Central Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2022

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS

Annual Charity Event

1st: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k Presented by Kroger

Sports Backers, 100 Ave. of Champions, Richmond

SportsBackers.org, 804-285-9495

The fourth-largest 10Kin the country, Richmond’s own Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K was first held in April of 2000 and has since become one of the city’s most-loved traditions, With tons of fans and onlookers, live bands, and an additional race for kids, this annual event is always one to look forward to.

2nd: Children’s Hospital Foundation Ball, Richmond

CHRichmond.org, 804-228-5826

3rd: American Heart Association Heart Ball, Richmond

Heart.org, 804-965-6534

Art Event

1st: Arts in the Park

1301 Blanton Ave., Richmond

RichmondArtsInThePark.com

2022 celebrates the return of Arts in the Park and its 51st year. This much-anticipated event for art lovers and one of Richmond’s largest outdoor events was originally held at the Carillon War Memorial. It’s grown to include more than 350 exhibitors from around the country and has moved beyond the Carillon into surrounding Byrd Park. April 30-May 1, 2022.

2nd: 43rd Street Festival of the Arts, Richmond

43rdStGallery.com, 804-233-1758

3rd: Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival, Crozet

CrozetFestival.com, 434-326-8284

Entertainment for Adults

1st: Drive Shack

1647 Four Rings Dr., Richmond

DriveShack.com, 804-729-3778

Not a fan of traditional golf? Not a problem. Using augmented reality, Drive Shack combines golfing with video games to give customers a one-of-a-kind experience. Games include “Darts,” “Monster Hunt,” and “Shackjack,” all of which allow for plenty of friendly competition. And with a fun menu of cocktails and traditional pub fare, your visit to Drive Shack is sure to be a good one.

2nd: Bingo Beer Co., Richmond

BingoRVA.com, 804-386-0290

3rd: Tang & Biscuit, Richmond

TangAndBiscuit.com, 804-362-8264

Festival

1st: Richmond Folk Festival

200 S. Third St., Richmond

RichmondFolkFestival.org, 804-788-6466

One of the largest events in the state, the Richmond Folk Festival is a three-day event held each October that tells the story of American cultural diversity through music, dance, crafts, narrative, and cuisine. After celebrating cultural roots and richness virtually this past year, the festival looks forward to an in person experience this year and continuing this 16-year tradition for years to come.

2nd: Arts in the Park, Richmond

RichmondArtsInThePark.com, 804-358-2711

3rd: Carytown Watermelon Festival, Richmond

CarytownWatermelonFestival.com

Historic Theater

1st: Altria Theater

6 N. Laurel St., Richmond

AltriaTheater.com, 800-514-3849

The Altria Theater opened in 1927 as the “Mosque,” named for its Moorish Revival style architecture and detailing, and has since hosted thousands of entertainers and performances. Today, you can see a variety of events at the theater, including comedy shows, concerts, children’s theater, and Broadway shows like The Lion King and Fiddler on the Roof.

2nd: The Byrd Theater, Richmond

ByrdTheatre.org, 804-358-3056

3rd: Ashland Theatre, Ashland

AshlandTheatre.org, 804-401-7007

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond

LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887

The concepts for each letter in the LOVE sign at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden were developed by garden staff from all departments to highlight seasonal beauty, celebrate the ecosystem, and welcome guests. The sign is incorporated into the garden’s popular, yearly holiday lights show extravaganza, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.

2nd: LOVEwork at Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg

ASmithBowman.com, 540-373-4555

3rd: LOVEwork at Blue Quartz Winery, Etlan

Virginia.org, 540-923-4048

Museum

1st: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond

VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

Originally opened as a state agency and privately-endowed educational institution, the VMFA is the only art museum in the U.S. open 365 days a year with free general admission. It offers a wide array of special exhibitions and access to a global collection of art. Permanent holdings encompass nearly 50,000 works that span more than 6,000 years.

2nd: Children’s Museum of Richmond, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond

ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7000

3rd: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond

SMV.org, 804-864-1400

Music Venue

2nd: The National, Richmond

TheNationalVa.com, 804-612-1900

3rd: Browns Island, Richmond

BrownsIsland.com

Performing Arts Company

1st: Richmond Ballet

407 E. Canal St., Richmond

RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906

Now in its 37th season, the Richmond Ballet boasts an expansive repertory that includes 19th- and 20th-century masterpieces as well as more than 75 new ballets by contemporary choreographers. Known as the State Ballet of Virginia, its scope also includes the acclaimed School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion community engagement program.

