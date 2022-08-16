Eastern Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2022

RESTAURANTS

Asian Restaurant

1st: Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine

6724 Main St., Gloucester

BangkokNoiThaiCuisine.com, 804-695-1177

Bangkok Noi, the area’s go-to restaurant for delicious Thai food, has been a fixture in Gloucester for more than 15 years. The menu is extensive, with Thai mainstays and superior sushi. Daily specials, created by Bangkok Noi’s talented chef and often involving local, dock-fresh seafood, are the reasons why this restaurant gets top accolades year after year.

2nd: Chao Phraya Thai and Sushi Grill, Kilmarnock

ChaoPhrayaThaiAndSushiGrille.com, 804-577-4261

3rd: Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant, Kilmarnock

GreatFortuneChinese.com, 804-435-6333

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Scoot’s BBQ

2091 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester Point

ScootsBBQ.com, 804-993-7063

This family-owned barbecue restaurant is known for their pit-cooked meats, smoked “low and slow” with hickory and oak woods. Located in Gloucester Point, Scoot’s BBQ offers outdoor and online ordering. The Texas Trio is a must-try: fork-tender Texas-style brisket, savory pulled pork, and a quarter-rack of St. Louis ribs.

2nd: Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que, Williamsburg

Pierces.com, 757-565-2955

3rd: Northern Neck BBQ at The Barn, Montross

NnkBBQ.com

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Car Wash Café & Catering

481 North Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405

Car Wash Café & Catering gets its name from the building’s origins as a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since its reopening in 2005, it’s been as a gathering place for friends and family to meet for home-cooked meals. Customer favorites include blueberry pancakes and Chesapeake Bay eggs Benedict with fresh crab meat for breakfast, and extensive seafood-studded lunch options.

2nd: Olivia’s in the Village, Gloucester

OliviasInTheVillage.com, 804-694-0057

3rd: Java Jacks Cafe, Tappahannock

Facebook: @JavaJacksCafe, 804-443-5225

Burger Joint

1st: NN Burger

Locations in Kilmarnock, Tappahannock

NNBurger.com, 804-925-6100

NN Burger provides an experience that’s not just the best—it’s legendary. The team does not disappoint, with fresh beef from Schweid & Sons, a fourth-generation family-owned purveyor of high-quality beef, fresh-baked brioche buns, and burgers prepared in-house daily with an assortment of toppings. Don’t forget to order a decadently-topped Freakshake to complete your meal.

2nd: Craft 31, Williamsburg

Craft-31.com, 757-378-3268

3rd: Corner Bar & Grill, Lively

804-462-0110

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Aromas Specialty Coffees & Gourmet Bakery

431 Prince George St., Williamsburg (and Newport News)

AromasWorld.com, 757-221-6676

This fast-casual coffeehouse cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a strong emphasis on fresh, healthy items, fine teas, and fresh roasted coffees. In a cozy, pet-friendly environment, Aromas offers delicious, nutritional food at affordable prices. Box lunches and sandwich trays are available, along with homemade bakery items, salads, and sandwiches.

2nd: Front Porch Coffeehouse, Kilmarnock

FrontPorchCoffeehouse.com, 804-577-4103

3rd: Cape Charles Coffee House, Cape Charles

CapeCharlesCoffeeHouse.com, 757-331-1880

Fine Dining

1st: Relish Restaurant and Wine Bar

115 Main St., Warsaw

RelishNNK.com, 804-761-6727

Ingredients at Relish are sourced daily, and the inspired menu can change as frequently. It’s a sure bet that soft shell crab lollipops are delectable, and fresh yellowfin tuna with honey wasabi butter, ponzu, and pineapple-mango salsa is also a winner. The menu acknowledges local suppliers—the watermen, farmers, and producers—who help make this Northern Neck restaurant a standout.

2nd: Adrift, White Stone

AdriftVa.com, 804-577-4188

3rd: Le Yaca French Restaurant, Williamsburg

LeYaCaWilliamsburg.com, 757-500-4773

Food Truck

1st: Terrie's Place

469 N. Main St., Kilmarnock

Terries-Place.edan.io, 804-435-0400

“Boy can this lady cook!” sums up online reviews of Terrie’s Place, a standout in the food truck scene. It’s a fast food joint on wheels that’s won legions of fans for its consistent quality. “World class” chicken salad and fresh crab cakes join staples like burgers and fries. A chalkboard lists Terrie’s daily specials—all guaranteed to sell out.

