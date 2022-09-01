Global Flavors

Taste the world at these international specialty markets.

× Expand Pasties

At The Pure Pasty Co. in Vienna, discover Cornish pasties, both fresh and frozen, with all sorts of fillings. Traditional beef is a best seller, but consider trying chicken masala, veggie samosa, or cheese and onion—a gold medal winner in the 2018 World Pasty Championship in Cornwall. In the market, find British sausages, blood puddings, digestives, dry goods, and sweet treats curated by Pure Pasty’s English-born proprietor, Mike Burgess. PurePasty.com

Baku Delicious market and café in Fairfax specializes in Azeri food—of Azerbaijan— along with Turkish and Russian grocery items. Hot entrées, including samsas, a Central Asian street food favorite, are made in-house. Look for levengi, too, a baked fish or chicken stuffed with walnuts, onions, and a variety of condiments—a national dish of Azerbaijan. Facebook:@bakudelicious

K Market International, an Asian food superstore in Annandale fills a repurposed K-Mart—it’s that big. Ramen from Taiwan, Japan, China, and Korea fill two aisles and the frozen food and houseware selections are extensive. Fishmongers are on hand to debone and filet fresh fish. And don’t miss the food court, where vendors serve up soups, street food, sushi, and more. KMarketUSA.com

Sultan Gourmet Market brings Turkish delights to Fairfax, with a healthy mix of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern groceries and freshly prepared foods. In the bakery, try pogacha, a stuffed bread baked in ashes and finished in the oven; simit, a Turkish bagel—round and topped with sesame seeds; and fresh cookies, which are baked daily. Facebook:@sultaingourmetmarket

India AI Grocery in Arlington stocks whole and ground Indian spices, fresh produce, and everything you need to create authentic Indian dishes. Or order from their Minerva Express restaurant where the samosas, curries, biryanis, and palak paneer, a spinach and cheese dish—are sublime. IndiaA1Minerva.com

German Gourmet in Falls Church offers an extensive selection of imported groceries, beers, wines, sausages, meats, and cheeses. Try the Deutscher Sub, Alpine Cheese Melt, or Frikadellen, a European burger of seasoned ground beef, pork, and onions, served on a brioche roll. For parties or meetings, order a deli platter with German cold cuts, European cheeses, and a selection of bratwursts. GermanGourmet.com