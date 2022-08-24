Central Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

Restaurants
Asian Restaurant
1st: Peter Chang
Multiple locations
PeterChangRestaurant.com, 804-728-1820
An award-winning chef, Peter Chang is considered one of the greatest in Chinese cuisine today. Chang takes authentic Szechuan cooking to a whole new level at his restaurants, offering a broad menu that showcases his mastery of peppers and spices, and has garnered a massive following of loyal customers.
2nd: Fat Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Richmond
FatDragonRVA.com, 804-354-9888
3rd: Osaka, Richmond
OsakaSushiVa.com, 804-288-8801
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: ZZQ
3201 W. Moore St., Richmond
ZZQRVA.com, 804-528-5648
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue began as a pop up and catering operation. As business grew, it officially opened as a restaurant in 2018. Boasting the only authentic Texas-style barbecue in the Commonwealth, ZZQ uses all-wood cooking methods to create its popular sliced brisket, specialty meat sandwiches, spicy sides, and more.
2nd: Buz & Ned’s Real BBQ, Richmond
BuzAndNeds.com, 804-355-6055
3rd: BBQ Exchange, Gordonsville
BBQEx.com, 540-832-0227
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Bodo’s Bagels
3 locations in Charlottesville
BodosBagels.com, 434-293-5224
You don’t need to leave the state to get authentically crafted, freshly baked New York bagels. Locally owned and operated since 1988, Bodo’s Bagels serves traditional bagels and cream cheese, along with affordable sandwiches and salads at three locations in Charlottesville, satisfying locals, visitors, and the college community alike.
2nd: Boychik’s Deli, Glen Allen
Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030
3rd: Brick House Diner, Richmond
BrickHouseDiner.com, 804-794-8798
Burger Joint
1st: Burger Bach
Multiple locations
BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305
This New Zealand-inspired gastropub is known for its award-winning gourmet burgers and signature cocktails. Silver Fern Farms in New Zealand is the exclusive supplier of the restaurant’s pasture-raised, 100 percent grass-fed Black Angus beef, ensuring only the best quality, all-natural ingredients. A choice of 16 signature sauces can accompany Burger Bach’s sizzling fresh-cut fries.
2nd: Five Guys, Multiple locations
FiveGuys.com, 866-345-4897
3rd: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond
JackBrownsJoint.com, 804-285-1758
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.
3 locations in Richmond
BlanchardsCoffee.com, 804-687-9443
David Blanchard founded Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. in January 2005, and it wasn’t long before grocery store chains started selling his beans locally, transforming the company into a favorite wholesale coffee brand. With three cafe locations in Richmond—on West Broad Street, Morris Street in the Fan, and on Forest Hill Avenue on the Southside, Blanchard’s mission continues: Good work in the service of great coffee.
2nd: Black Hand Coffee Company, Richmond
BlackHandCafes.com, 804-855-0800
3rd: Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream, Richmond
CrossroadsRVA.com, 804-231-2030
Fine Dining
1st: Stella’s
1012 Lafayette St., Richmond
StellasRichmond.com, 804-358-2011
Established in 1983, Stella’s honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine. The charming and romantic space is a tribute to Stella herself, who, for many years, crafted her famed Greek recipes for all who walked through her doors. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to order from the authentic and thoughtfully crafted menu.
2nd: Can Can Brasserie, Richmond
CanCanRVA.com, 804-358-7274
3rd: Old Original Bookbinders Seafood & Steakhouse, Richmond
BookBindersRichmond.com, 804-643-6900
Food Truck
1st: Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen
Greater Richmond area
Facebook: @mrsyoderskitchen, 540-395-5213
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen is a family-owned and operated doughnut truck known for its unique sourdough donuts made fresh while you wait with original or chocolate-glaze. You can stay up to date with the changing schedule posted on Facebook each week.
2nd: Boka Tako, Richmond
BokaTruck.com, 804-928-2652
3rd: Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay, Richmond
ChristophersRunawayGourmay.com, 804-399-7197
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Gelati Celesti
7 locations in the Richmond area
GelatiIceCream.com, 804-346-0038
In 1984, Peter and John Edmonds opened Gelati Celesti in Richmond. Each batch of ice cream is handmade and the flavors are churned in small batches using special Italian equipment. Gelati Celesti now boasts seven locations in Richmond (and two in Virginia Beach). With 24 house flavors and 85 others rotating throughout the year, these ice cream experts also offer made-to-order ice cream pies and cakes for any occasion.
