Central Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2022

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS
Annual Charity Event
1st: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k Presented by Kroger
Sports Backers, 100 Ave. of Champions, Richmond
SportsBackers.org, 804-285-9495
The fourth-largest 10Kin the country, Richmond’s own Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K was first held in April of 2000 and has since become one of the city’s most-loved traditions, With tons of fans and onlookers, live bands, and an additional race for kids, this annual event is always one to look forward to.
2nd: Children’s Hospital Foundation Ball, Richmond
CHRichmond.org, 804-228-5826
3rd: American Heart Association Heart Ball, Richmond
Heart.org, 804-965-6534
Art Event
1st: Arts in the Park
1301 Blanton Ave., Richmond
2022 celebrates the return of Arts in the Park and its 51st year. This much-anticipated event for art lovers and one of Richmond’s largest outdoor events was originally held at the Carillon War Memorial. It’s grown to include more than 350 exhibitors from around the country and has moved beyond the Carillon into surrounding Byrd Park. April 30-May 1, 2022.
2nd: 43rd Street Festival of the Arts, Richmond
43rdStGallery.com, 804-233-1758
3rd: Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival, Crozet
CrozetFestival.com, 434-326-8284
Entertainment for Adults
1st: Drive Shack
1647 Four Rings Dr., Richmond
DriveShack.com, 804-729-3778
Not a fan of traditional golf? Not a problem. Using augmented reality, Drive Shack combines golfing with video games to give customers a one-of-a-kind experience. Games include “Darts,” “Monster Hunt,” and “Shackjack,” all of which allow for plenty of friendly competition. And with a fun menu of cocktails and traditional pub fare, your visit to Drive Shack is sure to be a good one.
2nd: Bingo Beer Co., Richmond
BingoRVA.com, 804-386-0290
3rd: Tang & Biscuit, Richmond
TangAndBiscuit.com, 804-362-8264
Festival
1st: Richmond Folk Festival
200 S. Third St., Richmond
RichmondFolkFestival.org, 804-788-6466
One of the largest events in the state, the Richmond Folk Festival is a three-day event held each October that tells the story of American cultural diversity through music, dance, crafts, narrative, and cuisine. After celebrating cultural roots and richness virtually this past year, the festival looks forward to an in person experience this year and continuing this 16-year tradition for years to come.
2nd: Arts in the Park, Richmond
RichmondArtsInThePark.com, 804-358-2711
3rd: Carytown Watermelon Festival, Richmond
CarytownWatermelonFestival.com
Historic Theater
1st: Altria Theater
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond
AltriaTheater.com, 800-514-3849
The Altria Theater opened in 1927 as the “Mosque,” named for its Moorish Revival style architecture and detailing, and has since hosted thousands of entertainers and performances. Today, you can see a variety of events at the theater, including comedy shows, concerts, children’s theater, and Broadway shows like The Lion King and Fiddler on the Roof.
2nd: The Byrd Theater, Richmond
ByrdTheatre.org, 804-358-3056
3rd: Ashland Theatre, Ashland
AshlandTheatre.org, 804-401-7007
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond
LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
The concepts for each letter in the LOVE sign at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden were developed by garden staff from all departments to highlight seasonal beauty, celebrate the ecosystem, and welcome guests. The sign is incorporated into the garden’s popular, yearly holiday lights show extravaganza, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.
2nd: LOVEwork at Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg
ASmithBowman.com, 540-373-4555
3rd: LOVEwork at Blue Quartz Winery, Etlan
Virginia.org, 540-923-4048
Museum
1st: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond
VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405
Originally opened as a state agency and privately-endowed educational institution, the VMFA is the only art museum in the U.S. open 365 days a year with free general admission. It offers a wide array of special exhibitions and access to a global collection of art. Permanent holdings encompass nearly 50,000 works that span more than 6,000 years.
2nd: Children’s Museum of Richmond, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond
ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7000
3rd: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond
SMV.org, 804-864-1400
Music Venue
1st: Altria Theater
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond
AltriaTheater.com, 800-514-3849
The Altria Theater opened in 1927 as the “Mosque,” named for its Moorish Revival style architecture and detailing, and has since hosted thousands of entertainers and performances. Today, you can see a variety of events at the theater, including comedy shows, concerts, children’s theater, and Broadway shows like The Lion King and Fiddler on the Roof.
