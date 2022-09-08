Knockerball and Nerf Wars

Elevation Sports is “the most fun you’ll ever have.”

× Expand Shutterstock People play bumperball zorbsoccer outdoor. summer time.

Imagine running around in a giant, clear bubble, taking your frustrations out on a whole field of other bubbles. That’s Knockerball. It’s like bumper cars without the car.

Elevation Sports in Harrisonburg promises the “most fun you’ll ever have,” and the slew of five-star online reviews indicate they’re spot-on. Nerf Wars and Combat Archery are also on the menu. Elevation provides a “ridiculously awesome” experience—from birthday parties to corporate team-building events, fundraisers, and fun with families and friends. Said one happy customer, “We had a group of six of over 40-year-olds, and we felt like we were four years old again.” GoElevationSports.com