Central Virginia: Best Services Winners 2022

HEALTH

Alternative Medicine

1st: The Float Zone

2034 Dabney Rd., Suite A, Richmond

MyFloatZone.com, 804-551-1413

Float therapy, or sensory deprivation, is a unique way to improve both mental and physical well-being. At the Float Zone, a 60-minute float can relieve physical pain, reduce stress and anxiety, speed up muscle recovery, and improve sleep. The experience includes floating in a spacious fiberglass pod in skin-temperature water with adjustable controls for light and music.

2nd: First Choice Chiropractic, Richmond

RichmondVaChiropractor.com, 804-726-6810

3rd: Omni Family Chiropractic, Richmond

TheRichmondChiropractor.com, 804-214-6236

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Family Guidance Centers

4 locations in the Richmond area

FamilyGuidanceCenters.com, 804-743-0960

Family Guidance Centers began in 1980 with just one location. Today, with five locations across Virginia, the team includes more than 40 licensed and experienced therapists. Services include individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, and child/adolescent therapy, among others. Family Guidance offers both in-person and virtual counseling sessions.

2nd: Center For Family Counseling, Fredericksburg

CenterForFamilyCounseling.com, 540-361-1556

3rd: Counseling Ministry of Charlottesville, Charlottesville

CMCville.org, 434-987-6097

Dental Practice

1st: Virginia Family Dentistry

Multiple locations

VaDentist.com

For 45 years, Virginia Family Dentistry has grown into a multi-location and multi-specialty group practice. Its model is unique, with more than 60 general dentists and specialists working together in the same practice. On staff specialists include those in periodontics, endodontists, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry, creating a collaborative approach that offers comprehensive dental care.

2nd: River Run Dental, Locations in Henrico, Midlothian, Richmond

RiverRunDentalspa.com, 804-262-1060

3rd: Glen Allen Dentistry, Henrico

GlenAllenDentistry.com, 804-261-1970

Home Health Provider

1st: A Plus Home Health Care

2317 Westwood Ave., Richmond

APlusHomeHealthCare.biz, 804-278-8782

A Plus Home Health Care provides a variety of at-home health care services, ranging from short-term to long-term, and from a few hours a week to round-the-clock care. Some of their non-medical services include personal care, pediatric care, and Alzheimer’s and dementia care. A Plus is dedicated to providing peace of mind, and will match caregivers according to client preferences and needs.

2nd: AAA+ Home Health Care, Richmond

AAAPlusHomeHealthCare.com, 804-553-4150

3rd: Accent Care, Multiple locations

AccentCare.com, 804-769-1380

Hospital

1st: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond

BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital has served the central Virginia area since 1966. The hospital was the first in Richmond to achieve Magnet® Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence in 2008. Among many other accolades, the hospital is best known for its birthing center, providing exceptional care for newborns and infants.

2nd: VCU Medical Center, Richmond

VCUHealth.org, 800-762-6161

3rd: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Richmond

HenricoDoctors.com, 804-289-4500

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Virginia Women’s Center

Locations in Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Richmond

VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 804-288-4084

Virginia Women’s Center is a full-service women’s healthcare practice with five locations in Central Virginia. The staff at Virginia Women’s Center take a holistic approach to patient care and treat each patient as an individual, rather than as a case or a diagnosis. They are dedicated to helping patients on their unique health journeys.

2nd: Virginia Physicians for Women, 7 locations in the Richmond area

VPFW.com, 804-897-2100

3rd: Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists, Richmond

HCAVirginiaPhysicians.com, 804-285-8806

Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice

1st: Harman Eye Center

Multiple locations, including Farmville

HarmanEye.com, 434-277-4858

Founded in 1988, Harman Eye Center now has many locations all over Virginia. Led by David M. Harman, M.D., Harman Eye has performed over 8,000 refractive surgeries and over 40,000 cataract surgeries. The practice is committed to staying at the forefront of proven ophthalmic technology. New additions are the Harman Eye Surgery Center and a dedicated LASIK center.

