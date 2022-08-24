Central Virginia: Best Services Winners 2022

HEALTH
Alternative Medicine
1st: The Float Zone
2034 Dabney Rd., Suite A, Richmond
MyFloatZone.com, 804-551-1413
Float therapy, or sensory deprivation, is a unique way to improve both mental and physical well-being. At the Float Zone, a 60-minute float can relieve physical pain, reduce stress and anxiety, speed up muscle recovery, and improve sleep. The experience includes floating in a spacious fiberglass pod in skin-temperature water with adjustable controls for light and music.
2nd: First Choice Chiropractic, Richmond
RichmondVaChiropractor.com, 804-726-6810
3rd: Omni Family Chiropractic, Richmond
TheRichmondChiropractor.com, 804-214-6236
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Family Guidance Centers
4 locations in the Richmond area
FamilyGuidanceCenters.com, 804-743-0960
Family Guidance Centers began in 1980 with just one location. Today, with five locations across Virginia, the team includes more than 40 licensed and experienced therapists. Services include individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, and child/adolescent therapy, among others. Family Guidance offers both in-person and virtual counseling sessions.
2nd: Center For Family Counseling, Fredericksburg
CenterForFamilyCounseling.com, 540-361-1556
3rd: Counseling Ministry of Charlottesville, Charlottesville
CMCville.org, 434-987-6097
Dental Practice
1st: Virginia Family Dentistry
Multiple locations
For 45 years, Virginia Family Dentistry has grown into a multi-location and multi-specialty group practice. Its model is unique, with more than 60 general dentists and specialists working together in the same practice. On staff specialists include those in periodontics, endodontists, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry, creating a collaborative approach that offers comprehensive dental care.
2nd: River Run Dental, Locations in Henrico, Midlothian, Richmond
RiverRunDentalspa.com, 804-262-1060
3rd: Glen Allen Dentistry, Henrico
GlenAllenDentistry.com, 804-261-1970
Home Health Provider
1st: A Plus Home Health Care
2317 Westwood Ave., Richmond
APlusHomeHealthCare.biz, 804-278-8782
A Plus Home Health Care provides a variety of at-home health care services, ranging from short-term to long-term, and from a few hours a week to round-the-clock care. Some of their non-medical services include personal care, pediatric care, and Alzheimer’s and dementia care. A Plus is dedicated to providing peace of mind, and will match caregivers according to client preferences and needs.
2nd: AAA+ Home Health Care, Richmond
AAAPlusHomeHealthCare.com, 804-553-4150
3rd: Accent Care, Multiple locations
AccentCare.com, 804-769-1380
Hospital
1st: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond
BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital has served the central Virginia area since 1966. The hospital was the first in Richmond to achieve Magnet® Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence in 2008. Among many other accolades, the hospital is best known for its birthing center, providing exceptional care for newborns and infants.
2nd: VCU Medical Center, Richmond
VCUHealth.org, 800-762-6161
3rd: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Richmond
HenricoDoctors.com, 804-289-4500
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Virginia Women’s Center
Locations in Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Richmond
VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 804-288-4084
Virginia Women’s Center is a full-service women’s healthcare practice with five locations in Central Virginia. The staff at Virginia Women’s Center take a holistic approach to patient care and treat each patient as an individual, rather than as a case or a diagnosis. They are dedicated to helping patients on their unique health journeys.
2nd: Virginia Physicians for Women, 7 locations in the Richmond area
VPFW.com, 804-897-2100
3rd: Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists, Richmond
HCAVirginiaPhysicians.com, 804-285-8806
Ophthalmology/Optometry Practice
1st: Harman Eye Center
Multiple locations, including Farmville
HarmanEye.com, 434-277-4858
Founded in 1988, Harman Eye Center now has many locations all over Virginia. Led by David M. Harman, M.D., Harman Eye has performed over 8,000 refractive surgeries and over 40,000 cataract surgeries. The practice is committed to staying at the forefront of proven ophthalmic technology. New additions are the Harman Eye Surgery Center and a dedicated LASIK center.
