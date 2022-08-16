Eastern Virginia: Best Services Winners 2022

HEALTH
Alternative Medicine
1st: Gate of Life Acupuncture
6604 Main St., Gloucester
GateOfLifeAcupuncture.com, 804-210-1749
Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Brianna Teschner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the area. After extensive study in the U.S. and in Hang Zhou and Chengdu, China, she returned to her hometown of Gloucester to open Gate of Life in 2017. Her practice offers consultations, acupuncture, Tui Na and cupping, Celluma light therapy, and facials.
2nd: Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture, Portsmouth
FamilyChiropracticVa.com, 757-686-3716
3rd: Elements for Personal Healing, LLC, Yorktown
ElementsForPersonalHealing.com, 757-598-2065
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC
7296 York Ave., Gloucester
CCAPCGloucester.com, 804-695-2557
Founded in 2007, Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC provides a caring environment in which clients can work with licensed professional counselors, licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists, certified substance abuse counselors, and licensed clinical psychologists. This private practice offers in-person and telehealth options to make scheduling convenient.
2nd: Coastal Counseling & Consulting, Accomac
Facebook: Coastal Counseling & Consulting, 757-709-4602
3rd: Coastal Virginia Counseling and Mediation, Virginia Beach
CoVaVB.com, 757-222-4944
Dental Practice
1st: David A. Newman Family Dentist
61 Irvington Rd., Kilmarnock
DavidNewmanDMD.com, 804-435-1220
Smiles are a top priority at this Northern Neck dental practice. In addition to cleanings and exams, Dr. David Newman offers a variety of general and cosmetic dental procedures, including implants, porcelain veneers and crowns, teeth whitening, and emergency visits. One patient summed up his experience in an online review: “Best experience I’ve ever had in a dentist office. Could not be happier with the work.”
2nd: Dr. Dale Lazar, Kilmarnock
KilmarnockDentist.com, 804-435-3008
3rd: Beach Dental Center, Virginia Beach
BeachDental.com, 757-496-0993
Home Health Provider
1st: Visiting Angels
68 S. Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @Visitingangels.NNMP, 804-435-2229
Visiting Angels customizes comprehensive at-home care for seniors based on individual needs and preferences. With a mission to help older adults live happily and safely in the comforts of home while providing their families with peace of mind, Visiting Angels offers an alternative to residential nursing homes and serves the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.
2nd: Amedisys Home Health Care, Multiple locations
Amedisys.com, 757-223-5424
3rd: BrightStar Care, Williamsburg
BrightStarCare.com, 757-206-1167
Hospital
1st: Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital
101 Harris Rd., Kilmarnock
BonSecours.com, 804-435-8000
Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH), part of the Bon Secours network, is a 75-bed, short-term, acute care hospital and offers quality, state-of-the-art healthcare. RGH provides a wide array of inpatient services, along with many outpatient programs such as oncology and physical therapy. A dedicated 10-bed acute psychiatric treatment center is also on-site.
2nd: Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Norfolk
CHKD.org, 757-668-7000
3rd: Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Gloucester
RiversideOnline.com, 804-738-8814
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Riverside Partners in Women’s Health, Riverside OB/GYN Specialists
Multiple locations
RiversideOnline.com, 800-675-6368
With highly skilled doctors, advanced practice providers and support staff, Riverside Partners in Women’s Health offers a full range of OB/GYN and surgical services for women of every age. This practice provides a holistic approach to women’s health, looking at all conditions that may impact a woman’s quality of life.
2nd: Dominion Women’s Health, St. Stephens Church
DominionWomensHealth.com, 804-925-6486
3rd: Chesapeake Regional Obstetrics & Gynecology, Chesapeake
ChesapeakeRegional.com, 757-312-6130
Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice
1st: Hampton Roads Eye Associates
11800 Rock Landing Drive, Newport News
HREA-Op.com, 757-643-8800
From routine eye care to complex medical conditions, the ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians at HREA are the area’s most trusted eyecare team. HREA’s comprehensive adult eye care includes treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye, red eye, trauma, cornea, and eyelid problems, along with retinal issues. Routine eye exams and pediatric ophthalmology are also offered.
2nd: The Eye Site, 2 locations in Tappahannock
EyeSiteTap.com, 804-443-3901
3rd: Colonial Eye Care, Williamsburg
ColonialEyeCare.com, 757-903-2633
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Virginia Facial Surgery
1157 First Colonial Rd., Suite 101, Virginia Beach
VaFacialSurgery.com, 757-496-8066
With a goal to offer the most advanced care in facial cosmetic and oral surgery, the highly skilled team at Virginia Facial Surgery, led by Dr. David Mueller, only works with the latest technological advancements and continually strives to exceed patient expectations. Valuing communication and a strong dialogue with patients, the practice strives to ensure that every question and concern has been addressed.
