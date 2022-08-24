Central Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques

1st: West End Antiques Mall

2004 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond

WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-359-1600

West End Antiques Mall has consistently been voted Richmond’s best vintage retailer. With over 250 vendor booths and an ever-changing inventory, customers will find new treasures with every visit to the 53,000 square feet of shopping space. With styles ranging from mid-century modern to Virginia Colonial, industrial to rustic, West End has pieces for all antiquers.

2nd: Class & Trash, locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

ClassAndTrash.com, 804-798-0567

3rd: RVA Antiques, Henrico

RAVAntiquesAndHomeDecor.com, 804-716-4388

Book Store

1st: Chop Suey Books

2913 W. Cary St., Richmond

ChopSueyBooks.com, 804-422-8066

This charming and locally owned bookstore stocks nearly 50,000 new and gently used titles on topics from art to philosophy. Located in the heart of Carytown, Chop Suey is legendary, receiving glowing reviews from the New York Times for it’s “little bit of everything” vibe. Ward Tefft, its original owner, recently sold the business—fortunately to longtime customers who have no plans for drastic changes. Thankfully, WonTon, the store’s feline mascot, will stick around.

2nd: Fountain Bookstore, Richmond

FountainBookstore.com, 804-788-1594

3rd: Little Dickens & Givens Books, Lynchburg

GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027

Consignment Shop

1st: Clementine

3118 W. Cary St., Richmond

ShopClementineRVA.com, 804-358-2357

Clementine has offered contemporary and designer fashion on consignment to the Richmond area for nearly two decades. Selecting every item by hand for quality and style, the staff is dedicated to offering customers a curated collection of unique clothes, shoes, and accessories. Both in-store and online, you’re sure to find something fresh and unexpected every time.

2nd: Revival Consignment, Richmond

RevivalConsignment.com, 804-750-2200

3rd: Ashby, Richmond

ShopAshbyRVA.com, 804-377-3010

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Schwarzschild Jewelers

Locations in Charlottesville, Midlothian, Richmond

Schwarzschild.com, 804-355-2136

Schwarzschild Jewelers was founded in the 1890s, when Richmond served as a hub for four major railroads. A watchmaking business was born, crafting timepieces essential for railroad workers to keep trains on time. Since then, Schwarzschild has evolved into a full-service jeweler, offering extensive shopping options, jewelry and watch repair, custom designs, and appraisals.

2nd: Lustre by Adolf, Henrico

HaveLustre.com, 804-285-3671

3rd: Fink’s Jewelers, locations in Charlottesville, Forest, Richmond

Finks.com, 540-344-8697

Florist Shop

1st: Coleman Brothers Flowers

2104 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond

ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681

Coleman Brothers Flowers has been family owned and operated since 1971. Offering seasonal arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, weddings, and every occasion in between, Coleman has you covered. Same-day delivery is available in the Richmond area, as well as delivery services to nearby hospitals, funeral homes, nursing homes and wedding venues, to ensure your sweet-smelling sentiments arrive efficiently.

2nd: Strange’s Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants, 2 locations in Richmond

Stranges.com, 804-360-2800

3rd: Vogue Flowers, locations in Ashland, Chester, Richmond

VogueFlowers.com, 804-353-9600

Gift Store

1st: Mongrel

2924 W. Cary St., Richmond

MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272

A stroll through Mongrel is almost a guarantee that a) you’ll find something you can’t live without, and b) you’ll hear laughing out loud, mostly coming from customers browsing its always funny and sometimes racey collection of greeting cards. Filled with uncommon gifts for home, mind, body, and soul, Mongrel is a visual feast. There’s even a special section for Fido. Do yourself a favor and don’t rush. Savor every shelf, every detail, and every nook and cranny of this exceptional shopping destination.

2nd: Tweed, Richmond

TweedAtHome.com, 804-249-3900

3rd: Tinker’s, Richmond

TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Franco’s Fine Clothier

2 locations in Richmond

Francos.com, 804-264-2994

Founder Franco Ambrogi has earned a reputation as one of Richmond's finest tailors, known for his expertise, craftsmanship, and friendly disposition. This men’s clothing store, long a fixture on Richmond’s fashion scene, provides customers with personalized attention as well as a vast array of menswear brands, from sartorial business clothing to modern sportswear, outerwear, shoes, and more.

2nd: Peter Blair Accessories, Richmond

PeterBlair.com, 804-288-8123

3rd: Ledbury, Richmond

Ledbury.com, 804-793-8569

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Green Top Sporting Goods

10150 Lakeridge Pkwy., Ashland

GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188

The pros at Green Top love the outdoors as much as their customers, and they’re known for equipping sporting enthusiasts of all levels with the proper gear to guarantee a memorable season. Green Top offers quality equipment and apparel for hunting, fishing, boating, and more. For die-hard fans, scope out Green Top’s Outdoors Podcast, launched last year.

2nd: Disco Sports, Richmond

DiscoSports.com, 804-285-4242

3rd: Dance's Sporting Goods, Colonial Heights

DancesSportingGoods.com, 804-526-8399

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: Levys

5807 Grove Ave., Richmond

Facebook: @LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177

Levy’s has been a fixture “On the Avenues” for more than 30 years. This third-generation family boutique, with its roots in Charlottesville, brings accessible fashion and upscale brands to Richmond’s dynamic Grove & Libbie neighborhood. With a reputation for superior customer service and a pledge to help customers find just the right look, Levy’s remains a favorite among its fashion-forward clientele.

2nd: Hite’s Clothing, Clarksville

HitesClothing.com, 434-374-5914

3rd: For Posh Sake, Hanover

ForPoshSake.com, 804-569-2713