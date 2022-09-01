Can You Say Nam-aaa-ste?

Goat yoga is more fun than a barrel of kids.

Introducing goat yoga: The pet therapy you didn’t know you needed. Classes at Little Goat Farm combine the relaxation of yoga with the nibbling and nuzzling of baby goats. In classes on this Prince William County farm, yogis are joined by half a dozen kids (of the furry kind). “Goats are very social creatures,” says yoga instructor Susanna Marsh. As you move from Warrior I to Warrior II pose, baby goats will climb onto your shoulders and paw at your back.” The practice began accidentally, explains Marsh. “Five years ago, I moved my class outdoors and the farm goats instantly flocked to us,” she says. And with that, goat yoga was born. LittleGoatFarmVa.com