2nd: Dominion Eye Associates, Multiple locations
DominionEye.com, 804-251-2172
3rd: Virginia Eye Institute, 9 locations in the Richmond area
VaEye.com, 804-287-2020
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7 locations in the Richmond area
OralFacialSurgery.com, 804-794-0794
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery has excelled in oral and maxillofacial surgery services for the greater Richmond community for more than 35 years. Oral surgeons perform full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery—from wisdom tooth removal, root canals and tooth extractions to sleep apnea treatments, jaw surgery, TMJ disorder treatments, and facial trauma recovery.
2nd: Central Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery, Locations in Farmville, Lynchburg
CVOFS.net, 434-832-8040
3rd: Central Virginia Oral and Facial Surgeons, PLC., Locations in Charlottesville, Culpeper
CVOFS.com, 434-973-3348
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Horsey Orthodontics
Locations in Midlothian, Richmond
HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-672-3030
With offices in Midlothian and Richmond, Horsey Orthodontics specializes in treatment for children, teens, and adults. Some of the services offered are traditional braces, ceramic braces, Invisalign®, Incognito™ braces, retention, and orthognathic surgery. The staff at Horsey Orthodontics are friendly and create a welcoming environment for any and all patients.
2nd: Bates Orthodontics, Locations in Chesterfield, Richmond
BatesBraces.com, 804-934-9292
3rd: Appalachian Orthodontics of Lynchburg
LynchburgOrthodontics.com, 434-515-0370
Orthopedic Practice
1st: OrthoVirginia
Multiple locations
OrthoVirginia.com, 434-485-8598
OrthoVirginia helps patients reclaim their mobility, strength, and wellbeing by offering comprehensive care for those in need throughout the Richmond and Lynchburg areas. Each orthopedic specialist works with an on-site physical therapy and surgical staff to provide treatments that include orthopedic care, sports medicine care, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, and more.
2nd: VCU Orthopaedics, Multiple locations
VCUHealth.org, 804-828-7069
3rd: Central Virginia Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Fredericksburg
CVOSM.net, 540-372-6737
Pediatric Practice
1st: Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Multiple locations
CHRichmond.org, 804-828-2467
The nationally ranked Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is one of only 30 verified children’s surgery centers in the country. The hospital is also a Level One Pediatric Trauma Center, able to care for the smallest of injuries to the most serious and complex situations. The hospital is on track to open its new 500,000 square foot “Children’s Tower” in 2023.
2nd: Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 3 locations in the Richmond area
ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205
3rd: Commonwealth Pediatrics, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond
CommonwealthPeds.com, 804-320-1353
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: MVP Therapy & Sports Medicine
Locations in Henrico, Midlothian
MVP-Therapy.com, 804-464-2323
MVP Therapy and Sports Medicine is an outpatient orthopedic and sports medicine clinic. Therapists tailor a personalized program of manual therapy, exercise therapy, and patient education to “get you back to the kind of life you want to live.” All therapists are licensed by the Virginia Department of Health. At MVP, you are always the “Most Valued Patient.”
2nd: OrthoVirginia, Multiple locations
OrthoVirginia.com, 434-485-8598
3rd: Centra Rehabilitation Services, Multiple locations
CentraHealth.com, 434-200-3000
Primary Care Practice
1st: Commonwealth Primary Care
Locations in Glen Allen, Midlothian, Richmond
CPCVa.com, 804-288-0399
Commonwealth Primary Care is the result of 41 board-certified physicians and 15 physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners coming together to create an organization that can more effectively treat the needs of patients all over the Richmond area. With its roots dating back 20 years, Commonwealth Primary Care now has eight locations throughout the Richmond metropolitan area.
2nd: Cold Harbor Family Medicine, Mechanicsville
VaPhysicians.com, 804-730-1111
3rd: Associated Internists, Richmond
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Pl., Midlothian
LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223
Over the last three decades, the small cosmetic surgery practice started by Dr. Joe Niamtu has developed into the highly successful business it is today. The practice’s dedicated staff provides a safe, welcoming environment and natural results. Patients come from all over the state, out of state, and even out of the country.
