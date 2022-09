Lansdowne Resort leads the way to optimal health.

Trying to make a positive change, but can’t seem to find your groove? Dejia Harmony’s wellness plan at Leesburg’s Lansdowne Spa combines the best of both Eastern and Western therapeutic practices that helps put your life in balance. With spa treatments, innovative therapies, and salon services, a bit of pampering can help you take control of your present—and your future. LansdowneResort.com