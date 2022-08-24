Central Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

Restaurants

Asian Restaurant

1st: Peter Chang

Multiple locations

PeterChangRestaurant.com, 804-728-1820

An award-winning chef, Peter Chang is considered one of the greatest in Chinese cuisine today. Chang takes authentic Szechuan cooking to a whole new level at his restaurants, offering a broad menu that showcases his mastery of peppers and spices, and has garnered a massive following of loyal customers.

2nd: Fat Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Richmond

FatDragonRVA.com, 804-354-9888

3rd: Osaka, Richmond

OsakaSushiVa.com, 804-288-8801

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: ZZQ

3201 W. Moore St., Richmond

ZZQRVA.com, 804-528-5648

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue began as a pop up and catering operation. As business grew, it officially opened as a restaurant in 2018. Boasting the only authentic Texas-style barbecue in the Commonwealth, ZZQ uses all-wood cooking methods to create its popular sliced brisket, specialty meat sandwiches, spicy sides, and more.

2nd: Buz & Ned’s Real BBQ, Richmond

BuzAndNeds.com, 804-355-6055

3rd: BBQ Exchange, Gordonsville

BBQEx.com, 540-832-0227

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Bodo’s Bagels

3 locations in Charlottesville

BodosBagels.com, 434-293-5224

You don’t need to leave the state to get authentically crafted, freshly baked New York bagels. Locally owned and operated since 1988, Bodo’s Bagels serves traditional bagels and cream cheese, along with affordable sandwiches and salads at three locations in Charlottesville, satisfying locals, visitors, and the college community alike.

2nd: Boychik’s Deli, Glen Allen

Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030

3rd: Brick House Diner, Richmond

BrickHouseDiner.com, 804-794-8798

Burger Joint

1st: Burger Bach

Multiple locations

BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305

This New Zealand-inspired gastropub is known for its award-winning gourmet burgers and signature cocktails. Silver Fern Farms in New Zealand is the exclusive supplier of the restaurant’s pasture-raised, 100 percent grass-fed Black Angus beef, ensuring only the best quality, all-natural ingredients. A choice of 16 signature sauces can accompany Burger Bach’s sizzling fresh-cut fries.

2nd: Five Guys, Multiple locations

FiveGuys.com, 866-345-4897

3rd: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond

JackBrownsJoint.com, 804-285-1758

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.

3 locations in Richmond

BlanchardsCoffee.com, 804-687-9443

David Blanchard founded Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. in January 2005, and it wasn’t long before grocery store chains started selling his beans locally, transforming the company into a favorite wholesale coffee brand. With three cafe locations in Richmond—on West Broad Street, Morris Street in the Fan, and on Forest Hill Avenue on the Southside, Blanchard’s mission continues: Good work in the service of great coffee.

2nd: Black Hand Coffee Company, Richmond

BlackHandCafes.com, 804-855-0800

3rd: Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream, Richmond

CrossroadsRVA.com, 804-231-2030

Fine Dining

1st: Stella’s

1012 Lafayette St., Richmond

StellasRichmond.com, 804-358-2011

Established in 1983, Stella’s honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine. The charming and romantic space is a tribute to Stella herself, who, for many years, crafted her famed Greek recipes for all who walked through her doors. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to order from the authentic and thoughtfully crafted menu.

2nd: Can Can Brasserie, Richmond

CanCanRVA.com, 804-358-7274

3rd: Old Original Bookbinders Seafood & Steakhouse, Richmond

BookBindersRichmond.com, 804-643-6900

Food Truck

1st: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen

Greater Richmond area

Facebook: @mrsyoderskitchen, 540-395-5213

Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen is a family-owned and operated doughnut truck known for its unique sourdough donuts made fresh while you wait with original or chocolate-glaze. You can stay up to date with the changing schedule posted on Facebook each week.

2nd: Boka Tako, Richmond

BokaTruck.com, 804-928-2652

3rd: Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay, Richmond

ChristophersRunawayGourmay.com, 804-399-7197

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Gelati Celesti

7 locations in the Richmond area

GelatiIceCream.com, 804-346-0038

In 1984, Peter and John Edmonds opened Gelati Celesti in Richmond. Each batch of ice cream is handmade and the flavors are churned in small batches using special Italian equipment. Gelati Celesti now boasts seven locations in Richmond (and two in Virginia Beach). With 24 house flavors and 85 others rotating throughout the year, these ice cream experts also offer made-to-order ice cream pies and cakes for any occasion.