2nd: Cosmetic Center by VIVA, Fredericksburg
VIVAssociates.com, 540-654-9118
3rd: Commonwealth Facial Plastic Surgery, Midlothian
MatthewBridgesMd.com, 804-655-0403
Dermatology Practice
1st: Commonwealth Dermatology
7001 Forest Ave., 400, Richmond
ComDerm.com, 804-282-0831
With core values of accessibility, service excellence, quality, and patient education, Commonwealth Dermatology strives to be the premier provider of compassionate, high-quality medical and cosmetic skincare services. Commonwealth Dermatology has 12 providers and an incoming Licensed Master Esthetician.
2nd: Complexions Dermatology, Locations in Colonial Heights, Danville
ComplexionsDermatology.com, 434-792-0423
3rd: Dermatology Associates of Virginia, Multiple locations
DermVa.com, 804-549-4040
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge
3 locations in the Richmond area
ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051
Bombshell is a full-service salon that offers Brazilian waxing, airbrush tanning, and hair and nail care in three separate locations in the Richmond area—and one in Las Vegas! Bombshell also offers special wedding services, including makeup for brides-to-be and even the entire wedding party.
2nd: Belmont Barber Shop, Charlottesville
Facebook @belmontbarber, 434-973-6288
3rd: Blackbird Salon, Richmond
BlackbirdSalon.com, 804-353-2473
Spa
1st: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa
Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond
ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498
Scents of Serenity Organic Spa provides guests with the purest luxury spa services and organic products in a tranquil environment. With a recently opened third location in Short Pump with 14 treatment rooms, this spa carefully hand-selects each product line and offers popular services like non-surgical facelifts and CBD massages.
2nd: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge, 3 locations in the Richmond area
ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051
3rd: Club West Med Spa, Midlothian
ClubWestMedSpa.com, 804-897-5297
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Baskervill
1051 E. Cary St., Suite 200, Richmond
Baskervill.com, 804-343-1010
Baskervill provides both architectural and interior design services as well as MEP engineering solutions to a variety of clients, including those in hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, banking, and more. The firm was founded in 1897, making it one of the nation’s oldest continually operating architectural firms. Most recently, they transformed an old Macy’s department store into the new hub for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.
2nd: Architectural Partners, Lynchburg
ArchitecturalPartners.com, 434-846-8456
3rd: 510 Architects, Richmond
510Architects.com, 804-353-1576
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping
501 Courthouse Rd., Richmond
CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700
A Richmond staple, Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping is a family-owned and operated business that offers a full service nursery, landscape design/build service, grounds management, a florist, and interior landscaping. Whether you want to spruce up your landscape or completely redesign it, Cross Creek has everything you need all in one place.
2nd: Strange’s Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants, 2 locations in Richmond
Stranges.com, 804-360-2800
3rd: Colesville Nursery, Ashland
ColesvilleNursery.com, 804-798-5472
Home Builder
1st: Eagle Construction
10618 Patterson Ave., Henrico
EagleOfVa.com, 804-741-4663
Eagle Construction has been building homes for Virginians since 1984. With core values of passion, respect, accountability, and commitment, the pros at Eagle pride themselves on the ability to design and build quality custom homes that customers will love for years to come.
2nd: Covenant Building & Design, Richmond
BuildingRVA.com, 804-362-9322
3rd: Charlottesville Area Builders
CvilleBuilders.com, 434-296-9119
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Green Front Furniture
316 N. Main St., Farmville
GreenFront.com, 434-392-5943
Green Front again gets the top spot. With its humble beginnings in small-town Farmville, Green Front now has a big footprint and has emerged as an industry leader in everything for the home. It encompasses four tobacco warehouses and six downtown storefronts, selling everything from imported rugs to carpet, gifts, and furniture. Spend the day (or weekend) roaming its one million square feet searching for the perfect find.
2nd: Classic Furniture, 2 locations in Charlottesville
ClassicFurnitureVa.com, 434-973-5146
3rd: Fraîche on the Avenues, Richmond
FraicheHome.com, 804-282-4282
Interior Design Firm
1st: Bridget Beari Home Store & Designs
1528 W. Cary St., Richmond
BridgetBeariDesigns.com, 804-967-3103
Founder Susan Jamieson launched Bridget Beari in 1992 and has since built a substantial portfolio of both residential and commercial designs. She has completed such projects as historic restorations and modern Mexican retreats, which showcase her ability to work with a variety of styles. The Bridget Beari Home Store opened in 2018 and sells art, accessories, furniture, and more.
