Artifacts from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) surprise and fascinate.

Stories of true crime and drug trafficking come vividly to life at Arlington’s DEA Museum. This newly renovated museum pays tribute to the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration and explores the history and highlights of drug enforcement.

The museum examines society’s toxic relationship with drugs, the science of addiction, and the dangerous world of drug-related crime. See outfits worn by undercover agents (our favorites: green platform shoes), a Harley Davidson seized from a Hells Angels leader, and the infamous El Chapo’s weapons, confiscated by DEA agents. Become an agent for the day and inspect artifacts, examine fingerprints, and go on virtual missions. Younger visitors can earn a Junior Special Agent badge by completing challenges that prompt them to think like a true DEA agent. Museum.DEA.gov