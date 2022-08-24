Central Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2022

Antiques
1st: West End Antiques Mall
2004 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond
WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-359-1600
West End Antiques Mall has consistently been voted Richmond’s best vintage retailer. With over 250 vendor booths and an ever-changing inventory, customers will find new treasures with every visit to the 53,000 square feet of shopping space. With styles ranging from mid-century modern to Virginia Colonial, industrial to rustic, West End has pieces for all antiquers.
2nd: Class & Trash, locations in Glen Allen, Richmond
ClassAndTrash.com, 804-798-0567
3rd: RVA Antiques, Henrico
RAVAntiquesAndHomeDecor.com, 804-716-4388
Book Store
1st: Chop Suey Books
2913 W. Cary St., Richmond
ChopSueyBooks.com, 804-422-8066
This charming and locally owned bookstore stocks nearly 50,000 new and gently used titles on topics from art to philosophy. Located in the heart of Carytown, Chop Suey is legendary, receiving glowing reviews from the New York Times for it’s “little bit of everything” vibe. Ward Tefft, its original owner, recently sold the business—fortunately to longtime customers who have no plans for drastic changes. Thankfully, WonTon, the store’s feline mascot, will stick around.
2nd: Fountain Bookstore, Richmond
FountainBookstore.com, 804-788-1594
3rd: Little Dickens & Givens Books, Lynchburg
GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027
Consignment Shop
1st: Clementine
3118 W. Cary St., Richmond
ShopClementineRVA.com, 804-358-2357
Clementine has offered contemporary and designer fashion on consignment to the Richmond area for nearly two decades. Selecting every item by hand for quality and style, the staff is dedicated to offering customers a curated collection of unique clothes, shoes, and accessories. Both in-store and online, you’re sure to find something fresh and unexpected every time.
2nd: Revival Consignment, Richmond
RevivalConsignment.com, 804-750-2200
3rd: Ashby, Richmond
ShopAshbyRVA.com, 804-377-3010
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Schwarzschild Jewelers
Locations in Charlottesville, Midlothian, Richmond
Schwarzschild.com, 804-355-2136
Schwarzschild Jewelers was founded in the 1890s, when Richmond served as a hub for four major railroads. A watchmaking business was born, crafting timepieces essential for railroad workers to keep trains on time. Since then, Schwarzschild has evolved into a full-service jeweler, offering extensive shopping options, jewelry and watch repair, custom designs, and appraisals.
2nd: Lustre by Adolf, Henrico
HaveLustre.com, 804-285-3671
3rd: Fink’s Jewelers, locations in Charlottesville, Forest, Richmond
Finks.com, 540-344-8697
Florist Shop
1st: Coleman Brothers Flowers
2104 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond
ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681
Coleman Brothers Flowers has been family owned and operated since 1971. Offering seasonal arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, weddings, and every occasion in between, Coleman has you covered. Same-day delivery is available in the Richmond area, as well as delivery services to nearby hospitals, funeral homes, nursing homes and wedding venues, to ensure your sweet-smelling sentiments arrive efficiently.
2nd: Strange’s Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants, 2 locations in Richmond
Stranges.com, 804-360-2800
3rd: Vogue Flowers, locations in Ashland, Chester, Richmond
VogueFlowers.com, 804-353-9600
Gift Store
1st: Mongrel
2924 W. Cary St., Richmond
MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272
A stroll through Mongrel is almost a guarantee that a) you’ll find something you can’t live without, and b) you’ll hear laughing out loud, mostly coming from customers browsing its always funny and sometimes racey collection of greeting cards. Filled with uncommon gifts for home, mind, body, and soul, Mongrel is a visual feast. There’s even a special section for Fido. Do yourself a favor and don’t rush. Savor every shelf, every detail, and every nook and cranny of this exceptional shopping destination.
2nd: Tweed, Richmond
TweedAtHome.com, 804-249-3900
3rd: Tinker’s, Richmond
TinkerAndCompany.com, 804-359-3301
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Franco’s Fine Clothier
2 locations in Richmond
Francos.com, 804-264-2994
Founder Franco Ambrogi has earned a reputation as one of Richmond's finest tailors, known for his expertise, craftsmanship, and friendly disposition. This men’s clothing store, long a fixture on Richmond’s fashion scene, provides customers with personalized attention as well as a vast array of menswear brands, from sartorial business clothing to modern sportswear, outerwear, shoes, and more.
2nd: Peter Blair Accessories, Richmond
PeterBlair.com, 804-288-8123
3rd: Ledbury, Richmond
Ledbury.com, 804-793-8569
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Green Top Sporting Goods
10150 Lakeridge Pkwy., Ashland
GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188
The pros at Green Top love the outdoors as much as their customers, and they’re known for equipping sporting enthusiasts of all levels with the proper gear to guarantee a memorable season. Green Top offers quality equipment and apparel for hunting, fishing, boating, and more. For die-hard fans, scope out Green Top’s Outdoors Podcast, launched last year.
2nd: Disco Sports, Richmond
DiscoSports.com, 804-285-4242
3rd: Dance's Sporting Goods, Colonial Heights
DancesSportingGoods.com, 804-526-8399
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: Levys
5807 Grove Ave., Richmond
Facebook: @LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177
Levy’s has been a fixture “On the Avenues” for more than 30 years. This third-generation family boutique, with its roots in Charlottesville, brings accessible fashion and upscale brands to Richmond’s dynamic Grove & Libbie neighborhood. With a reputation for superior customer service and a pledge to help customers find just the right look, Levy’s remains a favorite among its fashion-forward clientele.
2nd: Hite’s Clothing, Clarksville
HitesClothing.com, 434-374-5914
3rd: For Posh Sake, Hanover
ForPoshSake.com, 804-569-2713