2nd: Dominion Eye Associates, Multiple locations

DominionEye.com, 804-251-2172

3rd: Virginia Eye Institute, 9 locations in the Richmond area

VaEye.com, 804-287-2020

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7 locations in the Richmond area

OralFacialSurgery.com, 804-794-0794

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery has excelled in oral and maxillofacial surgery services for the greater Richmond community for more than 35 years. Oral surgeons perform full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery—from wisdom tooth removal, root canals and tooth extractions to sleep apnea treatments, jaw surgery, TMJ disorder treatments, and facial trauma recovery.

2nd: Central Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery, Locations in Farmville, Lynchburg

CVOFS.net, 434-832-8040

3rd: Central Virginia Oral and Facial Surgeons, PLC., Locations in Charlottesville, Culpeper

CVOFS.com, 434-973-3348

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Horsey Orthodontics

Locations in Midlothian, Richmond

HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-672-3030

With offices in Midlothian and Richmond, Horsey Orthodontics specializes in treatment for children, teens, and adults. Some of the services offered are traditional braces, ceramic braces, Invisalign®, Incognito™ braces, retention, and orthognathic surgery. The staff at Horsey Orthodontics are friendly and create a welcoming environment for any and all patients.

2nd: Bates Orthodontics, Locations in Chesterfield, Richmond

BatesBraces.com, 804-934-9292

3rd: Appalachian Orthodontics of Lynchburg

LynchburgOrthodontics.com, 434-515-0370

Orthopedic Practice

1st: OrthoVirginia

Multiple locations

OrthoVirginia.com, 434-485-8598

OrthoVirginia helps patients reclaim their mobility, strength, and wellbeing by offering comprehensive care for those in need throughout the Richmond and Lynchburg areas. Each orthopedic specialist works with an on-site physical therapy and surgical staff to provide treatments that include orthopedic care, sports medicine care, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, and more.

2nd: VCU Orthopaedics, Multiple locations

VCUHealth.org, 804-828-7069

3rd: Central Virginia Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Fredericksburg

CVOSM.net, 540-372-6737

Pediatric Practice

1st: Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Multiple locations

CHRichmond.org, 804-828-2467

The nationally ranked Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is one of only 30 verified children’s surgery centers in the country. The hospital is also a Level One Pediatric Trauma Center, able to care for the smallest of injuries to the most serious and complex situations. The hospital is on track to open its new 500,000 square foot “Children’s Tower” in 2023.

2nd: Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 3 locations in the Richmond area

ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205

3rd: Commonwealth Pediatrics, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond

CommonwealthPeds.com, 804-320-1353

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: MVP Therapy & Sports Medicine

Locations in Henrico, Midlothian

MVP-Therapy.com, 804-464-2323

MVP Therapy and Sports Medicine is an outpatient orthopedic and sports medicine clinic. Therapists tailor a personalized program of manual therapy, exercise therapy, and patient education to “get you back to the kind of life you want to live.” All therapists are licensed by the Virginia Department of Health. At MVP, you are always the “Most Valued Patient.”

2nd: OrthoVirginia, Multiple locations

OrthoVirginia.com, 434-485-8598

3rd: Centra Rehabilitation Services, Multiple locations

CentraHealth.com, 434-200-3000

Primary Care Practice

1st: Commonwealth Primary Care

Locations in Glen Allen, Midlothian, Richmond

CPCVa.com, 804-288-0399

Commonwealth Primary Care is the result of 41 board-certified physicians and 15 physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners coming together to create an organization that can more effectively treat the needs of patients all over the Richmond area. With its roots dating back 20 years, Commonwealth Primary Care now has eight locations throughout the Richmond metropolitan area.

2nd: Cold Harbor Family Medicine, Mechanicsville

VaPhysicians.com, 804-730-1111

3rd: Associated Internists, Richmond

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Pl., Midlothian

LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223

Over the last three decades, the small cosmetic surgery practice started by Dr. Joe Niamtu has developed into the highly successful business it is today. The practice’s dedicated staff provides a safe, welcoming environment and natural results. Patients come from all over the state, out of state, and even out of the country.

