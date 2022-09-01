Farm-to-Fork Fabulous

Savor fresh farm cuisine at the Restaurant at Patowmack Farm.

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a sophisticated dining experience on Virginia’s first certified organic farm. Condé Nast editors included the Lovettsville spot on its 2021 Gold List of “Best Bars and Restaurants in the World.”

Chef Vincent Badiee turns out beautifully plated dishes made from the day’s freshest ingredients, as diners soak up views of the Potomac. On days when he’s not in the kitchen, Badiee—who has cooked at New York’s Eleven Madison Park and Mison Premiere and D.C.’s Gravitas, Cranes, and Fiola—helps tend the farm. Look for special events throughout the year, like the restaurant’s annual Feast in the Forest, coming in October. Prix fixe dinners are available Thursday through Saturday along with monthly Sunday suppers and weekend brunch. PotowmackFarm.com