2nd: Coastal Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Implants, Inc., Williamsburg
CoastalOralSurgery.com, 757-208-0138
3rd: Coastal Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Multiple locations
CoastalVaOMFS.com, 757-517-8927
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Faber Orthodontics
Locations in Kilmarnock, Tappahannock
BracesByDrBeth.com, 804-443-6419
Opened in 1986, Faber Orthodontics provides a safe and welcoming environment for oral health services and education at two Eastern Virginia locations. With a team of highly trained, compassionate, and personable professionals, this orthodontic practice delivers effective patient care and ethical treatment recommendations tailored to age and specific needs.
2nd: Eastern Virginia Orthodontics, Multiple locations
EasternVirginiaOrthodontics.com, 757-583-2333
DaileyOrtho.com, 757-997-6290
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Hampton Roads Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine
Multiple locations
HROSM.com, 757-873-1554
From sports injuries to broken bones and worn out joints, the team at Hampton Roads Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine (HROSM) can treat just about any orthopedic-related ache and pain. HROSM is consistently recognized for its comprehensive orthopedic care, innovative minimally invasive surgical techniques, compassionate patient-centered care, and an engaged team who deliver excellent customer service.
2nd: CHKD Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, Multiple locations
CHKD.org, 757-668-6550
3rd: Hampton Roads Foot & Ankle Specialists, Locations in Hampton, Williamsburg
HamptonRoadsFootAndAnkle.com, 757-220-3311
Pediatric Practice
1st: Children’s Clinic
Locations in Gloucester, Newport News
ChildrensClinicLtd.com, 757-595-0358
Established in 1937, Children’s Clinic frequently sees grandparents and great grandparents who grew up using their services bringing their own grandchildren in for care. It is this longstanding mission to serve as a community resource to generations of patients that makes them one of the best in the medical business.
2nd: Courthouse Pediatrics, Gloucester
CHKD.org, 804-695-0305
3rd: General Booth Pediatrics, Virginia Beach
CHKD.org, 757-668-6700
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Belfield Physical Therapy
Multiple locations
BelfieldPT.com, 804-333-8222
Belfield Physical Therapy was established with a mission to offer quality one-on-one physical therapy services to the Northern Neck. Since opening in 2003, the business has grown to offer a wide variety of services including aquatic therapy, physical therapy, and wellness programs that help patients achieve their individual rehabilitation goals.
2nd: APEX Physical Therapy & Movement Center, Williamsburg
APREXVa.com, 757-969-5200
3rd: Carousel Physical Therapy, Locations in Kilmarnock, Hartfield
CarouselPT.com, 804-435-3435
Primary Care Practice
1st: Bon Secours Lively Medical Center
36 Lively Oaks Rd., Lively
BonSecours.com, 804-462-5155
Bon Secours Lively Medical Center serves the broader Lancaster community. Its knowledgeable and professional staff can address a multitude of medical needs—from annual physicals to chronic disease care, women’s services, immunizations, and well-child care. For emergencies, physicians are available 24 hours a day.
2nd: Sentara Family Medicine Physicians, Multiple locations
Facebook: @SentaraHealth, 800-736-8272
3rd: Bay Internists, Kilmarnock
BayInternistsVA.com, 804-435-3103
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Virginia Facial Surgery
1157 First Colonial Rd., Suite 101, Virginia Beach
VaFacialSurgery.com, 757-496-8066
Dr. David Mueller has been practicing in Hampton Roads for 27 years and founded Virginia Facial Surgery in 2001. Its primary mission is to provide clients with individualized treatments utilizing proven techniques in a professional, friendly, and safe environment. Working exclusively in facial procedures, the practice steers clear of fads and focuses solely on procedures that give long-lasting results.
2nd: Associates in Plastic Surgery, Locations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach
AssociatesPlasticSurgery.com, 757-330-6747
3rd: Cosmetic Surgery Center, Virginia Beach
DrJoanneLopes.com, 757-497-5400
Dermatology Practice
1st: Pariser Dermatology Specialists
Multiple locations
PariserDerm.com, 757-622-6315
This dermatology practice has provided services to the Hampton Roads community for almost 75 years. Now in six offices across Eastern Virginia, their services have expanded to include Mohs surgery, a variety of light therapies, and a full range of cosmetic dermatology services. Their ability to treat all skin conditions and concerns under one roof enables a seamless patient experience.
