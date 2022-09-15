Chinese Medicine in the Blue Ridge

Alternative therapies use ancient healing practices.

× Expand Shutterstock High Angle View Of A Relaxed Young Woman Receiving Cupping Treatment On Back

Based in Floyd, the Blue Ridge Clinic for Chinese Medicine employs acupuncture, Tui Na—a form of Chinese medical massage—heat therapy, cupping, and traditional Chinese herbs to promote health and relieve pain. The clinic is led by J. Nile Bachman, L.A.C. MSOM, a graduate of Virginia Tech and the Seattle Institute of Oriental Medicine. Bachman also attended Naturopathic medical school at Bastyr University in Washington state. BRCCM.org