2nd: Beaty & Brown, Richmond
BeatyAndBrown.com, 804-673-7001
3rd: Beckon Home, Richmond
BeckonHome.com, 804-288-7000
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Classic Kitchens of Virginia
12535 Patterson Ave., Richmond
ClassicKitchensOfVa.com, 804-784-5075
While Classic Kitchens of Virginia offers complete custom kitchen design and renovation services, the pros there also specialize in the design and installation of baths, bars, casework, and architectural millwork. Since opening in 1995, the firm’s mission has been to approach each installation systematically in order to make the construction process easier to manage, providing the utmost comfort to the homeowner.
2nd: Cornerstone Cabinets & Design, Forest
CornerstoneCabinetsAndDesign.com, 434-239-0976
3rd: Cabinet Crafters of Virginia, Locations in Lynchburg, Richmond
CabinetCraftersOfVa.com, 804-232-7397
Landscape Design
1st: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping
501 Courthouse Rd. Richmond
CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700
2nd: Commonwealth Curb Appeal, Midlothian
CommonwealthCurbAppeal.com, 804-414-8772
3rd: Chiles Enterprises, Louisa
ChilesEnterprises.net, 540-894-6432
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: Air Energy Solutions
11010 Trade Rd., Richmond
AirEnergySolutions.net, 804-404-2600
Air Energy Solutions is the “one-stop shop” for all the HVAC services. From installation, to repair, to preventative maintenance, the experts at Air Energy Solutions include those in AC, heating, and ventilation. Whether your home is a one-room apartment or a huge institutional space, Air Energy Solutions is as adept at fixing small problems as it is at solving those more complicated.
2nd: ARS Rescue Rooter, Chester
ARS.com, 804-256-0693
3rd: American Service Company RVA, Midlothian
ASCRVA.com, 804-739-4094
Real Estate Firm
1st: Long & Foster
Multiple locations
LongAndFoster.com, 804-288-8888
Founded with the core values of integrity, innovation, honesty, and good old-fashioned customer service, Long & Foster provides professional and trusted residential real estate services. The firm honors its sales associates and enhances its commitment to excellence with superior training, sophisticated marketing, and state-of-the-art technology, making the real estate process easier for you.
2nd: Joyner Fine Properties, Richmond
JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440
3rd: Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville, 2 locations in Richmond
SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100
Retirement Community
1st: Covenant Woods
7090 Covenant Woods Dr., Mechanicsville
CovenantWoods.com, 804-569-8000
Covenant Woods is a non-for-profit continuing care retirement community with over 90 acres of landscaped trails, ponds, gardens, and more. Independent and assisted living residents have access to four dining venues, a library, day spa, pool, woodworking studio, and plenty of other amenities. Covenant Woods sits quietly in Hanover County but is just a short drive away from Richmond.
2nd: Cedarfield, Richmond
Cedarfield.org, 804-474-8800
3rd: Chancellor’s Village, Fredericksburg
Chancellors-Village.com, 540-296-2986
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Cherry Bekaert
200 S. 10th St., Suite 900, Richmond
CBH.com, 804-673-5700
As the second-largest certified public accounting firm in the southeastern United States, Cherry Bekaert works with clients all over the world. Approaching every challenge with a “client-first” mindset, the experts at Cherry Bekaert are committed to creating “shared success” through teamwork, energy, and expertise. More than 1,350 professionals in 10 states can help with all of your accounting needs.
2nd: Adams, Jenkins & Cheatham, Midlothian
AJCCPAs.com, 804-323-1313
3rd: Blair & Associates, Richmond
BlairCpaRVA.com, 804-740-9641
Auction Company
1st: Cannon’s Online Auctions
9125 W. Broad St., Richmond
CannonsAuctions.com, 804-325-8598
Cannon’s Auctions specializes in estate sales, online estate auctions, personal property sales, and liquidations and accepts all manner of items for auction—from books to furniture, jewelry, and antiques. With a competitive commission structure, Cannon’s Auctions will work closely with you to tailor the experience to your requirements.
