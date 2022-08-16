Eastern Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2022

RESTAURANTS
Asian Restaurant
1st: Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine
6724 Main St., Gloucester
BangkokNoiThaiCuisine.com, 804-695-1177
Bangkok Noi, the area’s go-to restaurant for delicious Thai food, has been a fixture in Gloucester for more than 15 years. The menu is extensive, with Thai mainstays and superior sushi. Daily specials, created by Bangkok Noi’s talented chef and often involving local, dock-fresh seafood, are the reasons why this restaurant gets top accolades year after year.
2nd: Chao Phraya Thai and Sushi Grill, Kilmarnock
ChaoPhrayaThaiAndSushiGrille.com, 804-577-4261
3rd: Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant, Kilmarnock
GreatFortuneChinese.com, 804-435-6333
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: Scoot’s BBQ
2091 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester Point
ScootsBBQ.com, 804-993-7063
This family-owned barbecue restaurant is known for their pit-cooked meats, smoked “low and slow” with hickory and oak woods. Located in Gloucester Point, Scoot’s BBQ offers outdoor and online ordering. The Texas Trio is a must-try: fork-tender Texas-style brisket, savory pulled pork, and a quarter-rack of St. Louis ribs.
2nd: Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que, Williamsburg
Pierces.com, 757-565-2955
3rd: Northern Neck BBQ at The Barn, Montross
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Car Wash Café & Catering
481 North Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405
Car Wash Café & Catering gets its name from the building’s origins as a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since its reopening in 2005, it’s been as a gathering place for friends and family to meet for home-cooked meals. Customer favorites include blueberry pancakes and Chesapeake Bay eggs Benedict with fresh crab meat for breakfast, and extensive seafood-studded lunch options.
2nd: Olivia’s in the Village, Gloucester
OliviasInTheVillage.com, 804-694-0057
3rd: Java Jacks Cafe, Tappahannock
Facebook: @JavaJacksCafe, 804-443-5225
Burger Joint
1st: NN Burger
Locations in Kilmarnock, Tappahannock
NNBurger.com, 804-925-6100
NN Burger provides an experience that’s not just the best—it’s legendary. The team does not disappoint, with fresh beef from Schweid & Sons, a fourth-generation family-owned purveyor of high-quality beef, fresh-baked brioche buns, and burgers prepared in-house daily with an assortment of toppings. Don’t forget to order a decadently-topped Freakshake to complete your meal.
2nd: Craft 31, Williamsburg
Craft-31.com, 757-378-3268
3rd: Corner Bar & Grill, Lively
804-462-0110
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Aromas Specialty Coffees & Gourmet Bakery
431 Prince George St., Williamsburg (and Newport News)
AromasWorld.com, 757-221-6676
This fast-casual coffeehouse cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a strong emphasis on fresh, healthy items, fine teas, and fresh roasted coffees. In a cozy, pet-friendly environment, Aromas offers delicious, nutritional food at affordable prices. Box lunches and sandwich trays are available, along with homemade bakery items, salads, and sandwiches.
2nd: Front Porch Coffeehouse, Kilmarnock
FrontPorchCoffeehouse.com, 804-577-4103
3rd: Cape Charles Coffee House, Cape Charles
CapeCharlesCoffeeHouse.com, 757-331-1880
Fine Dining
1st: Relish Restaurant and Wine Bar
115 Main St., Warsaw
RelishNNK.com, 804-761-6727
Ingredients at Relish are sourced daily, and the inspired menu can change as frequently. It’s a sure bet that soft shell crab lollipops are delectable, and fresh yellowfin tuna with honey wasabi butter, ponzu, and pineapple-mango salsa is also a winner. The menu acknowledges local suppliers—the watermen, farmers, and producers—who help make this Northern Neck restaurant a standout.
2nd: Adrift, White Stone
AdriftVa.com, 804-577-4188
3rd: Le Yaca French Restaurant, Williamsburg
LeYaCaWilliamsburg.com, 757-500-4773
Food Truck
1st: Terrie's Place
469 N. Main St., Kilmarnock
Terries-Place.edan.io, 804-435-0400
“Boy can this lady cook!” sums up online reviews of Terrie’s Place, a standout in the food truck scene. It’s a fast food joint on wheels that’s won legions of fans for its consistent quality. “World class” chicken salad and fresh crab cakes join staples like burgers and fries. A chalkboard lists Terrie’s daily specials—all guaranteed to sell out.
