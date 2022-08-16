Life on the Water

If the secret of success is in loving what you do, Captain Clay Dingledine has hit on the right formula. He launched his Sail & Surf Adventure cruises in 2020 to share his love of sailing. His sunset cruises and day sails—which launch from Irvington on his 36-foot sloop, Galene—caught on quickly. “The coastal Virginia waters offer this special magical scenery, and it shouldn’t only be the people who own boats who get to experience that,” he says, adding, “I get a lot of people who have never been on a sailboat.”

Also in Irvington, The Tides Inn wins—again!—in both the resort and hotel categories. This year, the waterfront destination celebrates its 75th year with updated room decor, a maker’s space with art classes, the Chesapeake Gold oyster experience, and more. For a cozier experience, voters gave an enthusiastic nod to the Bay Haven Inn in Cape Charles, which ranks Number 1 this year in the Bed & Breakfast category. Renowned for its laid-back vibe and a standout, all-homemade breakfast spread, Bay Haven is quintessential Eastern Shore.

Captain Clay Dingledine

Marinas are hotspots along Virginia’s coast and often feature some of the best food, craft cocktails, and waterfront views anywhere. Tidewater Yacht Marina, recognized as one of the Southern Bay’s best resort marinas, is in the heart of Portsmouth’s Olde Town District. It’s poised within walking distance of the area’s many museums, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and the Old Harbor Market. It's also widely praised for its fabulous Fish & Slips Marina Raw Bar and Grill restaurant, which offers a variety of delicious comfort food.

To celebrate Virginia seafood, look no further than the Urbanna Oyster Festival, held annually in this picturesque Tidewater town. With food trucks, an antique car show, live music, and oysters galore, it’s no wonder it wins top billing in our Best Festival category.

For the best family entertainment—maybe anywhere—Busch Gardens Williamsburg is the winner in Best Tourist Attraction. It’s like a trip to Europe without the jet lag. Epic rides and Broadway-style shows make this amusement park a cut above.