2nd: The National, Richmond
TheNationalVa.com, 804-612-1900
3rd: Browns Island, Richmond
Performing Arts Company
1st: Richmond Ballet
407 E. Canal St., Richmond
RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906
Now in its 37th season, the Richmond Ballet boasts an expansive repertory that includes 19th- and 20th-century masterpieces as well as more than 75 new ballets by contemporary choreographers. Known as the State Ballet of Virginia, its scope also includes the acclaimed School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion community engagement program.
2nd: Richmond Symphony, Richmond
RichmondSymphony.com, 804-788-1212
3rd: Clarksville Community Players, Clarksville
ClarksvillePlayers.org, 434-374-0058
Radio Station
1st: VPM
23 Sesame St., Richmond
VPM.org, 804-320-1301
As Virginia’s “home for public media,” VPM’s mission is to use the power of public media to educate, entertain, and inspire. 88.9 FM is home to VPM News, which features shows such as BBC’s “World Service” and NPR’s “Morning Edition.” Tune in to VPM News to stay up-to-date with information about Virginia, the U.S., and beyond.
2nd: WBDB LPFM 103.3, Richmond
Bridge1033.org, 804-939-5353
3rd: WBQB FM 101.5, Fredericksburg
B1015.com, 540-899-1015
Special Event Venue
1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond
LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s mission is to improve communities and connect people through flora and fauna. Covering 82 acres, the garden includes more than a dozen themed areas, including a conservatory, children’s garden, and Kroger Community Kitchen Garden growing fresh produce for Richmond area food banks.
2nd: Browns Island, Richmond
3rd: Craddock Terry Hotel, Lynchburg
CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Barking Lot
606 N. Belmont Ave., Richmond
TheBarkingLot.info, 804-358-4038
The Barking Lot has been in business since 1990, while the owner, Steve Boschen, has been grooming pets since 1972. Don’t be fooled by the name—the Barking Lot offers cat grooming services too. They groom dogs of all sizes and offer a wide variety of services, including bathing, brushing, dematting, ear cleaning, and much more.
2nd: Bark and Sparkle, Midlothian
BarkAndSparkleDogwash.com, 804-639-3600
3rd: Blue Ribbon Pet Styling, Midlothian
BlueRibbonPetStyling.com, 804-893-4667
Dog Training Company
1st: All Dog Adventures
4111 W. Clay St., Richmond
AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737
Established in 1996 as a doggie daycare facility, All Dog Adventures now focuses on pet training classes too, plus grooming. The All Dog team is enthusiastic about helping dog owners establish loving relationships with their pups. Manners classes are offered at different levels, and advanced classes include agility, competitive obedience, and conformation.
2nd: Breakthrough K9 Training, Mechanicsville
BreakthroughK9Training.com, 804-301-2836
3rd: Bohème Dog Training, Multiple locations
BohemeDog.com, 804-719-1729
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts
Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond
HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200
During Holiday Barn’s early years, Emerson and Kathy Hughes’ goal was to provide a safe, healthy, and fun vacation for Richmond area pets. Through the years this pet resort has seen great success and expansion, with amenities like an in-ground swimming pool, a doggie day care pavilion and play yards, luxury suites, and cat condominiums.
2nd: All Dog Adventures, Richmond
AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737
3rd: Diamond Dog House, Richmond
Diamond-Dog-House.com, 804-254-4101
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Cary Street Veterinary Hospital
3210 W. Cary St., Richmond
CaryStreetVet.com, 804-355-9144
The staff at Cary Street Veterinary Hospital are passionate about their work. Staffed with devoted animal lovers, they will treat your pet with the utmost care and respect. The services that they provide include general health and wellness, dentistry, acupuncture, and physical rehabilitation, among others.
2nd: Bon Air Animal Hospital, Richmond
BonAirAnimalHospital.com, 804-320-5991
3rd: Broad Street Veterinary Hospital, Richmond
BroadStreetVet.com, 804-531-4523
KIDS
Family Entertainment
1st: Children’s Museum of Richmond
Locations in Midlothian, Richmond
ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7000
Easily identifiable by the large red puzzle piece that sits outside, the Children’s Museum of Richmond is a place of fun, discovery, and learning through play. Children ages 0-8 are welcome to experience all the exhibits the museum has to offer. From the art studio to the play diner, children will have a blast while expressing their creativity and playing with others.