2nd: Cosmetic Center by VIVA, Fredericksburg

VIVAssociates.com, 540-654-9118

3rd: Commonwealth Facial Plastic Surgery, Midlothian

MatthewBridgesMd.com, 804-655-0403

Dermatology Practice

1st: Commonwealth Dermatology

7001 Forest Ave., 400, Richmond

ComDerm.com, 804-282-0831

With core values of accessibility, service excellence, quality, and patient education, Commonwealth Dermatology strives to be the premier provider of compassionate, high-quality medical and cosmetic skincare services. Commonwealth Dermatology has 12 providers and an incoming Licensed Master Esthetician.

2nd: Complexions Dermatology, Locations in Colonial Heights, Danville

ComplexionsDermatology.com, 434-792-0423

3rd: Dermatology Associates of Virginia, Multiple locations

DermVa.com, 804-549-4040

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge

3 locations in the Richmond area

ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051

Bombshell is a full-service salon that offers Brazilian waxing, airbrush tanning, and hair and nail care in three separate locations in the Richmond area—and one in Las Vegas! Bombshell also offers special wedding services, including makeup for brides-to-be and even the entire wedding party.

2nd: Belmont Barber Shop, Charlottesville

Facebook @belmontbarber, 434-973-6288

3rd: Blackbird Salon, Richmond

BlackbirdSalon.com, 804-353-2473

Spa

1st: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa provides guests with the purest luxury spa services and organic products in a tranquil environment. With a recently opened third location in Short Pump with 14 treatment rooms, this spa carefully hand-selects each product line and offers popular services like non-surgical facelifts and CBD massages.

2nd: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge, 3 locations in the Richmond area

ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051

3rd: Club West Med Spa, Midlothian

ClubWestMedSpa.com, 804-897-5297

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Baskervill

1051 E. Cary St., Suite 200, Richmond

Baskervill.com, 804-343-1010

Baskervill provides both architectural and interior design services as well as MEP engineering solutions to a variety of clients, including those in hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, banking, and more. The firm was founded in 1897, making it one of the nation’s oldest continually operating architectural firms. Most recently, they transformed an old Macy’s department store into the new hub for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.

2nd: Architectural Partners, Lynchburg

ArchitecturalPartners.com, 434-846-8456

3rd: 510 Architects, Richmond

510Architects.com, 804-353-1576

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping

501 Courthouse Rd., Richmond

CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700

A Richmond staple, Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping is a family-owned and operated business that offers a full service nursery, landscape design/build service, grounds management, a florist, and interior landscaping. Whether you want to spruce up your landscape or completely redesign it, Cross Creek has everything you need all in one place.

2nd: Strange’s Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants, 2 locations in Richmond

Stranges.com, 804-360-2800

3rd: Colesville Nursery, Ashland

ColesvilleNursery.com, 804-798-5472

Home Builder

1st: Eagle Construction

10618 Patterson Ave., Henrico

EagleOfVa.com, 804-741-4663

Eagle Construction has been building homes for Virginians since 1984. With core values of passion, respect, accountability, and commitment, the pros at Eagle pride themselves on the ability to design and build quality custom homes that customers will love for years to come.

2nd: Covenant Building & Design, Richmond

BuildingRVA.com, 804-362-9322

3rd: Charlottesville Area Builders

CvilleBuilders.com, 434-296-9119

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Green Front Furniture

316 N. Main St., Farmville

GreenFront.com, 434-392-5943

Green Front again gets the top spot. With its humble beginnings in small-town Farmville, Green Front now has a big footprint and has emerged as an industry leader in everything for the home. It encompasses four tobacco warehouses and six downtown storefronts, selling everything from imported rugs to carpet, gifts, and furniture. Spend the day (or weekend) roaming its one million square feet searching for the perfect find.

2nd: Classic Furniture, 2 locations in Charlottesville

ClassicFurnitureVa.com, 434-973-5146

3rd: Fraîche on the Avenues, Richmond

FraicheHome.com, 804-282-4282

Interior Design Firm

1st: Bridget Beari Home Store & Designs

1528 W. Cary St., Richmond

BridgetBeariDesigns.com, 804-967-3103

Founder Susan Jamieson launched Bridget Beari in 1992 and has since built a substantial portfolio of both residential and commercial designs. She has completed such projects as historic restorations and modern Mexican retreats, which showcase her ability to work with a variety of styles. The Bridget Beari Home Store opened in 2018 and sells art, accessories, furniture, and more.

