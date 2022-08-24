Specialty pods make coffee delicious and convenient.

× Expand (Photography by Samaritans Purse Justin Lowe)

A-ten-tion! A hot cup of Bugle Call Coffee will jolt you awake and put the day’s to-dos in Morning Formation. Helen Montgomery, a William & Mary alum, launched her Quintonbased coffee company in 2019, naming it in tribute to her husband, Jack, who serves in the U.S. Army.

“As a military family, we know a little something about early mornings, sleepless nights, and unpredictable days,” says Helen. “We take great pride in roasting coffee that not only fuels, but helps you savor your day.”

Made in small batches by head roaster Seth Westerman, Bugle Call takes a down-to-earth approach. “We believe that specialty coffee shouldn’t be pretentious or unattainable,” says Helen. She’s talking to you, Keurig users. Bugle Call’s new line of Keurig-compatible coffee pods makes great coffee accessible, even if you’re not brewing a pot.

Even better, Bugle Call’s pods are 100-percent compostable and biodegradable— unlike the single-use plastic Keurig pods sold in stores. A special filter design means they’ll also deliver “the best cup of coffee that will ever come out of your Keurig,” Montgomery notes. In addition to medium and dark roasts, the pods come in Southern pecan and brown sugar cinnamon flavors and are sold in 12-count packs for home and bulk packs of 100 or more.

Bugle Call’s by-the-pound blends include Powder Keg Espresso, Black Knight, Morning Formation, and Love Potion, a limited-edition blend of African and South American coffees with apple, hazelnut, and honey notes. BugleCallCoffee.com