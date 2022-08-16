Eastern Virginia: Best Services Winners 2022

HEALTH

Alternative Medicine

1st: Gate of Life Acupuncture

6604 Main St., Gloucester

GateOfLifeAcupuncture.com, 804-210-1749

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Brianna Teschner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the area. After extensive study in the U.S. and in Hang Zhou and Chengdu, China, she returned to her hometown of Gloucester to open Gate of Life in 2017. Her practice offers consultations, acupuncture, Tui Na and cupping, Celluma light therapy, and facials.

2nd: Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture, Portsmouth

FamilyChiropracticVa.com, 757-686-3716

3rd: Elements for Personal Healing, LLC, Yorktown

ElementsForPersonalHealing.com, 757-598-2065

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC

7296 York Ave., Gloucester

CCAPCGloucester.com, 804-695-2557

Founded in 2007, Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC provides a caring environment in which clients can work with licensed professional counselors, licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists, certified substance abuse counselors, and licensed clinical psychologists. This private practice offers in-person and telehealth options to make scheduling convenient.

2nd: Coastal Counseling & Consulting, Accomac

Facebook: Coastal Counseling & Consulting, 757-709-4602

3rd: Coastal Virginia Counseling and Mediation, Virginia Beach

CoVaVB.com, 757-222-4944

Dental Practice

1st: David A. Newman Family Dentist

61 Irvington Rd., Kilmarnock

DavidNewmanDMD.com, 804-435-1220

Smiles are a top priority at this Northern Neck dental practice. In addition to cleanings and exams, Dr. David Newman offers a variety of general and cosmetic dental procedures, including implants, porcelain veneers and crowns, teeth whitening, and emergency visits. One patient summed up his experience in an online review: “Best experience I’ve ever had in a dentist office. Could not be happier with the work.”

2nd: Dr. Dale Lazar, Kilmarnock

KilmarnockDentist.com, 804-435-3008

3rd: Beach Dental Center, Virginia Beach

BeachDental.com, 757-496-0993

Home Health Provider

1st: Visiting Angels

68 S. Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @Visitingangels.NNMP, 804-435-2229

Visiting Angels customizes comprehensive at-home care for seniors based on individual needs and preferences. With a mission to help older adults live happily and safely in the comforts of home while providing their families with peace of mind, Visiting Angels offers an alternative to residential nursing homes and serves the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

2nd: Amedisys Home Health Care, Multiple locations

Amedisys.com, 757-223-5424

3rd: BrightStar Care, Williamsburg

BrightStarCare.com, 757-206-1167

Hospital

1st: Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital

101 Harris Rd., Kilmarnock

BonSecours.com, 804-435-8000

Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH), part of the Bon Secours network, is a 75-bed, short-term, acute care hospital and offers quality, state-of-the-art healthcare. RGH provides a wide array of inpatient services, along with many outpatient programs such as oncology and physical therapy. A dedicated 10-bed acute psychiatric treatment center is also on-site.

2nd: Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Norfolk

CHKD.org, 757-668-7000

3rd: Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Gloucester

RiversideOnline.com, 804-738-8814

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Riverside Partners in Women’s Health, Riverside OB/GYN Specialists

Multiple locations

RiversideOnline.com, 800-675-6368

With highly skilled doctors, advanced practice providers and support staff, Riverside Partners in Women’s Health offers a full range of OB/GYN and surgical services for women of every age. This practice provides a holistic approach to women’s health, looking at all conditions that may impact a woman’s quality of life.

2nd: Dominion Women’s Health, St. Stephens Church

DominionWomensHealth.com, 804-925-6486

3rd: Chesapeake Regional Obstetrics & Gynecology, Chesapeake

ChesapeakeRegional.com, 757-312-6130

Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice

1st: Hampton Roads Eye Associates

11800 Rock Landing Drive, Newport News

HREA-Op.com, 757-643-8800

From routine eye care to complex medical conditions, the ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians at HREA are the area’s most trusted eyecare team. HREA’s comprehensive adult eye care includes treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye, red eye, trauma, cornea, and eyelid problems, along with retinal issues. Routine eye exams and pediatric ophthalmology are also offered.

2nd: The Eye Site, 2 locations in Tappahannock

EyeSiteTap.com, 804-443-3901

3rd: Colonial Eye Care, Williamsburg

ColonialEyeCare.com, 757-903-2633

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Virginia Facial Surgery

1157 First Colonial Rd., Suite 101, Virginia Beach

VaFacialSurgery.com, 757-496-8066

With a goal to offer the most advanced care in facial cosmetic and oral surgery, the highly skilled team at Virginia Facial Surgery, led by Dr. David Mueller, only works with the latest technological advancements and continually strives to exceed patient expectations. Valuing communication and a strong dialogue with patients, the practice strives to ensure that every question and concern has been addressed.