2nd: Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream, Richmond
BevsHomemadeIceCream.com, 804-204-2387
3rd: Carl’s Frozen Custard, Fredericksburg
Indian Restaurant
1st: Lehja
11800 W. Broad St., Suite 910, Richmond
Lehja.com, 804-364-1111
With a menu offering a modern approach to the classics, Lehja has developed a solid following. Washingtonian magazine claimed it to be the "best Indian restaurant outside of Washington D.C.’s Rasika in the Region,” and for Rasika fans, that’s quite an accolade. Popular dishes include a deconstructed butter chicken and duck Salli Boti. An extensive wine list won praise from Wine Spectator.
2nd: Anokha Restaurant, Henrico
Anokha.us, 804-360-8686
3rd: Lemon Cuisine of India, Richmond
LemonCuisineOfIndia.com, 804-204-1800
Italian Restaurant
1st: Edo’s Squid
411 N. Harrison St., Richmond
EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488
Edo’s Squid’s authentic, homemade Italian dishes have developed legions of foodie fans. A less-than-grand entrance—up a creaky, old staircase—belies the profound culinary experience waiting inside. Food is consistently delicious, with squid served every which way, and delectable pasta dishes (like broccoli rabe and puttanesca) and flavorful mains like hanger steak and rockfish among customer favorites. But order anything—you can rarely go wrong.
2nd: Azzurro Ristorante, Henrico
Azzurros.com, 804-282-1509
3rd: Angela’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, Henrico
AngelasRVA.com, 804-288-7483
Mexican Restaurant
1st: Mexico Restaurant
6 locations in the Richmond area
Mexico-Restaurant.com, 804-559-8126
Mexico Restaurant opened in 1990 and has since expanded to seven locations throughout the Richmond area. Serving fresh Mexican food of the highest quality in a casual atmosphere, Mexico is perfect for a family dinner, birthday party, or casual night out. They pride themselves not only for their food and service, but also their involvement with the community.
2nd: Casa Del Barco, 3 locations in Richmond
CasaDelBarcoVa.com, 804-775-2628
3rd: El Caporal Mexican Restaurant, 4 locations in the Richmond area
ElCaporalRVA.com, 804-673-1090
Outdoor Dining
1st: Blue Mountain Brewery
9519 Critzers Shop Rd., Afton
BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020
Blue Mountain Brewery opened in 2007 as the first rural-brewery model in Virginia. Blue Mountain exists solely to be a destination for carefully crafted beer in a beautiful place, complemented by excellent food and service. Popular brews include a noble-hop-laced Pre-Prohibition Lager, a cold-aged German Ale, an Orange Infused IPA, an aromatic DIPA, and a Pale Ale.
2nd: Portico Restaurant & Bar, Richmond
PorticoRichmond.com, 804-784-4800
3rd: The Boathouse, 4 locations in the Richmond area
BoathouseVa.com, 804-404-9194
Pizzeria
1st: Bottoms Up Pizza
1700 Dock St., Richmond
BottomsUpPizza.com, 804-644-4400
Bottoms Up is a staple of Richmond’s historic Shockoe Bottom district and has specialized in gourmet pizzas for more than 30 years. Surviving floods, hurricanes, and a pandemic, this family-owned business is here to stay, providing Richmond with quality, delicious pizzas, savory sauces, generous pasta portions, and even a selection of juicy burgers.
2nd: Belmont Pizzeria, Richmond
BelmontPizzeria.com, 804-888-9861
3rd: Mary Angela’s Pizzeria, Richmond
MaryAngelasPizza.com, 804-353-2333
Sandwich Shop
1st: Boychik’s Deli
4024 Cox Rd., B, Glen Allen
Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030
A family-owned and operated company, Boychik’s Deli has been in business since 1990. While the restaurant boasts a large and diverse menu, including burgers and omelets, it’s most famous for its authentic New York-style sandwiches. Taking a bite of Boychik’s classic Reuben is guaranteed to transport right to the streets of New York City.