2nd: Coastal Thirst, Gloucester
CoastalThirst.com, 804-815-2506
3rd: A Bite of Maine, Virginia Beach
ABiteOfMaine.com, 757-352-0268
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Short Lane Ice Cream Co.
6721 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester
Facebook: @ShortLaneIceCream100, 804-695-2999
This family-owned ice cream shop uses fresh cream to create a wide range of delicious flavors ranging from the classics—like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry—to unique varieties like avocado and honey lavender. Choices change frequently, and the staff welcomes any new flavor ideas you may have.
2nd: Brown Dog Ice Cream, Cape Charles
BrownDogIceCream.com, 757-695-3868
3rd: Stevie’s Ice Cream, Kilmarnock
Facebook: @SteviesIceCream, 804-435-2252
Indian Restaurant
1st: Amiraj ~ Modern Indian Kitchen (formerly Nawab Indian Cuisine)
204 Monticello Ave., Williamsburg
Amiraj.com, 757-565-3200
From the owners of Nawab, Amiraj is a short drive from Colonial Williamsburg. This restaurant’s chef is all about flavor and creativity, with contemporary entrees like coconut seared scallops, and ingredients like mango powder, ancho chile dust, and iris water. If you are looking for something more traditional, their classics and specialties are always a hit.
2nd: Spice Palace Indian Restaurant, Williamsburg
IndianSpicePalace.com, 757-220-3030
3rd: Aago Indian/Nepalese Restaurant, Newport News
AagoRestaurant.com, 757-873-3529
Italian Restaurant
1st: Tony & Milena’s Pizzeria
2364 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes
TonyAndMilenas.com, 804-684-0708
Started by a family from Sicily, Tony and Milena’s opened on Route 17 near Gloucester Point in 2007. The menu brings the food of their home country to fans of Italian cuisine and offers delicious entrees like Veal Sorrentino and a selection of pizzas in a variety of styles—New York, traditional, or European. Home delivery is now available.
2nd: Angelo’s Seafood & Steamer Bar, Montross
Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694
3rd: Ambrogia Caffé & Enoteca, Cape Charles, Cape Charles
AmbrogiaCC.com, 757-607-3026
Mexican Restaurant
1st: Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
Locations in Callao, Gloucester, Tappahannock
LosPortalesTapp.com, 804-443-0132
Family owned and operated since opening in 2006, Los Portales has become an Eastern Virginia favorite for lunch and dinner with authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine. Specializing in delicious Mexican favorites like gorditas and fajitas, Los Portales now offers outdoor seating at their Callao and Tappahannock locations.
2nd: Don Valerio’s, Locations in Eastville, Onley
DonValeriosMexicanRestaurant.com, 757-789-5226
3rd: Juan’s Mexican Cafe and Cantina, Locations in Hampton, Hayes, Newport News
JuansCafeAndCantina.com, 804-642-5401
Outdoor Dining
1st: Merrior
784 Locklies Creek Rd., Topping
RROysters.com, 804-758-2871
Known as Rappahannock Oyster Co.’s “tasting room” on the banks of the Rappahannock River, Merroir offers delicious small-plate-style cuisine that is singularly-focused, seasonal, and ever-changing. Paired with craft brews and world-famous wines, each menu item is prepared raw or cooked on an outdoor grill, ensuring fresh and exciting choices for everyone.
2nd: York River Oyster Company Coastal Bar & Grill, Gloucester Point
YROCBarAndGrill.com, 804-792-1511
3rd: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill, Gwynn’s Island
HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005
Pizzeria
1st: Anna’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock
AnnasItalianKilmarnock.com, 804-435-8960
Anna’s in Kilmarnock bills itself as a destination restaurant with delicious, affordable food made from fresh ingredients. With a “host of mouth-watering dishes and scratch-made specials,” Anna’s promises a memorable dining experience. Online reviews rave about the “insane portions” and the “pleasant and accommodating staff.”
2nd: Angelo’s Seafood & Steamer Bar, Montross
Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694
3rd: Southwind Pizza, Matthews
SouthwindPizza.com, 804-725-2766
Sandwich Shop
1st: The Cheese Shop
410 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg
CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298
It’s no surprise that The Cheese Shop recently celebrated its 50th year. Consistently offering a superior selection of specialty foods and cheeses, the shop’s most popular item is its made-to-order sandwich menu—and its ultra-famous house dressing. The highest quality meats and cheeses are piled high on bread that’s baked fresh daily ensuring every sandwich is well worth the wait.