2nd: Coastal Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Implants, Inc., Williamsburg

CoastalOralSurgery.com, 757-208-0138

3rd: Coastal Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Multiple locations

CoastalVaOMFS.com, 757-517-8927

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Faber Orthodontics

Locations in Kilmarnock, Tappahannock

BracesByDrBeth.com, 804-443-6419

Opened in 1986, Faber Orthodontics provides a safe and welcoming environment for oral health services and education at two Eastern Virginia locations. With a team of highly trained, compassionate, and personable professionals, this orthodontic practice delivers effective patient care and ethical treatment recommendations tailored to age and specific needs.

2nd: Eastern Virginia Orthodontics, Multiple locations

EasternVirginiaOrthodontics.com, 757-583-2333

DaileyOrtho.com, 757-997-6290

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Hampton Roads Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine

Multiple locations

HROSM.com, 757-873-1554

From sports injuries to broken bones and worn out joints, the team at Hampton Roads Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine (HROSM) can treat just about any orthopedic-related ache and pain. HROSM is consistently recognized for its comprehensive orthopedic care, innovative minimally invasive surgical techniques, compassionate patient-centered care, and an engaged team who deliver excellent customer service.

2nd: CHKD Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, Multiple locations

CHKD.org, 757-668-6550

3rd: Hampton Roads Foot & Ankle Specialists, Locations in Hampton, Williamsburg

HamptonRoadsFootAndAnkle.com, 757-220-3311

Pediatric Practice

1st: Children’s Clinic

Locations in Gloucester, Newport News

ChildrensClinicLtd.com, 757-595-0358

Established in 1937, Children’s Clinic frequently sees grandparents and great grandparents who grew up using their services bringing their own grandchildren in for care. It is this longstanding mission to serve as a community resource to generations of patients that makes them one of the best in the medical business.

2nd: Courthouse Pediatrics, Gloucester

CHKD.org, 804-695-0305

3rd: General Booth Pediatrics, Virginia Beach

CHKD.org, 757-668-6700

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Belfield Physical Therapy

Multiple locations

BelfieldPT.com, 804-333-8222

Belfield Physical Therapy was established with a mission to offer quality one-on-one physical therapy services to the Northern Neck. Since opening in 2003, the business has grown to offer a wide variety of services including aquatic therapy, physical therapy, and wellness programs that help patients achieve their individual rehabilitation goals.

2nd: APEX Physical Therapy & Movement Center, Williamsburg

APREXVa.com, 757-969-5200

3rd: Carousel Physical Therapy, Locations in Kilmarnock, Hartfield

CarouselPT.com, 804-435-3435

Primary Care Practice

1st: Bon Secours Lively Medical Center

36 Lively Oaks Rd., Lively

BonSecours.com, 804-462-5155

Bon Secours Lively Medical Center serves the broader Lancaster community. Its knowledgeable and professional staff can address a multitude of medical needs—from annual physicals to chronic disease care, women’s services, immunizations, and well-child care. For emergencies, physicians are available 24 hours a day.

2nd: Sentara Family Medicine Physicians, Multiple locations

Facebook: @SentaraHealth, 800-736-8272

3rd: Bay Internists, Kilmarnock

BayInternistsVA.com, 804-435-3103

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Virginia Facial Surgery

1157 First Colonial Rd., Suite 101, Virginia Beach

VaFacialSurgery.com, 757-496-8066

Dr. David Mueller has been practicing in Hampton Roads for 27 years and founded Virginia Facial Surgery in 2001. Its primary mission is to provide clients with individualized treatments utilizing proven techniques in a professional, friendly, and safe environment. Working exclusively in facial procedures, the practice steers clear of fads and focuses solely on procedures that give long-lasting results.

2nd: Associates in Plastic Surgery, Locations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach

AssociatesPlasticSurgery.com, 757-330-6747

3rd: Cosmetic Surgery Center, Virginia Beach

DrJoanneLopes.com, 757-497-5400

Dermatology Practice

1st: Pariser Dermatology Specialists

Multiple locations

PariserDerm.com, 757-622-6315

This dermatology practice has provided services to the Hampton Roads community for almost 75 years. Now in six offices across Eastern Virginia, their services have expanded to include Mohs surgery, a variety of light therapies, and a full range of cosmetic dermatology services. Their ability to treat all skin conditions and concerns under one roof enables a seamless patient experience.