2nd: Bodo’s Bagels, 3 locations in Charlottesville
BodosBagels.com, 434-293-5224
3rd: Secret Sandwich Society, Richmond
SecretSandwichSociety.com, 804-644-4777
Seafood Restaurant
1st: Croaker’s Spot
Locations in Petersburg, Richmond
CroakersSpot.com, 804-269-0464
Croakers Spot, with roots in the Harlem Renaissance, was reimagined in Richmond as the “soul of seafood.” Tasty menu items like Oysters Rockefeller, crab stuffed salmon, and seafood by the count along with its down-home vibe have secured its place in the city’s impressive food scene. As the original Mr. Croaker was known to say: “Let me tell you...ain’t nuthin’ like good food, good people, at a good spot!”
2nd: Edo’s Squid, Richmond
EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488
3rd: East Coast Provisions, Richmond
EastCoastRVA.com, 804-353-3411
Steakhouse
1st: Buckhead’s Chop House
8510 Patterson Ave., Richmond
Buckheads.com, 804-750-2000
Held to the highest standard of excellence, Buckhead’s Chop House has been a Richmond tradition since 1994, featuring succulent Braveheart Beef and fresh seafood. A passion for culinary perfection is evident in every bite. As an added bonus, Buckhead’s bar proudly highlights one of the largest selections of single malt scotches and bourbons in the area.
2nd: The Tobacco Company Restaurant, Richmond
TheTobacoCompany.com, 804-782-9555
3rd: Hondos Steak House, Glen Allen
HondosSteakHouse.com, 804-968-4323
Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten-Free Fare
1st: Goatocado
1823 W. Main St., Richmond
Goatocado.com, 804-464-8226
Once a simple food truck, Goatocado now has two restaurants and five trucks. A “conscious kitchen,” Goatocado is dedicated to sustainability and sourcing the freshest ingredients possible. The menu includes wraps, bowls, and ramen, with choices of bases and add-ons—like quinoa or mac and cheese, and organic tofu or garlic ginger mushrooms.
2nd: Cobra Cabana, Richmond
CobraCabanaRVA.square.site, 804-303-3577
3rd: Blue Atlas, Richmond
BlueAtlasRVA.com, 804-554-0258
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Shyndigz
1903 W. Cary St., Richmond
Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449
Famous for its substantial slices of cake, Shyndigz has a deliciously sweet selection of goodies. Cobblers, oatmeal cream pies, and crème brûlée are also on the menu, along with vegan desserts like banana brulée. A savory selection of small plates and charcuterie is a recent menu addition. Be sure to follow along on their social media for updates on daily specials.
2nd: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, Richmond
PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253
3rd: Sub Rosa Bakery, Richmond
SubRosaBakery.com, 804-788-7672
Chocolatier
1st: For the Love of Chocolate
3136 W. Cary St., Richmond
ForTheLoveOfChocolateRVA.com, 804-359-5645
After seeing fine chocolatiers on a trip to Europe, For the Love of Chocolate’s original owner wanted to bring that same luxurious experience to Richmond. This business is a haven for chocolate lovers, with gourmet and international items, Virginia-made options, rare retro candies, kosher and vegan treats, and much more.
2nd: Gearharts Fine Chocolate, Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond
GearhartsChocolates.com, 800-625-0595
3rd: Cocoa and Spice, Charlottesville
CocoaAndSpice.com, 434-326-5978
Farmers Market
1st: South of the James Market
Forest Hill Park, Richmond
GrowRVA.com, 804-814-2373
This open-air, producer-only market is the ideal spot for farmers and artisans to sell locally grown and handmade items. Open year-round, rain or shine, South of the James has an impressively extensive vendor list—from soaps to sausage, donuts to dog treats, and fruits to flowers. Its home is in Forest Hill Park on Richmond’s Southside. Sunday hours are from 10:00-1:00.
2nd: Charlottesville City Market, Charlottesville
Charlottesville.gov, 434-970-3371
3rd: Ashland Farmers’ Market, Ashland
AshlandVa.gov, 804-798-9219
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: Ellwood Thompson’s
4 N. Thompson St., Richmond
EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525
Ellwood Thompson’s is Richmond’s premier natural foods market. This small (but much bigger than it used to be), local, organic market focuses on minimally processed, responsibly sourced, and sustainable foods. Its admirable core values and pledge for transparency and social responsibility make it a corporate standout. With hot foods to go, a coffee and juice bar, and an in-house bakery. Ellwood Thompson is a consistent Best of Virginia winner.