2nd: Amazement Square, Lynchburg
AmazementSquare.org, 434-845-1888
3rd: Flying Squirrels Baseball, Richmond
MiLB.com/Richmond, 804-359-3866
K-12 Independent School
1st: Collegiate School
103 N. Mooreland Rd., Richmond
Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077
Collegiate School’s mission is to create a diverse and inclusive community of learners. The faculty, staff, and students are compassionate and highly motivated, which makes for a strong sense of community. While strongly dedicated to academic excellence, Collegiate also has incredible arts and sports programs, which allow students to nurture many interests and passions all at once.
2nd: Fredericksburg Christian School, Fredericksburg
FredericksburgChristian.com, 540-371-3852
3rd: Fuqua School, Farmville
FuquaSchool.com, 434-392-4131
Preschool
1st: Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center
2320 Bedford Ave., Lynchburg
EELC.info, 434-528-5698
Founded by Elizabeth Forsyth in 1997, Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center offers year-round, full-day childcare services, as well as early childhood education. The center provides affectionate and personalized care to children as young as six weeks all the way up to kindergarten. This facility is dedicated to the well-being of children in its care, and even provides meals to each child at no separate cost.
2nd: Fredericksburg Christian School, Fredericksburg
FredericksburgChristian.com, 540-371-3852
3rd: Child Development Center at Wyndham, Glen Allen
CDCW.us, 804-360-8400
Summer Camp
1st: Camp Hanover
3163 Parsleys Mill Rd., Mechanicsville
CampHanover.org, 804-779-2811
Sixty-plus years and tens of thousands of campers later, Camp Hanover continues its mission of education, outreach, and faith formation. The Christian camp offers both day and overnight programs for elementary, middle, and high school youth, utilizing a decentralized, small-group program model to cultivate strong relationships and focus on each child.
2nd: Camp Friendship, Palmyra
CampFriendship.com, 434-589-8950
3rd: Brilliant Summer at St. Catherine’s School, Richmond
St.Catherines.org, 804-288-2804
TRAVEL
Air Charter Service
1st: Dominion Aviation
7511 Airfield Dr., Richmond
DominionAviation.com, 804-271-7793
Dominion Aviation is a Richmond-based charter aircraft service, fixed base operator, flight school, and Cirrus Platinum Partner. It was founded in 1983 and has grown over time to have the largest air fleets in Virginia. This year includes plans to add additional aircrafts to its fleet and continuing its tradition of teaching customers how to fly.
2nd: Martinair, Inc., Richmond
FlyMartinair.com, 800-777-7401
3rd: HeloAir, Richmond
HeloAir.com, 804-226-3400
Bed & Breakfast
1st: Cooper’s Landing Inn and Traveler’s Tavern
801 Virginia Ave., Clarksville
CoopersLandingInn.net, 434-374-2866
Originally built in 1830, Cooper’s Landing Inn is a beautiful place for a romantic getaway. The main inn houses six private guest rooms, with six private cottages on the grounds. The inn also has its own restaurant, featuring a menu that changes with the seasons and focuses on a farm-to-table approach. Guests can purchase special romantic packages, wedding packages, and can even take part in cooking classes.
2nd: Acorn Hill Lodge, Lynchburg
AcornHillLodge.com, 434-528-0983
3rd: The Inn at Little Washington, Washington
TheInnAtLittleWashington.com, 540-675-3800
Historic Site
1st: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello
931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville
Monticello.org, 434-984-9800
Monticello, designed by Thomas Jefferson and built using enslaved labor, is a National Historic Landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Founded in 1923, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation is a nonprofit that has maintained the estate for nearly 100 years. Monticello is committed to sharing an honest, inclusive history of everyone who lived and labored on the mountaintop.
2nd: Belle Isle, Richmond
JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911
3rd: Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond
HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501
Hotel
1st: The Jefferson Hotel
101 W. Franklin St., Richmond
JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000
The Jefferson Hotel is a true historic icon, hosting its guests in style for over 125 years. With elegant décor, ornate architecture, and fine dining, it is no surprise that this hotel is known as one of the best in the country. The Jefferson’s staff is committed to world-class hospitality as part of an unforgettable experience.
2nd: Quirk Hotel, Richmond
DestinationHotels.com, 804-340-6040
3rd: Craddock Terry Hotel, Lynchburg
CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500
Resort
1st: Boar’s Head Resort
200 Ednam Dr., Charlottesville
BoarsHeadResort.com, 844-611-8066
This 600-acre resort boasts 168 guest rooms and suites, four restaurants, a spa, and substantial sports and fitness facilities. While a perfect place to relax and get away from it all, Boar’s Head also offers wedding services and has plenty of meeting rooms and outdoor spaces for company retreats and other special events. Visit the Adventure Outpost for activities such as kayaking, biking, geocaching, and more.
