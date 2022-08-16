Eastern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques
1st: Kilmarnock Antique Gallery
144 School St., Kilmarnock
Virginia-Antiques.com, 804-435-1207
Lynn and Steve Bonner opened Kilmarnock Antique Gallery in June 1996 with only five vendors, worked seven days a week, and were closed only two days a year. In its 25th year in business, it remains one of the most beloved antique galleries in the state of Virginia, showcasing quality dealers and providing excellent customer service.
2nd: Williamsburg Antique Mall, Williamsburg
AntiquesWilliamsburg.com, 757-565-3422
3rd: Acme Antiques, Tappahannock
Facebook: @Acme Antiques Tappahannock, 804-925-6471
Book Store
1st: Peach Street Books
401 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
PeachStreetBooks.com, 757-273-6449
In the historic buildings of a 1930’s Pure Oil Station and 1950’s 3-bay garage, Peach Street Books holds over 10,000 gently used books and 500 new titles, plus a coffee shop featuring Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Co. coffee. Relax with a good book and a hot cup of joe in this quaint Cape Charles treasure.
2nd: The Book Nook, Kilmarnock
KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-3355
3rd: Book Bin, Onley
BookBinVa.com, 757-787-7866
Consignment Shop
1st: Periwinkles Consignment Boutique
215 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
PeriwinklesVa.com, 757-678-2481
Located on Mason Avenue in Cape Charles, Periwinkles Consignment Boutique offers upscale women’s clothing, accessories, and local artisan items in an eclectic boutique environment. A love of fashion, thrifting, and recycling items inspired the owner to open the award-winning boutique, providing customers with unique finds for a fraction of retail prices.
2nd: Rivah Consignments, Kilmarnock
Facebook: @RivahConsignments, 804-435-8999
3rd: The Velvet Shoestring, Williamsburg
TheVelvetShoeStringWmsbg.com, 757-220-9494
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Burke’s Fine Jewelers
Locations in Kilmarnock, Warsaw
BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302
Serving the Northern Neck since 1969, Burkes Fine Jewelers specializes in custom designs and one-of-a-kind pieces, and offers remounting, repairs, appraisals, watch battery replacement, and engagement and bridal pieces. In business for over 51 years, this jewelry store provides nothing but the finest treasures, the most accommodating service, and friendly smiles when you walk through the door.
2nd: Ross’s Fine Jewelers, Kilmarnock
RossFJ.com, 804-435-3529
3rd: Moonrise Jewelry, Cape Charles
MoonriseJewelry.com, 757-678-0055
Florist Shop
1st: Smith’s Florist & Gift Shoppe
6626 Main St., Gloucester
SmithsFlorist.net, 804-693-2010
Located in charming Gloucester Courthouse, Smith’s Florist & Gift Shoppe has been a fixture on Main Street since 1964. Family owned and operated, the expert designers at Smith’s offer an assortment of arrangements for all occasions—from weddings, birthdays, thank yous, holidays, and just because—as well as gourmet and fruit baskets. Online reviewers rave about the Smith team going the extra mile.
2nd: The Wild Bunch, Kilmarnock
TheWildBunchFlowers.com, 804-435-1044
3rd: Seagrass Floral & Apothecary, Cape Charles
SeagrassFloral.com, 757-695-2130
Gift Store
1st: The Rivah
49 S. Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @ShopTheRivah, 804-577-4291
Kilmarnock’s “The Rivah” has one-stop shopping for the brands you crave. Simply Southern, Live Oak, and Lilly Pulitzer are just a few of the faves in stock. Items such as bath bombs, jewelry, apparel, and one-of-a-kind fun finds make for an enjoyable shopping experience. Customers love the hospitable atmosphere and awesome selection.
2nd: Colonial Collectibles, Warsaw
ShopColonialCollectibles.com, 804-333-0581
3rd: River Birch Gifts, Locust Hill
RiverBirchGifts.com, 804-758-8814
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Waterline
80 S. Main St, Kilmarnock
Facebook: @ShopWaterline, 804-577-4160
Located in the popular downtown shopping area of Kilmarnock, Waterline stocks a variety of cool coastal styles for men and women. This store fulfills all of your apparel, footwear, and accessory needs from classic brands like Vineyard Vines, Fish Hippie, Heybo, and Socksmith. Waterline offers a taste of summer with their styles all year long.
2nd: Weekends Fashions, Kilmarnock
WeekendsFashions.com, 804-577-4041
3rd: T-Town Tack, Tappahannock
T-TownTack.com, 804-443-4614
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: RW’s Sports
1434 Northumberland Hwy., Callao
RWSports.com, 804-529-5634
Once a simple tackle shop with some saltwater bait, tackle, and t-shirts, RW Sports Shop now boasts more than 10,000 square feet that’s stocked with turkey calls and duck decoys, rods and reels, clothing, Yeti products, guns, ammo, and plenty of Northern Neck bling. RW is known throughout the Northern Neck as Calleo’s one-stop-shop for hunting and fishing gear.
2nd: Bailey’s Bait and Tackle, Cape Charles
BaileysBaitAndTackle.com, 757-331-1982
3rd: Eastern Shore Outfitters, Exmore
ESOutfitters.com, 757-442-4009
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: The Dandelion
4372 Irvington Rd., Irvington
TheDandelion.com, 804-438-5194
The Dandelion has been a destination for fashion-forward ladies of the Northern Neck and beyond for more than 40 years. Housed in a charming former parsonage built during the Steamboat Era, The Dandelion has been described as a “living catalog” and a “treasure trove” of fabulous ladies’ clothing, accessories, and gifts from around the world that owners Sheila Broderick Brown and Jean Ward-Smith have carefully curated.
2nd: The Rivah, Kilmarnock
Facebook: @ShopTheRivah, 804-577-4291
3rd: Angie’s Strength & Style Boutique, Warsaw
AngiesAndersStrengthAndStyle.com, 804-761-0211