2nd: Richmond Symphony, Richmond

RichmondSymphony.com, 804-788-1212

3rd: Clarksville Community Players, Clarksville

ClarksvillePlayers.org, 434-374-0058

Radio Station

1st: VPM

23 Sesame St., Richmond

VPM.org, 804-320-1301

As Virginia’s “home for public media,” VPM’s mission is to use the power of public media to educate, entertain, and inspire. 88.9 FM is home to VPM News, which features shows such as BBC’s “World Service” and NPR’s “Morning Edition.” Tune in to VPM News to stay up-to-date with information about Virginia, the U.S., and beyond.

2nd: WBDB LPFM 103.3, Richmond

Bridge1033.org, 804-939-5353

3rd: WBQB FM 101.5, Fredericksburg

B1015.com, 540-899-1015

Special Event Venue

1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond

LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s mission is to improve communities and connect people through flora and fauna. Covering 82 acres, the garden includes more than a dozen themed areas, including a conservatory, children’s garden, and Kroger Community Kitchen Garden growing fresh produce for Richmond area food banks.

2nd: Browns Island, Richmond

BrownsIsland.com

3rd: Craddock Terry Hotel, Lynchburg

CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: Barking Lot

606 N. Belmont Ave., Richmond

TheBarkingLot.info, 804-358-4038

The Barking Lot has been in business since 1990, while the owner, Steve Boschen, has been grooming pets since 1972. Don’t be fooled by the name—the Barking Lot offers cat grooming services too. They groom dogs of all sizes and offer a wide variety of services, including bathing, brushing, dematting, ear cleaning, and much more.

2nd: Bark and Sparkle, Midlothian

BarkAndSparkleDogwash.com, 804-639-3600

3rd: Blue Ribbon Pet Styling, Midlothian

BlueRibbonPetStyling.com, 804-893-4667

Dog Training Company

1st: All Dog Adventures

4111 W. Clay St., Richmond

AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737

Established in 1996 as a doggie daycare facility, All Dog Adventures now focuses on pet training classes too, plus grooming. The All Dog team is enthusiastic about helping dog owners establish loving relationships with their pups. Manners classes are offered at different levels, and advanced classes include agility, competitive obedience, and conformation.

2nd: Breakthrough K9 Training, Mechanicsville

BreakthroughK9Training.com, 804-301-2836

3rd: Bohème Dog Training, Multiple locations

BohemeDog.com, 804-719-1729

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200

During Holiday Barn’s early years, Emerson and Kathy Hughes’ goal was to provide a safe, healthy, and fun vacation for Richmond area pets. Through the years this pet resort has seen great success and expansion, with amenities like an in-ground swimming pool, a doggie day care pavilion and play yards, luxury suites, and cat condominiums.

2nd: All Dog Adventures, Richmond

AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737

3rd: Diamond Dog House, Richmond

Diamond-Dog-House.com, 804-254-4101

Veterinary Hospital

1st: Cary Street Veterinary Hospital

3210 W. Cary St., Richmond

CaryStreetVet.com, 804-355-9144

The staff at Cary Street Veterinary Hospital are passionate about their work. Staffed with devoted animal lovers, they will treat your pet with the utmost care and respect. The services that they provide include general health and wellness, dentistry, acupuncture, and physical rehabilitation, among others.

2nd: Bon Air Animal Hospital, Richmond

BonAirAnimalHospital.com, 804-320-5991

3rd: Broad Street Veterinary Hospital, Richmond

BroadStreetVet.com, 804-531-4523

KIDS

Family Entertainment

1st: Children’s Museum of Richmond

Locations in Midlothian, Richmond

ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7000

Easily identifiable by the large red puzzle piece that sits outside, the Children’s Museum of Richmond is a place of fun, discovery, and learning through play. Children ages 0-8 are welcome to experience all the exhibits the museum has to offer. From the art studio to the play diner, children will have a blast while expressing their creativity and playing with others.

