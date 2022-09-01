Hail to the Cheese

Cheesetique is a paradise for NoVa’s turophiles.

Since she opened Cheesetique in 2004, owner Jill Erber, a hard-core turophile—that’s a cheese lover to the rest of us—has been known as “the Cheese Lady.” And with good reason: Her cheese boutiques in Alexandria and Arlington offer an extensive selection of fine cheeses from the U.S. and Europe.

Look for Mt. Alice from Vermont’s Von Trapp Family Farmstead (yes, those Von Trapps), a cow’s milk cheese that truly makes the hills come alive, and Psychedillic, a dill and dill pollen-infused goat cheese from California’s Cypress Grove. Connoisseurs will recognize Cowgirl Creamery and Kerrygold and discover lesser-known brands like Wookey Hole, Wyfe of Bath, and Ewephoria.

The Cheese Lady is constantly adjusting her offerings to keep up with demand. The shop’s Cheese & Wine Bar is a full-service, cheese-centric restaurant. Customers can order artfully curated Friday night cheese boards for pick-up or delivery. And online, Cheesetique’s immersive, online learning experiences have become a popular virtual hub for cheeseheads. Cheesetique.com