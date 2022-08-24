Culinary Craftsmanship

Three Blacksmiths brings world-class chefs to Sperryville.

With just six tables, Three Blacksmiths offers a high-end tasting menu in an intimate atmosphere. The name pays homage to Sperryville’s early artisans and, today, diners relish the culinary handiwork of Jake and Sara Addeo. The couple, who’ve worked in restaurants in New York, D.C., and Hong Kong, were smitten by the restaurant in tiny Sperryville and, in August of 2021, they purchased Three Blacksmiths, trading their Washington, D.C., apartment for life in the country with their three daughters. “With the pandemic, we were ready for a lifestyle change, and we couldn’t believe a place as special as this existed in a small town,” says Jake. ThreeBlacksmiths.com