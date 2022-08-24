Instant Re-decorating

Bypass the supply chain with Revival’s consignment finds.

You’ve been looking for months and finally, you find the perfect sofa. Then comes the soul-crushing news: you’ll wait 26 weeks for delivery. “Supply chain” was never much of a concern, let alone part of your vocabulary. Until now.

If you’re ready to redecorate but have been stymied by long, painful lead times, home décor consignment stores can help you refresh right now. “Manufacturers are more backed up than ever,” says Whitney O’Connor, the owner of Revival Home Furnishings Consignment in Richmond’s Gayton Crossing Shopping Center. “In shopping local consignment stores like ours, at least when you find the sofa or dining table you have been looking for, you can take it home that same day or have it delivered.”

Let’s be clear: these aren’t college-grade castoffs. Revival carries upscale furniture including upholstered chairs, sofas, and headboards; handwoven rugs, original art, antiques, lighting, mirrors, and designer décor. “Our shoppers take pride in their homes and the spaces they create,” O’Connor says, noting that her customers include, “anyone looking for that special piece to round out their space.”

Need help knowing which pieces will work in your home? “We’re always happy to look at someone’s photos and make suggestions,” says O’Connor. The artfully staged store is also chock full of inspiration. And if you don’t see what you’re looking for on your first visit, go back; the restyling surge works in your favor. “We turn 90 percent of our inventory in 45 days,” says O’Connor. “It’s never the same store twice; items move incredibly fast.”

What should you do with your old pieces after the refresh? If they’re clean and functional but aren’t suitable for consignment, consider donating them to the Caritas Furniture Bank in Richmond, which helps people who are rebuilding their lives furnish their homes. RevivalConsignment.com, CaritasVa.org/Programs/Furniture-Bank