2nd: Beaty & Brown, Richmond

BeatyAndBrown.com, 804-673-7001

3rd: Beckon Home, Richmond

BeckonHome.com, 804-288-7000

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Classic Kitchens of Virginia

12535 Patterson Ave., Richmond

ClassicKitchensOfVa.com, 804-784-5075

While Classic Kitchens of Virginia offers complete custom kitchen design and renovation services, the pros there also specialize in the design and installation of baths, bars, casework, and architectural millwork. Since opening in 1995, the firm’s mission has been to approach each installation systematically in order to make the construction process easier to manage, providing the utmost comfort to the homeowner.

2nd: Cornerstone Cabinets & Design, Forest

CornerstoneCabinetsAndDesign.com, 434-239-0976

3rd: Cabinet Crafters of Virginia, Locations in Lynchburg, Richmond

CabinetCraftersOfVa.com, 804-232-7397

Landscape Design

1st: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping

501 Courthouse Rd. Richmond

CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700

A Richmond staple, Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping is a family-owned and operated business that offers a full service nursery, landscape design/build service, grounds management, a florist, and interior landscaping. Whether you want to spruce up your landscape or completely redesign it, Cross Creek has everything you need all in one place.

2nd: Commonwealth Curb Appeal, Midlothian

CommonwealthCurbAppeal.com, 804-414-8772

3rd: Chiles Enterprises, Louisa

ChilesEnterprises.net, 540-894-6432

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: Air Energy Solutions

11010 Trade Rd., Richmond

AirEnergySolutions.net, 804-404-2600

Air Energy Solutions is the “one-stop shop” for all the HVAC services. From installation, to repair, to preventative maintenance, the experts at Air Energy Solutions include those in AC, heating, and ventilation. Whether your home is a one-room apartment or a huge institutional space, Air Energy Solutions is as adept at fixing small problems as it is at solving those more complicated.

2nd: ARS Rescue Rooter, Chester

ARS.com, 804-256-0693

3rd: American Service Company RVA, Midlothian

ASCRVA.com, 804-739-4094

Real Estate Firm

1st: Long & Foster

Multiple locations

LongAndFoster.com, 804-288-8888

Founded with the core values of integrity, innovation, honesty, and good old-fashioned customer service, Long & Foster provides professional and trusted residential real estate services. The firm honors its sales associates and enhances its commitment to excellence with superior training, sophisticated marketing, and state-of-the-art technology, making the real estate process easier for you.

2nd: Joyner Fine Properties, Richmond

JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440

3rd: Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville, 2 locations in Richmond

SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100

Retirement Community

1st: Covenant Woods

7090 Covenant Woods Dr., Mechanicsville

CovenantWoods.com, 804-569-8000

Covenant Woods is a non-for-profit continuing care retirement community with over 90 acres of landscaped trails, ponds, gardens, and more. Independent and assisted living residents have access to four dining venues, a library, day spa, pool, woodworking studio, and plenty of other amenities. Covenant Woods sits quietly in Hanover County but is just a short drive away from Richmond.

2nd: Cedarfield, Richmond

Cedarfield.org, 804-474-8800

3rd: Chancellor’s Village, Fredericksburg

Chancellors-Village.com, 540-296-2986

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Cherry Bekaert

200 S. 10th St., Suite 900, Richmond

CBH.com, 804-673-5700

As the second-largest certified public accounting firm in the southeastern United States, Cherry Bekaert works with clients all over the world. Approaching every challenge with a “client-first” mindset, the experts at Cherry Bekaert are committed to creating “shared success” through teamwork, energy, and expertise. More than 1,350 professionals in 10 states can help with all of your accounting needs.

2nd: Adams, Jenkins & Cheatham, Midlothian

AJCCPAs.com, 804-323-1313

3rd: Blair & Associates, Richmond

BlairCpaRVA.com, 804-740-9641

Auction Company

1st: Cannon’s Online Auctions

9125 W. Broad St., Richmond

CannonsAuctions.com, 804-325-8598

Cannon’s Auctions specializes in estate sales, online estate auctions, personal property sales, and liquidations and accepts all manner of items for auction—from books to furniture, jewelry, and antiques. With a competitive commission structure, Cannon’s Auctions will work closely with you to tailor the experience to your requirements.

