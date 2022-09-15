Juice Reboot

From smoothies to power bowls, White Birch Juice Co. makes healthy food delicious.

At White Birch Juice Co., located in the heart of Abingdon, the smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and quinoa power bowls are made with fresh ingredients sourced from local farms. Owners Jeannie Ferracci and William Denton offer a wide variety of tasty and healthy creations at their Main Street café. From homemade biscuits to green kale smoothies and turmeric tonic pressed juice, White Birch believes in clean foods to make you feel your best. Take home a juice cleanse kit for a digestive reboot, or try a golden milk latte for a healthy eye-opener. WhiteBirchJuice.com