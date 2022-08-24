Flipping Burger Since 1935

In Charlottesville, Riverside Lunch hits the spot.

× Expand (Photo by Thomas McGovern)

The Riverside, as regulars call it, has been serving up burgers and baskets of fries since 1935. With its friendly staff, unbeatable prices, and consistently good food, nobody seems to mind that the burgers arrive on white paper plates. In fact, that’s part of Riverside’s charm. Located near the Pantops neighborhood, just off High Street, Riverside Lunch offers subs, dogs, onion rings, fried pickles, and ice-cold 8-ounce bottled Coke. But, trust us, it’s all about the burgers. One customer makes a special monthly trip from Richmond—just to savor one.