2nd: Commonwealth Auctions, Chesterfield

CommonwealthAuctionsOfVa.com, 804-399-4323

3rd: Attic to Auction, Midlothian

AtticToAuction.com, 804-513-8232

Bank/Credit Union

1st: Virginia Credit Union

Multiple locations

VaCU.org, 804-323-6800

Virginia Credit Union was founded in 1928 and now has multiple branches all across the state. The company describes itself as being “in the business of confidence,” meaning that they strive to give each client confidence in all of their financial decisions. With Virginia Credit Union, you and your finances are in safe hands.

2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations

AtlanticUnionBank.com, 800-990-4828

3rd: Call Federal Credit Union, 8 locations in the Richmond area

CallFederal.org, 804-274-1200

Car Dealer

1st: CarMax

Multiple locations

CarMax.com, 800-519-1511

Since opening its first store in Richmond in 1993, CarMax now has over 220 locations nationwide. As the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, CarMax provides customers with a personalized, on-demand, and accessible experience that allows everyone to shop on their own terms, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient.

2nd: Colonial Honda, South Chesterfield

CMASColonialHonda.com, 804-414-1998

3rd: CarLotz, Midlothian

CarLotz.com, 804-404-8573

Car Wash

1st: Car Pool

Multiple locations

CarPoolCarWashes.com, 804-726-5405

Car Pool has been serving the Richmond area since 1977 and now has eight locations, six of which are full-service, and one of which is a professional full-service detailing shop. Their philosophy centers around courtesy, speed, quality, and value. One visit to Car Pool and your car will look brand new.

2nd: Flagstop Car Wash, Multiple locations

FlagstopCarWash.com, 804-782-9274

3rd: Hogwash, 2 locations in Richmond

HogWashRVA.com, 804-718-0444

Caterer

1st: Cater 2 Events

8528 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Cater2Events.com, 804-269-0359

Chef Lona Crittenden went from hosting children’s charity events to running a full-scale boutique catering business that now caters weddings, corporate events, and more. With plenty of sample menus to get you started, Cater 2 Events will factor in your tastes and needs to create the perfect menu for your event.

2nd: Exchange Events + Catering, Gordonsville

BBQEx.com, 540-832-0227

3rd: Avenue Foods Catering, Lynchburg

AvenueFoods.net, 434-845-2692

Financial Planning Firm

1st: King, Baughman & Associates

1021 E. Cary St., Suite 1001, Richmond

AmeripriseAdvisors.com, 804-747-1214

King, Baughman & Associates is an Ameriprise financial advisory firm with a team dedicated to instilling client confidence and the power to be in control of your financial life. The firm’s main areas of focus are retirement planning strategies, investment management, and saving for education. If you’re seeking one-to-one financial advice, look no further.

2nd: Agili, Richmond

AgiliPersonalCFO.com, 804-358-2702

3rd: Anchor Financial Group, Locations in Charlottesville, Midlothian

Anchor-Financial.com, 804-673-9070

Funeral Home

1st: Bliley’s

3 locations in Richmond

Blileys.com, 804-355-3800

Bliley’s has served the Richmond community since 1874. With a staff that are experts in family support, event planning, grief resources, and funeral customs and rituals, you can rest easy knowing your loved one is never without care. Bliley’s features the only cremation center in RVA that allows families to hold a service and/or stay throughout the process.

2nd: Bennett Funeral Homes, 4 locations in the Richmond area

BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-359-4481

3rd: Woody Funeral Homes, Locations in Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Richmond

DignityMemorial.com, 800-343-4464

Law Firm

1st: Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

Multiple locations

AllenAndAllen.com, 866-895-5713

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is a personal injury law practice with over 100 years of experience. Founded in 1910, the generations of the Allen family have worked to establish the firm as an authority in providing quality legal assistance to injured persons and as an altruistic cornerstone for the communities they serve.

2nd: McGuireWoods, Richmond

McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000

3rd: Williams Mullen, Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond

WilliamsMullen.com, 804-420-6000