2nd: Commonwealth Auctions, Chesterfield
CommonwealthAuctionsOfVa.com, 804-399-4323
3rd: Attic to Auction, Midlothian
AtticToAuction.com, 804-513-8232
Bank/Credit Union
1st: Virginia Credit Union
Multiple locations
VaCU.org, 804-323-6800
Virginia Credit Union was founded in 1928 and now has multiple branches all across the state. The company describes itself as being “in the business of confidence,” meaning that they strive to give each client confidence in all of their financial decisions. With Virginia Credit Union, you and your finances are in safe hands.
2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations
AtlanticUnionBank.com, 800-990-4828
3rd: Call Federal Credit Union, 8 locations in the Richmond area
CallFederal.org, 804-274-1200
Car Dealer
1st: CarMax
Multiple locations
CarMax.com, 800-519-1511
Since opening its first store in Richmond in 1993, CarMax now has over 220 locations nationwide. As the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, CarMax provides customers with a personalized, on-demand, and accessible experience that allows everyone to shop on their own terms, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient.
2nd: Colonial Honda, South Chesterfield
CMASColonialHonda.com, 804-414-1998
3rd: CarLotz, Midlothian
CarLotz.com, 804-404-8573
Car Wash
1st: Car Pool
Multiple locations
CarPoolCarWashes.com, 804-726-5405
Car Pool has been serving the Richmond area since 1977 and now has eight locations, six of which are full-service, and one of which is a professional full-service detailing shop. Their philosophy centers around courtesy, speed, quality, and value. One visit to Car Pool and your car will look brand new.
2nd: Flagstop Car Wash, Multiple locations
FlagstopCarWash.com, 804-782-9274
3rd: Hogwash, 2 locations in Richmond
HogWashRVA.com, 804-718-0444
Caterer
1st: Cater 2 Events
8528 Patterson Ave, Henrico
Cater2Events.com, 804-269-0359
Chef Lona Crittenden went from hosting children’s charity events to running a full-scale boutique catering business that now caters weddings, corporate events, and more. With plenty of sample menus to get you started, Cater 2 Events will factor in your tastes and needs to create the perfect menu for your event.
2nd: Exchange Events + Catering, Gordonsville
BBQEx.com, 540-832-0227
3rd: Avenue Foods Catering, Lynchburg
AvenueFoods.net, 434-845-2692
Financial Planning Firm
1st: King, Baughman & Associates
1021 E. Cary St., Suite 1001, Richmond
AmeripriseAdvisors.com, 804-747-1214
King, Baughman & Associates is an Ameriprise financial advisory firm with a team dedicated to instilling client confidence and the power to be in control of your financial life. The firm’s main areas of focus are retirement planning strategies, investment management, and saving for education. If you’re seeking one-to-one financial advice, look no further.
2nd: Agili, Richmond
AgiliPersonalCFO.com, 804-358-2702
3rd: Anchor Financial Group, Locations in Charlottesville, Midlothian
Anchor-Financial.com, 804-673-9070
Funeral Home
1st: Bliley’s
3 locations in Richmond
Blileys.com, 804-355-3800
Bliley’s has served the Richmond community since 1874. With a staff that are experts in family support, event planning, grief resources, and funeral customs and rituals, you can rest easy knowing your loved one is never without care. Bliley’s features the only cremation center in RVA that allows families to hold a service and/or stay throughout the process.
2nd: Bennett Funeral Homes, 4 locations in the Richmond area
BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-359-4481
3rd: Woody Funeral Homes, Locations in Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Richmond
DignityMemorial.com, 800-343-4464
Law Firm
1st: Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen
Multiple locations
AllenAndAllen.com, 866-895-5713
Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is a personal injury law practice with over 100 years of experience. Founded in 1910, the generations of the Allen family have worked to establish the firm as an authority in providing quality legal assistance to injured persons and as an altruistic cornerstone for the communities they serve.
2nd: McGuireWoods, Richmond
McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000
3rd: Williams Mullen, Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond
WilliamsMullen.com, 804-420-6000