2nd: Dermatology Consultants of Gloucester
GloucesterDermatology.com, 804-693-6527
3rd: Atlantic Dermatology Associates, Locations in Cape Charles, Virginia Beach
AtlanticDermatologyVB.com, 757-481-1666
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Bridgewaters Salon & Spa
6661 Hickory Fork Rd., Hayes
BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272
The team at Bridgewaters Salon & Spa believes in connecting beauty, environment, and well-being. This Aveda salon aims to design treatments that bring you back into balance using nurturing high-touch approaches. Services include hair, massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and more, meaning there is truly something for everyone.
2nd: Split Enz, Gloucester
SplitEnzSalon.com, 804-693-5343
3rd: Blown Away, Locations in Hayes and Yorktown
BlownAwaySalonVa.com, 804-642-5064
Spa
1st: Bridgewaters Salon & Spa
6661 Hickory Fork Rd., Hayes
BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272
Spa services at Bridgewaters primp and pamper using Aveda aromas and techniques. The Tulasara™ facial combats acne, dry, oily, aging, uneven, and sensitive for a natural glow. For total relaxation, book an Aveda aroma massage for deep-tissue attention, or schedule an Aveda Signature Aqua Body Polish, for full-body exfoliation.
2nd: Blown Away, Locations in Hayes, Yorktown
BlownAwaySalonVa.com, 804-642-5064
3rd: Body Shoppe Spa & Salon, Yorktown
BodyShoppeSpa.com, 757-596-4847
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Stroud Architects + Associates
6558 Main St. 1A, Gloucester
StroudArchitects.com, 804-699-1015
Providing architectural design, historic preservation, and construction administration, Stroud Architects + Associates delivers results utilizing more than 50 combined years of expertise. This full-service firm located in Gloucester specializes in residential and commercial design, and recognizes the importance of forging collaborative and creative relationships between client and architect during the design process.
2nd: GuernseyTingle, Williamsburg
GuernseyTingle.com, 757-220-0220
3rd: Hanbury, Norfolk
Hewv.com, 757-321-9600
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Brent & Becky’s Bulbs
7900 Daffodil Ln., Gloucester
BrentAndBeckysBulbs.com, 804-693-3966
Third generation bulb growers and experts, Brent & Becky Heath are horticulture superstars. Their eight-acre Chesapeake Bay Friendly Garden is a mini-botanical garden showcasing plants that thrive in the region, and two seasonally published catalogs feature thousands of spring, summer, and fall blooming bulbs and plants to make any landscape a stand out. Catch Brent on-site for some sagely plant advice and shop in the Bulb Shoppe, a gardener’s paradise.
2nd: Anderson’s, Locations in Newport News, Virginia Beach
LoveAndersons.com, 757-599-3510
3rd: Bloxom’s Nursery, Hampton
BloxomsNursery.com, 757-851-0721
Home Builder
1st: Chip Hudnall Custom Building
5273 Jesse Dupont Hwy., Wicomico
ChipHudnallCustomBuilding.com, 804-580-2415
From luxury homes to getaway cabins, Chip Hudnall Custom Building gets the job done. “I really love building homes for our clients and watching their dreams become real,” Hudnall says. By providing custom home construction, commercial construction, remodeling, and deck and porch building, making clients happy is the goal of the team at Chip Hudnall Custom Building.
2nd: Bragg & Company Real Estate, Kilmarnock
BraggCo.com, 804-435-2299
3rd: Charles Ross Homes, Williamsburg
CharlesRossHomes.com, 757-565-5630
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Bay & River Home Decor
2 N. Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @Bay & River Home Decor, 804-436-1900
Bay & River Home Decor offers a vast array of home furnishings and gifts. Think comfy furniture upholstered in durable, colorful fabrics with nautical themes like coral and fish. Rounding out its well- curated gift section are Tervis tumblers, a baby boutique, Yankee Candles, and nautically inspired accessories. The company takes pride in selling all American-made furniture.
2nd: W. F. Booth & Son Inc., Kilmarnock
WFBooth.com, 804-435-1329
3rd: Carrollton Furniture, Carrollton
CarrolltonFurniture.net, 757-238-3664
Interior Design Firm
1st: Elizabeth Interiors
Williamsburg
ElizabethFKennis.com, 757-713-1223
This full-service interior design firm is known for translating customer needs and wants into livable, beautiful spaces. Designer and owner Elizabeth Keenis brings a wealth of experience to the table—from custom window treatments to whole-house projects. She is known for her superior attention to detail, keen logistical planning, and top-notch customer service. Serving the Hampton Roads region and beyond.
