Eastern Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2022

Entertainment & Events
Annual Charity Event
1st: Barrier Islands Center Oyster Roast Fundraiser
7295 Young St., Machipongo
BarrierIslandsCenter.org, 757-678-5550
The Barrier Island Center is one of the Eastern Shore’s most vital educational resources, and its Annual Oyster Roast is its largest fundraiser, helping preserve the area’s unique coastal heritage. Local oyster houses manage roasting and steaming oysters and clams, and the silent auction showcases a variety of local talent—from artisans and restaurants to entrepreneurs and artists.
2nd: Bay School Annual Fine Arts Auction, Matthews
BaySchool-Arts.com, 804-725-1278
3rd: Chesapeake Academy Annual Auction, Irvington
ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
Art Event
1st: An Occasion for the Arts
Merchants Square, Williamsburg
This arts extravaganza has become the area’s premier arts and music festival. Held the first weekend in October, AOFTA draws outstanding artists from around the country and is a fixture in Williamsburg’s rich, cultural scene. Drawing nearly 100 artists, it features a Youth Arts Show, live performances on two stages, and a food hall.
2nd: 2nd Sundays Art & Music Festival, Williamsburg
2ndSundaysWilliamsburg.com, 757-879-3029
3rd: Art and Music on the Farm at Machipongo
BarrierIslandsCenter.org, 757-678-5550
Entertainment for Adults
1st: Compass Entertainment Complex
100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington
CompassEntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4356
A multi-purpose family entertainment center nestled in Virginia’s Northern Neck, Compass Entertainment Complex provides a quality entertainment and movie-going experience in a family-oriented environment. The state-of-the-art entertainment venue features the area’s only multi-screen movie theater, in addition to an arcade, indoor adventure course, climbing walls, go-karts, and a full-service restaurant and bar.
2nd: Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Locations in Hampton, New Kent
RosiesGaming.com, 804-966-7223
3rd: Axe Republic, Williamsburg
AxeRepublic.com, 757-808-5397
Festival
1st: Urbanna Oyster Festival
Drawer C – 390 Virginia St., Suite C, Urbanna
UrbannaOysterFestival.com, 804-758-0368 f
The Urbanna Oyster Festival has remained a treasured event in Eastern Virginia for 65 years—and counting. Featuring the Virginia State Oyster Shucking Championship and the popular Fireman's Parade, the festival also offers music, waterfront activities, arts and craft vendors, wine and beer tastings, delicious food, and a children’s carnival.
2nd: Daffodil Festival, Gloucester
DaffodilFestivalVa.org, 804-693-2355
3rd: Bacon, Bourbon & Music Fest, Smithfield, Smithfield
SmithfieldVaEvents.com, 757-869-0664
Historic Theater
1st: Historic Palace Theatre
305 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
Historic-Palace-Theatre.Business.site, 757-331-4327
The Historic Palace Theater, in the heart of Cape Charles, is the town’s performing arts hub. Dating to 1941 and restored in the 1990s, it now offers a robust schedule of movies, plays, music, and dance performances. The nonprofit Arts Enter provides fine and performing arts education and programming at both the Historic Palace Theater and nearby Lemon Tree Gallery.
2nd: Virginia’s Li’l Ole Opry (formerly Donk’s Theater), Matthews
DonksTheater.com, 804-725-7760
3rd: Kimball Theatre, Williamsburg
Kimball.WM.edu, 800-249-0179
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork in Cape Charles
Bay Avenue and Mason Avenue, Cape Charles
Virginia.org, 757-210-8083
With an L made of sea glass and seashells to represent the bayside community, a tractor tire as the O for agriculture, a V made of kayaks for outdoor adventure activities, and an E fashioned from crab pots for aquaculture, the LOVEwork in Cape Charles artistically reflects the town’s rich history and community.
2nd: LOVEwork at Deltaville Maritime Museum and Holly Point Nature Park, Deltaville
DeltavilleMuseum.com, 804-776-7200
3rd: LOVEwork at Whitley’s Peanuts in Gloucester
WhitleysPeanut.com, 804-642-1975
Museum
1st: Chrysler Museum of Art
One Memorial Place, Norfolk
Chrysler.org, 757-664-6200
In 1971, automotive heir William P. Chrysler donated most of his vast art collection to what was then the Norfolk Museum of Arts and Sciences. It was renamed the Chrysler Museum of Art soon thereafter. According to The New York Times, Chrysler’s holdings were “one any museum in the world would kill for.” Now, 50 years and several expansions later, the Chrysler is one of the country’s most distinguished mid-sized museums.