2nd: Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream, Richmond

BevsHomemadeIceCream.com, 804-204-2387

3rd: Carl’s Frozen Custard, Fredericksburg

CarlsFrozenCustard.com

Indian Restaurant

1st: Lehja

11800 W. Broad St., Suite 910, Richmond

Lehja.com, 804-364-1111

With a menu offering a modern approach to the classics, Lehja has developed a solid following. Washingtonian magazine claimed it to be the "best Indian restaurant outside of Washington D.C.’s Rasika in the Region,” and for Rasika fans, that’s quite an accolade. Popular dishes include a deconstructed butter chicken and duck Salli Boti. An extensive wine list won praise from Wine Spectator.

2nd: Anokha Restaurant, Henrico

Anokha.us, 804-360-8686

3rd: Lemon Cuisine of India, Richmond

LemonCuisineOfIndia.com, 804-204-1800

Italian Restaurant

1st: Edo’s Squid

411 N. Harrison St., Richmond

EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488

Edo’s Squid’s authentic, homemade Italian dishes have developed legions of foodie fans. A less-than-grand entrance—up a creaky, old staircase—belies the profound culinary experience waiting inside. Food is consistently delicious, with squid served every which way, and delectable pasta dishes (like broccoli rabe and puttanesca) and flavorful mains like hanger steak and rockfish among customer favorites. But order anything—you can rarely go wrong.

2nd: Azzurro Ristorante, Henrico

Azzurros.com, 804-282-1509

3rd: Angela’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, Henrico

AngelasRVA.com, 804-288-7483

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Mexico Restaurant

6 locations in the Richmond area

Mexico-Restaurant.com, 804-559-8126

Mexico Restaurant opened in 1990 and has since expanded to seven locations throughout the Richmond area. Serving fresh Mexican food of the highest quality in a casual atmosphere, Mexico is perfect for a family dinner, birthday party, or casual night out. They pride themselves not only for their food and service, but also their involvement with the community.

2nd: Casa Del Barco, 3 locations in Richmond

CasaDelBarcoVa.com, 804-775-2628

3rd: El Caporal Mexican Restaurant, 4 locations in the Richmond area

ElCaporalRVA.com, 804-673-1090

Outdoor Dining

1st: Blue Mountain Brewery

9519 Critzers Shop Rd., Afton

BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020

Blue Mountain Brewery opened in 2007 as the first rural-brewery model in Virginia. Blue Mountain exists solely to be a destination for carefully crafted beer in a beautiful place, complemented by excellent food and service. Popular brews include a noble-hop-laced Pre-Prohibition Lager, a cold-aged German Ale, an Orange Infused IPA, an aromatic DIPA, and a Pale Ale.

2nd: Portico Restaurant & Bar, Richmond

PorticoRichmond.com, 804-784-4800

3rd: The Boathouse, 4 locations in the Richmond area

BoathouseVa.com, 804-404-9194

Pizzeria

1st: Bottoms Up Pizza

1700 Dock St., Richmond

BottomsUpPizza.com, 804-644-4400

Bottoms Up is a staple of Richmond’s historic Shockoe Bottom district and has specialized in gourmet pizzas for more than 30 years. Surviving floods, hurricanes, and a pandemic, this family-owned business is here to stay, providing Richmond with quality, delicious pizzas, savory sauces, generous pasta portions, and even a selection of juicy burgers.

2nd: Belmont Pizzeria, Richmond

BelmontPizzeria.com, 804-888-9861

3rd: Mary Angela’s Pizzeria, Richmond

MaryAngelasPizza.com, 804-353-2333

Sandwich Shop

1st: Boychik’s Deli

4024 Cox Rd., B, Glen Allen

Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030

A family-owned and operated company, Boychik’s Deli has been in business since 1990. While the restaurant boasts a large and diverse menu, including burgers and omelets, it’s most famous for its authentic New York-style sandwiches. Taking a bite of Boychik’s classic Reuben is guaranteed to transport right to the streets of New York City.