2nd: Dermatology Consultants of Gloucester

GloucesterDermatology.com, 804-693-6527

3rd: Atlantic Dermatology Associates, Locations in Cape Charles, Virginia Beach

AtlanticDermatologyVB.com, 757-481-1666

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Bridgewaters Salon & Spa

6661 Hickory Fork Rd., Hayes

BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272

The team at Bridgewaters Salon & Spa believes in connecting beauty, environment, and well-being. This Aveda salon aims to design treatments that bring you back into balance using nurturing high-touch approaches. Services include hair, massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and more, meaning there is truly something for everyone.

2nd: Split Enz, Gloucester

SplitEnzSalon.com, 804-693-5343

3rd: Blown Away, Locations in Hayes and Yorktown

BlownAwaySalonVa.com, 804-642-5064

Spa

1st: Bridgewaters Salon & Spa

6661 Hickory Fork Rd., Hayes

BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272

Spa services at Bridgewaters primp and pamper using Aveda aromas and techniques. The Tulasara™ facial combats acne, dry, oily, aging, uneven, and sensitive for a natural glow. For total relaxation, book an Aveda aroma massage for deep-tissue attention, or schedule an Aveda Signature Aqua Body Polish, for full-body exfoliation.

2nd: Blown Away, Locations in Hayes, Yorktown

BlownAwaySalonVa.com, 804-642-5064

3rd: Body Shoppe Spa & Salon, Yorktown

BodyShoppeSpa.com, 757-596-4847

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Stroud Architects + Associates

6558 Main St. 1A, Gloucester

StroudArchitects.com, 804-699-1015

Providing architectural design, historic preservation, and construction administration, Stroud Architects + Associates delivers results utilizing more than 50 combined years of expertise. This full-service firm located in Gloucester specializes in residential and commercial design, and recognizes the importance of forging collaborative and creative relationships between client and architect during the design process.

2nd: GuernseyTingle, Williamsburg

GuernseyTingle.com, 757-220-0220

3rd: Hanbury, Norfolk

Hewv.com, 757-321-9600

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Brent & Becky’s Bulbs

7900 Daffodil Ln., Gloucester

BrentAndBeckysBulbs.com, 804-693-3966

Third generation bulb growers and experts, Brent & Becky Heath are horticulture superstars. Their eight-acre Chesapeake Bay Friendly Garden is a mini-botanical garden showcasing plants that thrive in the region, and two seasonally published catalogs feature thousands of spring, summer, and fall blooming bulbs and plants to make any landscape a stand out. Catch Brent on-site for some sagely plant advice and shop in the Bulb Shoppe, a gardener’s paradise.

2nd: Anderson’s, Locations in Newport News, Virginia Beach

LoveAndersons.com, 757-599-3510

3rd: Bloxom’s Nursery, Hampton

BloxomsNursery.com, 757-851-0721

Home Builder

1st: Chip Hudnall Custom Building

5273 Jesse Dupont Hwy., Wicomico

ChipHudnallCustomBuilding.com, 804-580-2415

From luxury homes to getaway cabins, Chip Hudnall Custom Building gets the job done. “I really love building homes for our clients and watching their dreams become real,” Hudnall says. By providing custom home construction, commercial construction, remodeling, and deck and porch building, making clients happy is the goal of the team at Chip Hudnall Custom Building.

2nd: Bragg & Company Real Estate, Kilmarnock

BraggCo.com, 804-435-2299

3rd: Charles Ross Homes, Williamsburg

CharlesRossHomes.com, 757-565-5630

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Bay & River Home Decor

2 N. Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @Bay & River Home Decor, 804-436-1900

Bay & River Home Decor offers a vast array of home furnishings and gifts. Think comfy furniture upholstered in durable, colorful fabrics with nautical themes like coral and fish. Rounding out its well- curated gift section are Tervis tumblers, a baby boutique, Yankee Candles, and nautically inspired accessories. The company takes pride in selling all American-made furniture.

2nd: W. F. Booth & Son Inc., Kilmarnock

WFBooth.com, 804-435-1329

3rd: Carrollton Furniture, Carrollton

CarrolltonFurniture.net, 757-238-3664

Interior Design Firm

1st: Elizabeth Interiors

Williamsburg

ElizabethFKennis.com, 757-713-1223

This full-service interior design firm is known for translating customer needs and wants into livable, beautiful spaces. Designer and owner Elizabeth Keenis brings a wealth of experience to the table—from custom window treatments to whole-house projects. She is known for her superior attention to detail, keen logistical planning, and top-notch customer service. Serving the Hampton Roads region and beyond.