2nd: Stella’s Grocery, 3 locations in Richmond
StellasGrocery.com, 804-358-0020
3rd: Belmont Butchery, Richmond
BelmontButchery.com, 804-422-8519
DRINK
Wine Shop
1st: Barrel Thief Wine Shop and Cafe
5805 Patterson Ave., Richmond
BarrelThiefWine.com, 804-612-9232
Barrel Thief offers a wide variety of wines, wine classes, and even some beer and cider. A carefully curated inventory comes from all over the world. Provisions like chocolates and peanuts are in stock to pair with whatever wine you choose. Wine classes can be unguided, virtually guided, or in-person tastings exploring a specific region or topic.
2nd: Once Upon a Vine, Richmond
OnceUponAVine.us, 804-726-9463
3rd: Corks & Kegs, Richmond
CorkAndKegs.com, 804-288-0816
Brewery
1st: Hardywood
2 locations in Richmond
Hardywood.com, 804-420-2420
Founded in 2011, Hardywood’s mission includes a sharp focus on brewing quality, sourcing locally, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. With 12 total variants, Hardywood is well known for its Gingerbread Stout. Its Ownby Lane location in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition includes a pizza kitchen and an outdoor patio with fire pits and a performance stage.
2nd: Blue Mountain Brewery, Afton
BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020
3rd: Buggs Island Brewing Company, Clarksville
BuggsIslandBrewing.com, 434-265-3343
Cidery
1st: Bold Rock Hard Cider
Locations in Charlottesville, Nellysford
BoldRock.com, 434-361-1030
After opening its Nellysford Cider Barn a decade ago, Bold Rock Hard Cider has become a regional favorite as the nation’s largest independently-owned cider company, racking up more than 100 awards. Experience sweet ciders in-person at the tranquil Nellysford or Carter Mountain locations or purchase hard seltzers and canned cocktails to take home from regional grocery stores.
2nd: Blue Bee Cider, Richmond
BlueBeeCider.com, 804-231-0280
3rd: Buskey Cider, Richmond
BuskeyCider.com, 804-355-0100
Distillery
1st: Belle Isle Craft Spirits
615 Maury St., Richmond
BelleIsleCraftSpirits.com, 804-723-1030
Belle Isle Craft Spirits is all about moonshine. Twelve flavors like Lemon Lavender and Aged Honey Habanero are available in 750 ml bottles and a selection of 12 oz. canned cocktails in six flavors are sold ready-to-drink in four or 12-packs. These moonshine makers consistently rack up five-star reviews.
2nd: Cirrus Vodka, Richmond
CirrusVodka.com, 844-724-7787
3rd: Three Crosses Distilling Co., Powhatan
ThreeCrossesDistilling.com, 804-818-6330
Specialty Cocktails
1st: Bang!
213 Second St. SW, Charlottesville
BangRestaurant.net, 434-984-2264
Bang! is an Asian-inspired tapas restaurant, which also includes a large and creative cocktail menu. “Key Lime Tini” is a vodka martini that comes with key lime pie in the glass, complete with a graham cracker rim. Or try something more tropical, like “Paradise Island,” a mix of Malibu rum, pineapple, and butterscotch. Whatever your tastes, Bang! has you covered.
2nd: Fahrenheit 132, Fredericksburg
Fahrenheit132.com, 540-940-2614
3rd: The Jasper, Richmond
Winery
1st: Barboursville Vineyards
1765 Winery Rd., Barboursville
BbvWine.com, 540-832-3824
Barboursville Winery was originally a landmark 18th-century estate designed by Thomas Jefferson for his friend James Barbour, another Virginia statesman. In 1976, the estate was acquired by Gianni Zonin, already heir to a family wine enterprise in Veneto, Italy. Today, guests can experience world-class wine and the renaissance of European viticulture in the rolling hills of Virginia.
2nd: King Family Vineyards, Crozet
KingFamilyVineyards.com, 434-823-7800
3rd: Trump Winery, Charlottesville
TrumpWinery.com, 434-266-9909