2nd: Bodo’s Bagels, 3 locations in Charlottesville

BodosBagels.com, 434-293-5224

3rd: Secret Sandwich Society, Richmond

SecretSandwichSociety.com, 804-644-4777

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Croaker’s Spot

Locations in Petersburg, Richmond

CroakersSpot.com, 804-269-0464

Croakers Spot, with roots in the Harlem Renaissance, was reimagined in Richmond as the “soul of seafood.” Tasty menu items like Oysters Rockefeller, crab stuffed salmon, and seafood by the count along with its down-home vibe have secured its place in the city’s impressive food scene. As the original Mr. Croaker was known to say: “Let me tell you...ain’t nuthin’ like good food, good people, at a good spot!”

2nd: Edo’s Squid, Richmond

EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488

3rd: East Coast Provisions, Richmond

EastCoastRVA.com, 804-353-3411

Steakhouse

1st: Buckhead’s Chop House

8510 Patterson Ave., Richmond

Buckheads.com, 804-750-2000

Held to the highest standard of excellence, Buckhead’s Chop House has been a Richmond tradition since 1994, featuring succulent Braveheart Beef and fresh seafood. A passion for culinary perfection is evident in every bite. As an added bonus, Buckhead’s bar proudly highlights one of the largest selections of single malt scotches and bourbons in the area.

2nd: The Tobacco Company Restaurant, Richmond

TheTobacoCompany.com, 804-782-9555

3rd: Hondos Steak House, Glen Allen

HondosSteakHouse.com, 804-968-4323

Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten-Free Fare

1st: Goatocado

1823 W. Main St., Richmond

Goatocado.com, 804-464-8226

Once a simple food truck, Goatocado now has two restaurants and five trucks. A “conscious kitchen,” Goatocado is dedicated to sustainability and sourcing the freshest ingredients possible. The menu includes wraps, bowls, and ramen, with choices of bases and add-ons—like quinoa or mac and cheese, and organic tofu or garlic ginger mushrooms.

2nd: Cobra Cabana, Richmond

CobraCabanaRVA.square.site, 804-303-3577

3rd: Blue Atlas, Richmond

BlueAtlasRVA.com, 804-554-0258

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Shyndigz

1903 W. Cary St., Richmond

Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449

Famous for its substantial slices of cake, Shyndigz has a deliciously sweet selection of goodies. Cobblers, oatmeal cream pies, and crème brûlée are also on the menu, along with vegan desserts like banana brulée. A savory selection of small plates and charcuterie is a recent menu addition. Be sure to follow along on their social media for updates on daily specials.

2nd: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, Richmond

PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253

3rd: Sub Rosa Bakery, Richmond

SubRosaBakery.com, 804-788-7672

Chocolatier

1st: For the Love of Chocolate

3136 W. Cary St., Richmond

ForTheLoveOfChocolateRVA.com, 804-359-5645

After seeing fine chocolatiers on a trip to Europe, For the Love of Chocolate’s original owner wanted to bring that same luxurious experience to Richmond. This business is a haven for chocolate lovers, with gourmet and international items, Virginia-made options, rare retro candies, kosher and vegan treats, and much more.

2nd: Gearharts Fine Chocolate, Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond

GearhartsChocolates.com, 800-625-0595

3rd: Cocoa and Spice, Charlottesville

CocoaAndSpice.com, 434-326-5978

Farmers Market

1st: South of the James Market

Forest Hill Park, Richmond

GrowRVA.com, 804-814-2373

This open-air, producer-only market is the ideal spot for farmers and artisans to sell locally grown and handmade items. Open year-round, rain or shine, South of the James has an impressively extensive vendor list—from soaps to sausage, donuts to dog treats, and fruits to flowers. Its home is in Forest Hill Park on Richmond’s Southside. Sunday hours are from 10:00-1:00.

2nd: Charlottesville City Market, Charlottesville

Charlottesville.gov, 434-970-3371

3rd: Ashland Farmers’ Market, Ashland

AshlandVa.gov, 804-798-9219

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: Ellwood Thompson’s

4 N. Thompson St., Richmond

EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525

Ellwood Thompson’s is Richmond’s premier natural foods market. This small (but much bigger than it used to be), local, organic market focuses on minimally processed, responsibly sourced, and sustainable foods. Its admirable core values and pledge for transparency and social responsibility make it a corporate standout. With hot foods to go, a coffee and juice bar, and an in-house bakery. Ellwood Thompson is a consistent Best of Virginia winner.

