelsch is an award-winning fan favorite.

2nd: 2 Silos Brewing Co., Manassas

2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264

3rd: Port City Brewing Company, Alexandria

PortCityBrewing.com, 703-797-2739

Cidery

1st: Lost Boy Cider

317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria

LostBoyCider.com, 703-566-5737

Lost Boy Cider’s primary mission is to make the world a little better by creating world-class, approachable, sugar-free dry cider. Honoring the history of Virginia hard cider, Lost Boy produces the beverage as it was meant to be: unpasteurized and unfiltered, with Shenandoah heirloom apples. What remains is refreshing, sugar-free awesomeness!

2nd: Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery, Middleburg

MtDefiance.com, 540-883-3176

3rd: Wild Hare Cider Cabin, Multiple locations

WildHareCider.com, 703-402-7956

Distillery

1st: Catoctin Creek Distilling Company

120 W. Main St., Purcellville

CatoctinCreekDistilling.com, 540-751-8404

Nestled on the banks of its namesake creek, Catoctin opened in 2009 as the first legal distillery in Loudoun County since before Prohibition. The distillery’s flagship spirit, Roundstone Rye, has received international acclaim. Pick your poison from one of the brand’s full line of products including whisky, gin and brandy, plus seasonal releases and exclusive cask offerings.

2nd: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Bristow

MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961

3rd: KO Distilling, Manassas

KODistilling.com, 571-292-1115

Specialty Cocktails

1st: Trummer’s

7134 Main St., Clifton

TrummersRestaurant.com, 703-266-1623

Known for their fine dining, Trummer’s cocktails and coffee bar is also a reason to cheer. Master mixologist and co-owner Stepfan Trummer leads the team in exploring innovative craft cocktails. Drinks like “Sage” (gin, sage, elderflower, lime) and “Pain & Pleasure” (tequila, combier, jalapeno, hibiscus) are just two of the unique flavor experiments making Trummer’s standout.

2nd: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Bristow

MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961

3rd: King Street Oyster Bar, Locations in Leesburg, Middleburg

KingStreetOysterBar.com, 571-442-8068

Winery

1st: Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg

StoneTowerWinery.com, 703-777-2797

Mike and Kristi Huber were wine connoisseurs prior to entering the industry. Their dedication to quality wine inspired them to bring in top consultants to analyze the terroir of their 300-acre estate on Hogback Mountain, home to three generations of the Huber family. Today, Stone Tower sits on beautifully preserved property and produces a world-class selection of complex and age-worthy wine.

2nd: Bluemont Vineyard, Bluemont

BluemontVineyard.com, 540-554-8439

3rd: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville

WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233