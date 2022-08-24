Black Ties & Wagging Tails

Richmond SPCA celebrates a lifesaving mission.

× Expand (Photo by Robert Harris)

Calling all pandemic puppies! The Richmond SPCA invites you to the Fur Ball, the lively pet-friendly black-tie gala, held each November to benefit the organization’s Cinderella Fund, which covers medical treatment and veterinary care for thousands of abandoned and abused cats and dogs. Last year, the Fur Ball kicked off with the Parade of Pets led by Twix, a two-month-old kitten who received around-the-clock care, thanks to the Cinderella Fund. Last year, the Fur Ball’s online auction, raffle, and contributions to the Angel Fund raised more than $528,000. RichmondSPCA.org