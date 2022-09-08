Estate Planning 101

Writing your will? Don’t settle for one-size-fits-all.

No matter the size of your assets, drafting a last will and testament is often the first step in estate planning. While the Commonwealth will create an estate plan for those who die without a will, you don’t want the default rules, says Clint Sellers, of Sellers Law Firm in Harrisonburg. “There are no effective contingencies for minors, disabled persons, or instructions to ensure fairness if there are special circumstances,” Sellers says. The best approach, he advises, is to find a lawyer you like, preferably with flat fees. Make sure you choose someone who will listen to your concerns and goals and then help you put a plan in writing. Sellers.law