2nd: Cindy Lloyd Design, Warsaw

FeatheryOurNestCindyLloydDesign.com, 804-761-3715

3rd: Decorating Den Interiors (Elaine Moore), Heathsville

ElaineMoore.DecoratingDen.com, 804-580-3939

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Baldwin Cabinet Shop

3693 Richmond Hwy, Tappahannock

Custom-Kitchen-Cabinets.com, 804-443-5421

Located in Tappahannock, Baldwin Cabinet Shop specializes in high-end, customized, solid wood cabinets, cabinet doors, and dovetail drawers for residential kitchen, vanities, and closets. Baldwin also provides crown molding installation. The shop is staffed with master craftsmen and has been in the Tappahannock community for more than 50 years.

2nd: Bancroft Kitchen & Bath, Virginia Beach

BancroftGranite.com, 757-988-1100

3rd: B&T Kitchens and Baths, Virginia Beach

BandTKitchens.com, 757-502-8625

Landscape Design

1st: Browder-Hite Landscaping

11254 Broadwater Rd., Exmore

BrowderHite.com, 757-442-5296

Browder-Hite is a landscape design and installation firm that also offers tree and plant care, maintenance, paver-patio design and installation, along with a myriad of services to meet the needs of its residential and commercial landscape customers. Located in Exmore, Browder-Hite services the entire Eastern Shore of Virginia and provides professional know-how and creativity to complete each job.

2nd: Booth’s Landscaping Co., Kilmarnock

BoothsLandscapingCompany.com, 804-435-6416

3rd: Basnight Land & Lawn, Chesapeake

BasnightLandAndLawn.com, 757-436-9617

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electric

Locations in Chesapeake, Yorktown

BudsUSA.com, 757-890-2600

Available 24/7, this plumbing and HVAC company delivers consistent, quality service. Online reviews rave about reasonable prices, friendly staff, and reliable service. Serving the Hampton Roads area and specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services, Bud’s can be contacted online or by calling the office to schedule an at-home consult with a technician.

2nd: Atlantic Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., Multiple locations

AtlanticPHAC.com, 757-838-1036

3rd: American Mechanical, Virginia Beach

AmericanMechanicalVa.com, 757-428-0651

Real Estate Firm

1st: Blue Heron Realty Co.

113 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

BlueHeronVA.com, 757-678-5200

This local, family-owned firm specializes in waterfront and water access land and homes on Virginia’s scenic Eastern Shore. Partnering with a wide network of mortgage companies, attorneys, surveyors, architects, and home builders, the team at Blue Heron strives to make the process of defining and refinding your real estate requirements an enjoyable experience.

2nd: Bragg & Company Real Estate, Kilmarnock

BraggCo.com, 804-435-2299

3rd: Horsley Real Estate, Multiple locations

HorsleyRealEstate.com, 804-758-2430

Retirement Community

1st: Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury

132 Lancaster Dr., Irvington

RW-C.org, 804-438-4000

Located in Irvington on 165 acres, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RW-C) boasts a thriving continuing care community providing quality living experiences for senior residents. Fans say RW-C employs a caring and compassionate staff. Services include nursing care, help with dressing, and a mental wellness program. Choose from a variety of continuing care options, including At Home with RW-C, a stay-in-your-own-home program.

2nd: Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach

WCBbay.com, 757-496-1785

3rd: Colonial Heritage, Williamsburg

Lennar.com, 757-229-5205

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Dehnert, Clarke & Co.

Locations in Irvington, Mathews

DCCOPa.com, 804-438-5656

Denhart, Clarke & Co. specializes in tax planning and preparation, but their expertise includes a variety of additional accounting services that meets the needs of individuals and businesses. From basic tax management to more comprehensive services such as audits and financial statements, Dehnert, Clarke & Co. serves clients out of its offices in Mathews and Irvington.

2nd: Carmines, Robbins & Company, PLC, Newport News

CarminesRobbins.com, 757-873-8585

3rd: Burks’ Bookkeeping & Tax Service, Newport News

BurksBookkeeping.net, 757-595-6966

Auction Company

1st: Atlantic Asset Management Group

1195 Lance Rd., Norfolk

AtlanticRemarketing.com, 757-461-6867

Atlantic Asset Management Group has over 40 years of experience working with credit attorneys, trustees, and special asset managers. These special relationships enable the team to quickly liquidate assets. They offer personalized service and are fully licensed and bonded. Known for effectively turning assets into resources, the experts at Atlantic Asset stand at the ready to assist their clients.