2nd: Coastal Thirst, Gloucester

CoastalThirst.com, 804-815-2506

3rd: A Bite of Maine, Virginia Beach

ABiteOfMaine.com, 757-352-0268

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Short Lane Ice Cream Co.

6721 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester

Facebook: @ShortLaneIceCream100, 804-695-2999

This family-owned ice cream shop uses fresh cream to create a wide range of delicious flavors ranging from the classics—like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry—to unique varieties like avocado and honey lavender. Choices change frequently, and the staff welcomes any new flavor ideas you may have.

2nd: Brown Dog Ice Cream, Cape Charles

BrownDogIceCream.com, 757-695-3868

3rd: Stevie’s Ice Cream, Kilmarnock

Facebook: @SteviesIceCream, 804-435-2252

Indian Restaurant

1st: Amiraj ~ Modern Indian Kitchen (formerly Nawab Indian Cuisine)

204 Monticello Ave., Williamsburg

Amiraj.com, 757-565-3200

From the owners of Nawab, Amiraj is a short drive from Colonial Williamsburg. This restaurant’s chef is all about flavor and creativity, with contemporary entrees like coconut seared scallops, and ingredients like mango powder, ancho chile dust, and iris water. If you are looking for something more traditional, their classics and specialties are always a hit.

2nd: Spice Palace Indian Restaurant, Williamsburg

IndianSpicePalace.com, 757-220-3030

3rd: Aago Indian/Nepalese Restaurant, Newport News

AagoRestaurant.com, 757-873-3529

Italian Restaurant

1st: Tony & Milena’s Pizzeria

2364 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes

TonyAndMilenas.com, 804-684-0708

Started by a family from Sicily, Tony and Milena’s opened on Route 17 near Gloucester Point in 2007. The menu brings the food of their home country to fans of Italian cuisine and offers delicious entrees like Veal Sorrentino and a selection of pizzas in a variety of styles—New York, traditional, or European. Home delivery is now available.

2nd: Angelo’s Seafood & Steamer Bar, Montross

Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694

3rd: Ambrogia Caffé & Enoteca, Cape Charles, Cape Charles

AmbrogiaCC.com, 757-607-3026

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

Locations in Callao, Gloucester, Tappahannock

LosPortalesTapp.com, 804-443-0132

Family owned and operated since opening in 2006, Los Portales has become an Eastern Virginia favorite for lunch and dinner with authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine. Specializing in delicious Mexican favorites like gorditas and fajitas, Los Portales now offers outdoor seating at their Callao and Tappahannock locations.

2nd: Don Valerio’s, Locations in Eastville, Onley

DonValeriosMexicanRestaurant.com, 757-789-5226

3rd: Juan’s Mexican Cafe and Cantina, Locations in Hampton, Hayes, Newport News

JuansCafeAndCantina.com, 804-642-5401

Outdoor Dining

1st: Merrior

784 Locklies Creek Rd., Topping

RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

Known as Rappahannock Oyster Co.’s “tasting room” on the banks of the Rappahannock River, Merroir offers delicious small-plate-style cuisine that is singularly-focused, seasonal, and ever-changing. Paired with craft brews and world-famous wines, each menu item is prepared raw or cooked on an outdoor grill, ensuring fresh and exciting choices for everyone.

2nd: York River Oyster Company Coastal Bar & Grill, Gloucester Point

YROCBarAndGrill.com, 804-792-1511

3rd: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill, Gwynn’s Island

HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

Pizzeria

1st: Anna’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

150 Old Fair Grounds Way, Kilmarnock

AnnasItalianKilmarnock.com, 804-435-8960

Anna’s in Kilmarnock bills itself as a destination restaurant with delicious, affordable food made from fresh ingredients. With a “host of mouth-watering dishes and scratch-made specials,” Anna’s promises a memorable dining experience. Online reviews rave about the “insane portions” and the “pleasant and accommodating staff.”

2nd: Angelo’s Seafood & Steamer Bar, Montross

Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694

3rd: Southwind Pizza, Matthews

SouthwindPizza.com, 804-725-2766

Sandwich Shop

1st: The Cheese Shop

410 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg

CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298

It’s no surprise that The Cheese Shop recently celebrated its 50th year. Consistently offering a superior selection of specialty foods and cheeses, the shop’s most popular item is its made-to-order sandwich menu—and its ultra-famous house dressing. The highest quality meats and cheeses are piled high on bread that’s baked fresh daily ensuring every sandwich is well worth the wait.

