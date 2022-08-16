Dockside Dining

To dine at these marina hotspots, no boat required.

Whether you arrive by boat or by car, marina restaurants dish up sophisticated fare in relaxed waterfront settings. In Onancock, drop by Mallards on the Wharf and you might catch chef Johnny Mo—also an accomplished guitarist— strumming for the dinner crowd. Customer favorites here include Mo’s fresh Scottish salmon with lemon-horseradish beurre blanc, his “all crab” crab cakes, and an over-the-top filet with lobster cream sauce.

At Gloucester Point’s York River Oyster Company, the appetizers include a killer sushi-grade ahi tuna tower with mango salsa, avocado, jasmine rice, and a balsamic drizzle. After dinner, step outside and take in the sailboats and motorboats docked in the slips at the York River Yacht Haven.

Tyler Darden

Across from the old Locklies Marina in Topping, at the mouth of the Rappahannock River, you’ll find Merroir. There, the small plates on their rotating menu include Angels on Horseback—oysters baked with herb butter and Edwards ham. Owned by the Rappahannock Oyster Company, Merroir serves the freshest around.

At Deltaville Tap and Raw Bar, take in views of Jackson Creek over their oysters, low country boils, or burgers (embellished with crab or oysters, of course). And at Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill on Gwynn’s Island, look for crab cakes, oysters, and tacos—fish or shrimp—topped with lime fresco sauce—on the menu. Feeling adventuresome? Try the Gwynn’s Island iced tea, a lethal combination of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, and sour mix topped with a splash of Coke. If you’re tied up at nearby Narrows Marina, the Hole in the Wall will deliver dinner to your boat.

A Virginia Beach favorite for nearly 40 years, Rudee’s Restaurant and Cabana Bar is a great spot to sip a “docktail” while watching the fishing boats come in. Their Rudee’s Ruckus, a mix of rum, vodka, gin, blue Curaçao, pineapple, and sour mix, is so potent there’s a two-per-customer limit. Classic fresh seafood, salads, burgers, and pastas rule the menu here, which also includes a complete list of gluten-free selections.