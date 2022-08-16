Going Vertical

Norfolk’s state-of-the-art rock climbing gym aims high.

Did the documentary Free Solo inspire you? Learn the ropes (literally) at Norfolk’s Send It Climbing Gym. The 10,500-square-foot space was founded by four local climbers in 2017 after they realized the community lacked a modern climbing gym. “It’s an Olympic sport,” says founder Dallas Steitz. “The benefits range from team building and problem solving to building endurance and relieving stress.” Send It has something for every climber. Beginners learn the basics through an orientation class, while experienced climbers can tackle walls that stretch up to 43 feet. SendItClimbingGym.com