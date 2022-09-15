Bristol's Blackbird Bakery

Local art finds a sweet home.

On the Virginia side of Bristol’s quaint downtown, Blackbird Bakery is a feast for the eyes. The display case features freshly baked pies, signature doughnuts, and scrumptious cupcakes in a rainbow of colors; the walls are adorned with the works of local artists. “We’re lining up new local artists now and rotate groups each month,” says Beverly Matda, Blackbird’s administrative manager. “We might have a group from a local senior center or a semi-professional artist, and everything from photography and paintings to stained glass and pen and ink.” BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com