2nd: American Revolution Museum at Yorktown
JYFMuseums.org, 757-253-4838
3rd: Deltaville Maritime Museum, Deltaville
Deltavillemuseum.com, 804-776-7200
Music Venue
1st: Ferguson Center for the Arts
1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News
FergusonCenter.org, 757-594-8752
Christopher Newport University’s Ferguson Center for the Arts stands out from the rest with its commitment to offering a broad range of performances. Designed by renowned architects I.M. Pei and Henry Cobb, the Ferguson Center is a world-class venue that has hosted headlining talent including Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett, and Joan Baez.
2nd: Flat Iron Crossroads, Gloucester
FlatIronCrossroads.com, 804-699-3361
3rd: Chrysler Hall, Norfolk
SevenVenues.com, 757-664-6464
Performing Arts Company
1st: The Lancaster Players
361 Chesapeake Dr., White Stone
LancasterPlayers.org, 804-435-3776
What started out as a few Northern Neck moms wanting to find a creative outlet for their children has become one of the area’s most successful regional theaters. The all-volunteer Lancaster Players recent productions include Motherhood the Musical, The Savannah Sipping Society, and a live radio play of Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps.
2nd: The Westmoreland Players, Callao
WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345
3rd: The Court House Players, Gloucester
CourthousePlayers.org, 804-815-8504
Radio Station
1st: WXGM AM 1420
634 Main St., Gloucester
Xtra99.com, 804-693-2105
Long the number one radio station in Gloucester, Xtra99.1 has won the Eastern Region’s top spot. The station offers a unique and fun programming mix, playing music from up and coming local talent to billboard charts. Station culture is dedicated to community outreach and supporting a variety of area fundraisers.
2nd: WGH FM 97.3, Virginia Beach
973Eagle.com, 757-490-9797
3rd: WJVA LPFM 106.5, Hampton
WJVARadio.org, 470-344-9582
Special Event Venue
1st: Deltaville Maritime Museum
287 Jackson Creek Rd., Deltaville
DeltavilleMuseum.com, 804-776-7200
In the heart of the Chesapeake Bay’s boatbuilding region is the Deltaville Maritime Museum and Holly Point Nature Park. Celebrating the area’s rich nautical heritage and extraordinary boating history, the museum encourages visitors to learn about boatbuilding and watch skilled craftsmen produce replicas of the signature vessels that once plied the waters of the Bay.
2nd: Chrysler Hall, Norfolk
SevenVenues.com, 757-664-6464
3rd: Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk
Chrysler.org, 757-664-6200
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Blue Collar Dog Services
4155 George Washington Hwy., Hayes
Facebook: @bluecollardogservices, 804-993-7023
Beau Davenport opened Blue Collar Dog Services in 2019 after gaining experience in PetSmart’s grooming department. He and his team make “your dog feel like part of our family” and specialize in dogs that are a bit more difficult to groom, whether due to health or behavioral issues or unruly fur.
2nd: 4 Leggers Daycare, Boarding and Grooming, Irvington
Facebook: @4leggersnnk, 804-577-4280
3rd: Clip-It-Up Pet Grooming, Williamsburg
ClipItUpGrooming.com, 757-220-0066
Dog Training Company
1st: Belroi Agility and Obedience Center
6023 Gallopond Ln., Gloucester
Facebook: @BelroiAgilityClub, 804-693-2167
From jumps and tunnels to cones and planks, agility courses test dogs’ physical and mental acuity through obstacles designed to challenge handlers and dogs alike. Belroi Agility and Obedience Center offers agility classes for all levels and its many obedience classes help bring out the best in your furry friend.
2nd: Citizen K9 Dog Training & Agility, Norfolk
CitizenK9DogTraining.com, 757-724-1332
3rd: Canine Obedience Training at Hunt Club, Locations in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach
Dog-School.biz, 757-427-2292
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: 4 Leggers Daycare, Boarding and Grooming
3413 Irvington Rd., Irvington
Facebook: @4leggersnnk, 804-577-4280
This small business located in Virginia’s Northern Neck excels in offering the best personalized services for dogs and cats. 4 Leggers Daycare, Boarding and Grooming has a team of talented employees known for their caring demeanors and attention to detail, ensuring your furry friend will be well taken care of.
2nd: D.O.G.’s Daycare & Spa, Smithfield
DogsDayCareAndSpa.com, 757-356-9909
3rd: Bay Rivers Boarding & Daycare, Yorktown
757-664-9681
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Cape Charles Animal Hospital
22491 Lankford Hwy., Suite B., Cape Charles
CapeCharlesAnimalHospital.com, 757-695-8378
From routine wellness checks to surgical and dental care, Cape Charles Animal Hospital is the area’s choice for excellent veterinary care. The practice also offers emergency services. Vet Nathan Higgins consistently gets five-star reviews for his compassion and patience, and the staff is praised for excellent customer service and flexibility.