2nd: Amazement Square, Lynchburg

AmazementSquare.org, 434-845-1888

3rd: Flying Squirrels Baseball, Richmond

MiLB.com/Richmond, 804-359-3866

K-12 Independent School

1st: Collegiate School

103 N. Mooreland Rd., Richmond

Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077

Collegiate School’s mission is to create a diverse and inclusive community of learners. The faculty, staff, and students are compassionate and highly motivated, which makes for a strong sense of community. While strongly dedicated to academic excellence, Collegiate also has incredible arts and sports programs, which allow students to nurture many interests and passions all at once.

2nd: Fredericksburg Christian School, Fredericksburg

FredericksburgChristian.com, 540-371-3852

3rd: Fuqua School, Farmville

FuquaSchool.com, 434-392-4131

Preschool

1st: Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center

2320 Bedford Ave., Lynchburg

EELC.info, 434-528-5698

Founded by Elizabeth Forsyth in 1997, Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center offers year-round, full-day childcare services, as well as early childhood education. The center provides affectionate and personalized care to children as young as six weeks all the way up to kindergarten. This facility is dedicated to the well-being of children in its care, and even provides meals to each child at no separate cost.

2nd: Fredericksburg Christian School, Fredericksburg

FredericksburgChristian.com, 540-371-3852

3rd: Child Development Center at Wyndham, Glen Allen

CDCW.us, 804-360-8400

Summer Camp

1st: Camp Hanover

3163 Parsleys Mill Rd., Mechanicsville

CampHanover.org, 804-779-2811

Sixty-plus years and tens of thousands of campers later, Camp Hanover continues its mission of education, outreach, and faith formation. The Christian camp offers both day and overnight programs for elementary, middle, and high school youth, utilizing a decentralized, small-group program model to cultivate strong relationships and focus on each child.

2nd: Camp Friendship, Palmyra

CampFriendship.com, 434-589-8950

3rd: Brilliant Summer at St. Catherine’s School, Richmond

St.Catherines.org, 804-288-2804

TRAVEL

Air Charter Service

1st: Dominion Aviation

7511 Airfield Dr., Richmond

DominionAviation.com, 804-271-7793

Dominion Aviation is a Richmond-based charter aircraft service, fixed base operator, flight school, and Cirrus Platinum Partner. It was founded in 1983 and has grown over time to have the largest air fleets in Virginia. This year includes plans to add additional aircrafts to its fleet and continuing its tradition of teaching customers how to fly.

2nd: Martinair, Inc., Richmond

FlyMartinair.com, 800-777-7401

3rd: HeloAir, Richmond

HeloAir.com, 804-226-3400

Bed & Breakfast

1st: Cooper’s Landing Inn and Traveler’s Tavern

801 Virginia Ave., Clarksville

CoopersLandingInn.net, 434-374-2866

Originally built in 1830, Cooper’s Landing Inn is a beautiful place for a romantic getaway. The main inn houses six private guest rooms, with six private cottages on the grounds. The inn also has its own restaurant, featuring a menu that changes with the seasons and focuses on a farm-to-table approach. Guests can purchase special romantic packages, wedding packages, and can even take part in cooking classes.

2nd: Acorn Hill Lodge, Lynchburg

AcornHillLodge.com, 434-528-0983

3rd: The Inn at Little Washington, Washington

TheInnAtLittleWashington.com, 540-675-3800

Historic Site

1st: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello

931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville

Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

Monticello, designed by Thomas Jefferson and built using enslaved labor, is a National Historic Landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Founded in 1923, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation is a nonprofit that has maintained the estate for nearly 100 years. Monticello is committed to sharing an honest, inclusive history of everyone who lived and labored on the mountaintop.

2nd: Belle Isle, Richmond

JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911

3rd: Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond

HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501

Hotel

1st: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., Richmond

JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000

The Jefferson Hotel is a true historic icon, hosting its guests in style for over 125 years. With elegant décor, ornate architecture, and fine dining, it is no surprise that this hotel is known as one of the best in the country. The Jefferson’s staff is committed to world-class hospitality as part of an unforgettable experience.

2nd: Quirk Hotel, Richmond

DestinationHotels.com, 804-340-6040

3rd: Craddock Terry Hotel, Lynchburg

CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

Resort

1st: Boar’s Head Resort

200 Ednam Dr., Charlottesville

BoarsHeadResort.com, 844-611-8066

This 600-acre resort boasts 168 guest rooms and suites, four restaurants, a spa, and substantial sports and fitness facilities. While a perfect place to relax and get away from it all, Boar’s Head also offers wedding services and has plenty of meeting rooms and outdoor spaces for company retreats and other special events. Visit the Adventure Outpost for activities such as kayaking, biking, geocaching, and more.

