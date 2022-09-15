The Joint's Jumping

The Floyd Country Store is jumping with bluegrass and roots music.

Sure, you can grab a pickled beet salad, order an ice cream soda, and find housewares and artisan crafts at the Floyd Country Store. But its main attraction is the music. Here, unassuming virtuosos play old-time bluegrass and roots music on banjo, guitar, fiddle, and bass. Authentic to the core, it’s a rollicking good time. And everybody’s welcome.

Drop in on a Saturday for Americana Afternoon. Or grab a chair and circle up for the Sunday Music Jam where the tunes flow and, if the spirit moves them, a local or two might break out in a little clogging or flat-footing. Join guest musicians for the Friday Night Jamboree, or come for Honky Tonk Thursdays and do a little boot scooting. Can’t be there in person? Stream Floyd Country Store events on their YouTube channel or listen live on Apple Podcasts. FloydCountryStore.com