2nd: Gloucester Veterinary Hospital, Gloucester
GloucesterVet.com, 804-693-3030
3rd: Animal Care of Gloucester, Hayes
AnimalCareOfGloucester.com, 804-642-5740
KIDS
Family Entertainment
2nd: Busch Gardens, Williamsburg
BuschGardens.com, 757-229-4386
3rd: Bethpage Miniature Golf & Ice Creamery, Urbanna
BethpageCamp.com, 804-758-4653
K-12 Independent School
1st: Chesapeake Academy
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
Located in Virginia’s Northern Neck, this independent school aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for students’ academic, emotional, and social development. In 2019, the school opened an Arts & Innovation Hub and expanded the James Library, creating an integrated space for robotics, coding, digital arts, and video and audio production.
2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Millers Tavern
ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214
3rd: Cape Charles Christian School, Cape Charles
CCCSESV.org, 757-331-1717
Preschool
2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Millers Tavern
ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214
3rd: Buoys and Gulls Preschool, Hartfield
LowerUMC.org, 804-776-6250
Summer Camp
1st: Chesapeake Academy Summer Camps
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
The summer camp offerings at Chesapeake Academy have a little something for every child. Kids can expect a summer of fun, exploration, and discovery participating in activities like paddle boarding, soccer, astronomy, visits to zoos and farms, and a STEM program for girls making full use of the school’s Arts & Innovation Hub.
2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Millers Tavern
ACDSP.net, 804-443-3214
3rd: Camp Piankatank, Hartfield
CampPiankatank.com, 804-776-9552
TRAVEL
Air Charter Service
1st: Bay Aviation
2649 Greys Point Rd., Topping
BayAviationOnline.com, 804-436-2977
Bay Aviation’s skilled pilots design and instruct aviation courses and participate in several volunteer outreach programs, including the Forgotten Heroes Foundation, which connects pilots, engineers and teachers with students in STEM programs. The pilots also fly for Pilots N’ Paws, an all-volunteer organization that coordinates transports to rescue animals across the country. Flight instruction at Bay Aviation is also offered, along with the necessary support to earn a private pilot’s license.
2nd: Coastal Sky Taxi, Topping
CoastalSkyTaxi.com, 804-436-3128
3rd: Hampton Roads Charter Service, Locations in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach
HRHeli.com, 757-488-9044
Bed & Breakfast
1st: Bay Haven Inn
403 Tazewell Ave., Cape Charles
BayHavenInnBnB.com, 757-331-2838
Patrons of the Bay Inn enthusiastically proclaim that its hosts, idyllic location, and comfortable accommodations are a wonderful combination of history and a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere. And despite the “no rush” vibe, there is still plenty to do. The inn is surrounded by the extraordinary beauty of the Eastern Shore and closeby are guided kayak tours with Southeast Expeditions, Kiptopeke State Park, and Sterrett Gardens.
2nd: Kilmarnock Inn, Kilmarnock
KilmarnockInn.com, 804-435-0034
3rd: The Hope & Glory Inn, Irvington
HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053
Historic Site
1st: Colonial Williamsburg
ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 800-446-9240
Colonial Williamsburg offers more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program for students, educators, and history buffs alike. Serving as the capital of the colony and later the Commonwealth from 1699 to 1780, the site now includes historic taverns, lodging, shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more.
2nd: Fort Monroe National Monument, Ft. Monroe
NPS.gov, 757-722-3678
3rd: Stratford Hall, Stratford
StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038
Hotel
1st: The Tides Inn
480 King Carter Dr., Irvington
TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000
With a dedication to hospitality, the Tides Inn has long established itself as the “Virginia Family Resort.” Recently reopened and refreshed, the resort offers a variety of events and activities, including cooking demonstrations, kayak tours, wine and oyster excursions, and arts experiences in the newly created Maker Space.