2nd: Wintergreen Resort, Wintergreen

WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200

3rd: Keswick Hall, Keswick

Keswick.com, 434-979-3440

Tourist Attraction

2nd: Carytown, Richmond

CarytownRVA.com

3rd: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, Charlottesville

Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

OUTDOORS & ACTIVE

Dance Studio

1st: Ballet Aresko

150 Alum Springs Rd., Lynchburg

Ballet-Aresko.square.site, 434-942-8432

Ballet Aresko offers professional training for students ages two and up in both lyrical and jazz ballet. The staff aims to teach valuable life skills for young dancers to use both inside and outside of the studio. Affordably priced classes range from 30 minutes to 1.5 hours in length.

2nd: BalletSchool at Charlottesville Center for the Arts

BalletSchoolVa.com, 434-975-3533

3rd: Amherst Dance Academy, Amherst

AmherstDanceAcademy.com, 434-946-7340

Golf Course

1st: Golf Mountaintop & Mountainview - Wintergreen Resort

Route 664, Wintergreen

WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-8082

As part of Wintergreen Resort, these two golf courses boast two unique designs and 45 holes. The mountaintop Devils Knob golf course is the highest golf course in Virginia, while the mountainview Stoney Creek course rests in Rockfish Valley. Both are playable year-round, and if you find yourself in need of instruction, simply visit the Wintergreen Golf Academy for assistance.

2nd: Boonsboro Country Club, Lynchburg

BoonsboroCC.com, 434-384-2111

3rd: Farmington Country Club, Charlottesville

FarmingtonCC.com, 434-296-5661

Gym

1st: acac Fitness & Wellness Centers

Locations in Charlottesville, Glen Allen, Midlothian

ACAC.com, 888-979-7870

In the midst of the fitness craze of the 1980s, Phil Wendel opened the first acac in a small shopping center in Charlottesville. Since then, it’s expanded to include 12 clubs in three states, with two locations in Richmond. The acac team emphasizes health and wellness in facilities known for their cleanliness and friendly professionals.

2nd: American Family Fitness, Multiple locations

AmFamFit.com, 804-364-1200

3rd: Cornerstone Fitness, Lynchburg

CornerstoneFitness247.com, 434-534-3054

Hiking or Biking Trail

1st: Buttermilk Trail, Richmond

JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911

The Buttermilk Trail is 2.5 miles of scenic riverside views with plenty of twists and turns. The James River Park System gives this trail a rating of “difficult” because of its fast descents and steep climbs. The trail is nonetheless beautiful, with creek crossings, bridges, rock gardens, and scenic views will make your hike (or bike ride) worth it.

2nd: Virginia Capital Trail, Richmond to Williamsburg

VirginiaCapitalTrail.org, 804-788-6453

3rd: Blackwater Creek Trail, Lynchburg

LynchburgParksAndRec.com, 434-455-5858

Specialty Fitness

1st: City Barre

1404 Belleville St., Richmond

City-Barre.com, 804-999-4227

City Barre is more than just an exercise studio, it’s a community. Each new class is guaranteed to be unique, with no repetition of playlists or choreography. City Barre is beneficial for all ages, bodies, and levels of fitness. The studio also hosts other kinds of events, such as the TEXT and the City Book Club, and Barre Brunch.

2nd: fit20, 2 locations in Fredericksburg

Fit20.com, 540-377-0131

3rd: Fly Fitness Inspiration, Fredericksburg

FlyFitnessInspiration.com, 540-847-5614

Tennis Facility

1st: Boars Head Sports Club

200 Ednam Dr., Charlottesville

BoarsHeadResort.com, 844-611-8066

The Boar’s Head Sports Club has a total of 26 indoor and outdoor tennis courts. Memberships are available, and Boars Head Inn guests are eligible for tennis time on the courts. Individuals can also book court time by the hour. Adult and junior after-school clinics are also offered. If that’s not quite your speed, Boar’s Head also has six outdoor pickleball courts.

2nd: Bensley Park, North Chesterfield

Chesterfield.gov, 804-748-1623

3rd: Cook Tennis Center, Lynchburg

LibertyFlames.com, 434-582-7328