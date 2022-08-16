Hooked on Seafood

Virginians crave Bubba’s Shrimp Shack.

With five locations in Coastal Virginia, Bubba’s Shrimp Shack knows seafood. Its outposts in Gloucester, Grafton, Urbanna, Virginia Beach, and Tappahannock are popular spots for locals and tourists alike.

The old-fashioned, shack-style menu features rockfish sandwiches, she-crab soup, fried shrimp, crab cakes, and more. If you can’t decide, go full sail for the Captain’s Basket, including a sampling of favorites with golden hushpuppies and two sides—the mac ’n’ cheese and fried okra are made in-house. Don’t forget to ask for their signature sauce for its perfect tangy goodness. BubbasShrimpShack.com