2nd: Hotel Cape Charles, Cape Charles
HotelCapeCharles.com, 757-695-3854
3rd: The Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg
ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com, 757-220-7978
Resort
2nd: Great Wolf Lodge, Williamsburg
GreatWolf.com, 757-229-9700
3rd: Cherrystone Family Camping Resort, Cape Charles
Cherrystone.com, 757-331-3063
Tourist Attraction
1st: Busch Gardens
1 Busch Gardens Blvd., Williamsburg
BuschGardens.com, 757-229-4386
Set on nearly 500 acres, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is one of the country’s most popular amusement parks. Ten different European hamlets are replicated in the style of villages in England, France, Germany, Italy, Scotland, and Ireland. The park is known for its Broadway-style productions and for showcasing each country’s authentic food, music, and festivals. Its world-famous roller coasters include Griffon, Loch Ness Monster, Almpengeist, and Apollo’s Chariot.
2nd: Colonial Williamsburg
ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 800-446-9240
3rd: Cape Charles Beach, Cape Charles
Virginia.org, 757-331-3259
Outdoors & Active
Dance Studio
1st: 7 Cities Ballroom Dance Studio
5251 John Tyler Hwy., Suite 65-67, Williamsburg
7CitiesBallroom.com, 757-903-4867
7 Cities Ballroom Dance Studio is named for the seven cities that make up the Hampton Roads area. Now headquartered in Williamsburg, 7 Cities is run by Steve Kirvan who has 25 years of ballroom dancing experience. Steve has competed professionally throughout the Southeast, amassing a number of awards. Group classes and private instruction are available.
2nd: Chesapeake Dance Center, Chesapeake
ChesapeakeDance.com, 757-361-9400
3rd: A Time To Dance, Virginia Beach
ATimeToDanceVa.com, 757-490-8999
Golf Course
1st: Bay Creek
1 Clubhouse Way, Cape Charles
BayCreekLife.com, 757-331-8623
Bay Creek aims to bring families and nature together while preserving the Eastern Shore ecosystem. With a 27-hole course designed by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus along the Chesapeake Bay, you’ll enjoy the views as much as the game. Golfers of all ages and skill levels have the chance to take private lessons and group clinics with PGA Professionals.
2nd: Piankatank River Golf Course, Hartfield
PRGCGolf.com, 804-776-6516
3rd: Golden Eagle Golf Club, Irvington
TidesInn.com, 804-438-4460
Gym
1st: BodyFit, White Stone
578 Chesapeake Dr., White Stone
BodyFitVa.com, 804-436-2214
When the weather is fine, Bodyfit owner Ramona Darden takes advantage of the gym’s origins as a firehouse to open the garage doors for open-air classes. With 24/7 access to the fitness studio, and many classes and workshops to choose from, you’ll find becoming your healthiest self is easier than ever.
2nd: Body By D, Locations in Gloucester, Yorktown
BodyByDGym.com, 757-369-8479
3rd: Northern Neck Family YMCA, Kilmarnock
YMCAVP.org, 804-435-0223
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Freedom Park Trails
5537 Centerville Rd., Williamsburg
JamesCityCountyVa.gov, 757-259-4022
Freedom Park is a 600-acre forested retreat with two miles of multi-use trails and 20 miles of mountain bike trails. Also within Freedom Park is the Williamsburg Botanical Garden, the GoApe Treetop Adventure Course, and an interpretive center. Freedom Park’s rich history, which dates to the 1650s and includes a 19th-century Free Black Settlement, is sure to intrigue history buffs.
2nd: Virginia Capital Trail, Richmond to Williamsburg
VirginiaCapitalTrail.org, 804-788-6453
3rd: The Mariners’ Noland Trail, Newport News
MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222
Specialty Fitness
1st: C-Fit Studio
143 N. Main St., Suite 100, Suffolk
CFitStudio.com, 757-514-1180
C-Fit Studio is all about “honoring the body you were given and loving the skin you’re in.” Instructors help clients move safely and efficiently and encourage confidence and growth. Nutritional counseling, personal training, infrared sauna, and group classes in yoga, pilates, KAOS, fit core, cycle circuit, and more are offered.
2nd: Bdefined, Williamsburg
BdefinedFitness.com, 757-345-6801
3rd: Abilities Abound Physical Therapy & Wellness Center, Callao
AbilitiesAPWC.com, 804-529-5178
Tennis Facility
1st: Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center
4501 Parker Ave., Norfolk
PlayTennisODU.com, 757-683-5312
Folkes-Stevens, on the Old Dominion University campus, is a membership-based tennis facility spanning 74,000 square feet with eight indoor and 12 outdoor courts. All courts are hard surface. Ample spectator space includes comfortable seats, flat screen TVs, and vending machines. Junior groups, adult leagues, stringing, and a pro shop are also available.
2nd: The Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club Racquet Program, Kilmarnock
ICYCC.com, 804-435-1340
3rd: Graham Slam Tennis, Chesapeake
GrahamSlamTennis.com, 757-560-5400