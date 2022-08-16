Small town charm meets big city orchestra.

Kilmarnock just might be the smallest town in the U.S. to boast a full-sized orchestra. Founded in 1991, Northern Neck Orchestra celebrates its 30th season this year with an impressive range of performances led by award-winning conductor Michael Repper, who has worked with the New York Youth Symphony, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, among others. With three to four concerts per season, the Northern Neck Orchestra brings beloved classical composers as well as Broadway compositions, and exciting, lesser-known pieces vividly to life. This month, the orchestra will perform works by Mendelssohn and the often overlooked English and French composers Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Louise Farrenc. The 2022-2023 season begins in the fall. NorthernNeckOrchestra.org