2nd: TASTE, Multiple locations

TasteUnlimited.com, 757-425-3011

3rd: The Daily, Warsaw

804-333-3455

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Bubba’s Shrimp Shack

Locations in Grafton, Hayes, Urbanna

BubbasShrimpShack.com, 804-684-5428

With three locations in Eastern Virginia, Bubba’s brings you mouthwatering seafood and sides—all caught fresh and handcrafted in house. Menu items include fish and shrimp baskets, as well as catfish, flounder, and shrimp sold by the pound. No one can beat their signature sauce, so don’t forget to bring a hearty appetite.

2nd: Surf Rider Grill, Multiple locations

SurfRiderRestaurant.com, 757-216-7550

3rd: Merrior, Topping

RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

Steakhouse

1st: Opus 9 Steakhouse

5143 Main St., Williamsburg

Opus9Steakhouse.com, 757-645-4779

No one does steak quite like Opus 9, a restaurant known for its casual elegance and sophisticated ambiance. Menu offerings like a New York strip au poivre and bone-in filet mignon are memorable selections and can be paired with wine from an impressive list. Opus 9 makes the perfect spot for any special occasion.

2nd: The Oaks Restaurant, Lively

Facebook: @Livelyoaks, 804-462-7050

3rd: Aberdeen Barn Steakhouse, Virginia Beach

AberdeenBarn.net, 757-464-1580

Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free Fare

1st: Food for Thought

1647 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg

FoodForThoughtRestaurant.com, 757-645-4665

This restaurant creates a positive atmosphere that is intellectually and culinarily stimulating, with décor featuring biographical pictures of inventors, scientists, and social leaders. The menu has many vegetarian and vegan options, including the “Ultimate Vegetarian:” roasted spaghetti squash tossed with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted garlic mushroom sauce, marinara, or vegan pesto served atop jasmine mushroom rice.

2nd: Culture Cafe, Williamsburg

CultureCafeVa.com, 757-378-2556

3rd: Burgerndys, Chesapeake

Burgerndys.com, 757-705-6778

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Out of the Oven Bakery

549 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone

OutOfTheOvenBakeryVa.com, 804-577-4187

For founders Marie and Cedrick Sanders, Out of the Oven Bakery is all about making sure everyone is taken care of. The bakery uses quality ingredients to make trusted favorites and custom orders, always for an affordable price. Stop in for a slice of their popular New York-style cheesecake, rich double chocolate croissant, or a fresh pecan sticky bun.

2nd: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw

MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565

3rd: Carrot Tree Kitchens, Yorktown

CarrotTreeKitchens.com, 757-988-1999

Chocolatier

1st: Country Cottage

795 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone

CountryCottageWS.net, 804-435-3812

Country Cottage is a one-stop shop for flowers, icecream, gourmet sweets, homemade fudge, and more. Boxes of assorted chocolates are popular, as well as chocolate-covered oreos and turtles—giant, homemade, gooey clusters of pecans, caramel, and chocolate. Homemade fudge flavors include standards like caramel-chocolate-peanut, and watermelon, apple pie, and espresso crunch are just some of the more unusual varieties that are seasonally showcased.

2nd: Cape Charles Candy Company, Cape Charles

CapeCharlesCandy.com, 757-210-8050

3rd: Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop, Williamsburg

Facebook: @wythecandy, 757-229-4406

Farmers Market

1st: Williamsburg Farmers’ Market

401 W. Francis St., Williamsburg

WilliamsburgFarmersMarket.com, 757-259-3768

Located in Williamsburg’s Merchant Square, this extensive farmers’ market offers growers and producers the opportunity to sell Virginia-grown and made seasonal food and farm products direct to consumers. Featuring 40 vendors, the Williamsburg Farmers’ Market is a local favorite and an attraction for visitors.

2nd: Dug In Farms, White Stone

DugInFarms.com, 804-580-1567

3rd: Garner’s Produce, Warsaw

GarnersProduce.com, 804-493-3013

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: Gull Hummock Gourmet Market

115 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

Facebook: @Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, 757-331-1500

This gourmet market on the southern end of the Eastern Shore consistently garners five star reviews. “If I lived in Cape Charles, I’d be there every day,” gushed one Trip Advisor reviewer. With an outstanding selection of wine, cheese and craft beer, Gull Hummock also offers plenty of snacks and samples, artisan breads, and Brown Dog ice cream.