2nd: TASTE, Multiple locations
TasteUnlimited.com, 757-425-3011
3rd: The Daily, Warsaw
804-333-3455
Seafood Restaurant
1st: Bubba’s Shrimp Shack
Locations in Grafton, Hayes, Urbanna
BubbasShrimpShack.com, 804-684-5428
With three locations in Eastern Virginia, Bubba’s brings you mouthwatering seafood and sides—all caught fresh and handcrafted in house. Menu items include fish and shrimp baskets, as well as catfish, flounder, and shrimp sold by the pound. No one can beat their signature sauce, so don’t forget to bring a hearty appetite.
2nd: Surf Rider Grill, Multiple locations
SurfRiderRestaurant.com, 757-216-7550
3rd: Merrior, Topping
RROysters.com, 804-758-2871
Steakhouse
1st: Opus 9 Steakhouse
5143 Main St., Williamsburg
Opus9Steakhouse.com, 757-645-4779
No one does steak quite like Opus 9, a restaurant known for its casual elegance and sophisticated ambiance. Menu offerings like a New York strip au poivre and bone-in filet mignon are memorable selections and can be paired with wine from an impressive list. Opus 9 makes the perfect spot for any special occasion.
2nd: The Oaks Restaurant, Lively
Facebook: @Livelyoaks, 804-462-7050
3rd: Aberdeen Barn Steakhouse, Virginia Beach
AberdeenBarn.net, 757-464-1580
Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free Fare
1st: Food for Thought
1647 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg
FoodForThoughtRestaurant.com, 757-645-4665
This restaurant creates a positive atmosphere that is intellectually and culinarily stimulating, with décor featuring biographical pictures of inventors, scientists, and social leaders. The menu has many vegetarian and vegan options, including the “Ultimate Vegetarian:” roasted spaghetti squash tossed with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted garlic mushroom sauce, marinara, or vegan pesto served atop jasmine mushroom rice.
2nd: Culture Cafe, Williamsburg
CultureCafeVa.com, 757-378-2556
3rd: Burgerndys, Chesapeake
Burgerndys.com, 757-705-6778
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Out of the Oven Bakery
549 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone
OutOfTheOvenBakeryVa.com, 804-577-4187
For founders Marie and Cedrick Sanders, Out of the Oven Bakery is all about making sure everyone is taken care of. The bakery uses quality ingredients to make trusted favorites and custom orders, always for an affordable price. Stop in for a slice of their popular New York-style cheesecake, rich double chocolate croissant, or a fresh pecan sticky bun.
2nd: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw
MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565
3rd: Carrot Tree Kitchens, Yorktown
CarrotTreeKitchens.com, 757-988-1999
Chocolatier
1st: Country Cottage
795 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone
CountryCottageWS.net, 804-435-3812
Country Cottage is a one-stop shop for flowers, icecream, gourmet sweets, homemade fudge, and more. Boxes of assorted chocolates are popular, as well as chocolate-covered oreos and turtles—giant, homemade, gooey clusters of pecans, caramel, and chocolate. Homemade fudge flavors include standards like caramel-chocolate-peanut, and watermelon, apple pie, and espresso crunch are just some of the more unusual varieties that are seasonally showcased.
2nd: Cape Charles Candy Company, Cape Charles
CapeCharlesCandy.com, 757-210-8050
3rd: Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop, Williamsburg
Facebook: @wythecandy, 757-229-4406
Farmers Market
1st: Williamsburg Farmers’ Market
401 W. Francis St., Williamsburg
WilliamsburgFarmersMarket.com, 757-259-3768
Located in Williamsburg’s Merchant Square, this extensive farmers’ market offers growers and producers the opportunity to sell Virginia-grown and made seasonal food and farm products direct to consumers. Featuring 40 vendors, the Williamsburg Farmers’ Market is a local favorite and an attraction for visitors.
2nd: Dug In Farms, White Stone
DugInFarms.com, 804-580-1567
3rd: Garner’s Produce, Warsaw
GarnersProduce.com, 804-493-3013
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: Gull Hummock Gourmet Market
115 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
Facebook: @Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, 757-331-1500
This gourmet market on the southern end of the Eastern Shore consistently garners five star reviews. “If I lived in Cape Charles, I’d be there every day,” gushed one Trip Advisor reviewer. With an outstanding selection of wine, cheese and craft beer, Gull Hummock also offers plenty of snacks and samples, artisan breads, and Brown Dog ice cream.