2nd: Cindy Lloyd Design, Warsaw
FeatheryOurNestCindyLloydDesign.com, 804-761-3715
3rd: Decorating Den Interiors (Elaine Moore), Heathsville
ElaineMoore.DecoratingDen.com, 804-580-3939
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Baldwin Cabinet Shop
3693 Richmond Hwy, Tappahannock
Custom-Kitchen-Cabinets.com, 804-443-5421
Located in Tappahannock, Baldwin Cabinet Shop specializes in high-end, customized, solid wood cabinets, cabinet doors, and dovetail drawers for residential kitchen, vanities, and closets. Baldwin also provides crown molding installation. The shop is staffed with master craftsmen and has been in the Tappahannock community for more than 50 years.
2nd: Bancroft Kitchen & Bath, Virginia Beach
BancroftGranite.com, 757-988-1100
3rd: B&T Kitchens and Baths, Virginia Beach
BandTKitchens.com, 757-502-8625
Landscape Design
1st: Browder-Hite Landscaping
11254 Broadwater Rd., Exmore
BrowderHite.com, 757-442-5296
Browder-Hite is a landscape design and installation firm that also offers tree and plant care, maintenance, paver-patio design and installation, along with a myriad of services to meet the needs of its residential and commercial landscape customers. Located in Exmore, Browder-Hite services the entire Eastern Shore of Virginia and provides professional know-how and creativity to complete each job.
2nd: Booth’s Landscaping Co., Kilmarnock
BoothsLandscapingCompany.com, 804-435-6416
3rd: Basnight Land & Lawn, Chesapeake
BasnightLandAndLawn.com, 757-436-9617
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electric
Locations in Chesapeake, Yorktown
BudsUSA.com, 757-890-2600
Available 24/7, this plumbing and HVAC company delivers consistent, quality service. Online reviews rave about reasonable prices, friendly staff, and reliable service. Serving the Hampton Roads area and specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services, Bud’s can be contacted online or by calling the office to schedule an at-home consult with a technician.
2nd: Atlantic Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., Multiple locations
AtlanticPHAC.com, 757-838-1036
3rd: American Mechanical, Virginia Beach
AmericanMechanicalVa.com, 757-428-0651
Real Estate Firm
1st: Blue Heron Realty Co.
113 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
BlueHeronVA.com, 757-678-5200
This local, family-owned firm specializes in waterfront and water access land and homes on Virginia’s scenic Eastern Shore. Partnering with a wide network of mortgage companies, attorneys, surveyors, architects, and home builders, the team at Blue Heron strives to make the process of defining and refinding your real estate requirements an enjoyable experience.
2nd: Bragg & Company Real Estate, Kilmarnock
BraggCo.com, 804-435-2299
3rd: Horsley Real Estate, Multiple locations
HorsleyRealEstate.com, 804-758-2430
Retirement Community
1st: Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury
132 Lancaster Dr., Irvington
RW-C.org, 804-438-4000
Located in Irvington on 165 acres, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RW-C) boasts a thriving continuing care community providing quality living experiences for senior residents. Fans say RW-C employs a caring and compassionate staff. Services include nursing care, help with dressing, and a mental wellness program. Choose from a variety of continuing care options, including At Home with RW-C, a stay-in-your-own-home program.
2nd: Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach
WCBbay.com, 757-496-1785
3rd: Colonial Heritage, Williamsburg
Lennar.com, 757-229-5205
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Dehnert, Clarke & Co.
Locations in Irvington, Mathews
DCCOPa.com, 804-438-5656
Denhart, Clarke & Co. specializes in tax planning and preparation, but their expertise includes a variety of additional accounting services that meets the needs of individuals and businesses. From basic tax management to more comprehensive services such as audits and financial statements, Dehnert, Clarke & Co. serves clients out of its offices in Mathews and Irvington.
2nd: Carmines, Robbins & Company, PLC, Newport News
CarminesRobbins.com, 757-873-8585
3rd: Burks’ Bookkeeping & Tax Service, Newport News
BurksBookkeeping.net, 757-595-6966
Auction Company
1st: Atlantic Asset Management Group
1195 Lance Rd., Norfolk
AtlanticRemarketing.com, 757-461-6867
Atlantic Asset Management Group has over 40 years of experience working with credit attorneys, trustees, and special asset managers. These special relationships enable the team to quickly liquidate assets. They offer personalized service and are fully licensed and bonded. Known for effectively turning assets into resources, the experts at Atlantic Asset stand at the ready to assist their clients.