2nd: Stella’s Grocery, 3 locations in Richmond

StellasGrocery.com, 804-358-0020

3rd: Belmont Butchery, Richmond

BelmontButchery.com, 804-422-8519

DRINK

Wine Shop

1st: Barrel Thief Wine Shop and Cafe

5805 Patterson Ave., Richmond

BarrelThiefWine.com, 804-612-9232

Barrel Thief offers a wide variety of wines, wine classes, and even some beer and cider. A carefully curated inventory comes from all over the world. Provisions like chocolates and peanuts are in stock to pair with whatever wine you choose. Wine classes can be unguided, virtually guided, or in-person tastings exploring a specific region or topic.

2nd: Once Upon a Vine, Richmond

OnceUponAVine.us, 804-726-9463

3rd: Corks & Kegs, Richmond

CorkAndKegs.com, 804-288-0816

Brewery

1st: Hardywood

2 locations in Richmond

Hardywood.com, 804-420-2420

Founded in 2011, Hardywood’s mission includes a sharp focus on brewing quality, sourcing locally, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. With 12 total variants, Hardywood is well known for its Gingerbread Stout. Its Ownby Lane location in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition includes a pizza kitchen and an outdoor patio with fire pits and a performance stage.

2nd: Blue Mountain Brewery, Afton

BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020

3rd: Buggs Island Brewing Company, Clarksville

BuggsIslandBrewing.com, 434-265-3343

Cidery

1st: Bold Rock Hard Cider

Locations in Charlottesville, Nellysford

BoldRock.com, 434-361-1030

After opening its Nellysford Cider Barn a decade ago, Bold Rock Hard Cider has become a regional favorite as the nation’s largest independently-owned cider company, racking up more than 100 awards. Experience sweet ciders in-person at the tranquil Nellysford or Carter Mountain locations or purchase hard seltzers and canned cocktails to take home from regional grocery stores.

2nd: Blue Bee Cider, Richmond

BlueBeeCider.com, 804-231-0280

3rd: Buskey Cider, Richmond

BuskeyCider.com, 804-355-0100

Distillery

1st: Belle Isle Craft Spirits

615 Maury St., Richmond

BelleIsleCraftSpirits.com, 804-723-1030

Belle Isle Craft Spirits is all about moonshine. Twelve flavors like Lemon Lavender and Aged Honey Habanero are available in 750 ml bottles and a selection of 12 oz. canned cocktails in six flavors are sold ready-to-drink in four or 12-packs. These moonshine makers consistently rack up five-star reviews.

2nd: Cirrus Vodka, Richmond

CirrusVodka.com, 844-724-7787

3rd: Three Crosses Distilling Co., Powhatan

ThreeCrossesDistilling.com, 804-818-6330

Specialty Cocktails

1st: Bang!

213 Second St. SW, Charlottesville

BangRestaurant.net, 434-984-2264

Bang! is an Asian-inspired tapas restaurant, which also includes a large and creative cocktail menu. “Key Lime Tini” is a vodka martini that comes with key lime pie in the glass, complete with a graham cracker rim. Or try something more tropical, like “Paradise Island,” a mix of Malibu rum, pineapple, and butterscotch. Whatever your tastes, Bang! has you covered.

2nd: Fahrenheit 132, Fredericksburg

Fahrenheit132.com, 540-940-2614

3rd: The Jasper, Richmond

JasperBarRVA.com

Winery

1st: Barboursville Vineyards

1765 Winery Rd., Barboursville

BbvWine.com, 540-832-3824

Barboursville Winery was originally a landmark 18th-century estate designed by Thomas Jefferson for his friend James Barbour, another Virginia statesman. In 1976, the estate was acquired by Gianni Zonin, already heir to a family wine enterprise in Veneto, Italy. Today, guests can experience world-class wine and the renaissance of European viticulture in the rolling hills of Virginia.

2nd: King Family Vineyards, Crozet

KingFamilyVineyards.com, 434-823-7800

3rd: Trump Winery, Charlottesville

TrumpWinery.com, 434-266-9909