2nd: Barrett Street Auction Center, Virginia Beach

BarrettStreet.com, 757-463-1911

3rd: Aaron, Ryan and Jones Realty and Auctions, Virginia Beach

Facebook: @arjrealtyandauctions, 757-523-0052

Bank/Credit Union

1st: Chesapeake Bank

Multiple locations

ChesBank.com, 877-436-9032

The roots of Chesapeake Bank stretch deep into the sandy soil of the Northern Neck. What first started as Lancaster National Bank, with watermen, farmers, and small business owners among its first clients, has emerged as a well-respected leader in community banking. Now offering a myriad of services, including wealth management and merchant services, Chesapeake Bank now has 16 branches throughout the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, and Richmond.

2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations

AtlanticUnionBank.com, 800-990-4828

3rd: Chartway Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations

Chartway.com, 800-678-8765

Car Dealer

1st: Bareford Buick GMC

603 Church Ln., Tappahannock

BarefordBuickGMC.com, 804-443-3500

Located in Tappahannock, Barefood Buick has been serving its community since 1947. Customers love its fast service; many return to purchase additional vehicles. Bareford wants to be “your dealer for life” and is dedicated to making that happen. The dealership is proud to be the longest-lasting in Tappahannock and the Northern Neck.

2nd: Bill Hudgins GMC, Gloucester

BillHudginsAuto.com, 804-792-1807

3rd: Barton Ford, Suffolk

BartonFord.com, 757-539-1595

Car Wash

1st: Buggy Bathe Car Wash, Detailing & Auto Services

Locations in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg

BuggyBathe.com, 757-220-9315

Buggy Bathe Car Wash, Detailing & Auto Services is one-stop shop for your car wash needs. With two convenient locations—in Williamsburg and Virginia Beach—Buggy Bathe operates a touchless car wash system which culminates in a beautiful shine for your vehicle. From oil changes to auto servicing, car washing or detailing, Buggy Bathe gets the job done.

2nd: Buckets Car Wash, Williamsburg

BucketsCarwash.com, 757-206-1876

3rd: Carrollton Car Wash, Carrollton

CarrolltonCarWash.com

Caterer

1st: Car Wash Café & Catering

481 North Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @CarWashCafeVa , 804-435-0405

This beloved caterer and breakfast spot originated as a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since the restaurant opened in 2005, it has served patrons delicious American staples and catered weddings, birthdays, graduations, and more. Whether you are dining in, carrying out, or having your event catered, CarWash Cafe & Catering will surely satisfy.

2nd: Berry’s Catering, Tappahannock

804-370-4130

3rd: Carried Away Cuisine, Kilmarnock

Facebook: @CarriedAwayCuisine, 804-435-9191

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Davenport & Company

Multiple locations

InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000

Independent and employee-owned since 1863, Davenport & Company is a trusted financial advisor to generations of families and institutions. The firm fosters a collaborative environment in which time-tested principles are combined with current analytical tools to create effective investment strategies. The firm is currently positioning itself for the future by upgrading their platforms and technology to better serve clients.

2nd: Chesapeake Wealth Management, Locations in Kilmarnock, Williamsburg

ChesapeakeWealth.com, 888-653-9088

3rd: Coastal Tax Preparation and Planning LLC, Newport News

757-926-5353

Funeral Home

1st: Currie Funeral Home

116 E. Church St., Kilmarnock

CurrieFuneral.com, 804-435-1077

This Kilmarnock funeral home began in 1924 under the name “A.C. Elmore Furnishing Undertaker.” Over time the business has changed hands and names but has always prioritized professionalism and courtesy towards its clients. For funeral, burial, or cremation services, Currie Funeral Home will guide you through the process with care.

2nd: Welch Funeral Home, Locations in Montross, Warsaw

WelchFuneralHomeVA.com, 804-333-3770

3rd: Faulkner Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Multiple locations

FaulknerFuneralHCS.com, 804-758-2315

Law Firm

1st: Hubbard, Terry & Britt

293 Steamboat Rd., Irvington

IrvingtonLaw.com, 804-438-5522

From land use and zoning laws, decoding workers compensation benefits, or understanding estate planning jargon, the experts at Hubbard, Terry & Britt offer a variety of legal services. Serving the Northern Neck since 1977, the practice takes pride in its commitment to its clients and community.

2nd: Dunton, Simmons & Dunton, White Stone

DSDLaw.com, 804-435-4000

3rd: Rumsey & Bugg, Irvington

RumseyAndBugg.com, 804-438-5588