Eastern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques

1st: Kilmarnock Antique Gallery

144 School St., Kilmarnock

Virginia-Antiques.com, 804-435-1207

Lynn and Steve Bonner opened Kilmarnock Antique Gallery in June 1996 with only five vendors, worked seven days a week, and were closed only two days a year. In its 25th year in business, it remains one of the most beloved antique galleries in the state of Virginia, showcasing quality dealers and providing excellent customer service.

2nd: Williamsburg Antique Mall, Williamsburg

AntiquesWilliamsburg.com, 757-565-3422

3rd: Acme Antiques, Tappahannock

Facebook: @Acme Antiques Tappahannock, 804-925-6471

Book Store

1st: Peach Street Books

401 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

PeachStreetBooks.com, 757-273-6449

In the historic buildings of a 1930’s Pure Oil Station and 1950’s 3-bay garage, Peach Street Books holds over 10,000 gently used books and 500 new titles, plus a coffee shop featuring Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Co. coffee. Relax with a good book and a hot cup of joe in this quaint Cape Charles treasure.

2nd: The Book Nook, Kilmarnock

KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-3355

3rd: Book Bin, Onley

BookBinVa.com, 757-787-7866

Consignment Shop

1st: Periwinkles Consignment Boutique

215 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

PeriwinklesVa.com, 757-678-2481

Located on Mason Avenue in Cape Charles, Periwinkles Consignment Boutique offers upscale women’s clothing, accessories, and local artisan items in an eclectic boutique environment. A love of fashion, thrifting, and recycling items inspired the owner to open the award-winning boutique, providing customers with unique finds for a fraction of retail prices.

2nd: Rivah Consignments, Kilmarnock

Facebook: @RivahConsignments, 804-435-8999

3rd: The Velvet Shoestring, Williamsburg

TheVelvetShoeStringWmsbg.com, 757-220-9494

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Burke’s Fine Jewelers

Locations in Kilmarnock, Warsaw

BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302

Serving the Northern Neck since 1969, Burkes Fine Jewelers specializes in custom designs and one-of-a-kind pieces, and offers remounting, repairs, appraisals, watch battery replacement, and engagement and bridal pieces. In business for over 51 years, this jewelry store provides nothing but the finest treasures, the most accommodating service, and friendly smiles when you walk through the door.

2nd: Ross’s Fine Jewelers, Kilmarnock

RossFJ.com, 804-435-3529

3rd: Moonrise Jewelry, Cape Charles

MoonriseJewelry.com, 757-678-0055

Florist Shop

1st: Smith’s Florist & Gift Shoppe

6626 Main St., Gloucester

SmithsFlorist.net, 804-693-2010

Located in charming Gloucester Courthouse, Smith’s Florist & Gift Shoppe has been a fixture on Main Street since 1964. Family owned and operated, the expert designers at Smith’s offer an assortment of arrangements for all occasions—from weddings, birthdays, thank yous, holidays, and just because—as well as gourmet and fruit baskets. Online reviewers rave about the Smith team going the extra mile.

2nd: The Wild Bunch, Kilmarnock

TheWildBunchFlowers.com, 804-435-1044

3rd: Seagrass Floral & Apothecary, Cape Charles

SeagrassFloral.com, 757-695-2130

Gift Store

1st: The Rivah

49 S. Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @ShopTheRivah, 804-577-4291

Kilmarnock’s “The Rivah” has one-stop shopping for the brands you crave. Simply Southern, Live Oak, and Lilly Pulitzer are just a few of the faves in stock. Items such as bath bombs, jewelry, apparel, and one-of-a-kind fun finds make for an enjoyable shopping experience. Customers love the hospitable atmosphere and awesome selection.

2nd: Colonial Collectibles, Warsaw

ShopColonialCollectibles.com, 804-333-0581

3rd: River Birch Gifts, Locust Hill

RiverBirchGifts.com, 804-758-8814

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Waterline

80 S. Main St, Kilmarnock

Facebook: @ShopWaterline, 804-577-4160

Located in the popular downtown shopping area of Kilmarnock, Waterline stocks a variety of cool coastal styles for men and women. This store fulfills all of your apparel, footwear, and accessory needs from classic brands like Vineyard Vines, Fish Hippie, Heybo, and Socksmith. Waterline offers a taste of summer with their styles all year long.

2nd: Weekends Fashions, Kilmarnock

WeekendsFashions.com, 804-577-4041

3rd: T-Town Tack, Tappahannock

T-TownTack.com, 804-443-4614

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: RW’s Sports

1434 Northumberland Hwy., Callao

RWSports.com, 804-529-5634

Once a simple tackle shop with some saltwater bait, tackle, and t-shirts, RW Sports Shop now boasts more than 10,000 square feet that’s stocked with turkey calls and duck decoys, rods and reels, clothing, Yeti products, guns, ammo, and plenty of Northern Neck bling. RW is known throughout the Northern Neck as Calleo’s one-stop-shop for hunting and fishing gear.

2nd: Bailey’s Bait and Tackle, Cape Charles

BaileysBaitAndTackle.com, 757-331-1982

3rd: Eastern Shore Outfitters, Exmore

ESOutfitters.com, 757-442-4009

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: The Dandelion

4372 Irvington Rd., Irvington

TheDandelion.com, 804-438-5194

The Dandelion has been a destination for fashion-forward ladies of the Northern Neck and beyond for more than 40 years. Housed in a charming former parsonage built during the Steamboat Era, The Dandelion has been described as a “living catalog” and a “treasure trove” of fabulous ladies’ clothing, accessories, and gifts from around the world that owners Sheila Broderick Brown and Jean Ward-Smith have carefully curated.

2nd: The Rivah, Kilmarnock

Facebook: @ShopTheRivah, 804-577-4291

3rd: Angie’s Strength & Style Boutique, Warsaw

AngiesAndersStrengthAndStyle.com, 804-761-0211