2nd: The Cheese Shop, Williamsburg
CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298
3rd: J&W Seafood, Deltaville
JAndWSeafood.com, 804-776-6400
Wine Shop
1st: Specials Wine Seller
52 S. Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @SpecialsWineSeller, 804-436-9463
With an in-house certified sommelier and the largest selection of wines in the Eastern Virginia tri-town area surrounding Kilmarnock, you can discover wines of all origins, styles, tastes, and prices. During non-pandemic times, the shop also offers tastings and serves wine by the glass or bottle alongside delicious charcuterie boards.
2nd: Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, Cape Charles
Facebook: @Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, 757-331-1500
3rd: Kelsick Specialty Market, Gloucester
KelsickMarket.com, 804-693-6500
DRINK
Brewery
1st: Gloucester Brewing Company
6778 Main St., Gloucester
GloBrewCo.com, 804-210-1407
One of the newer additions to Gloucester’s bustling Main Street, this hometown microbrewery has a country cool vibe and some seriously good beer. Founders Myron Ware and Mike Brewer are all about bringing people together, where a friendly environment, outstanding service, and quality beer rule. Food trucks are onsite on weekends, or local restaurants will deliver to complete the experience.
2nd: Cape Charles Brewing Co, Cape Charles
CapeCharlesBrewing.com, 757-695-3909
3rd: Alewerks Brewing Company, Williamsburg
Alewerks.com, 757-220-3670
Cidery
1st: Ditchley Cider Works
1571 Ditchley Rd., Kilmarnock
DitchleyCiderworks.com, 804-435-3851
Dating to the 17th century, Ditchley is now home to Ditchley Cider Works just outside of Kilmarnock. This veteran-owned and operated maker of hard apple cider; producer of pork, beef, and poultry products; and event venue boasts a mix of orchards, grass pastures, and wooded areas that support Belted Galloway cattle and Tamworth and Large Black heritage hogs. Along with hard cider, DCW sells standard cuts of beef and pork, and produces hand-made, nitrate and nitrite-free, artisan cased sausages.
2nd: Buskey Cider on the Bay, Cape Charles
Facebook: @BuskeyCiderontheBay, 757-695-3412
3rd: Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton
SlyClyde.com, 757-755-3130
Distillery
1st: Cape Charles Distillery
222 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
CapeCharlesDistillery.com, 757-695-3737
Established in 2017, Cape Charles Distillery sources only the finest locally grown ingredients for their handcrafted vodkas, gins, and whiskeys. Inspired by the state’s picturesque mountains and coastline, the distillery taps into the natural essence of Virginia by cooking local corn and grains with pristine Blue Ridge Mountain spring water.
2nd: Copper Fox Distillery, Williamsburg
CopperFoxDistillery.com, 757-903-2076
3rd: Blue Sky Distillery, Smithfield
BlueSkyDistillery.com, 757-746-8342
Specialty Cocktails
1st: Cape Charles Distillery
222 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
CapeCharlesDistillery.com, 757-695-3737
Established in 2017, Cape Charles Distillery has gained many fans with great ambience and refreshing, smooth, and flavorful cocktails. Using its own bourbon, whiskey, moonshine, and vodka, the team at this distillery creates exciting concoctions that celebrate and elevate the Virginia-sourced ingredients that originally inspired them.
2nd: Blue Talon Bistro, Williamsburg
BlueTalonBistro.com, 757-476-2583
3rd: Adrift, White Stone, White Stone
AdriftVA.com, 804-577-4188
Winery
1st: Good Luck Cellars
1025 Good Luck Rd., Kilmarnock
GoodLuckCellars.com, 804-435-1416
Owners Paul and Katie Krop envisioned a community-based vineyard and winery on what was once land used for mining sand, gravel, and topsoil. Paul unexpectedly passed away in October 2020, but his passion for the science of winemaking comes to the forefront when tasting the flavorful and exciting wines that Good Luck Cellars has to offer.
2nd: Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek, Machipongo
ChathamVineyards.net, 757-678-5588
3rd: The Williamsburg Winery, Williamsburg
WilliamsburgWinery.com, 757-229-0999