2nd: Barrett Street Auction Center, Virginia Beach
BarrettStreet.com, 757-463-1911
3rd: Aaron, Ryan and Jones Realty and Auctions, Virginia Beach
Facebook: @arjrealtyandauctions, 757-523-0052
Bank/Credit Union
1st: Chesapeake Bank
Multiple locations
ChesBank.com, 877-436-9032
The roots of Chesapeake Bank stretch deep into the sandy soil of the Northern Neck. What first started as Lancaster National Bank, with watermen, farmers, and small business owners among its first clients, has emerged as a well-respected leader in community banking. Now offering a myriad of services, including wealth management and merchant services, Chesapeake Bank now has 16 branches throughout the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, and Richmond.
2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations
AtlanticUnionBank.com, 800-990-4828
3rd: Chartway Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations
Chartway.com, 800-678-8765
Car Dealer
1st: Bareford Buick GMC
603 Church Ln., Tappahannock
BarefordBuickGMC.com, 804-443-3500
Located in Tappahannock, Barefood Buick has been serving its community since 1947. Customers love its fast service; many return to purchase additional vehicles. Bareford wants to be “your dealer for life” and is dedicated to making that happen. The dealership is proud to be the longest-lasting in Tappahannock and the Northern Neck.
2nd: Bill Hudgins GMC, Gloucester
BillHudginsAuto.com, 804-792-1807
3rd: Barton Ford, Suffolk
BartonFord.com, 757-539-1595
Car Wash
1st: Buggy Bathe Car Wash, Detailing & Auto Services
Locations in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg
BuggyBathe.com, 757-220-9315
Buggy Bathe Car Wash, Detailing & Auto Services is one-stop shop for your car wash needs. With two convenient locations—in Williamsburg and Virginia Beach—Buggy Bathe operates a touchless car wash system which culminates in a beautiful shine for your vehicle. From oil changes to auto servicing, car washing or detailing, Buggy Bathe gets the job done.
2nd: Buckets Car Wash, Williamsburg
BucketsCarwash.com, 757-206-1876
3rd: Carrollton Car Wash, Carrollton
Caterer
1st: Car Wash Café & Catering
481 North Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @CarWashCafeVa , 804-435-0405
This beloved caterer and breakfast spot originated as a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since the restaurant opened in 2005, it has served patrons delicious American staples and catered weddings, birthdays, graduations, and more. Whether you are dining in, carrying out, or having your event catered, CarWash Cafe & Catering will surely satisfy.
2nd: Berry’s Catering, Tappahannock
804-370-4130
3rd: Carried Away Cuisine, Kilmarnock
Facebook: @CarriedAwayCuisine, 804-435-9191
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Davenport & Company
Multiple locations
InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000
Independent and employee-owned since 1863, Davenport & Company is a trusted financial advisor to generations of families and institutions. The firm fosters a collaborative environment in which time-tested principles are combined with current analytical tools to create effective investment strategies. The firm is currently positioning itself for the future by upgrading their platforms and technology to better serve clients.
2nd: Chesapeake Wealth Management, Locations in Kilmarnock, Williamsburg
ChesapeakeWealth.com, 888-653-9088
3rd: Coastal Tax Preparation and Planning LLC, Newport News
757-926-5353
Funeral Home
1st: Currie Funeral Home
116 E. Church St., Kilmarnock
CurrieFuneral.com, 804-435-1077
This Kilmarnock funeral home began in 1924 under the name “A.C. Elmore Furnishing Undertaker.” Over time the business has changed hands and names but has always prioritized professionalism and courtesy towards its clients. For funeral, burial, or cremation services, Currie Funeral Home will guide you through the process with care.
2nd: Welch Funeral Home, Locations in Montross, Warsaw
WelchFuneralHomeVA.com, 804-333-3770
3rd: Faulkner Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Multiple locations
FaulknerFuneralHCS.com, 804-758-2315
Law Firm
1st: Hubbard, Terry & Britt
293 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
IrvingtonLaw.com, 804-438-5522
From land use and zoning laws, decoding workers compensation benefits, or understanding estate planning jargon, the experts at Hubbard, Terry & Britt offer a variety of legal services. Serving the Northern Neck since 1977, the practice takes pride in its commitment to its clients and community.
2nd: Dunton, Simmons & Dunton, White Stone
DSDLaw.com, 804-435-4000
3rd: Rumsey & Bugg, Irvington
RumseyAndBugg.com, 804-438-5588