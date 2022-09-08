Historic House Turned Inn

At the Joshua Wilton House, fine dining is also the draw.

× Expand (Photography by Adam Ewing)

Located in Harrisonburg’s Historic Old Towne District, the Joshua Wilton House is a restored Victorian-era mansion turned restaurant and inn.

Executive chef, Tom French, creates elevated Southern flavors using traditional French techniques: think croquettes made with Gruyere and Edward’s country ham topped with romesco sauce—or pan-seared sea scallops paired with Parisienne gnocchi. Born in England, French did a short stint at Buckingham Palace, cooking for the Queen and the royal family, and worked at Keswick Hall near Charlottesville before heading up the kitchen here.

The wine list, a three-time Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner, is composed of established and new varieties of grapes found locally and from around the globe. The house wines include vintages such as a 2019 Beqaa Valley rosé imported from Lebanon and a 2017 red from Bluestone Vineyard in Virginia.

The space itself offers an intimate, fine dining experience with a wood-burning fireplace in the bar and lounge. The inn, which has five bookable rooms, is popular with visitors to James Madison University. The honeymoon suite features turret windows and a canopy bed; a wraparound porch with rocking chairs invites guests to linger. The Joshua Wilton House also exhibits work from the area’s artists and hosts regular “Meet the Artist” events, where works are available for purchase.

In the back, a brick patio sets the scene for weddings, rehearsal dinners, and other celebrations catered by the inn’s kitchen. JoshuaWilton.com