2nd: Wintergreen Resort, Wintergreen
WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200
3rd: Keswick Hall, Keswick
Keswick.com, 434-979-3440
Tourist Attraction
1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond
LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's mission is to improve communities and connect people through flora and fauna. Covering 82 acres, the garden includes more than a dozen themed areas, including a conservatory, children’s garden, and Kroger Community Kitchen Garden growing fresh produce for Richmond area food banks.
2nd: Carytown, Richmond
3rd: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, Charlottesville
Monticello.org, 434-984-9800
OUTDOORS & ACTIVE
Dance Studio
1st: Ballet Aresko
150 Alum Springs Rd., Lynchburg
Ballet-Aresko.square.site, 434-942-8432
Ballet Aresko offers professional training for students ages two and up in both lyrical and jazz ballet. The staff aims to teach valuable life skills for young dancers to use both inside and outside of the studio. Affordably priced classes range from 30 minutes to 1.5 hours in length.
2nd: BalletSchool at Charlottesville Center for the Arts
BalletSchoolVa.com, 434-975-3533
3rd: Amherst Dance Academy, Amherst
AmherstDanceAcademy.com, 434-946-7340
Golf Course
1st: Golf Mountaintop & Mountainview - Wintergreen Resort
Route 664, Wintergreen
WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-8082
As part of Wintergreen Resort, these two golf courses boast two unique designs and 45 holes. The mountaintop Devils Knob golf course is the highest golf course in Virginia, while the mountainview Stoney Creek course rests in Rockfish Valley. Both are playable year-round, and if you find yourself in need of instruction, simply visit the Wintergreen Golf Academy for assistance.
2nd: Boonsboro Country Club, Lynchburg
BoonsboroCC.com, 434-384-2111
3rd: Farmington Country Club, Charlottesville
FarmingtonCC.com, 434-296-5661
Gym
1st: acac Fitness & Wellness Centers
Locations in Charlottesville, Glen Allen, Midlothian
ACAC.com, 888-979-7870
In the midst of the fitness craze of the 1980s, Phil Wendel opened the first acac in a small shopping center in Charlottesville. Since then, it’s expanded to include 12 clubs in three states, with two locations in Richmond. The acac team emphasizes health and wellness in facilities known for their cleanliness and friendly professionals.
2nd: American Family Fitness, Multiple locations
AmFamFit.com, 804-364-1200
3rd: Cornerstone Fitness, Lynchburg
CornerstoneFitness247.com, 434-534-3054
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Buttermilk Trail, Richmond
JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911
The Buttermilk Trail is 2.5 miles of scenic riverside views with plenty of twists and turns. The James River Park System gives this trail a rating of “difficult” because of its fast descents and steep climbs. The trail is nonetheless beautiful, with creek crossings, bridges, rock gardens, and scenic views will make your hike (or bike ride) worth it.
2nd: Virginia Capital Trail, Richmond to Williamsburg
VirginiaCapitalTrail.org, 804-788-6453
3rd: Blackwater Creek Trail, Lynchburg
LynchburgParksAndRec.com, 434-455-5858
Specialty Fitness
1st: City Barre
1404 Belleville St., Richmond
City-Barre.com, 804-999-4227
City Barre is more than just an exercise studio, it’s a community. Each new class is guaranteed to be unique, with no repetition of playlists or choreography. City Barre is beneficial for all ages, bodies, and levels of fitness. The studio also hosts other kinds of events, such as the TEXT and the City Book Club, and Barre Brunch.
2nd: fit20, 2 locations in Fredericksburg
Fit20.com, 540-377-0131
3rd: Fly Fitness Inspiration, Fredericksburg
FlyFitnessInspiration.com, 540-847-5614
Tennis Facility
1st: Boars Head Sports Club
200 Ednam Dr., Charlottesville
BoarsHeadResort.com, 844-611-8066
The Boar’s Head Sports Club has a total of 26 indoor and outdoor tennis courts. Memberships are available, and Boars Head Inn guests are eligible for tennis time on the courts. Individuals can also book court time by the hour. Adult and junior after-school clinics are also offered. If that’s not quite your speed, Boar’s Head also has six outdoor pickleball courts.
2nd: Bensley Park, North Chesterfield
Chesterfield.gov, 804-748-1623
3rd: Cook Tennis Center, Lynchburg
LibertyFlames.com, 434-582-7328