2nd: The Cheese Shop, Williamsburg

CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298

3rd: J&W Seafood, Deltaville

JAndWSeafood.com, 804-776-6400

Wine Shop

1st: Specials Wine Seller

52 S. Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @SpecialsWineSeller, 804-436-9463

With an in-house certified sommelier and the largest selection of wines in the Eastern Virginia tri-town area surrounding Kilmarnock, you can discover wines of all origins, styles, tastes, and prices. During non-pandemic times, the shop also offers tastings and serves wine by the glass or bottle alongside delicious charcuterie boards.

2nd: Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, Cape Charles

Facebook: @Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, 757-331-1500

3rd: Kelsick Specialty Market, Gloucester

KelsickMarket.com, 804-693-6500

DRINK

Brewery

1st: Gloucester Brewing Company

6778 Main St., Gloucester

GloBrewCo.com, 804-210-1407

One of the newer additions to Gloucester’s bustling Main Street, this hometown microbrewery has a country cool vibe and some seriously good beer. Founders Myron Ware and Mike Brewer are all about bringing people together, where a friendly environment, outstanding service, and quality beer rule. Food trucks are onsite on weekends, or local restaurants will deliver to complete the experience.

2nd: Cape Charles Brewing Co, Cape Charles

CapeCharlesBrewing.com, 757-695-3909

3rd: Alewerks Brewing Company, Williamsburg

Alewerks.com, 757-220-3670

Cidery

1st: Ditchley Cider Works

1571 Ditchley Rd., Kilmarnock

DitchleyCiderworks.com, 804-435-3851

Dating to the 17th century, Ditchley is now home to Ditchley Cider Works just outside of Kilmarnock. This veteran-owned and operated maker of hard apple cider; producer of pork, beef, and poultry products; and event venue boasts a mix of orchards, grass pastures, and wooded areas that support Belted Galloway cattle and Tamworth and Large Black heritage hogs. Along with hard cider, DCW sells standard cuts of beef and pork, and produces hand-made, nitrate and nitrite-free, artisan cased sausages.

2nd: Buskey Cider on the Bay, Cape Charles

Facebook: @BuskeyCiderontheBay, 757-695-3412

3rd: Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton

SlyClyde.com, 757-755-3130

Distillery

1st: Cape Charles Distillery

222 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

CapeCharlesDistillery.com, 757-695-3737

Established in 2017, Cape Charles Distillery sources only the finest locally grown ingredients for their handcrafted vodkas, gins, and whiskeys. Inspired by the state’s picturesque mountains and coastline, the distillery taps into the natural essence of Virginia by cooking local corn and grains with pristine Blue Ridge Mountain spring water.

2nd: Copper Fox Distillery, Williamsburg

CopperFoxDistillery.com, 757-903-2076

3rd: Blue Sky Distillery, Smithfield

BlueSkyDistillery.com, 757-746-8342

Specialty Cocktails

1st: Cape Charles Distillery

222 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

CapeCharlesDistillery.com, 757-695-3737

Established in 2017, Cape Charles Distillery has gained many fans with great ambience and refreshing, smooth, and flavorful cocktails. Using its own bourbon, whiskey, moonshine, and vodka, the team at this distillery creates exciting concoctions that celebrate and elevate the Virginia-sourced ingredients that originally inspired them.

2nd: Blue Talon Bistro, Williamsburg

BlueTalonBistro.com, 757-476-2583

3rd: Adrift, White Stone, White Stone

AdriftVA.com, 804-577-4188

Winery

1st: Good Luck Cellars

1025 Good Luck Rd., Kilmarnock

GoodLuckCellars.com, 804-435-1416

Owners Paul and Katie Krop envisioned a community-based vineyard and winery on what was once land used for mining sand, gravel, and topsoil. Paul unexpectedly passed away in October 2020, but his passion for the science of winemaking comes to the forefront when tasting the flavorful and exciting wines that Good Luck Cellars has to offer.

2nd: Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek, Machipongo

ChathamVineyards.net, 757-678-5588

3rd: The Williamsburg Winery, Williamsburg

WilliamsburgWinery.com, 757-229-0999